Abacus Life Continues to Expand Market Share in Life Settlement Payouts

Abacus Pays 11% More per Policy Than its Closest Competitor

Abacus Settlements, LLC (d/b/a Abacus Life) and Longevity Market Assets, LLC (together “Abacus” or the “Company”), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, announced today that according to financial publication The Deal, the Company continued to expand its market share in the life settlement industry and remained a leader in life settlement payouts in 2022, bringing premier value to its clients. The Deal report evaluates life settlement providers based on the number of policies purchased and value.

For 2022, while the life settlement industry was down 9% overall, Abacus grew 10%. Further, while Abacus was the second largest buyer of life settlement policies in 2022, it paid over 19% of policy face value to sellers on average, and over 10% higher than its closest competitor.

“The Abacus team remains squarely focused on building on its strong foundation to provide an extremely valuable financial service and tool for our clients,” said Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life. “Thanks to our efforts, we were able to place $151 million directly into our clients’ hands, which is an incredible value-add for our clients considering the challenging economic environment. We also remain excited to complete our business combination and expect to soon be the first publicly traded life settlements company.”

As previously announced on August 30, 2022, Abacus entered into a definitive business combination agreement with East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERES), a special purpose acquisition company, that is expected to close on June 30, 2023 resulting in Abacus becoming the first publicly listed life settlement company. Completion of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, the company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance.

Over the past 18 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 83-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and have been innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

About East Resources Acquisition Company

East Resources Acquisition Company, led by Terrence M. Pegula, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in North America.

