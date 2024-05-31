The food of the future created by combining the production and distribution network of Maruha Nichiro, scheduled to move their headquarters to TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, and the diverse expertise of UTokyo made available at the UTokyo at the University of Tokyo Gateway Campus to create food of the future will be refined using JR East's extensive customer network, including TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, an experimental site for the future with its approximate 100,000 visitors, and disseminated throughout Japan and the world.

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) and the University of Tokyo (UTokyo) teamed up in October 2023 to create the Planetary Health Design Laboratory (PHD Lab.) in an effort to improve the health of the planet. Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Maruha Nichiro) joins this partnership to advance "Planetary Health Diet", a concept of people and planet- friendly food, in order to enrich both people's lives and the planet for the next 100 years.

TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY, opening in March 2025, will be the base for our industry-academia collaboration.

Concept image of a fish store in the future

JR East, with the wealth of its customer network, and UTokyo, with its diverse and cutting-edge knowledge, are working to create "Planetary Health"*1 under the "100-yearindustry-academia collaboration agreement".*2

In welcoming the Maruha Nichiro Group, which has the ability to provide a wide variety of "food" from the "sea", to the partnership, we will be able to create a "Planetary Health Diet" sustainable and enjoyable food of the future that is friendly to both the people and the earth and deliver it throughout Japan and the world from TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY.

1. Initiatives to realize our visions

Remodeling fish as food

The initiative will work towards the revaluation and rebranding of fish as food by combining UTokyo's knowledge of artificial intelligence, fisheries science and customer psychology in an interdisciplinary manner, with the aim of expanding fish as food in a sustainable and eco- friendly manner. It will also aim to deliver fresh and easy-to-handle fish to customers, while producing future's fish as food.

Food production, Interdisciplinary creation Extensive customer processing and of new knowledge contact points distribution capabilities Fisheries Providing Product Utilization・ customer reaction development Studies of Fishery capabilities Distribution

Change the way we live

Before: Inconvenience of purchasing, cooking and other processes makes it easy to turn to meat.

A f t e r : By simplifying finding the fish that meets your needs, fish becomes easy to select as your cooking ingredient.

Specific initiatives

・Development of tasty, boneless and nutritious fish as food that stays fresh longer and is easy to prepare.

・Developing tools that shows freshness and the benefit of the fish being displayed.

・Transformation of fish as an ingredient that requires less cooking skills, reducing the fishiness in taste and having 100% edibility.

・Timely supply of easily cooked fish by introducing new aquaculture systems and cultured fish.

We will work to solve social issues involving food loss and food shortage problems as well as consumer health issues by expanding the consumption of fish while reducing environmental impacts such as marine pollution and CO2 emissions.

*1 PHD Lab's "Planetary Health" includes analysis of the impact of economic activities on people's health, living things and both urban and natural environments, with the intention of creating a way of living that maintains a balance between people, urban environments and the planet.

*2 On October 25, 2023, JR East and UTokyo announced the conclusion of a 100-yearindustry-academia collaboration agreement and the launch of their project PHD Lab. （https://www.jreast.co.jp/e/press/2023/pdf/20231025.pdf）