China stocks fall despite strong economic data as securities firms drag

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday,
dragged down by securities firms after the cabinet asked them to
slash service fees, while data showing surprising economic
resilience in August lent some support to the market.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index had lost 1.2% by
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was down 1%.
** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4% and the Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index dropped 0.6%.
** Other Asian markets were also trading weaker as investors
braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a
global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
** Meanwhile, China's yuan weakened past the psychologically
important 7 per U.S. dollar level for the first time in two
years, pressured by a buoyant dollar.
** Faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail
sales in August shored up the recovery from the effects of COVID
and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the
outlook.
** Shares in securities firms slumped more than
5%, dragging the financials index 2.6% lower.
** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses,
guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service
fees, according to a notice published by China's cabinet on
Thursday.
** Online broker giant East Money Information Co
plunged nearly 13%. East Money told local media that the company
was operating normally and they had not received any notice on
the details of the policy.
** Real estate developers declined 1.7% and
energy shares tumbled 2.7%.
** However, semiconductor companies gained
1.3%, and aerospace defence shares jumped 2.2%.
** "Investor sentiment is likely to stay range-bound at
best, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID and the housing
market, and geopolitical tensions," Morgan Stanley said in a
note.
** Casino operators jumped more than 4%, as
Macau's government opened bids for licences to operate casinos
in the world's biggest gambling hub.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 1.2%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)