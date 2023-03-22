East Japan Railway : Q&A summary of IR DA

It is mainly from the economy of scale. That is how we can reduce advertising expenses, streamline operations, and use human resources effectively. In particular, while the industry continues to face manpower shortages, the Group has so far been able to avoid a situation in which we are forced to stop selling hotel rooms temporarily due to a manpower shortage. This is also thanks to our efforts to develop internal staff within the Group by leveraging its economy of scale. High customer satisfaction has also been created largely from such human resource operations.