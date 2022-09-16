Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. East Money Information Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300059   CNE100000MD4

EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.

(300059)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
22.35 CNY   -0.09%
08/16UBS Adjusts East Money Information's Price Target to 19.40 Yuan From 20.40 Yuan, Keeps at Sell
MT
08/15Nomura Adjusts East Money Information's Price Target to 30.48 Yuan From 30.18 Yuan, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/18Jiangsu Azure Nets $367 Million From Private Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall despite strong economic data as securities firms drag

09/16/2022 | 12:52am EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by securities firms after the cabinet asked them to slash service fees, while data showing surprising economic resilience in August lent some support to the market.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index had lost 1.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1%.

** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.6%.

** Other Asian markets were also trading weaker as investors braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

** Meanwhile, China's yuan weakened past the psychologically important 7 per U.S. dollar level for the first time in two years, pressured by a buoyant dollar.

** Faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales in August shored up the recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

** Shares in securities firms slumped more than 5%, dragging the financials index 2.6% lower.

** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses, guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service fees, according to a notice published by China's cabinet on Thursday.

** Online broker giant East Money Information Co plunged nearly 13%. East Money told local media that the company was operating normally and they had not received any notice on the details of the policy.

** Real estate developers declined 1.7% and energy shares tumbled 2.7%.

** However, semiconductor companies gained 1.3%, and aerospace defence shares jumped 2.2%.

** "Investor sentiment is likely to stay range-bound at best, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID and the housing market, and geopolitical tensions," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Casino operators jumped more than 4%, as Macau's government opened bids for licences to operate casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 1.2%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD. -0.09% 22.35 End-of-day quote.-27.73%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.24% 88.26 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.02205 Delayed Quote.10.31%
Analyst Recommendations on EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 14 678 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net income 2022 9 781 M 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net cash 2022 96 574 M 13 807 M 13 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 295 B 42 225 M 42 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 696
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
East Money Information Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 22,35 CNY
Average target price 28,97 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shi Qi Chairman & General Manager
Wei Lu CFO, Board Secretary, Director & Deputy GM
Yi Qing Bao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gui Chen Independent Director
Li Jun Xia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-27.73%42 225
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-16.88%17 440
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-30.13%16 673
XP INC.-31.11%11 088
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.58%10 888
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-42.06%9 688