Issuance of Straight Bonds

East Japan Railway Company

July 5, 2024

East Japan Railway Company (the "Company") announced today that it has filed the Shelf Registration Supplements with the Kanto Local Financial Bureau for the planned issuance of the 199th and 200th unsecured straight bonds.

The amounts of the issues are as follows: 10-year bonds, ¥18,000 million, and 20-year bonds, ¥6,000 million, totally ¥24,000 million.

Net proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for the repayment of interest-bearing debt.