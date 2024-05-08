2024年4月30日 Apr. 30 2024

東日本旅客鉄道株式会社

East Japan Railway Company

2023年度 鉄道営業収入 輸送量 対前年比の推移

Revenue Trend and Shinkansen Passenger Volume in FY2024.3 compared with the same time of previous year

P: preliminary, (%)

（ ）内は2018年度対比 鉄道営業収入 Revenue 新幹線断面輸送量 Shinkansen Passenger Volume 定期外 東北新幹線 上越新幹線 北陸新幹線 合計 Figures in parentheses are 定期 Non-Commuter Passes 合計 (大宮～宇都宮・古川～北上） (大宮～高崎） (高崎～軽井沢） comparison with the same Commuter Passes 近距離 中長距離 合計 Grand Total Tohoku Joetsu Hokuriku Total time of FY2019.3 Short Distance Mid to Long Distance Sub Total (Omiya-UtsunomiyaHurukawa-Kitakami) (Omiya-Takasaki) (Takasaki-Karuizawa) 4月 Apr. 114.6 （85.2） 121.0 （97.1） 155.2 （86.3） 139.3 （90.4） 129.7 （88.5） 186 (79） 139 （83） 144 （87） 163 （81） 5月 May 104.1 （82.4） 115.8 （99.0） 142.9 （83.0） 129.2 （89.6） 122.5 （87.9） 143 (84） 130 （87） 130 （94） 137 （85） 6月 Jun. 102.5 （86.9） 112.5 （97.9） 128.1 （85.3） 120.8 （90.4） 116.4 （89.7） 132 (81） 122 （83） 120 （88） 128 （82） 第1四半期 108.7 （84.8） 116.4 （98.0） 141.8 （84.9） 129.6 （90.1） 123.2 （88.6） 150 （82） 130 （85） 131 （90） 141 （83） First Quarter (Apr.-Jun.) 7月 Jul. 108.3 （81.0） 121.5 （100.4） 148.1 （93.4） 136.8 （95.9） 129.4 （92.3） 133 （84） 132 （86） 137 （90） 132 （84） 8月 Aug. 108.5 （83.4） 125.1 （96.7） 148.8 （80.0） 137.9 （86.2） 131.4 （85.7） 148 （84） 141 （85） 142 （89） 145 （85） 9月 Sep. 106.8 （85.4） 115.8 （98.5） 130.7 （88.7） 124.2 （92.5） 118.6 （90.3） 128 （83） 131 （88） 132 （91） 129 （85） 第2四半期 107.7 （83.4） 120.8 （98.5） 142.3 （87.3） 132.8 （91.5） 126.1 （89.5） 137 （84） 135 （86） 137 （90） 136 （85） Second Quarter (Jul.-Sep.) 上半期 108.2 （84.1） 118.6 （98.3） 142.1 （86.2） 131.3 （90.8） 124.7 （89.1） 142 （83） 132 （85） 134 （90） 138 （84） First Half （Apr.-Sep.） 10月 Oct. 110.2 （83.6） 112.7 （100.5） 123.1 （92.9） 118.8 （95.8） 116.0 （91.7） 114 （86） 117 （88） 121 （94） 115 （87） 11月 Nov. 106.6 （84.2） 114.2 （100.8） 123.0 （90.4） 119.3 （94.4） 116.3 （92.1） 121 (86） 119 （90） 121 （97） 120 (88） 12月 Dec. 104.8 （86.9） 114.3 （100.8） 117.2 （89.1） 116.0 （93.6） 113.8 （92.3） 120 （88） 116 （91） 116 （99） 118 （89） 第3四半期 107.9 （84.5） 113.8 （100.7） 121.0 （90.8） 118.0 （94.6） 115.4 （92.0） 118 （87） 118 （90） 119 （97） 118 （88） Third Quarter (Oct.-Dec.) 第3四半期累計 108.1 （84.3） 116.9 （99.1） 133.9 （87.7） 126.3 （92.1） 121.3 （90.1） 133 （84） 127 （87） 128 （92） 130 （85） Accumulated Apr.-Dec. 1月 Jan. 107.8 （81.4） 112.0 （101.4） 113.1 （85.4） 112.6 （92.0） 111.3 （89.0） 117 （84） 107 （84） 107 （88） 113 （84） 2月 Feb. 108.1 （83.4） 113.9 （105.8） 118.5 （98.3） 116.5 （101.3） 114.8 （97.5） 130 （96） 117 （96） 119 （102） 124 （96） 3月 Mar. 108.5 （83.1） 107.1 （99.9） 107.4 （90.9） 107.3 （94.5） 107.5 （91.2） 113 （95） 109 （95） 111 （103） 111 （95） 第4四半期 108.2 （82.6） 110.7 （102.2） 112.4 （91.5） 111.7 （95.8） 110.8 （92.3） 119 （92） 111 （92） 112 （98） 115 （92） Fourth Quarter (Jan.-Mar.) 下半期 108.0 （83.6） 112.2 （101.4） 116.8 （91.1） 114.9 （95.1） 113.1 （92.2） 118 （89） 114 （91） 116 （97） 117 （90） Second Half (Oct.-Mar.） 年度計 108.1 （83.9） 115.3 （99.8） 128.1 （88.6） 122.4 （93.0） 118.6 （90.6） 129 （86） 122 （88） 124 （94） 126 （87） Accumulated FY2024.3

鉄道営業収入はJR他社や民鉄等との清算が行われる前の収入であり、かつ、消費税を含んでおります。 Figures are before settlement with other JR companies or private railways. The revenue includes consumption tax. 2018年度比は消費税改定影響を補正しています。（改定率：1.852%） FY 2019.3 comparisons are corrected for the impact of the consumption tax revision.（Revision rate：1.852%） 数値は変更されることがあります。 Figures above can be revised. 上越新幹線（大宮～高崎）には北陸新幹線も含みます。 Joetsu (Omiya-Takasaki) includes Hokuriku. えきねっとのシステム改修（2021年6月）により、定期外中長距離の2018年度対比実績は、収入計上タイミングの違いによる影響が出ています。

Due to Eki-net system repair (in June 2021), mid to long distance Non-Commuter passes revenue results compared with FY2019.3 reflect the impact of change in the timing of revenue recognition.