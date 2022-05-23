Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. East Resources Acquisition Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERES   US2746811056

EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY

(ERES)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 03:59:51 pm EDT
9.940 USD    0.00%
05:19pEAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : RECEIVES EXPECTED NOTICE FROM NASDAQ REGARDING DELAYED QUARTERLY REPORT - Form 8-K
PU
05:12pEAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION CO : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pEast Resources Acquisition Company Receives Expected Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : RECEIVES EXPECTED NOTICE FROM NASDAQ REGARDING DELAYED QUARTERLY REPORT - Form 8-K

05/23/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY RECEIVES EXPECTED NOTICE
FROM NASDAQ REGARDING DELAYED QUARTERLY REPORT

BOCA RATON, Fla. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERES) (the "Company") today announced that, on May 19, 2022, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") stating that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ.

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on May 16, 2022 by the Company, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q by the required due date of May 16, 2022 because the Company's auditor could not complete its review of the Form 10-Q in a timely fashion.

Under NASDAQ rules, the Company has until June 21, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If NASDAQ accepts the Company's plan, then NASDAQ may grant an exception until October 12, 2022 to regain compliance. The Company is working diligently to complete and file the Form 10-Q as soon as reasonably practicable with the intention of regaining compliance.

ABOUT EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY

East Resources Acquisition Company, led by Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy industry in North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE East Resources Acquisition Company

CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Kelly Seward

Email: info@eastresources.com

Disclaimer

East Resources Acquisition Company published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY
05:19pEAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : RECEIVES EXPECTED NOTICE FROM NASDAQ REGARDING DELAYED QUARTE..
PU
05:12pEAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION CO : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
05:02pEast Resources Acquisition Company Receives Expected Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delay..
BU
04/26EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : RECEIVES EXPECTED NOTICE FROM NASDAQ REGARDING DELAYED YEARLY..
PU
04/26EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION CO : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
04/26East Resources Acquisition Company Receives Expected Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delay..
BU
02/28EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q)
PU
02/28East Resources Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
02/28EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
2021EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : RECEIVES EXPECTED NOTICE FROM NASDAQ REGARDING DELAYED QUARTE..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -18,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 429 M 429 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
East Resources Acquisition Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terrence M. Pegula Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary L. Hagerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jacob Long Vice President-Operations
Adam S. Gusky Chief Investment Officer
William A. Fustos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY0.71%429
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-19.24%56 003
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.43%27 628
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-13.71%13 024
HAL TRUST-8.78%12 165
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.52%10 894