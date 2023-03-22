Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. East Japan Railway Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9020   JP3783600004

EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY

(9020)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
7229.00 JPY   -0.19%
04:21aEast Japan Railway : Q&A summary of IR DA
PU
03/15East Japan Railway : Presentation (Hotel Business in the JR-East Group
PU
03/14Bank Stocks Lead Asian Exchanges Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

East Japan Railway : Q&A summary of IR DA

03/22/2023 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 6, 2023

East Japan Railway Company

Q&A summary of IR Day

  • Please note that the following is not a verbatim transcript of the question and answer session but a concise summary prepared at the discretion of the Company.

[Part 1: Hotel Business of the JR East Group]

Teruyuki OMOTE, Senior Executive Officer and Deputy Director General of Marketing Headquarters Takashi TAKAOKA, Executive Officer and General Manager of Management Planning Department, Corporate Planning Headquarters

  1. What are the advantages and disadvantages of running a hotel business by both owning assets and directly operating hotels? Is it not true that you can reduce risk by leasing assets to external operators?
  1. When the old JNR was divided into and privatized as several companies, we used external resources to expand and improve the chain operation of Metropolitan and Mets hotels. As a result, we have developed competence that has created a strong external reputation, high customer satisfaction with our services, and high profitability. Our combined strengths of skilled human resources and locational advantage of close proximity to stations are also producing synergy effects. Simply relying on external resources would never improve the situation.
    There are two major advantages of asset ownership. As demonstrated by the recent cases of leasing spaces as offices or vaccination sites during the COVID-19 pandemic, we can utilize spaces for various different uses. We also have the option to convert assets for other uses to improve the value of the whole town or the area around the station.
    On the other hand, we will also try to adopt new business models that do not require asset ownership going forward, such as a franchise business to leverage our operational knowhow and a fee business to secure stable revenue.
  1. How do you obtain group-wide synergy from operating a hotel business?
  1. It is mainly from the economy of scale. That is how we can reduce advertising expenses, streamline operations, and use human resources effectively. In particular, while the industry continues to face manpower shortages, the Group has so far been able to avoid a situation in which we are forced to stop selling hotel rooms temporarily due to a manpower shortage. This is also thanks to our efforts to develop internal staff within the Group by leveraging its economy of scale. High customer satisfaction has also been created largely from such human resource operations.
    Hotels function as the center of the creation of mobility and prosperity around the station. In addition, the Group is working to create an economic zone based on JRE POINTs, which can be accumulated through the use of railway and other services within the Group and used as gift certificates at hotels. This is

1

another area where we seek to produce synergy effects.

  1. What is the most important point to consider in determining whether to open a new hotel?
  1. We open city hotels, such as Metropolitan Hotels, mainly in locations where there is demand for conventions, such as key stations and prefectural capitals within the JR East area. Upscale hotels overseas, such as Hotel Metropolitan PREMIER TAIPEI, also aim to capture demand for banquets and conventions.
    Hotels specialized in lodging functions, such as Mets, are expected to improve their operational efficiency further.
    As for leisure hotels, we determine their locations in consideration of total investment effects, including whether the hotel can generate demand for the destinations, produce synergy with the local economy, and stimulate demand for the railway business.
    As hotels can be developed also on a relatively narrow strip of land, our hotel development is expected to contribute to the effective use of land and buildings. On the other hand, given the high-risk,high-return nature of the business, we consider the use of methods to hedge risks in areas of relatively thin demand, such as a franchise arrangement and management contract.
  1. What is the future supply-demand outlook? There was a concern about oversupply before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  1. The hotel industry as a whole experienced a construction rush toward the Tokyo Olympics, followed by the difficult operating environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once a hotel experiences a significant drop in demand, it is difficult to secure staff when the demand starts to recover. We have heard that some hotels have experienced operational constraints due to employee turnover, although our hotels have not faced that situation.
    Under such a business environment, it is difficult to increase new openings unless we can reduce operational costs through, for example, remote operations using Suica's smart lock function and the effective use of digital transformation. As inbound demand from Asian countries is increasing, and the snow season in Tohoku is very attractive to foreign guests, we will aim to capture such demand without increasing operational costs.
    As for upscale hotels, one possible strategy is to focus on narrow targets and raise ADR in exchange for labor-intensive services.
    We expect that the development trend in the industry as a whole will not decline, but there will be a limited number of companies that can continue to expand their hotel business.

2

[Part 2: Discussion with Outside Officer]

Kimitaka MORI, Corporate Auditor (Part-time, Outside) Chiharu WATARI, Executive Director

  1. How do you see the Company as its corporate auditor? It appears that the Company is actively trying new things, but with rampant "not-invented-here syndrome."
  1. In the railway business, the Company is very competent in controlling risks in railway operations, but controlling such risks and controlling risks for the whole company require different perspectives. Given that Move Up 2027 aims to shift the relative ratio of transportation business to life solution business to 50:50, we face a question whether it is appropriate to apply internal control for the transportation business also to the life solution business. Therefore, it is important to consider how we should implement risk management for the life solution business.
    Before assuming office as a corporate auditor, I had the impression that the Company would not actively embrace changes. In reality, the Company is actively launching various new businesses, including the Town creation by Takanawa Gateway City, a rotational business model in the real estate business, overseas business expansion, and renewable energy development, and has also formed a number of partnerships with other companies.
  1. How do you see the status of discussion among the Board of Directors?
  1. Our Board of Directors comprises four outside directors and eight inside director and is having very lively discussions. Besides the railway business, the Company is launching new businesses, expanding the real estate business, and expanding overseas operations, and the Board is actively discussing associated risks and other relevant issues.
    On the other hand, the Board has not neglected the railway business and continues to discuss its revenues, the status of use by passengers, and safety issues. At each meeting, we have lively exchanges of opinions on current issues and other points that need to be discussed.
  1. How do you strive to pursue both the public nature of the railway business and the enhancement of corporate earnings?
  1. Due to the strong public nature of the railway business, it is important for the Company to produce positive effects for society and the economy through the railway business in order to enhance its corporate value. Therefore, we expect that sustainable operations of local transportation through dialogue with society will lead to the enhancement of corporate value and the fulfillment of our responsibilities to stakeholders.

3

Disclaimer

EJRC - East Japan Railway Company published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
04:21aEast Japan Railway : Q&A summary of IR DA
PU
03/15East Japan Railway : Presentation (Hotel Business in the JR-East Group
PU
03/14Bank Stocks Lead Asian Exchanges Lower
MT
03/12Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines
RE
02/15East Japan Railway : Announcement Regarding Transition to Company with Audit and Superviso..
PU
02/10Heavy snow in Japan disrupts flights and trains, closes roads
RE
02/03East Japan Railway : Q&A summary of telephone interview
PU
02/01Jefferies Adjusts East Japan Railway's Price Target to 8,500 Yen From 9,300 Yen, Keeps ..
MT
02/01East Japan Railway Returns to Profitability in Fiscal Nine Months on Revival of Transpo..
MT
01/31East Japan Railway : Reference Material
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 398 B 18 129 M 18 129 M
Net income 2023 68 752 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2023 4 368 B 33 017 M 33 017 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,3x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 2 729 B 20 632 M 20 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 71 240
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
East Japan Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7 243,00 JPY
Average target price 8 082,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Fukasawa President & Representative Director
Ryoji Akaishi MD, Manager-Legal Strategy, Head-Audit & Finance
Atsuko Ito Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Tetsuro Tomita Chairman
Tomomichi Ota Managing Director & Deputy GM-Railway Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-3.68%20 632
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.22%29 919
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-4.88%22 934
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-0.26%9 720
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-8.26%9 683
TOKYU CORPORATION0.84%7 644