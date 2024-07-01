July 1, 2024 East Japan Railway Company JR East Building Co., Ltd Congrès Inc. Opening of a New MICE Venue, TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center* ~One of the largest multi purpose hall within Tokyo with direct access to the station will start taking reservations from July 1st 2024~ East Japan Railway Company (JR East), JR East Building Co., Ltd (JR East Building) and

( ) will start taking reservations for TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center. This facility is within the TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, sucheduled to open in late March 2025. This venue has direct access to Takanawa Gateway Station, and with the LINKPILLAR Hall having the capacity of 2000 people, it allows a variety of MICE events such as seminars, conferences, exhibitions etc. to take place in the center of Tokyo.

TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY aims to be an experimental site to create enriching lives for the next 100 years. Therefore, this venue will also strive to take environmentally sustainable actions. By using public spaces such as the plaza and advertising media within the city, the city itself will serve as a unique MICE venue. ※MICE stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibition/Events. 1. About TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center Features of the Venue A MICE venue with new technology and distinctive design

The LINKPILLAR Hall is equipped with high-resolution projectors and a 300-inch large- scale screen, supported by a range of communication infrastructures which enables seamless real-time transmission of images and audios. This allows you to globally exchange information amongst each other whether it is a face-to-face or a hybrid meeting. As for the design, it has been created based on the image of this regions' nature and the history. The convention floor is designed to offer a sophisticated and comfortable environment, incorporating profiled glass and cedar louvers dynamically to capture the shifting light of Shinagawa Minato. Numerous types of spaces that will suite the participants' needs

There will be areas where attendees can refresh during breaks, such as the garden terrace overlooking the station square. If you wish to concentrate on your work, there are working spaces in the conference lobby. Conference lobby（image） An advanced MICE hub surrounded by numerous facilities This venue is in a area with plenty of greenery and water, and has numerous facilities

nearby such as the JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo, retails, Center for Cultural Innovations (TBD), travel center and many more. As a MICE hub that integrates business, exchange of culture and relaxation, we will enhance the 24-hour experience of our guests by working together with surrounding businesses and tourism resources. ④ An ideal location for International events This prime location is ideal for hosting international conferences and exhibitions as it is directly connected to Takanawa Gateway Station, and has excellent access to International Airports and bullet trains (Shinkansen). This ensures both domestic and international participants to gather easily and allows them to enjoy their time after the event by exploring the center of Tokyo or visit various parts of Japan. Haneda Airport approx. 17min Narita Airport approx. 60min Nagoya approx. 1h 30min Shin-Osaka approx. 2h 40min 【Venue Information】 ① Name of Facility: TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center ② Location： THE LINKPILLAR 1 SOUTH, 1st and 2nd basement floor, 6th floor Convention Floor (1 st and 2 nd Basement Floor) The largest space is the LINKPILLAR Hall (1640 ㎡), a multi purpose hall that can be divided into twos or threes. There are 7 other mid-sized spaces and 4 anterooms. These rooms are perfect for international conferences, workshops, lectures, exhibitions and other possible events. The adjacent loading bay is also another feature that will help you get ready for your event smoothly. LINKPILLAR Hall（image） Conference Floor (6 th Floor) There are a variety of spaces, such as 3 medium spaces that can be divided into twos, and other small spaces which can also be used as anetrooms. These rooms can be used for business events, seminars and other possible events. Conference Floor Room（image）

③ TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center Interactive Chart ⚫ Convention Floor (B2F) ⚫ Conference Floor (6F) Convention Floor (B1F) ※As of June 2024 A Citywide MICE in the Center of Tokyo The development of this area which includes the city and the station is done by JR East. Using this strength, at TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, you can organise your MICE events outside of the facility, meaning that the cty itself will become a unique MICE venue. This Citywide MICE can take place in partial areas such as the 6,500 ㎡ station plaza that expands infront of Takanawa Gateway Station or at public squares for outdoor events. Organisers can also promote their company or event by using flags and digital displays at the station and within the city. Not only will participants of the event be able to enjoy the atmosphere the moment they arrive, but also it will create a huge impact to the people who happen to pass by. 2. Sustainable Actions TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY will be an experimental site to create enriching lives for the next 100 years. As a venue located in this area, we are dedicated to promoting sustainability and making significant environmental contributions through hosting MICE events. TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center will also aim to contribute in solving various societal issues including the SDGs.

Environmentally Friendly MICE Venue This Convention Center is in THE LINKPILLAR 1, which has achieved the well renowned LEED® for Building Design and Construction: Core and Shell Development (LEED® BD+C CS) precertification (Gold). Requirements such as high energy efficiency design, efficient use of water resources, and reducing environmental impact through selecting materials must be accomplished. ※The LEED® certification trademark is owned by the U.S. Green Building Council® and is used with permission. Transforming Food Waste Into Power This city will be the site of the first in-building biogas generation equipment in East Japan. By using this, we will transform food that is leftover during the event into power, which helps produce energy while reducing food loss and help us work towards achieving a circular economy. Supporting to Host an Environmentally Friendly MICE Event TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center will actively implement measures that contribute to sustainable MICE practices, such as advocating for paperless meetings, getting the procurement of supplies for MICE events in an environmentally conscious way, and conserving resources. Additionally, at Congre, we operate our facility by implementing a variety of initiatives aligned with the SDGs. For more information, please look at the website below.: https://www.congre.com/sustainability/sdgs/ 3. Inquires About TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center When can we start using the venue? Rooms are available from July 1st 2025 onwards. ※The opening date for renting each room will differ. When can we start sending booking inquiries? When：July 1 st 2024 (Monday) , 2 PM~ How：Please visit our Website（ https://takanawagateway-cc.com ） For further enquires, please contact us below. 【Enquiries】 TAKANAWA GATEWAY Convention Center takanawagateway-cc@jebl.co.jp ℡ 03-3510-3734 Weekday 10:00-17:00

【Reference】 TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY development overview Carrying on in the tradition of its past as a gateway to Edo (now known as Tokyo) and a history of innovation that began with Japan's first railways, TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY will be an experimental site to create enriching lives for the next 100 years, where the creation of new culture and business continue under the concept of a Global Gateway. THE LINKPILLAR 1 and the area around Takanawa Gateway Station open at the end of FY2024 (March 2025), with the other buildings (THE LINKPILLAR 2, the Center for Cultural Innovations, and TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY RESIDENCE) and the surrounding areas to open in FY2025. JR East will continue developing the Shinagawa Development Project to enhance the value of Shinagawa Station area (Shinagawa Station North Exit and Shinagawa Station Block) Official website:https://www.takanawagateway-city.com Rooftop garden（image） Station Plaza（image） Center for Cultural Innovations (TBD) ＜JR East Building Co., Ltd＞ JR East Building Co., Ltd. is a prominent real estate development and management company specializing in office properties. We have played a pivotal role in supporting the development and managing operations for significant projects under JR East, such as the JR Shinjuku Miraina Tower. In addition, we operate 'STATION CONFERENCE' located in Tokyo, Ikebukuro, Manseibashi, and Kawasaki, renowned for its convenient accessibility. With a diverse array of rental spaces and comprehensive facilities and services, we ensure full support to our clients. At TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, we oversee the management of the city and office operations, fostering new business opportunities and facilitating networking through our facility's operations.