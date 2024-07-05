Issuance of Straight Bonds
East Japan Railway Company
July 5, 2024
East Japan Railway Company (the "Company") announced today that it has filed the Shelf Registration Supplements with the Kanto Local Financial Bureau for the planned issuance of the 199th and 200th unsecured straight bonds.
The amounts of the issues are as follows: 10-year bonds, ¥18,000 million, and 20-year bonds, ¥6,000 million, totally ¥24,000 million.
Net proceeds of the issue of the bonds will be used for the repayment of interest-bearing debt.
199th bonds
200th bonds
1.
Subscription
Public offering
2.
Issue terms
10 years
20 years
3.
Issue size
¥18,000 million
¥6,000 million
4.
Issue price
¥100 per ¥100
¥100 per ¥100
5.
Coupon
1.320% per annum
2.120% per annum
6.
Yield on the bonds
1.320% per annum
2.120% per annum
(simple interest)
(simple interest)
7.
Maturity date
July 12, 2034
July 12, 2044
8.
Issue schedule
Offering period
: July 5, 2024
Payment date
: July 12, 2024
9.
Lead managing
Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.
underwriters
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer
EJRC - East Japan Railway Company published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 05:05:05 UTC.