Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. East Money Information Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300059   CNE100000MD4

EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.

(300059)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks rise on financials boost, set for weekly gains

06/25/2021 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC 0.8%, CSI300 1.3%, HSI 1.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 4.3%

* FTSE China A50 +1.4%

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed on Friday, and are on track to snap a three-week losing streak, underpinned by gains in heavyweight financial firms.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.3% to 5,221.49 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.83% at 594.79 points.

** Financial firms led gains on Friday, with the CSI300 financials index up 1.7%.

** The CSI SWS securities index rose 3.5% by the midday break, as Guangdong Golden Dragon Development Inc , BOC International China and East Money Information Co Ltd advanced between 7.5% and 10%.

** The golden era for Chinese residents to boost equities assets has arrived, leading to a long-term upbeat cycle for securities firms, SWS Research said in a report.

** Residents' wealth migration to equities assets are accelerating as other competitive wealth products' returns continue to decline, SWS Research added.

** For the week, the CSI300 added 2.3% and the SSEC gained 2%, with both set to snap a three-week losing streak.

** The weekly gains come as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the U.S. central bank would not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

** "We see declining impact from currency and commodity price moves, while near-term liquidity support by PBOC could mitigate concerns over macro weakness and rising yield expectation," Morgan Stanley analysts including Laura Wang said in a report.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 29,210.31 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.6% at 10,846.01. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOC INTERNATIONAL (CHINA) CO., LTD 9.98% 18.3 End-of-day quote.-33.89%
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD. -1.49% 30.5 End-of-day quote.18.06%
GUANGDONG GOLDEN DRAGON DEVELOPMENT INC. 0.44% 16.1 End-of-day quote.1.83%
All news about EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
12:56aChina stocks rise on financials boost, set for weekly gains
RE
02/14Japan's SBI in talks to set up cryptocurrency joint venture with foreign fina..
RE
2015ABN NEWSWIRE SIGNS DATA SUPPLY AND D : 300059)
AW
2015China shares jump on sector restructuring hopes, infrastructure surges
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 290 M 1 592 M 1 592 M
Net income 2021 6 288 M 973 M 973 M
Net cash 2021 57 673 M 8 920 M 8 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,2x
Yield 2021 0,18%
Capitalization 315 B 48 713 M 48 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 927
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
East Money Information Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,50 CNY
Average target price 30,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shi Qi Chairman & General Manager
Wei Lu CFO, Board Secretary, Director & Deputy GM
Yi Qing Bao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gui Chen Independent Director
Li Jun Xia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.18.06%48 713
XP INC.16.46%25 829
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.19%21 376
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.70%16 086
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.35%12 602
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.99%9 569