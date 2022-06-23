East Resources Acquisition : Annual Report (Form 10-K) 06/23/2022 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE TRANSITION PERIOD FROM TO Commission File Number 001-39403 East Resources Acquisition Company (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) Delaware 85-1210472 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 7777 NW Beacon Square Boulevard Boca Raton, Florida 33487 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (561) 826-3620 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant ERESU The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ERES The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share ERESW The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes☐No☒ Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes☐No☒ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒No☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). As of June 30, 2021 the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, the closing prices of the registrants Class A common stock was $9.76. The aggregate market value of units outstanding, other than shares held by persons who may be deemed affiliates of the registrant, computed by reference to the closing price for the units on June 30, 2021, as reported on the NASDAQ was $336,720,000. As of June 22, 2022, there were 34,500,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and 8,625,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, issued and outstanding. Form 10-K Summary 73 i CERTAIN TERMS Unless otherwise stated in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, references to: • "we," "us," "company" or "our company" are to East Resources Acquisition Company; • "Board" refers to our board of directors; • "common stock" are to our Class A common stock and our Class B common stock, collectively; • "equity-linked securities" are to any securities of our company which are convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for, common stock of our company; • "founder shares" are to shares of our Class B common stock initially purchased by our sponsor in private placements prior to our initial public offering, and the shares of our Class A common stock issued upon the conversion thereof as provided herein; • "initial stockholders" are to our sponsor and any other holders of our founder shares prior to our initial public offering; • "private placement warrants" are to the warrants issued to our sponsor in a private placement simultaneously with the closing of our initial public offering; • "public shares" are to shares of our Class A common stock sold as part of the units in our initial public offering (whether they were purchased in the initial public offering or thereafter in the open market); • "public stockholders" are to the holders of our public shares, including our initial stockholders and members of our management team, Board to the extent any of them purchases public shares, provided that each such initial stockholder's and individual's status as a "public stockholder" shall only exist with respect to such public shares; • "public warrants" are to our warrants sold as part of the units in our initial public offering (whether they were purchased in our initial public offering or thereafter in the open market) and to any private placement warrants or warrants issued upon conversion of working capital loans that are sold to third parties that are not initial purchasers or officers or directors (or permitted transferees) following the consummation of our initial business combination; • "specified future issuance" are to an issuance of a class of equity or equity-linked securities to specified purchasers that we may determine to make in connection with financing our initial business combination; • "sponsor" are to East Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company; and • "warrants" are to our warrants, which includes the public warrants as well as the private placement warrants. 1 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this report may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this report may include, for example, statements about: • our ability to select an appropriate target business or businesses; • our ability to complete our initial business combination; • our ability to consummate an initial business combination due to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19") and economic uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets, including as a result of the military conflict in Ukraine; • our expectations around the performance of the prospective target business or businesses; • our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors following our initial business combination; • our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business or in approving our initial business combination, as a result of which they would then receive expense reimbursements; • our potential ability to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination; • our pool of prospective target businesses; • failure to maintain the listing on, or the delisting of our securities from, the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "NASDAQ") or an inability to have our securities listed on NASDAQ or another national securities exchange following our initial business combination; • the ability of our officers and directors to generate a number of potential acquisition opportunities; • our public securities' potential liquidity and trading; • the lack of a market for our securities; • the use of proceeds not held in the trust account (the "trust account") or available to us from interest income on the trust account balance; • the trust account not being subject to claims of third parties; or • our financial performance following this offering. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section of this report entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our 2 assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result ofnew information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.These risks and others described under "Risk Factors" may not be exhaustive. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this report. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this report, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. 3 PART I Item 1. Business. Overview We are an early stage blank check company incorporated on May 22, 2020 as a Delaware corporation and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this report as our initial business combination. We intend to capitalize on the ability of our management team to identify, acquire and operate a business in the energy industry in North America, though we reserve the right to pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry. Significant Activities Since Inception On July 27, 2020, the Company consummated its initial public offering ("initial public offering") of 30,000,000 units (the "initial units"). On August 25, 2020, we consummated the full exercise of the underwriters' 4,500,000 unit over-allotment option (the "over-allotment units"; collectively with the initial units, the "units"). Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Class A common stock"), and one-half of one warrant ("public warrant"), each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. The units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000. Simultaneously with the consummation of the initial public offering and the sale of the units, the Company consummated the private placement ("private placement") of an aggregate of 8,000,000 warrants ("private placement warrants") to our sponsor at a price of $1.00 per private placement warrant, generating total proceeds of $8,000,000. Simultaneously with the consummation of the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the Company consummated a sale of an additional 900,000 private placement warrants to our sponsor generating additional proceeds of $900,000. A total of $345 million of the net proceeds from our initial public offering (including the over-allotment) and the private placement with the sponsor were deposited in a trust account established for the benefit of the Company's public stockholders. Our units began trading on July 24, 2020 on NASDAQ under the symbol ERESU. On September 14, 2020, the securities comprising the units began separate trading. The common stock and warrants trade on NASDAQ under the symbols "ERES" and "ERESW," respectively. Business Strategy Our acquisition and value creation strategy is to source, acquire and, after our initial business combination, grow a company in the energy industry in North America that complements the experience of our management team and Board and can benefit from their respective operational and financial expertise and experience through multiple industry cycles. We believe the deep industry and investing experience of our directors, the extensive experience of our Chief Executive Officer, Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula, and the rest of our management team that has operated through numerous market cycles and our operating platform's deep geological knowledge, uniquely positions us to identify, source, negotiate and execute a business combination with attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stockholders. We believe that there is a unique and timely opportunity to achieve attractive returns by acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas E&P assets in proven basins with extensive production history and limited geologic risk. Our acquisition strategy will leverage Mr. Pegula's extensive experience and relationships built over more than 40 years of forming and operating oil and gas companies, and the financial and operational expertise of the rest of our team, to identify potential proprietary and public transaction opportunities that we believe could benefit from our knowledge and experience and that offer the potential for an attractive risk-adjusted return profile under our operatorship. Mr. Pegula and other members of our management team have developed a broad network of contacts and corporate relationships over their careers that we believe will serve as a useful source of acquisition opportunities. Our ability to evaluate public/private and brokered/non-brokered deals provides us exposure to an extraordinarily broad set of potential acquisition opportunities in the energy sector that is not broadly available to 4 our potential competitors. In addition to industry and lending community relationships, we plan to leverage relationships with management teams of public and private companies, family offices, private equity firms, value chain partners, investment bankers, restructuring advisers, attorneysand accountants, which we believe should provide us with numerous business combination opportunities. In connection with our search for a suitable business combination target, members of our management team and Board communicate with their networks of relationships to articulate the parameters for our search for a target business and a potential business combination and begin the process of pursuing and reviewing potentially interesting leads. Our business strategy is focused on identifying and acquiring long-lived assets with relatively stable decline profiles and low fixed costs supported by existing production and cash flow, but that we believe are underperforming their potential. Even fundamentally sound companies can underperform their full-potential due to numerous factors, including underinvestment, a temporary period of dislocation in the markets in which they operate, over-levered capital structures, excessive cost structures, incomplete management teams and/or inappropriate business strategies. Our management team has extensive experience in identifying and executing such full-potential acquisitions in the energy industry. We plan to capitalize on the broad range of our team's skill sets, backgrounds, experiences, and other intellectual capital to identify and realize unexploited value. Our management team and Board have successfully executed on this business strategy across multiple energy market cycles, identifying value that the broader market has not recognized and acquiring assets at attractive valuations. Furthermore, we believe in taking a conservative approach to valuation and reserve evaluation. As such, we typically undertake a range of sensitivity analyses and assign value primarily based on PDP reserves, while placing minimal value on undeveloped acreage. We also thoroughly and methodically assess potential upside in the prospective opportunities we evaluate, including investigating potentially untapped opportunities to reduce operating costs, enhanced exploitation opportunities, and employment of newly discovered or under-appreciated exploration techniques. When implementing our business strategy, we place significant emphasis on cash-on-cash returns, which we plan to maximize by (i) employing a conservative capital allocation strategy based on full cycle economics and (ii) focusing on implementation of cost reductions and enhancement of existing asset efficiency rather than on allocating significant capital to the development and extraction of undeveloped resource potential. By utilizing a disciplined approach to capital allocation, both at the time of acquisition and the subsequent optimization of the target, members of our management team and Board have repeatedly generated meaningful returns for their equity holders. Our objective is to form a sustainable business with multiple competitive advantages and the potential to generate meaningful cash flow in excess of its capital. We would expect to grow the business over time, both organically and through acquisitions, with a focus on achieving attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stockholders, while maintaining conservative balance sheet metrics. Commodity prices have declined recently to levels not seen in decades. In addition, both public and private capital available to the E&P sector have become scarce, limiting the pool of potential asset purchasers, as well as existing companies' operational flexibility and ability to refinance debt, much of which is maturing in the next few years. The current commodity price and capital cycles have brought about asset transaction valuation levels in the energy market not seen since the early 2000s, a time period in which members of our management team successfully completed the acquisition of a non-core asset from Devon Energy that served as the foundation for our management team's previous operating platform, East Resources, Inc. We believe that current market conditions again present an opportunity for attractive acquisitions at valuations supported by existing production and cash flow, with minimal value ascribed to undeveloped resource potential. Acquisition opportunities may include, but are not limited to, non-core asset sales from larger, diversified producers strategically repositioning their portfolios, distressed corporate divestitures to repair strained balance sheets, companies going through restructuring, or any other underappreciated asset that has been starved of capital or attention by its existing operator. Acquisition Criteria Consistent with our acquisition strategy, we have identified the following general criteria and guidelines that we believe are important in evaluating prospective target businesses. We will use these criteria and guidelines in evaluating acquisition opportunities. While we intend to acquire companies or assets that we believe exhibit one or more of the following characteristics, we may decide to enter into our initial business combination with a target considerations, factors and criteria that our management may deem relevant. In the event that we decide to enter into our initial business combination with a target business that does not meet the above criteria and guidelines, we will 5 disclose that the target business does not meet the above criteria in our shareholder communications related to our initial business combination, which, as discussed in this report, would be in the form of proxy solicitation materials or tender offer documents that we would file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Our Management Team Members of our management team and Board are not obligated to devote any specific number of hours to our matters, but they intend to devote as much of their time as they deem necessary to our affairs until we have completed our initial business combination. The amount of time that any members of our management team or our Board will devote in any time period will vary based on whether a target business has been selected for our initial business combination and the current stage of the business combination process. We believe the operational and transactional experience and industry relationships of our management team and Board will provide us with a substantial number of potential business combination targets following the completion of our initial public offering. Over the course of their careers, the members of our management team and our Board have developed a broad network of contacts and corporate relationships around the world. This network has grown through the activities of our management team and our Board sourcing, acquiring and financing businesses, and building relationships with sellers, financing sources and management teams. The members of our management team and our Board also have a proven track record of executing transactions under varying economic and financial market conditions, which we believe will make us an attractive partner to potential target businesses. Initial Business Combination Our initial business combination must occur with one or more target businesses that together have an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the assets held in the trust account (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the income earned on the trust account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial business combination. If our Board is not able to independently determine the fair market value of the target business or businesses, we will obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") or an independent accounting firm with respect to the satisfaction of such criteria. Except as required by applicable law, our stockholders may not be provided with a copy of such opinion, nor will they be able to rely on such opinion. Any party may co-invest with us in the target business at the time of our initial business combination, or we could raise additional proceeds to complete the acquisition by issuing to such parties a class of equity or equity-linked securities. We refer to this potential future issuance, or a similar issuance to other specified purchasers, as a "specified future issuance." The amount and other terms and conditions of any such specified future issuance would be determined at the time thereof. We are not obligated to make any specified future issuance and may determine not to do so. This is not an offer for any specified future issuance. Pursuant to the anti-dilution provisions of our Class B common stock, any such specified future issuance (other than the forward purchase securities) would result in an adjustment to the conversion ratio such that our initial stockholders and their permitted transferees, if any, would retain their aggregate percentage ownership at 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of common stock outstanding plus all shares issued in the specified future issuance, unless the holders of a majority of the then outstanding shares of Class B common stock agreed to waive such adjustment with respect to the specified future issuance at the time thereof. We cannot determine at this time whether a majority of the holders of our Class B common stock at the time of any such specified future issuance would agree to waive such adjustment to the conversion ratio. If such adjustment is not waived, the specified future issuance would not reduce the percentage ownership of holders of our Class B common stock, but would reduce the percentage ownership of holders of our Class A common stock. If such adjustment is waived, the specified future issuance would reduce the percentage ownership of holders of both classes of our common stock. Our Acquisition Process We believe that conducting comprehensive due diligence on prospective investments is particularly important within the energy sector. We will utilize the diligence, rigor, and expertise of our management and members of our Board to evaluate potential targets' strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities to identify the relative risk and return profile of any potential target for our initial business combination. Given our management team's extensive tenure investing in energy companies, we will often be familiar with the prospective target's end-market, 6 competitive landscapeand business model. We also expect to benefit from access to the existing operational platform of JKLMEnergy, consisting of deep connectivity to industry participants for deal flow, a highly experienced operational teamand a strong production infrastructure. In evaluating a prospective initial business combination, we expect to conduct a thorough diligence review that will encompass, among other things, meetings with incumbent management and employees, document reviews, inspection of assets and facilities and financial analyses, as well as a review of other information that will be made available to us. Certain of our officers and directors are employed by or affiliated with various investment funds. Such funds and individuals are continuously made aware of potential investment opportunities, one or more of which we may desire to pursue for a business combination. We may, at our option, pursue an opportunity with an entity to which an officer or director has a fiduciary or contractual obligation. Any such entity may co-invest with us in the target business at the time of our initial business combination, or we could raise additional proceeds to complete the acquisition by making a specified future issuance to any such entity. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. Our Board has consented to the participation of our officers and directors in the formation of, or becoming an officer or director of, any other special purpose acquisition company with a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act prior to our entering into a definitive agreement regarding our initial business combination. Status as a Public Company We believe our structure will make us an attractive business combination partner to target businesses. As an existing public company, we offer a target business an alternative to the traditional initial public offering through a merger or other business combination. In this situation, the owners of the target business would exchange their shares of stock in the target business for shares of our stock or for a combination of shares of our stock and cash, allowing us to tailor the consideration to the specific needs of the sellers. Although there are various costs and obligations associated with being a public company, we believe target businesses will find this method a more certain and cost effective method to becoming a public company than the typical initial public offering. In a typical initial public offering, there are additional expenses incurred in marketing, road show and public reporting efforts that may not be present to the same extent in connection with a business combination with us. Furthermore, once a proposed business combination is completed, the target business will have effectively become public, whereas an initial public offering is always subject to the underwriters' ability to complete the offering, as well as general market conditions, which could delay or prevent the offering from occurring or could have negative valuation consequences. Once public, we believe the target business would then have greater access to capital and an additional means of providing management incentives consistent with stockholders' interests. It can offer further benefits by augmenting a company's profile among potential new customers and vendors and aid in attracting talented employees. We are an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the JOBS Act. As such, we are eligible to take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not "emerging growth companies" including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. If some investors find our securities less attractive as a result, there may be a less active trading market for our securities and the prices of our securities may be more volatile. In addition, Section 107 of the JOBS Act also provides that an "emerging growth company" can take advantage of the extended transition period provided in Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act for complying with 7 new or revised accounting standards. In other words, an "emerging growth company" can delay the adoption of certain accounting standards until those standards would otherwise apply to private companies. We do not intend to take advantage of the benefits of this extended transition period and our election to opt out is irrevocable. We will remain an emerging growth company until the earlier of (1) the last day of the fiscal year (a) following the fifth anniversary of the completion of our initial public offering, (b) in which we have total annual gross revenue of at least $1.07 billion (as adjusted for inflation pursuant to SEC rules from time to time), or (c) in which we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer, which means the market value of our Class A common stock that is held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of the prior June 30th, and (2) the date on which we have issued more than $1.0 billion in non-convertible debt securities during the prior three-year period. Additionally, we are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in Item 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of any fiscal year for so long as either (1) the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates did not exceed $250 million as of the prior June 30, or (2) our annual revenues did not exceed $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates did not exceed $700 million as of the prior June 30. Effecting our Initial Business Combination We are not presently engaged in, and we will not engage in, any operations until we consummate our initial business combination. We intend to complete our initial business combination using cash from the proceeds of our initial public offering and the private placement of the private placement warrants and forward purchase securities, our capital stock, debt or a combination of these as the consideration to be paid in our initial business combination. We may seek to complete our initial business combination with a company or business that may be financially unstable or in its early stages of development or growth, which would subject us to the numerous risks inherent in such companies and businesses. If our initial business combination is paid for using equity or debt securities, or not all of the funds released from the trust account are used for payment of the consideration in connection with our business combination or used for redemptions of our Class A common stock, we may apply the balance of the cash released to us from the trust account for general corporate purposes, including for maintenance or expansion of operations of the post-transaction company, the payment of principal or interest due on indebtedness incurred in completing our initial business combination, to fund the purchase of other assets, companies or for working capital. We may seek to raise additional funds through a private offering of debt or equity securities in connection with the completion of our initial business combination (which may include a specified future issuance), and we may complete our initial business combination using the proceeds of such offering rather than using the amounts held in the trust account. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, we would expect to complete such financing only simultaneously with the completion of our business combination. In the case of an initial business combination funded with assets other than the trust account assets, our tender offer documents or proxy materials disclosing the business combination would disclose the terms of the financing and, only if required by law, we would seek stockholder approval of such financing. There are no prohibitions on our ability to raise funds privately, including pursuant to any specified future issuance, or through loans in connection with our initial business combination. At this time, we are not a party to any arrangement or understanding with any third party with respect to raising any additional funds through the sale of securities or otherwise. The time required to select and evaluate a target business and to structure and complete our initial business combination, and the costs associated with this process, are not currently ascertainable with any degree of certainty. Any costs incurred with respect to the identification and evaluation of a prospective target business with which our business combination is not ultimately completed will result in our incurring losses and will reduce the funds we can use to complete another business combination. 8 Sources of Target Businesses We expect to receive a number of proprietary transaction opportunities to originate as a result of the business relationships, direct outreach, and deal sourcing activities of our officers and directors. In addition to the proprietary deal flow, we anticipate that target business candidates will be brought to our attention from various unaffiliated sources, including investment banking firms, consultants, accounting firms, private equity groups, large business enterprises, and other market participants. These sources may also introduce us to target businesses in which they think we may be interested on an unsolicited basis. Our officers and directors, as well as their affiliates, may also bring to our attention target business candidates that they become aware of through their business contacts as a result of formal or informal inquiries or discussions they may have, as well as attending trade shows or conventions. Some of our officers or directors may enter into employment or consulting agreements with the post-transaction company following our initial business combination. The presence or absence of any such fees or arrangements will not be used as a criterion in our selection process of an acquisition candidate. In no event will our sponsor or any of our existing officers or directors, or any entity with which they are affiliated, be paid any finder's fee, consulting fee or other compensation prior to, or for any services they render in order to effectuate, the completion of our initial business combination (regardless of the type of transaction that it is). However, in connection with the successful completion of our initial business combination, we may determine to provide a payment to our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or our or their affiliates, which payment would not be made from the proceeds of our initial public offering held in the trust account. We currently do not have any agreement or arrangement with our sponsor, any of our officers, directors, advisors or our or their affiliates to make any such payments. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a business combination target that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors or making the acquisition through a joint venture or other form of shared ownership with our sponsor, officers or directors. In the event we seek to complete our initial business combination with a business combination target that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors, we, or a committee of independent directors, would obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of FINRA or an independent accounting firm that such an initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. We are not required to obtain such an opinion in any other context. If any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity that falls within the line of business of any entity to which he or she has pre-existing fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she may be required to present such business combination opportunity to such entity prior to presenting such business combination opportunity to us. Any such entity may co-invest with us in the target business at the time of our initial business combination, or we could raise additional proceeds to complete the acquisition by making a specified future issuance to any such entity. Lack of Business Diversification For an indefinite period of time after the completion of our initial business combination, the prospects for our success may depend entirely on the future performance of a single business. Unlike other entities that have the resources to complete business combinations with multiple entities in one or several industries, it is probable that we will not have the resources to diversify our operations and mitigate the risks of being in a single line of business. By completing our business combination with only a single entity, our lack of diversification may: • subject us to negative economic, competitive and regulatory developments, any or all of which may have a substantial adverse impact on the particular industry in which we operate after our initial business combination, and • cause us to depend on the marketing and sale of a single product or limited number of products or services. Limited Ability to Evaluate the Target's Management Team Although we intend to closely scrutinize the management of a prospective target business when evaluating the desirability of effecting our business combination with that business, our assessment of the target business' management may not prove to be correct. In addition, the future management may not have the necessary skills, qualifications or abilities to manage a public company. Furthermore, the future role of members of our management 9 team or of our Board, if any, in the target business cannot presently be stated with any certainty. While it is possible that one or more of our directors will remain associated in some capacity with us following our business combination, it is presently unknown if any of them will devote their full efforts to our affairs subsequent toour business combination. Moreover, we cannot assure you that members of our management team will have significant experience or knowledge relating to the operations of the particular targetbusiness. The determination as to whether any members of our Board will remain with the combined company will be made at the time of our initial business combination. Following a business combination, to the extent that we deem it necessary, we may seek to recruit additional managers to supplement the incumbent management team of the target business. We cannot assure you that we will have the ability to recruit additional managers, or that additional managers will have the requisite skills, knowledge or experience necessary to enhance the incumbent management. Stockholders May Not Have the Ability to Approve our Initial Business Combination We may conduct redemptions without a stockholder vote pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC. However, we will seek stockholder approval if it is required by law or applicable stock exchange rule, or we may decide to seek stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons. Presented in the table below is a graphic explanation of the types of initial business combinations we may consider and whether stockholder approval is currently required under Delaware law for each such transaction. Type of Transaction Whether Stockholder Approval is Required Purchase of assets No Purchase of stock of target not involving a merger with the company No Merger of target into a subsidiary of the company No Merger of the company with a target Yes Under NASDAQ's listing rules, stockholder approval would be required for our initial business combination if, for example: • we issue shares of Class A common stock that will be equal to or in excess of 20% of the number of shares of our Class A common stock then outstanding; • any of our directors, officers or substantial stockholders (as defined by NASDAQ rules) has a 5% or greater interest (or such persons collectively have a 10% or greater interest), directly or indirectly, in the target business or assets to be acquired or otherwise and the present or potential issuance of common stock could result in an increase in outstanding common shares or voting power of 5% or more; or • the issuance or potential issuance of common stock will result in our undergoing a change of control. Permitted Purchases of Our Securities In the event we seek stockholder approval of our business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates may purchase shares or public warrants in privately negotiated transactions or in the open market either prior to or following the completion of our initial business combination. There is no limit on the number of shares our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates may purchase in such transactions, subject to compliance with applicable law and the rules of NASDAQ. However, they have no current commitments, plans or intentions to engage in such transactions and have not formulated any terms or conditions for any such transactions. None of the funds in the trust account will be used to purchase shares or public warrants in such transactions. If they engage in such transactions, they will not make any such purchases when they are in possession of any material non-public information not disclosed to the seller or if such purchases are prohibited by Regulation M under the Exchange Act. Such a purchase may include a contractual acknowledgement that such stockholder, 10 although still the record holder of our shares is no longer the beneficial owner thereof and therefore agrees not to exercise its redemption rights. In the event thatour sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions from public stockholders who have already elected to exercise their redemption rights, such selling stockholders would be required to revoke their prior elections to redeem their shares. We do not currently anticipate that such purchases, if any, would constitute a tender offer subject to the tender offer rules under the Exchange Act or a going-private transaction subject to the going-private rules under the Exchange Act; however, if the purchasers determine at the time of any such purchases that the purchases are subject to such rules, the purchasers will comply with such rules. The purpose of any such purchases would be to (i) vote such shares in favor of the business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining stockholder approval of the business combination or (ii) to satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. The purpose of any such purchases of public warrants could be to reduce the number of public warrants outstanding or to vote such warrants on any matters submitted to the warrant holders for approval in connection with our initial business combination. Any such purchases of our securities may result in the completion of our business combination that may not otherwise have been possible. In addition, if such purchases are made, the public "float" of our common stock may be reduced and the number of beneficial holders of our securities may be reduced, which may make it difficult to maintain or obtain the quotation, listing or trading of our securities on a national securities exchange. Our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors and/or their affiliates anticipate that they may identify the stockholders with whom our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates may pursue privately negotiated purchases by either the stockholders contacting us directly or by our receipt of redemption requests submitted by stockholders following our mailing of proxy materials in connection with our initial business combination. To the extent that our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates enter into a private purchase, they would identify and contact only potential selling stockholders who have expressed their election to redeem their shares for a pro rata share of the trust account or vote against the business combination. Our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates will only purchase shares if such purchases comply with Regulation M under the Exchange Act and the other federal securities laws. Any purchases by our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors and/or their affiliates who are affiliated purchasers under Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act will only be made to the extent such purchases are able to be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18, which is a safe harbor from liability for manipulation under Section 9(a)(2) and Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act. Rule 10b-18 has certain technical requirements that must be complied with in order for the safe harbor to be available to the purchaser. Our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors and/or their affiliates will not make purchases of common stock if the purchases would violate Section 9(a)(2) or Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act. Any such purchases will be reported pursuant to Section 13 and Section 16 of the Exchange Act to the extent such purchasers are subject to such reporting requirements. Redemption Rights for Public Stockholders upon Completion of our Initial Business Combination We will provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their shares of Class A common stock upon the completion of our initial business combination at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account as of two business days prior to the consummation of the initial business combination including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account, divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, subject to the limitations described herein. The amount in the trust account is approximately $10.00 per public share as of the date of this report. The per-share amount we will distribute to investors who properly redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions we will pay to the underwriters. Our sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and any public shares held by them in connection with the completion of our business combination. 11 Manner of Conducting Redemptions We will provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their shares of Class A common stock upon the completion of our initial business combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the business combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether we will seek stockholder approval of a proposed business combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would require us to seek stockholder approval under the law or stock exchange listing requirement. Asset acquisitions and stock purchases would not typically require stockholder approval while direct mergers with our company where we do not survive and any transactions where we issue more than 20% of our outstanding common stock or seek to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation would require stockholder approval. If we structure a business combination transaction with a target company in a manner that requires stockholder approval, we will not have discretion as to whether to seek a stockholder vote to approve the proposed business combination. We intend to conduct redemptions without a stockholder vote pursuant to the tender offer rules of the SEC unless stockholder approval is required by law or stock exchange listing requirements or we choose to seek stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons. So long as we maintain a listing for our securities on NASDAQ, we will be required to comply with such rules. If a stockholder vote is not required and we do not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, we will, pursuant to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation: • conduct the redemptions pursuant to Rule 13e-4 and Regulation 14E of the Exchange Act, which regulate issuer tender offers, and • file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing our initial business combination which contain substantially the same financial and other information about the initial business combination and the redemption rights as is required under Regulation 14A of the Exchange Act, which regulates the solicitation of proxies. Upon the public announcement of our business combination, we or our sponsor will terminate any plan established in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 to purchase shares of our Class A common stock in the open market if we elect to redeem our public shares through a tender offer, to comply with Rule 14e-5 under the Exchange Act. In the event that we conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, our offer to redeem will remain open for at least 20 business days, in accordance with Rule 14e-1(a) under the Exchange Act, and we will not be permitted to complete our initial business combination until the expiration of the tender offer period. In addition, the tender offer will be conditioned on public stockholders not tendering more than a specified number of public shares which are not purchased by our sponsor, which number will be based on the requirement that we may not redeem public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon completion of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement which may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. If public stockholders tender more shares than we have offered to purchase, we will withdraw the tender offer and not complete the initial business combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law or stock exchange listing requirement, or we decide to obtain stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons, we will, pursuant to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation: • conduct the redemptions in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to Regulation 14A of the Exchange Act, which regulates the solicitation of proxies, and not pursuant to the tender offer rules, and • file proxy materials with the SEC. In the event that we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, we will distribute proxy materials and, in connection therewith, provide our public stockholders with the redemption rights described above upon completion of the initial business combination. 12 If we seek stockholder approval, we will complete our initial business combination only if a majority ofthe outstanding shares of common stock voted are voted in favor of the business combination. A quorum for such meeting will consist of the holders present in person or by proxy of shares of outstanding capital stock of the company representing a majority ofthe voting power of all outstanding shares of capital stock of the company entitled to vote at such meeting. Our sponsor will count toward this quorum and has agreed to vote its founder shares and any public shares purchased during or after our initial public offering in favor of our initial business combination. For purposes of seeking approval of the majority ofour outstanding shares of common stock voted, non-votes will have no effect on the approval of our initial business combination once a quorum is obtained. As a result, in addition to our sponsor's founder shares, we would need 12,937,501, or 37.5%, of the 34,500,000 public shares sold in our initial public offering to be voted in favor of a transaction (assuming all outstanding shares are voted) in order tohave our initial business combination approved. We intend to give approximately 30 days (but not less than 10 days nor more than 60 days) prior written notice of any such meeting, if required, at which a vote shall be taken to approve our initial business combination. These quorumand voting thresholds, and the voting agreement of our sponsor, may make it more likely that we will consummate our initial business combination. Each public stockholder may elect to redeem its public shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 (so that we are not subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement which may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. For example, the proposed business combination may require: (i) cash consideration to be paid to the target or its owners, (ii) cash to be transferred to the target for working capital or other general corporate purposes or (iii) the retention of cash to satisfy other conditions in accordance with the terms of the proposed business combination. In the event the aggregate cash consideration we would be required to pay for all shares of Class A common stock that are validly submitted for redemption plus any amount required to satisfy cash conditions pursuant to the terms of the proposed business combination exceed the aggregate amount of cash available to us, we will not complete the business combination or redeem any shares, and all shares of Class A common stock submitted for redemption will be returned to the holders thereof. Limitation on Redemption upon Completion of our Initial Business Combination if we Seek Stockholder Approval Notwithstanding the foregoing, if we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% of the shares sold in the initial public offering (the "Excess Shares"). We believe this restriction will discourage stockholders from accumulating large blocks of shares, and subsequent attempts by such holders to use their ability to exercise their redemption rights against a proposed business combination as a means to force us or our management to purchase their shares at a significant premium to the then-current market price or on other undesirable terms. Absent this provision, a public stockholder holding more than an aggregate of 20% of the shares sold in the initial public offering could threaten to exercise its redemption rights if such holder's shares are not purchased by us or our management at a premium to the then-current market price or on other undesirable terms. By limiting our stockholders' ability to redeem no more than 20% of the shares sold in our initial public offering, we believe we will limit the ability of a small group of stockholders to unreasonably attempt to block our ability to complete our business combination, particularly in connection with a business combination with a target that requires as a closing condition that we have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. However, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation does not restrict our stockholders' ability to vote all of their shares (including Excess Shares) for or against our business combination. Tendering Stock Certificates in Connection with a Tender Offer or Redemption Rights We may require our public stockholders seeking to exercise their redemption rights, whether they are record holders or hold their shares in "street name," to either tender their certificates to our transfer agent prior to the date set forth in the tender offer documents, or up to two business days prior to the vote on the proposal to approve the business combination in the event we distribute proxy materials, or to deliver their shares to the transfer agent 13 electronically using the Depository Trust Company's DWAC(Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian) System, at the holder's option. The tender offer or proxy materials, as applicable, that we will furnish to holders of our public shares in connection with our initial business combination will indicate whether we are requiring public stockholders to satisfy such delivery requirements. Accordingly, a public stockholder would have from the time we send out our tender offer materials until the close of the tender offer period, or up to two days prior to the vote on the business combination if we distribute proxy materials, as applicable, to tender its shares if it wishes to seek to exercise its redemption rights. Given the relatively short exercise period, it is advisable for stockholders to use electronic delivery of their public shares. There is a nominal cost associated with the above-referenced tendering process and the act of certificating the shares or delivering them through the DWAC System. The transfer agent will typically charge the tendering broker $80.00 and it would be up to the broker whether or not to pass this cost on to the redeeming holder. However, this fee would be incurred regardless of whether or not we require holders seeking to exercise redemption rights to tender their shares. The need to deliver shares is a requirement of exercising redemption rights regardless of the timing of when such delivery must be effectuated. The foregoing is different from the procedures used by many blank check companies. In order to perfect redemption rights in connection with their business combinations, many blank check companies would distribute proxy materials for the stockholders' vote on an initial business combination, and a holder could simply vote against a proposed business combination and check a box on the proxy card indicating such holder was seeking to exercise his or her redemption rights. After the business combination was approved, the company would contact such stockholder to arrange for him or her to deliver his or her certificate to verify ownership. As a result, the stockholder then had an "option window" after the completion of the business combination during which he or she could monitor the price of the company's stock in the market. If the price rose above the redemption price, he or she could sell his or her shares in the open market before actually delivering his or her shares to the company for cancellation. As a result, the redemption rights, to which stockholders were aware they needed to commit before the stockholder meeting, would become "option" rights surviving past the completion of the business combination until the redeeming holder delivered its certificate. The requirement for physical or electronic delivery prior to the meeting ensures that a redeeming holder's election to redeem is irrevocable once the business combination is approved. Any request to redeem such shares, once made, may be withdrawn at any time up to the date set forth in the tender offer materials or the date of the stockholder meeting set forth in our proxy materials, as applicable. Furthermore, if a holder of a public share delivered its certificate in connection with an election of redemption rights and subsequently decides prior to the applicable date not to elect to exercise such rights, such holder may simply request that the transfer agent return the certificate (physically or electronically). It is anticipated that the funds to be distributed to holders of our public shares electing to redeem their shares will be distributed promptly after the completion of our business combination. If our initial business combination is not approved or completed for any reason, then our public stockholders who elected to exercise their redemption rights would not be entitled to redeem their shares for the applicable pro rata share of the trust account. In such case, we will promptly return any certificates delivered by public holders who elected to redeem their shares. If our initial proposed business combination is not completed, we may continue to try to complete a business combination with a different target until July 27, 2022. Redemption of Public Shares and Liquidation if no Initial Business Combination Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we will have only until July 27, 2022 to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our business combination within such prescribed time period, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account (less up to $100,000 of interest released to us to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, 14 if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our Board, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to our warrants, which will expire worthless if we fail to complete our business combination within the prescribed time period. Our sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with us, pursuant to which they have waived their rights to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to any founder shares held by them if we fail to complete our initial business combination by July 27, 2022. However, if our sponsor, officers or directors acquire public shares in or after our initial public offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to such public shares if we fail to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time period. Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed, pursuant to a letter agreement with us (filed as an exhibit to this report), that they will not propose any amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that would modify the substance or timing of our obligation to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination by July 27, 2022, unless we provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares of Class A common stock upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account divided by the number of then outstanding public shares. However, we may not redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon completion of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules). If this optional redemption right is exercised with respect to an excessive number of public shares such that we cannot satisfy the net tangible asset requirement (described above) we would not proceed with the amendment or the related redemption of our public shares. We expect that all costs and expenses associated with implementing our plan of dissolution, as well as payments to any creditors, will be funded from proceeds held outside the trust account, although we cannot assure you that there will be sufficient funds for such purpose. However, if those funds are not sufficient to cover the costs and expenses associated with implementing our plan of dissolution, to the extent that there is any interest accrued in the trust account not required to pay franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account on interest income earned on the trust account balance, we may request the trustee to release to us an amount of up to $100,000 of such accrued interest to pay those costs and expenses. If we were to expend all of the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, other than the proceeds deposited in the trust account, and without taking into account interest, if any, earned on the trust account, the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders upon our dissolution would be approximately $10.00. The proceeds deposited in the trust account could, however, become subject to the claims of our creditors which would have higher priority than the claims of our public stockholders. We cannot assure you that the actual per-share redemption amount received by stockholders will not be substantially less than $10.00. Under Section 281(b) of the DGCL, our plan of dissolution must provide for all claims against us to be paid in full or make provision for payments to be made in full, as applicable, if there are sufficient assets. These claims must be paid or provided for before we make any distribution of our remaining assets to our stockholders. While we intend to pay such amounts, if any, we cannot assure you that we will have funds sufficient to pay or provide for all creditors' claims. Although we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest and claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account for the benefit of our public stockholders, there is no guarantee that they will execute such agreements or even if they execute such agreements that they would be prevented from bringing claims against the trust account including but not limited to fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary responsibility or other similar claims, as well as claims challenging the enforceability of the waiver, in each case in order to gain an advantage with respect to a claim against our assets, including the funds held in the trust account. If any third party refuses to execute an agreement waiving such claims to the monies held in the trust account, our management will perform an analysis of the alternatives available to it and will only enter into an agreement with a third party that has not executed a waiver if management believes that 15 such third party's engagement would be significantly more beneficial to us than any alternative. Examples of possible instances where we may engage a third party that refuses to execute a waiver include the engagement of a third partyconsultant whose particular expertise or skills are believed by management to be significantly superior to those of other consultants that would agree to execute a waiver or in cases where management is unable to find a service provider willing to execute a waiver. In addition, there is no guarantee that such entities will agree to waive any claims they may have in the future as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with us and will not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason. Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than our independent auditors) for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our company. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations. Therefore, we cannot assure you that our sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. As a result, if any such claims were successfully made against the trust account, the funds available for our initial business combination and redemptions could be reduced to less than $10.00 per public share. In such event, we may not be able to complete our initial business combination, and you would receive such lesser amount per share in connection with any redemption of your public shares. None of our officers will indemnify us for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. In the event that the proceeds in the trust account are reduced below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account, and our sponsor asserts that it is unable to satisfy its indemnification obligations or that it has no indemnification obligations related to a particular claim, our independent directors would determine whether to take legal action against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations. While we currently expect that our independent directors would take legal action on our behalf against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations to us, it is possible that our independent directors in exercising their business judgment may choose not to do so if, for example, the cost of such legal action is deemed by the independent directors to be too high relative to the amount recoverable or if the independent directors determine that a favorable outcome is not likely. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations and we cannot assure you that our sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that due to claims of creditors the actual value of the per-share redemption price will not be less than $10.00 per public share. We will seek to reduce the possibility that our sponsor will have to indemnify the trust account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the trust account. Our sponsor will also not be liable as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. We may have access to amounts held outside of the trust account to pay any such potential claims (including costs and expenses incurred in connection with our liquidation, currently estimated to be no more than approximately $100,000) but these amounts may be spent on expenses incurred as a result of being a public company or due diligence expenses on prospective business combination candidates. In the event that we liquidate and it is subsequently determined that the reserve for claims and liabilities is insufficient, stockholders who received funds from our trust account could be liable for claims made by creditors. 16 Under the DGCL, stockholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against a corporation to the extent of distributions received by them in a dissolution. The pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our business combination by July 27, 2022may be considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law. If the corporation complies with certain procedures set forth in Section 280 of the DGCLintended to ensure that it makes reasonable provision for all claims against it, including a 60-day notice period during which any third-party claims can be brought against the corporation, a 90-day period during which the corporation may reject any claims brought, and an additional 150-day waiting period before any liquidating distributions are made to stockholders, any liability of stockholders with respect to a liquidating distribution is limited to the lesser of such stockholder's pro rata share of the claim or the amount distributed to the stockholder, and any liability of the stockholder would be barred after the third anniversary of the dissolution. Furthermore, if the pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our business combination by July 27, 2022, is not considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law and such redemption distribution is deemed to be unlawful, then pursuant to Section 174 of the DGCL, the statute of limitations for claims of creditors could then be six years after the unlawful redemption distribution, instead of three years, as in the case of a liquidating distribution. If we are unable to complete our business combination by July 27, 2022, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account (less up to $100,000 of interest released to us to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our Board, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. Accordingly, it is our intention to redeem our public shares as soon as reasonably possible following July 27, 2022 and, therefore, we do not intend to comply with those procedures. As such, our stockholders could potentially be liable for any claims to the extent of distributions received by them (but no more) and any liability of our stockholders may extend well beyond the third anniversary of such date. Because we will not be complying with Section 280, Section 281(b) of the DGCL requires us to adopt a plan, based on facts known to us at such time that will provide for our payment of all existing and pending claims or claims that may be potentially brought against us within the subsequent 10 years. However, because we are a blank check company, rather than an operating company, and our operations will be limited to searching for prospective target businesses to acquire, the only likely claims to arise would be from our vendors (such as lawyers, investment bankers, etc.) or prospective target businesses. As described above, pursuant to the obligation contained in our underwriting agreement, we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account. As a result of this obligation, the claims that could be made against us are significantly limited and the likelihood that any claim that would result in any liability extending to the trust account is remote. Further, our sponsor may be liable only to the extent necessary to ensure that the amounts in the trust account are not reduced below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest withdrawn to pay taxes and will not be liable as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. If we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the proceeds held in the trust account could be subject to applicable bankruptcy law, and may be included in our bankruptcy estate and subject to the claims of third parties with priority over the claims of our stockholders. To the extent any bankruptcy claims deplete the trust account, we cannot assure you we will be able to return $10.00 per share to our public stockholders. Additionally, if we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy 17 petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, any distributions received by stockholders could be viewed under applicable debtor/creditor and/or bankruptcy laws as either a "preferential transfer" or a "fraudulent conveyance." As a result, a bankruptcy court could seek to recover someor all amounts received by our stockholders. Furthermore, our Board may be viewed as having breached its fiduciary duty to our creditors and/or may have acted in bad faith, thereby exposing itself and our company to claims of punitive damages, by paying public stockholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors. We cannot assure you that claims will not be brought against us for these reasons. Our public stockholders will be entitled to receive funds from the trust account only (i) in the event of the redemption of our public shares if we do not complete our business combination by July 27, 2022, subject to applicable law, (ii) in connection with a stockholder vote to approve an amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (a) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to redeem 100% of our public shares if we have not consummated an initial business combination by July 27, 2022 or (b) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, or (iii) our completion of an initial business combination, and then only in connection with those shares of our common stock that such stockholder properly elected to redeem, subject to the limitations described in this report. In no other circumstances will a stockholder have any right or interest of any kind to or in the trust account. In the event we seek stockholder approval in connection with our initial business combination, a stockholder's voting in connection with the business combination alone will not result in a stockholder's redeeming its shares to us for an applicable pro rata share of the trust account. Such stockholder must have also exercised its redemption rights as described above. Competition In identifying, evaluating and selecting a target business for our business combination, we may encounter intense competition from other entities having a business objective similar to ours, including other blank check companies, private equity groups and leveraged buyout funds, and operating businesses seeking strategic acquisitions. Many of these entities are well established and have extensive experience identifying and effecting business combinations directly or through affiliates. Moreover, many of these competitors possess greater financial, technical, human and other resources than we do. Our ability to acquire larger target businesses will be limited by our available financial resources. This inherent limitation gives others an advantage in pursuing the acquisition of a target business. Furthermore, our obligation to pay cash in connection with our public stockholders who exercise their redemption rights may reduce the resources available to us for our initial business combination and our outstanding warrants, and the future dilution they potentially represent, may not be viewed favorably by certain target businesses. Either of these factors may place us at a competitive disadvantage in successfully negotiating an initial business combination. Employees We currently have no employees and six officers. Members of our management team are not obligated to devote any specific number of hours to our matters but they intend to devote as much of their time as they deem necessary to our affairs until we have completed our initial business combination. The amount of time that any such person will devote in any time period will vary based on whether a target business has been selected for our initial business combination and the current stage of the business combination process. Periodic Reporting and Financial Information We have registered our units, Class A common stock and warrants under the Exchange Act and have reporting obligations, including the requirement that we file annual, quarterly and current reports with the SEC. In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, our annual reports will contain financial statements audited and reported on by our independent registered public accountants. The SEC maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC at: http://www.sec.gov. Our annual, quarterly and current reports, and any amendments to any of those reports, that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available free of charge as soon as reasonably practicable through our corporate website address at www.eastresources.com. The contents of these websites are not incorporated into this filing. Further, our references to the uniform resource locators, or URLs, for these websites are intended to be inactive textual references only. 18 We will provide stockholders with audited financial statements of the prospective target business as part of the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials sent to stockholders to assist them in assessing the target business. In all likelihood, these financial statements will need to be prepared in accordance with GAAP. We cannot assure you that any particular targetbusiness selected by us as a potential acquisition candidate will have financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP or that the potential target business will be able to prepare its financial statements in accordance with GAAP. To the extent that this requirement cannot be met, we may not be able to acquire the proposed target business. While this may limit the pool of potential acquisition candidates, we do not believe that this limitation will be material. We are required to evaluate our internal control procedures for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 as required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Only in the event we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer or an accelerated filer will we be required to have our internal control procedures audited. A target company may not be in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act regarding adequacy of their internal controls. The development of the internal controls of any such entity to achieve compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may increase the time and costs necessary to complete any such acquisition. Item 1A.Risk Factors. You should carefully consider all of the risks described below, together with the other information contained in this report, including the financial statements. If any of the following risks occur, our business, financial condition or operating results may be materially and adversely affected. In that event, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. The risk factors described below are not necessarily exhaustive and you are encouraged to perform your own investigation with respect to us and our business. The risks include the following summary risk factors: • our ability to select an appropriate target business or businesses; • our ability to complete our initial business combination; • our expectations around the performance of a prospective target business or businesses; • our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors following our initial business combination; • our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business or in approving our initial business combination; • our potential ability to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination; • our pool of prospective target businesses; • our ability to consummate an initial business combination due to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets, including as a result of the military conflict in Ukraine; • the ability of our officers and directors to generate a number of potential investment opportunities; • our public securities' potential liquidity and trading; • the lack of a market for our securities; • the use of proceeds not held in the trust account or available to us from interest income on the trust account balance; 19 • the trust account not being subject to claims of third parties; or • our financial performance. We are an early stage company with no operating history and no revenues, and you have no basis on which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective. We are an early stage company with limited operating results. Because we lack significant operating history, you have little basis upon which to evaluate our ability to achieve our business objective of completing our initial business combination with one or more target businesses. We may be unable to complete our business combination. If we fail to complete our business combination, we will never generate any operating revenues. Our public stockholders may not be afforded an opportunity to vote on our proposed business combination, which means we may complete our initial business combination even though a majority of our public stockholders do not support such a combination. We may not hold a stockholder vote to approve our initial business combination unless the business combination would require stockholder approval under applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements or if we decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons. Except as required by law, the decision as to whether we will seek stockholder approval of a proposed business combination or will allow stockholders to sell their shares to us in a tender offer will be made by us, solely in our discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors, such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would otherwise require us to seek stockholder approval. Accordingly, we may complete our initial business combination even if holders of a majority of our public shares do not approve of the business combination we complete. Please see the section of this report entitled "Business-Stockholders May Not Have the Ability to Approve our Initial Business Combination" for additional information. In evaluating a prospective target business for our initial business combination, our management may consider the availability of funds from the sale of the forward purchase securities, which may be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in the initial business combination. If East Asset Management decides not to exercise its right to purchase all or some of the forward purchase securities, we may lack sufficient funds to consummate our initial business combination. We have entered into a forward purchase agreement pursuant to which East Asset Management has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 forward purchase units, consisting of the forward purchase shares and the forward purchase warrants, for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of our initial business combination. The funds from the sale of the forward purchase securities are expected to be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in our initial business combination, and to pay expenses in connection with our initial business combination and may be used for working capital in the post-transaction company. If East Asset Management does not agree to fund more than the amount necessary to complete the initial business combination, the post-transaction company may not have enough cash available for working capital. The obligations under the forward purchase agreement do not depend on whether any public stockholders elect to redeem their shares in connection with our initial business combination. However, if the sale of the forward purchase securities does not close, for example, by reason of the failure of our sponsor or any forward transferee to fund the purchase price for their forward purchase securities, we may lack sufficient funds to consummate our initial business combination. East Asset Management's obligation to purchase forward purchase units will, among other things, be conditioned on the business combination (including the target assets or business, and the terms of the business combination) being reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management and on a requirement that such initial business combination is approved by a unanimous vote of our board of directors. In determining whether a target is reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, we expect that East Asset Management would consider many of the same criteria as we will consider, but will also consider whether the investment is an appropriate investment for East Asset Management. Accordingly, if we pursue an acquisition target that is not reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, or if the initial business combination is not approved by a unanimous vote of our board of directors, East Asset Management would not be obligated to purchase any forward purchase securities, and we may need to seek alternative financing. Additionally, East Asset Management's and any forward transferee's obligations to purchase the forward purchase securities will be subject to termination prior to the closing of the sale of such securities by mutual written consent of the Company and such party, or automatically: 20 (i) if our initial business combination is not consummated by July 27, 2022 or (ii) if we become subject to any voluntary or involuntary petition under the United States federal bankruptcy laws or any state insolvency law, in each case which is not withdrawn within sixty (60) days after being filed, or a receiver, fiscal agent or similar officer is appointed by a court for business or property of us, in each case which is not removed, withdrawn or terminated within sixty (60) days after such appointment. In addition, East Asset Management's obligations to purchase the forward purchase securities will be subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions, including that our initial business combination must be consummated substantially concurrently with the purchase of the forward purchase securities. In the event of any such failure to fund by East Asset Management or any forward transferees, any obligation is so terminatedor any such condition is not satisfied and not waived by such party, we may not be able to obtain additional funds to account for such shortfall on terms favorable to us or at all. Any such shortfall would also reduce the amount of funds that we have available for working capital of the post-business combination company. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, our sponsor has agreed to vote in favor of such initial business combination, regardless of how our public stockholders vote. Unlike many other blank check companies in which the initial stockholders agree to vote their founder shares in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by the public stockholders in connection with an initial business combination, our sponsor agreed to vote its founder shares, as well as any public shares purchased during or after offering, in favor of our initial business combination. As a result, in addition to our sponsor's founder shares, we would need 12,937,500 or 37.5%, of the 34,500,000 public shares sold in our initial public offering to be voted in favor of a transaction (assuming all outstanding shares are voted) in order to have our initial business combination approved. Our sponsor owns shares representing 20% of our outstanding shares of common stock as of the date of this report. Accordingly, if we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, it is more likely that the necessary stockholder approval will be received than would be the case if our sponsor agreed to vote its founder shares in accordance with the majority of the votes cast by our public stockholders. Your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination will be limited to the exercise of your right to redeem your shares from us for cash, unless we seek stockholder approval of the business combination. You may not be provided with an opportunity to evaluate the specific merits or risks of one or more target businesses. Since our Board may complete a business combination without seeking stockholder approval, public stockholders may not have the right or opportunity to vote on the business combination, unless we seek such stockholder vote. Accordingly, if we do not seek stockholder approval, your only opportunity to affect the investment decision regarding a potential business combination may be limited to exercising your redemption rights within the period of time (which will be at least 20 business days) set forth in our tender offer documents mailed to our public stockholders in which we describe our initial business combination. The ability of our public stockholders to redeem their shares for cash may make our financial condition unattractive to potential business combination targets, which may make it difficult for us to enter into a business combination with a target. We may seek to enter into a business combination transaction agreement with a prospective target that requires as a closing condition that we have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. If too many public stockholders exercise their redemption rights, we would not be able to meet such closing condition and, as a result, would not be able to proceed with the business combination. Furthermore, in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon completion of our initial business combination (so that we are not subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules) or any greater net tangible asset or cash requirement that may be contained in the agreement relating to our initial business combination. Consequently, if accepting all properly submitted redemption requests would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon completion of our initial business combination or such greater amount necessary to satisfy a closing condition as described above, we would not proceed with such redemption and the related business combination and may instead search for an alternate business combination. Prospective targets will be aware of these risks and, thus, may be reluctant to enter into a business combination transaction with us. 21 The ability of our public stockholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number ofour shares may not allow us to complete the most desirable business combination or optimize our capital structure. At the time we enter into an agreement for our initial business combination, we will not know how many public stockholders may exercise their redemption rights, and therefore will need to structure the transaction based on our expectations as to the number of shares that will be submitted for redemption. If our business combination agreement requires us to use a portion of the cash in the trust account to pay the purchase price, or requires us to have a minimum amount of cash at closing, we will need to reserve a portion of the cash in the trust account to meet such requirements, or arrange for third party financing. In addition, if a larger number of shares are submitted for redemption than we initially expected, we may need to restructure the transaction to reserve a greater portion of the cash in the trust account or arrange for third party financing. Raising additional third party financing may involve dilutive equity issuances or the incurrence of indebtedness at higher than desirable levels. The above considerations may limit our ability to complete the most desirable business combination available to us or optimize our capital structure. The amount of the deferred underwriting commissions payable to the underwriters will not be adjusted for any shares that are redeemed in connection with a business combination. The per-share amount we will distribute to stockholders who properly exercise their redemption rights will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commission and after such redemptions, the per-share value of shares held by non-redeeming stockholders will reflect our obligation to pay the deferred underwriting commissions. The ability of our public stockholders to exercise redemption rights with respect to a large number of our shares could increase the probability that our initial business combination would be unsuccessful and that you would have to wait for liquidation in order to redeem your stock. If our business combination agreement requires us to use a portion of the cash in the trust account to pay the purchase price, or requires us to have a minimum amount of cash at closing, the probability that our initial business combination would be unsuccessful is increased. If our initial business combination is unsuccessful, you would not receive your pro rata portion of the trust account until we liquidate the trust account. If you are in need of immediate liquidity, you could attempt to sell your stock in the open market; however, at such time our stock may trade at a discount to the pro rata amount per share in the trust account. In either situation, you may suffer a material loss on your investment or lose the benefit of funds expected in connection with our redemption until we liquidate or you are able to sell your stock in the open market. The requirement that we complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame may give potential target businesses leverage over us in negotiating a business combination and may decrease our ability to conduct due diligence on potential business combination targets as we approach our dissolution deadline, which could undermine our ability to complete our business combination on terms that would produce value for our stockholders. Any potential target business with which we enter into negotiations concerning a business combination will be aware that we must complete our initial business combination by July 27, 2022. Consequently, such target business may obtain leverage over us in negotiating a business combination, knowing that if we do not complete our initial business combination with that particular target business, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination with any target business. This risk will increase as we get closer to the timeframe described above. In addition, we may have limited time to conduct due diligence and may enter into our initial business combination on terms that we would have rejected upon a more comprehensive investigation. We may not be able to complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame, in which case we would cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up and we would redeem our public shares and liquidate, in which case our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we must complete our initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering (July 27, 2022). We may not be able to find a suitable target business and complete our initial business combination within such time period. Our ability to complete our initial business combination may be negatively impacted by general market conditions, volatility in the capital and debt markets and the other risks described herein. For example, the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow both in the U.S. and globally and, while the extent of the impact of the outbreak on us will depend on future 22 developments, it could limit our ability to complete our initial business combination, including as a result ofincreased market volatility, decreased market liquidity and third-party financing being unavailable on terms acceptable to us or at all. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the military conflict in Ukraine may negatively impact businesses we may seek to acquire. If we have not completed our initial business combination within such time period, we will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account (less up to $100,000 of interest released to us to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders'rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our Board, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. In such case, our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share on the redemption of their shares. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors and their affiliates may elect to purchase shares or public warrants from public stockholders or public warrant holders, which may influence a vote on a proposed business combination and reduce the public "float" of our Class A common stock. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates may purchase shares or public warrants or a combination thereof in privately negotiated transactions or in the open market either prior to or following the completion of our initial business combination, although they are under no obligation to do so. Such a purchase may include a contractual acknowledgement that such stockholder, although still the record holder of our shares is no longer the beneficial owner thereof and therefore agrees not to exercise its redemption rights. There is no limit on the number of shares our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates may purchase in such transactions, subject to compliance with applicable law and the rules of NASDAQ. However, other than as expressly stated herein, they have no current commitments, plans or intentions to engage in such transactions and have not formulated any terms or conditions for any such transactions. None of the funds in the trust account will be used to purchase shares or public warrants in such transactions. In the event that our sponsor, directors, officers, advisors or their affiliates purchase shares in privately negotiated transactions from public stockholders who have already elected to exercise their redemption rights, such selling stockholders would be required to revoke their prior elections to redeem their shares. The purpose of such purchases could be to vote such shares in favor of the business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining stockholder approval of the business combination, or to satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. The purpose of any such purchases of shares could be to vote such shares in favor of the business combination and thereby increase the likelihood of obtaining stockholder approval of the business combination or to satisfy a closing condition in an agreement with a target that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash at the closing of our business combination, where it appears that such requirement would otherwise not be met. The purpose of any such purchases of public warrants could be to reduce the number of public warrants outstanding or to vote such warrants on any matters submitted to the warrant holders for approval in connection with our initial business combination. Any such purchases of our securities may result in the completion of our business combination that may not otherwise have been possible. Any such purchases will be reported pursuant to Section 13 and Section 16 of the Exchange Act to the extent the purchasers are subject to such reporting requirements. In addition, if such purchases are made, the public "float" of our Class A common stock and the number of beneficial holders of our securities may be reduced, possibly making it difficult to obtain or maintain the quotation, listing or trading of our securities on a national securities exchange. 23 If a stockholder fails to receive notice of our offer to redeem our public shares in connection with our business combination, orfails to comply with the procedures for tendering its shares, such shares may not be redeemed. We will comply with the tender offer rules or proxy rules, as applicable, when conducting redemptions in connection with our business combination. Despite our compliance with these rules, if a stockholder fails to receive our tender offer or proxy materials, as applicable, such stockholder may not become aware of the opportunity to redeem its shares. In addition, the tender offer documents or proxy materials, as applicable, that we will furnish to holders of our public shares in connection with our initial business combination will describe the various procedures that must be complied with in order to validly tender or redeem public shares. For example, we may require our public stockholders seeking to exercise their redemption rights, whether they are record holders or hold their shares in "street name," to either tender their certificates to our transfer agent prior to the date set forth in the tender offer documents or proxy materials mailed to such holders, or up to two business days prior to the vote on the proposal to approve the business combination in the event we distribute proxy materials, or to deliver their shares to the transfer agent electronically. In the event that a stockholder fails to comply with these or any other procedures, its shares may not be redeemed. See the section of this report entitled "Business-Redemption Rights for Public Stockholders upon Completion of our Initial Business Combination-Tendering Stock Certificates in Connection with a Tender Offer or Redemption Rights." You will not have any rights or interests in funds from the trust account, except under certain limited circumstances. To liquidate your investment, therefore, you may be forced to sell your public shares or warrants, potentially at a loss. Our public stockholders will be entitled to receive funds from the trust account only upon the earliest to occur of: (i) our completion of an initial business combination, and then only in connection with those shares of our common stock that such stockholder properly elected to redeem, subject to the limitations described in this report, (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a stockholder vote to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (a) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering or (b) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, and (iii) the redemption of our public shares if we are unable to complete an initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering, subject to applicable law and as further described herein. In addition, if we are unable to complete an initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering for any reason, compliance with Delaware law may require that we submit a plan of dissolution to our then-existing stockholders for approval prior to the distribution of the proceeds held in our trust account. In that case, public stockholders may be forced to wait beyond 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering before they receive funds from our trust account. In no other circumstances will a public stockholder have any right or interest of any kind in the trust account. Holders of warrants will not have any right to the proceeds held in the trust account with respect to the warrants. Accordingly, to liquidate your investment, you may be forced to sell your public shares or warrants, potentially at a loss. NASDAQ may delist our securities from trading on its exchange, which could limit investors' ability to make transactions in our securities and subject us to additional trading restrictions. Our Units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on NASDAQ. We cannot assure you that our securities will be, or will continue to be, listed on NASDAQ in the future or prior to our initial business combination. In order to continue listing our securities on NASDAQ prior to our initial business combination, we must maintain certain financial, distribution and stock price levels. Generally, we must maintain a minimum amount in stockholders' equity and a minimum number of holders of our securities. Additionally, in connection with our initial business combination, we will be required to demonstrate compliance with NASDAQ's initial listing requirements, which are more rigorous than NASDAQ's continued listing requirements, in order to continue to maintain the listing of our securities on NASDAQ. For instance, our stock price would generally be required to be at least $4.00 per share. We cannot assure you that we will be able to meet those initial listing requirements at that time. 24 If NASDAQ delists our securities from trading on its exchange and we are not able to list our securities on another national securities exchange, we expect our securities could be quoted on an over-the-counter market. If this were to occur, we could face significant material adverse consequences, including: • a limited availability of market quotations for our securities; • reduced liquidity for our securities; • a determination that our Class A common stock is a "penny stock" which will require brokers trading in our Class A common stock to adhere to more stringent rules and possibly result in a reduced level of trading activity in the secondary trading market for our securities; • a limited amount of news and analyst coverage; and • a decreased ability to issue additional securities or obtain additional financing in the future. The National Securities Markets Improvement Act of 1996, which is a federal statute, prevents or preempts the states from regulating the sale of certain securities, which are referred to as "covered securities." Because our units, Class A common stock and warrants are listed on NASDAQ, our units, Class A common stock and warrants are covered securities. Although the states are preempted from regulating the sale of our securities, the federal statute does allow the states to investigate companies if there is a suspicion of fraud, and, if there is a finding of fraudulent activity, then the states can regulate or bar the sale of covered securities in a particular case. While we are not aware of a state having used these powers to prohibit or restrict the sale of securities issued by blank check companies, other than the State of Idaho, certain state securities regulators view blank check companies unfavorably and might use these powers, or threaten to use these powers, to hinder the sale of securities of blank check companies in their states. Further, if we were no longer listed on NASDAQ, our securities would not be covered securities and we would be subject to regulation in each state in which we offer our securities. Our stockholders will not be entitled to protections normally afforded to investors of many other blank check companies. Since the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants are intended to be used to complete an initial business combination with a target business that has not been selected, we may be deemed to be a "blank check" company under the United States securities laws. However, because we currently have net tangible assets in excess of $5,000,000, we are exempt from rules promulgated by the SEC to protect investors in blank check companies, such as Rule 419. Accordingly, investors will not be afforded the benefits or protections of those rules. Among other things, this means our units are tradable and we have a longer period of time to complete our business combination than do companies subject to Rule 419. Moreover, that rule would prohibit the release of any interest earned on funds held in the trust account to us unless and until the funds in the trust account were released to us in connection with our completion of an initial business combination. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, and if you or a "group" of stockholders are deemed to hold in excess of 20% of our Class A common stock, you will lose the ability to redeem all such shares in excess of 20% of our Class A common stock. If we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and we do not conduct redemptions in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Exchange Act), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% of the shares sold in our initial public offering, which we refer to as the "Excess Shares." However, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation does not restrict our stockholders' ability to vote all of their shares (including Excess Shares) for or against our business combination. Your inability to redeem the Excess Shares will reduce your influence over our ability to complete our business combination and you could suffer a material loss on your investment in us if you sell Excess Shares in open market transactions. Additionally, you will not receive redemption distributions with respect to the Excess Shares if we complete our business combination. As a result, you 25 will continue to hold that number of shares exceeding 20% and, in order todispose of such shares, would be required to sell your stock in open market transactions, potentially at a loss. Our search for a business combination, and any target business with which we ultimately consummate a business combination, may be materially adversely affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak and the status of debt and equity markets. In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, China, which has and is continuing to spread throughout China and other parts of the world, including the United States. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern." On January 31, 2020, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency for the United States to aid the U.S. healthcare community in responding to COVID-19, and on March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak as a "pandemic". A significant outbreak of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets worldwide, and the business of any potential target business with which we consummate a business combination could be materially and adversely affected. Furthermore, we may be unable to complete a business combination if continued concerns relating to COVID-19 restrict travel, limit the ability to have meetings with potential investors or the target company's personnel, vendors and services providers are unavailable to negotiate and consummate a transaction in a timely manner. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts our search for a business combination will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the actions to contain COVID-19 or treat its impact, among others. If the disruptions posed by COVID-19 or other matters of global concern continue for an extensive period of time, our ability to consummate a business combination, or the operations of a target business with which we ultimately consummate a business combination, may be materially adversely affected. In addition, our ability to consummate a transaction may be dependent on the ability to raise equity and debt financing which may be impacted by COVID-19 and other related events could have a material adverse effect on our ability to raise adequate financing, including as a result of increased market volatility, decreased market liquidity and third-party financing being unavailable on terms acceptable to us or at all. Because of our limited resources and the significant competition for business combination opportunities, it may be more difficult for us to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on our redemption of our public shares, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. We expect to encounter intense competition from other entities having a business objective similar to ours, including private investors (which may be individuals or investment partnerships), other blank check companies and other entities, domestic and international, competing for the types of businesses we intend to acquire. Many of these individuals and entities are well-established and have extensive experience in identifying and effecting, directly or indirectly, acquisitions of companies operating in or providing services to various industries. Many of these competitors possess greater technical, human and other resources or more local industry knowledge than we do and our financial resources will be relatively limited when contrasted with those of many of these competitors. While we believe there are numerous target businesses we could potentially acquire with the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants, our ability to compete with respect to the acquisition of certain target businesses that are sizable will be limited by our available financial resources. This inherent competitive limitation gives others an advantage in pursuing the acquisition of certain target businesses. Furthermore, because we are obligated to pay cash for the shares of Class A common stock that our public stockholders redeem in connection with our initial business combination, target companies will be aware that this may reduce the resources available to us for our initial business combination. This may place us at a competitive disadvantage in successfully negotiating a business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon our liquidation. 26 If the net proceeds of our initial public offeringand the sale of the private placement warrants not being held in the trust account are insufficient to allow us to operate until July 27, 2022, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination, in which case our public stockholders may only receive $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, and our warrants will expire worthless. The funds available to us outside of the trust account may not be sufficient to allow us to operate until July 27, 2022, assuming that our initial business combination is not completed during that time. We cannot assure you that, the funds available to us outside of the trust account will be sufficient to allow us to operate until July 27, 2022. We plan to use a portion of the funds available to us to pay fees to consultants to assist us with our search for a target business. We could also use a portion of the funds as a down payment or to fund a "no-shop" provision (a provision in letters of intent or merger agreements designed to keep target businesses from "shopping" around for transactions with other companies on terms more favorable to such target businesses) with respect to a particular proposed business combination, although we do not have any current intention to do so. If we entered into a letter of intent or merger agreement where we paid for the right to receive exclusivity from a target business and were subsequently required to forfeit such funds (whether as a result of our breach or otherwise), we might not have sufficient funds to continue searching for, or conduct due diligence with respect to, a target business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon our liquidation. Funds available to us outside of the trust account could limit the amount available to fund our search for a target business or businesses and complete our initial business combination and we will depend on loans from our sponsor or management team to fund our search for a business combination. If we are unable to obtain these loans, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination. As of the date of this report, we have approximately $853,130 held outside the trust account that is available to us. If we are required to seek additional capital, we would need to withdraw interest from the trust account as described elsewhere in this report (i.e. for our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account) and/or borrow funds from our sponsor, management team or other third parties to operate, or we may be forced to liquidate. None of our sponsor, members of our management team nor any of their affiliates is under any obligation to advance funds to us in such circumstances. Any such advances would be repaid only from funds held outside the trust account or from funds released to us upon completion of our initial business combination. We do not expect to seek loans from parties other than our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor as we do not believe third parties will be willing to loan such funds and provide a waiver against any and all rights to seek access to funds in our trust account. If we are unable to obtain these loans, we may be unable to complete our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the trust account. Consequently, our public stockholders may only receive approximately $10.00 per share on our redemption of our public shares, and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon our liquidation. Subsequent to the completion of our initial business combination, we may be required to take write-downs or write-offs, restructuring and impairment or other charges that could have a significant negative effect on our financial condition, results of operations and our stock price, which could cause you to lose some or all of your investment. Even if we conduct extensive due diligence on a target business with which we combine, we cannot assure you that this diligence will surface all material issues that may be present inside a particular target business, that it would be possible to uncover all material issues through a customary amount of due diligence, or that factors outside of the target business and outside of our control will not later arise. As a result of these factors, we may be forced to later write-down or write-off assets, restructure our operations, or incur impairment or other charges that could result in our reporting losses. Even if our due diligence successfully identifies certain risks, unexpected risks may arise and previously known risks may materialize in a manner not consistent with our preliminary risk analysis. Even though these charges may be non-cash items and not have an immediate impact on our liquidity, the fact that we report charges of this nature could contribute to negative market perceptions about us or our securities. In addition, charges of this nature may cause us to violate net worth or other covenants to which we may be subject as a result of assuming pre-existing debt held by a target business or by virtue of our obtaining post-combination debt financing. 27 Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following the business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. If third parties bring claims against us, the proceeds held in the trust account could be reduced and the per-share redemption amount received by stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. Our placing of funds in the trust account may not protect those funds from third-party claims against us. Although we will seek to have all vendors, service providers (other than our independent auditors), prospective target businesses or other entities with which we do business execute agreements with us waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the trust account for the benefit of our public stockholders, such parties may not execute such agreements, or even if they execute such agreements they may not be prevented from bringing claims against the trust account, including, but not limited to, fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary responsibility or other similar claims, as well as claims challenging the enforceability of the waiver, in each case in order to gain advantage with respect to a claim against our assets, including the funds held in the trust account. If any third party refuses to execute an agreement waiving such claims to the monies held in the trust account, our management will perform an analysis of the alternatives available to it and will only enter into an agreement with a third party that has not executed a waiver if management believes that such third party's engagement would be significantly more beneficial to us than any alternative. Making such a request of potential target businesses may make our acquisition proposal less attractive to them and, to the extent prospective target businesses refuse to execute such a waiver, it may limit the field of potential target businesses that we might pursue. Examples of possible instances where we may engage a third party that refuses to execute a waiver include the engagement of a third party consultant whose particular expertise or skills are believed by management to be significantly superior to those of other consultants that would agree to execute a waiver or in cases where management is unable to find a service provider willing to execute a waiver. In addition, there is no guarantee that such entities will agree to waive any claims they may have in the future as a result of, or arising out of, any negotiations, contracts or agreements with us and will not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason. Upon redemption of our public shares, if we are unable to complete our business combination within the prescribed timeframe, or upon the exercise of a redemption right in connection with our business combination, we will be required to provide for payment of claims of creditors that were not waived that may be brought against us within the 10 years following redemption. Accordingly, the per-share redemption amount received by public stockholders could be less than the $10.00 per share initially held in the trust account, due to claims of such creditors. Our sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to us if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to us, or a prospective target business with which we have discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes as well as expenses relating to administration of the trust account. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under our indemnity of the underwriters of our initial public offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then our sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third party claims. We have not independently verified whether our sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that our sponsor's only assets are securities of our company. We have not asked our sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations. Therefore, we cannot assure you that our sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. As a result, if any such claims were successfully made against the trust account, the funds available for our initial business combination and redemptions could be reduced to less than $10.00 per public share. In such event, we may not be able to complete our initial business combination, and you would receive such lesser amount per share in connection with any redemption of your public shares. None of our officers will indemnify us for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. Our independent directors may decide not to enforce the indemnification obligations of our sponsor, resulting in a reduction in the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public stockholders. In the event that the proceeds in the trust account are reduced below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share or (ii) such lesser amount per share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the trust account due 28 to reductions in the value of the trust assets, in each case net of the interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes as well as expenses relating to administration of the trust account, and our sponsor asserts that it is unable to satisfy its obligations or that it has no indemnification obligations related to a particular claim, our independent directors would determine whether to take legal action against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations. While we currently expect that our independent directors would take legal action on our behalf against our sponsor to enforce its indemnification obligations to us, it is possible that our independent directors in exercising their business judgment may choose not to do so if, for example, the cost of such legal action is deemed by the independent directors to be too high relative to the amount recoverable or if the independent directors determine that a favorable outcome is not likely. If our independent directors choose not to enforce these indemnification obligations, the amount of funds in the trust account available for distribution to our public stockholders may be reduced below $10.00 per share. We may not have sufficient funds to satisfy indemnification claims of our directors and executive officers. We have agreed to indemnify our directors and executive officers to the fullest extent permitted by law. However, our directors and executive officers have agreed to waive any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies in the trust account and to not seek recourse against the trust account for any reason whatsoever. Accordingly, any indemnification provided will be able to be satisfied by us only if: (i) we have sufficient funds outside of the trust account or (ii) we consummate an initial business combination. Our obligation to indemnify our directors and executive officers may discourage stockholders from bringing a lawsuit against our directors, directors and executive officers for breach of their fiduciary duties. These provisions also may have the effect of reducing the likelihood of derivative litigation against our directors and executive officers, even though such an action, if successful, might otherwise benefit us and our stockholders. Furthermore, a stockholder's investment may be adversely affected to the extent we pay the costs of settlement and damage awards against our directors and executive officers pursuant to these indemnification provisions. If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, a bankruptcy court may seek to recover such proceeds, and we and our board may be exposed to claims of punitive damages. If, after we distribute the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, any distributions received by stockholders could be viewed under applicable debtor/creditor and/or bankruptcy laws as either a "preferential transfer" or a "fraudulent conveyance." As a result, a bankruptcy court could seek to recover all amounts received by our stockholders. In addition, our Board may be viewed as having breached its fiduciary duty to our creditors and/or having acted in bad faith, thereby exposing itself and us to claims of punitive damages, by paying public stockholders from the trust account prior to addressing the claims of creditors. If, before distributing the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the claims of creditors in such proceeding may have priority over the claims of our stockholders and the per-share amount that would otherwise be received by our stockholders in connection with our liquidation may be reduced. If, before distributing the proceeds in the trust account to our public stockholders, we file a bankruptcy petition or an involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed against us that is not dismissed, the proceeds held in the trust account could be subject to applicable bankruptcy law, and may be included in our bankruptcy estate and subject to the claims of third parties with priority over the claims of our stockholders. To the extent any bankruptcy claims deplete the trust account, the per-share amount that would otherwise be received by our stockholders in connection with our liquidation may be reduced. 29 If we are deemed to be an investment companyunder the Investment CompanyAct, we may be required to institute burdensome compliance requirements and our activities may be restricted, which may make it difficult for us to complete our business combination. If we are deemed to be an investment company under the Investment Company Act, our activities may be restricted, including: • restrictions on the nature of our investments; and • restrictions on the issuance of securities, each of which may make it difficult for us to complete our business combination. In addition, we may have imposed upon us burdensome requirements, including: • registration as an investment company; • adoption of a specific form of corporate structure; and • reporting, record keeping, voting, proxy and disclosure requirements and other rules and regulations. In order not to be regulated as an investment company under the Investment Company Act, unless we can qualify for an exclusion, we must ensure that we are engaged primarily in a business other than investing, reinvesting or trading of securities and that our activities do not include investing, reinvesting, owning, holding or trading "investment securities" constituting more than 40% of our total assets (exclusive of U.S. government securities and cash items) on an unconsolidated basis. Our business will be to identify and complete a business combination and thereafter to operate the post-transaction business or assets for the long term. We do not plan to buy businesses or assets with a view to resale or profit from their resale. We do not plan to buy unrelated businesses or assets or to be a passive investor. We do not believe that our principal activities will subject us to the Investment Company Act. To this end, the proceeds held in the trust account may only be invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act having a maturity of 180 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. Pursuant to the trust agreement, the trustee is not permitted to invest in other securities or assets. By restricting the investment of the proceeds to these instruments, and by having a business plan targeted at acquiring and growing businesses for the long term (rather than on buying and selling businesses in the manner of a merchant bank or private equity fund), we intend to avoid being deemed an "investment company" within the meaning of the Investment Company Act. The trust account is intended as a holding place for funds pending the earliest to occur of: (i) the completion of our primary business objective, which is a business combination; (ii) the redemption of any public shares properly submitted in connection with a stockholder vote to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (a) to modify the substance or timing of our obligation to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering or (b) with respect to any other provisions relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity; or (iii) absent a business combination, our return of the funds held in the trust account to our public stockholders as part of our redemption of the public shares. If we do not invest the proceeds as discussed above, we may be deemed to be subject to the Investment Company Act. If we were deemed to be subject to the Investment Company Act, compliance with these additional regulatory burdens would require additional expenses for which we have not allotted funds and may hinder our ability to complete a business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon our liquidation. 30 Changes in laws or regulations, or a failure to comply with any laws and regulations, may adversely affect our business, including our ability to negotiate and complete our initial business combination, investmentsand results of operations. We are subject to laws and regulations enacted by national, regional and local governments. In particular, we will be required to comply with certain SEC and other legal requirements. Compliance with, and monitoring of, applicable laws and regulations may be difficult, time consuming and costly. Those laws and regulations and their interpretation and application may also change from time to time and those changes could have a material adverse effect on our business, investments and results of operations. In addition, a failure to comply with applicable laws or regulations, as interpreted and applied, could have a material adverse effect on our business, including our ability to negotiate and complete our initial business combination, investments and results of operations. On March 30, 2022, the SEC issued proposed rules relating to, among other items, enhancing disclosures in business combination transactions involving SPACs and private operating companies; amending the financial statement requirements applicable to transactions involving shell companies; effectively limiting the use of projections in SEC filings in connection with proposed business combination transactions; increasing the potential liability of certain participants in proposed business combination transactions; and the extent to which SPACs could become subject to regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940. These rules, if adopted, whether in the form proposed or in revised form, may materially adversely affect our ability to negotiate and complete our initial business combination and may increase the costs and time related thereto. Our stockholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against us to the extent of distributions received by them upon redemption of their shares. Under the DGCL, stockholders may be held liable for claims by third parties against a corporation to the extent of distributions received by them in a dissolution. The pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering may be considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law. If a corporation complies with certain procedures set forth in Section 280 of the DGCL intended to ensure that it makes reasonable provision for all claims against it, including a 60-day notice period during which any third-party claims can be brought against the corporation, a 90-day period during which the corporation may reject any claims brought, and an additional 150-day waiting period before any liquidating distributions are made to stockholders, any liability of stockholders with respect to a liquidating distribution is limited to the lesser of such stockholder's pro rata share of the claim or the amount distributed to the stockholder, and any liability of the stockholder would be barred after the third anniversary of the dissolution. However, it is our intention to redeem our public shares as soon as reasonably possible following the 24 month anniversary from the closing of our initial public offering in the event we do not complete our business combination and, therefore, we do not intend to comply with the foregoing procedures. Because we will not be complying with Section 280, Section 281(b) of the DGCL requires us to adopt a plan, based on facts known to us at such time that will provide for our payment of all existing and pending claims or claims that may be potentially brought against us within the 10 years following our dissolution. However, because we are a blank check company, rather than an operating company, and our operations will be limited to searching for prospective target businesses to acquire, the only likely claims to arise would be from our vendors (such as lawyers, investment bankers, etc.) or prospective target businesses. If our plan of distribution complies with Section 281(b) of the DGCL, any liability of stockholders with respect to a liquidating distribution is limited to the lesser of such stockholder's pro rata share of the claim or the amount distributed to the stockholder, and any liability of the stockholder would likely be barred after the third anniversary of the dissolution. We cannot assure you that we will properly assess all claims that may be potentially brought against us. As such, our stockholders could potentially be liable for any claims to the extent of distributions received by them (but no more) and any liability of our stockholders may extend beyond the third anniversary of such date. Furthermore, if the pro rata portion of our trust account distributed to our public stockholders upon the redemption of our public shares in the event we do not complete our initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering is not considered a liquidating distribution under Delaware law and such redemption distribution is deemed to be unlawful, then pursuant to Section 174 of the DGCL, the statute of limitations for claims of creditors could then be six years after the unlawful redemption distribution, instead of three years, as in the case of a liquidating distribution. 31 We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders until after the consummation of our initial business combination, which could delay the opportunity for our stockholders to elect directors. In accordance with NASDAQ corporate governance requirements, we are not required to hold an annual meeting until no later than one year after our first fiscal year end following our listing on NASDAQ. Under Section 211(b) of the DGCL, we are, however, required to hold an annual meeting of stockholders for the purposes of electing directors in accordance with our bylaws unless such election is made by written consent in lieu of such a meeting. We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders to elect new directors prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, and thus we may not be in compliance with Section 211(b) of the DGCL, which requires an annual meeting. Therefore, if our stockholders want us to hold an annual meeting prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, they may attempt to force us to hold one by submitting an application to the Delaware Court of Chancery in accordance with Section 211(c) of the DGCL. We have not registered the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants under the Securities Act or any state securities laws at this time, and such registration may not be in place when an investor desires to exercise warrants, thus precluding such investor from being able to exercise its warrants except on a cashless basis and potentially causing such warrants to expire worthless. We have not registered the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants under the Securities Act or any state securities laws at this time. However, under the terms of the warrant agreement, we will use our reasonable best efforts to file, and within 60 business days following our initial business combination to have declared effective,a registration statement under the Securities Act covering such shares and maintain a current prospectus relating to the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, until the expiration of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. We cannot assure you that we will be able to do so if, for example, any facts or events arise which represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement or prospectus, the financial statements contained or incorporated by reference therein are not current or correct or the SEC issues a stop order. If the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants are not registered under the Securities Act, we will be required to permit holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. However, no warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and we will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. Notwithstanding the above, if our Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, we may, at our option, require holders of public warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event we so elect, we will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but we will be required to use our best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. In no event will we be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants is not so registered or qualified or exempt from registration or qualification, the holder of such warrant shall not be entitled to exercise such warrant and such warrant may have no value and expire worthless. In such event, holders who acquired their warrants as part of a purchase of units will have paid the full unit purchase price solely for the shares of Class A common stock included in the units. If and when the warrants become redeemable by us, we may exercise our redemption right even if we are unable to register or qualify the underlying shares of Class A common stock for sale under all applicable state securities laws. The grant of registration rights to our initial stockholders may make it more difficult to complete our initial business combination, and the future exercise of such rights may adversely affect the market price of our Class A common stock. Pursuant to the agreement entered into concurrently with the issuance and sale of the securities in our initial public offering, our initial stockholders and their permitted transferees can demand that we register their founder shares, after those shares convert to our Class A common stock at the time of our initial business combination. In addition, holders of our private placement warrants and their permitted transferees can demand that we register the private placement warrants and the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the private placement warrants, and holders of warrants that may be issued upon conversion of working capital loans may demand that we register such warrants or the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of such warrants. Pursuant to the forward purchase agreement, we agreed that we will use our commercially reasonable efforts to file within 30 days after the 32 closing of the initial business combination a registration statement with the SECfor a secondary offering of the forward purchase shares and the forward purchase warrants (and the underlying Class Acommon stock) and to cause such registration statement to be declared effective as soon as practicable after it is filed. We will bear the cost of registering these securities. The registration and availability of such a significant number of securities for trading in the public market may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Class Acommon stock. In addition, the existence of the registration rights may make our initial business combination more costly or difficult to conclude. This is because the shareholders of the target business may increase the equity stake they seek in the combined entity or ask for more cash consideration to offset the negative impact on the market price of our Class Acommon stock that is expected when the common stock owned by our initial stockholders, holders of our private placement warrants, holders of our forward purchase securities or holders of our working capital loans or their respective permitted transferees are registered. Because we are not limited to a particular industry, sector or any specific target businesses with which to pursue our initial business combination, you will be unable to ascertain the merits or risks of any particular target business' operations. Although we expect to focus our search for a target business in the energy industry in North America, we may seek to complete a business combination with an operating company in any industry or sector. However, we are not, under our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, permitted to complete our business combination with another blank check company or similar company with nominal operations. There is no basis to evaluate the possible merits or risks of any particular target business's operations, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity, financial condition or prospects. To the extent we complete our business combination, we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in the business operations with which we combine. For example, if we combine with a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenues or earnings, we may be affected by the risks inherent in the business and operations of a financially unstable or a development stage entity. Although our officers and directors will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we cannot assure you that we will properly ascertain or assess all the significant risk factors or that we will have adequate time to complete due diligence. Furthermore, some of these risks may be outside of our control and leave us with no ability to control or reduce the chances that those risks will adversely impact a target business. We also cannot assure you that an investment in our units will ultimately prove to be more favorable to investors than a direct investment, if such opportunity were available, in a business combination target. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following the business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. Because we intend to seek a business combination with a target business in the energy industry in North America, we expect our future operations to be subject to risks associated with this sector. We intend to focus our search for a target business in the energy industry in North America. Risks inherent in investments in the energy industry include, but are not limited to, the following: • volatility of oil and natural gas prices; • price and availability of alternative fuels, such as solar, coal, nuclear and wind energy; • significant federal, state and local regulation, taxation and regulatory approval processes as well as changes in applicable laws and regulations; • denial or delay of receiving requisite regulatory approvals and/or permits; • the speculative nature of and high degree of risk involved in investments in the upstream, midstream and energy services sectors, including relying on estimates of oil and gas reserves and the impacts of regulatory and tax changes; • exploration and development risks, which could lead to environmental damage, injury and loss of life or the destruction of property; 33 • drilling, explorationand development risks, including encountering unexpected formations or pressures, premature declines of reservoirs, blow-outs, equipment failures and other accidents, cratering, sour gas releases, uncontrollable flows of oil, natural gas or well fluids, adverse weather conditions, pollution, fires, spills and other environmental risks, any of which could lead to environmental damage, injury and loss of life or the destruction of property; • proximity and capacity of oil, natural gas and other transportation and support infrastructure to production facilities; • availability of key inputs, such as strategic consumables and raw materials and drilling and processing equipment; • available pipeline, storage and other transportation capacity; • changes in global supply and demand and prices for commodities; • impact of energy conservation efforts; • technological advances affecting energy production and consumption; • overall domestic and global economic conditions; • availability of, and potential disputes with, independent contractors; • adverse weather conditions, natural disasters or other events (such as equipment malfunctions, explosions, fires or spills); • value of U.S. dollar relative to the currencies of other countries; and • terrorist acts. Past performance by JKLM Energy, our management team and members of our Board may not be indicative of future performance of an investment in us. Information regarding performance by, or businesses associated with, JKLM Energy, our management team and members of our Board is presented for informational purposes only. Past performance by JKLM Energy and such individuals is not a guarantee either (i) of success with respect to any business combination we may consummate or (ii) that we will be able to locate a suitable candidate for our initial business combination. Certain of our officers, directors and advisors have had management and deal execution experience with special purpose acquisition corporations in the past. You should not rely on the historical record of performance of JKLM Energy or our management team and members of our Board as indicative of our future performance of an investment in us or the returns we will, or are likely to, generate going forward. Additionally, in the course of their respective careers, members of our management team and Board have been involved in businesses and deals that were unsuccessful. We may seek acquisition opportunities in industries or sectors which may or may not be outside of our management's area of expertise. We will consider a business combination outside of our management's area of expertise if a business combination candidate is presented to us and we determine that such candidate offers an attractive acquisition opportunity for our company. Although our management will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in any particular business combination candidate, we cannot assure you that we will adequately ascertain or assess all the significant risk factors. We also cannot assure you that an investment in our units will not ultimately prove to be less favorable to investors in our initial public offering than a direct investment, if an opportunity were available, in a business combination candidate. In the event we elect to pursue an acquisition outside of the areas of our management's expertise, our management's expertise may not be directly applicable to its evaluation or operation, and the information contained in this report regarding the areas of our management's expertise would not be relevant to an understanding of the business that we elect to acquire. As a result, our management may not be able to 34 adequately ascertain or assess all the significant risk factors. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following our business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. Although we have identified general criteria and guidelines that we believe are important in evaluating prospective target businesses, we may enter into our initial business combination with a target that does not meet such criteria and guidelines, and as a result, the target business with which we enter into our initial business combination may not have attributes entirely consistent with our general criteria and guidelines. Although we have identified general criteria and guidelines for evaluating prospective target businesses, it is possible that a target business with which we enter into our initial business combination will not have all of these positive attributes. If we complete our initial business combination with a target that does not meet some or all of these criteria and guidelines, such combination may not be as successful as a combination with a business that does meet all of our general criteria and guidelines. In addition, if we announce a prospective business combination with a target that does not meet our general criteria and guidelines, a greater number of stockholders may exercise their redemption rights, which may make it difficult for us to meet any closing condition with a target business that requires us to have a minimum net worth or a certain amount of cash. In addition, if stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or we decide to obtain stockholder approval for business or other legal reasons, it may be more difficult for us to attain stockholder approval of our initial business combination if the target business does not meet our general criteria and guidelines. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share upon on liquidation. We may seek acquisition opportunities with an early stage company, a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenue or earnings, which could subject us to volatile revenues or earnings or difficulty in retaining key personnel. To the extent we complete our initial business combination with an early stage company, a financially unstable business or an entity lacking an established record of revenues or earnings, we may be affected by numerous risks inherent in the operations of the business with which we combine. These risks include investing in a business without a proven business model and with limited historical financial data, volatile revenues or earnings and difficulties in obtaining and retaining key personnel. Although our officers and directors will endeavor to evaluate the risks inherent in a particular target business, we may not be able to properly ascertain or assess all the significant risk factors and we may not have adequate time to complete due diligence. Furthermore, some of these risks may be outside of our control and leave us with no ability to control or reduce the chances that those risks will adversely impact a target business. We are not required to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm or from an independent accounting firm, and consequently, you may have no assurance from an independent source that the price we are paying for the business is fair to our company from a financial point of view. Unless we complete our business combination with an affiliated entity or our board cannot independently determine the fair market value of the target business or businesses, we are not required to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA or from an independent accounting firm that the price we are paying is fair to our company from a financial point of view. If no opinion is obtained, our stockholders will be relying on the judgment of our Board, who will determine fair market value based on standards generally accepted by the financial community. Such standards used will be disclosed in our proxy solicitation or tender offer materials, as applicable, related to our initial business combination. We may issue additional shares of common stock or preferred stock to complete our initial business combination, and may issue shares of common stock to redeem the warrants or issue shares of common stock or preferred stock under an employee incentive plan after completion of our initial business combination. We may also issue shares of Class A common stock upon the conversion of the Class B common stock at a ratio greater than one-to-one at the time of our initial business combination as a result of the anti-dilution provisions contained in our 35 amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Any such issuances would dilute the interest of our stockholders and likely present other risks. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation authorizes the issuance of up to 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share. As of the date of this report, there are 165,500,000 and 11,375,000 authorized but unissued shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, respectively, available for issuance, which amount does not take into account the shares of Class A common stock reserved for issuance upon exercise of any outstanding warrants, the forward purchase securities or the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of Class B common stock. There are no shares of preferred stock issued and currently outstanding. Shares of Class B common stock are convertible into shares of our Class A common stock initially at a one-for-one ratio but subject to adjustment as set forth herein, including in certain circumstances in which we issue Class A common stock or equity-linked securities related to our initial business combination. We may issue a substantial number of additional shares of common or preferred stock to complete our initial business combination (including pursuant to a specified future issuance). After the completion of our initial business combination, we may issue a substantial number of additional shares of common stock to redeem the warrants as described herein or shares of common or preferred stock under an employee incentive plan. We may also issue shares of Class A common stock upon conversion of the Class B common stock at a ratio greater than one-to-one at the time of our initial business combination as a result of the anti-dilution provisions contained in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. However, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides, among other things, that prior to our initial business combination, we may not issue additional shares of capital stock that would entitle the holders thereof to (i) receive funds from the trust account or (ii) vote on any initial business combination. The issuance of additional shares of common or preferred stock: • may significantly dilute the equity interest of investors in our initial public offering; • may subordinate the rights of holders of common stock if preferred stock is issued with rights senior to those afforded our common stock; • could cause a change of control if a substantial number of shares of our common stock are issued, which may affect, among other things, our ability to use our net operating loss carry forwards, if any, and could result in the resignation or removal of our present officers and directors; and • may adversely affect prevailing market prices for our units, Class A common stock and/or warrants. Resources could be wasted in researching acquisitions that are not completed, which could materially adversely affect subsequent attempts to locate and acquire or merge with another business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share, or less than such amount in certain circumstances, on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. We anticipate that the investigation of each specific target business and the negotiation, drafting and execution of relevant agreements, disclosure documents and other instruments will require substantial management time and attention and substantial costs for accountants, attorneys and others. The cost incurred up to the point that we decide not to complete a specific initial business combination likely would not be recoverable. Furthermore, if we reach an agreement relating to a specific target business, we may fail to complete our initial business combination for any number of reasons including those beyond our control. Any such event will result in a loss to us of the related costs incurred which could materially adversely affect subsequent attempts to locate and acquire or merge with another business. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share on the redemption of their shares. 36 We are dependent upon our officers and directors, and their loss could adversely affect our ability to operate. Our operations are dependent upon a relatively small group of individuals and, in particular, our officers and directors. We believe that our success depends on the continued service of our officers and directors, at least until we have completed our initial business combination. In addition, our officers and directors are not required to commit any specified amount of time to our affairs and, accordingly, will have conflicts of interest in allocating their time among various business activities, including identifying potential business combinations and monitoring the related due diligence. We do not have an employment agreement with, or key-man insurance on the life of, any of our directors or officers. The unexpected loss of the services of one or more of our directors or officers could have a detrimental effect on us. Our ability to successfully complete our initial business combination and to be successful thereafter will be totally dependent upon the efforts of members of our management team, some of whom may not join us following our initial business combination. The loss of such people could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. Our ability to successfully complete our business combination is dependent upon the efforts of members of our management team. The role of members of our management team in the target business, however, cannot presently be ascertained. Although some members of our management team may remain with the target business in senior management or advisory positions following our business combination, it is likely that some or all of the management of the target business will remain in place. While we intend to closely scrutinize any individuals we engage after our initial business combination, we cannot assure you that our assessment of these individuals will prove to be correct. These individuals may be unfamiliar with the requirements of operating a company regulated by the SEC, which could cause us to have to expend time and resources helping them become familiar with such requirements. In addition, the officers and directors of an acquisition candidate may resign upon completion of our initial business combination. The departure of a business combination target's key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. The role of an acquisition candidate's key personnel upon the completion of our initial business combination cannot be ascertained at this time. Although we contemplate that certain members of an acquisition candidate's management team will remain associated with the acquisition candidate following our initial business combination, it is possible that members of the management of an acquisition candidate will not wish to remain in place. The loss of key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. Members of our management team may negotiate employment or consulting agreements with a target business in connection with a particular business combination. These agreements may provide for them to receive compensation following our business combination and as a result, may cause them to have conflicts of interest in determining whether a particular business combination is the most advantageous. Members of our management team may be able to remain with the company after the completion of our business combination only if they are able to negotiate employment or consulting agreements in connection with the business combination. Such negotiations could take place simultaneously with the negotiation of the business combination and could provide for such individuals to receive compensation in the form of cash payments and/or our securities for services they would render to us after the completion of the business combination. The personal and financial interests of such individuals may influence their motivation in identifying and selecting a target business. However, we believe the ability of such individuals to remain with us after the completion of our business combination will not be the determining factor in our decision as to whether or not we will proceed with any potential business combination. There is no certainty, however, that any members of our management team will remain with us after the completion of our business combination. We cannot assure you that any members of our management team will remain in senior management or advisory positions with us. The determination as to whether any members of our management team will remain with us will be made at the time of our initial business combination. 37 We may have a limited ability to assess the management of a prospective target business and, as a result, may complete our initial business combination with a target business whose management may not have the skills, qualificationsor abilities to manage a public company, which could, in turn, negatively impact the value of our stockholders'investment in us. When evaluating the desirability of effecting our initial business combination with a prospective target business, our ability to assess the target business's management may be limited due to a lack of time, resources or information. Our assessment of the capabilities of the target's management, therefore, may prove to be incorrect and such management may lack the skills, qualifications or abilities we suspected. Should the target's management not possess the skills, qualifications or abilities necessary to manage a public company, the operations and profitability of the post-combination business may be negatively impacted. Accordingly, any stockholders who choose to remain stockholders following the business combination could suffer a reduction in the value of their shares. Such stockholders are unlikely to have a remedy for such reduction in value. The officers and directors of an acquisition candidate may resign upon completion of our initial business combination. The departure of a business combination target's key personnel could negatively impact the operations and profitability of our post-combination business. The role of an acquisition candidate's key personnel upon the completion of our initial business combination cannot be ascertained at this time. Although we contemplate that certain members of an acquisition candidate's management team will remain associated with the acquisition candidate following our initial business combination, it is possible that members of the management of an acquisition candidate will not wish to remain in place. Our officers and directors may allocate their time to other businesses, thereby causing conflicts of interest in their determination as to how much time to devote to our affairs. This conflict of interest could have a negative impact on our ability to complete our initial business combination. Our officers and directors are not required to, and will not, commit their full time to our affairs, which may result in a conflict of interest in allocating their time between our operations and our search for a business combination and their other businesses. Each of our officers is engaged in several other business endeavors for which he or she may be entitled to substantial compensation and our officers are not obligated to contribute any specific number of hours per week to our affairs. In addition, certain of our officers and directors are affiliated with JKLM Energy, which is an operating company that makes investments and operates in the industry we expect to target for our initial business combination. If our officers' and directors' other business affairs require them to devote substantial amounts of time to such affairs in excess of their current commitment levels, it could limit their ability to devote time to our affairs, which may have a negative impact on our ability to complete our initial business combination. Certain of our officers and directors are now, and all of them may in the future become, affiliated with entities engaged in business activities similar to those intended to be conducted by us and, accordingly, may have conflicts of interest in allocating their time and determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. Following the completion of our initial public offering and until we consummate our initial business combination, we intend to engage in the business of identifying and combining with one or more businesses. Our sponsor and officers and directors are, and may in the future become, affiliated with entities (such as operating companies or investment vehicles) that are engaged in a similar business. Our officers and directors also may become aware of business opportunities which may be appropriate for presentation to us and the other entities in the future to which they owe certain fiduciary or contractual duties. Accordingly, they may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. These conflicts may not be resolved in our favor and a potential target business may be presented to another entity prior to its presentation to us. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. 38 Our officers, directors, security holders and their respective affiliates may have competitive pecuniary interests that conflict with our interests. We have not adopted a policy that expressly prohibits our directors, officers, security holders or affiliates from having a direct or indirect pecuniary or financial interest in any investment to be acquired or disposed of by us or in any transaction to which we are a party or have an interest. In fact (subject to certain approvals and consents) we may enter into a business combination with a target business that is affiliated with our sponsor, our directors or officers, although we do not intend to do so. We do not have a policy that expressly prohibits any such persons from engaging for their own account in business activities of the types conducted by us. Accordingly, such persons or entities may have a conflict between their interests and ours. In particular, JKLM Energy is an operating company focused on investments in the energy industry. As a result, there may be substantial overlap between companies that would be a suitable business combination for us and companies that would make an attractive target for JKLM Energy. We may engage in a business combination with one or more target businesses that have relationships with entities that may be affiliated with our sponsor, officers, directors or existing holders which may raise potential conflicts of interest. In light of the involvement of our sponsor, officers and directors with other entities, we may decide to acquire one or more businesses affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors. Our directors also serve as officers and board members for other entities. Such entities may compete with us for business combination opportunities. Although we will not be specifically focusing on, or targeting, any transaction with any affiliated entities, we would pursue such a transaction if we determined that such affiliated entity met our criteria for a business combination and such transaction was approved by a majority of our disinterested directors. Despite our agreement to obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm that is a member of FINRA, or from an independent accounting firm, regarding the fairness to our company from a financial point of view of a business combination with one or more domestic or international businesses affiliated with our officers, directors or existing holders, potential conflicts of interest still may exist and, as a result, the terms of the business combination may not be as advantageous to our public stockholders as they would be absent any conflicts of interest. Since our sponsor will lose its entire investment in us if our business combination is not completed and our officers and directors may have differing personal and financial interests than you, a conflict of interest may arise in determining whether a particular business combination target is appropriate for our initial business combination. As of the date of this report, our sponsor owns an aggregate of 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock, which it acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000. Such founder shares will be worthless if we do not complete an initial business combination. In addition, our sponsor has committed to purchase 8,900,000 private placement warrants, each exercisable for one share of our Class A common stock at $11.50 per share, for a purchase price of $8,900,000 or $1.00 per whole warrant, which will also be worthless if we do not complete a business combination. Our sponsor has agreed (A) to vote any shares owned by it in favor of any proposed business combination and (B) not to redeem any founder shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve a proposed initial business combination. In addition, we may obtain loans from our sponsor, affiliates of our sponsor or an officer or director. The personal and financial interests of our officers and directors may influence their motivation in identifying and selecting a target business combination, completing an initial business combination and influencing the operation of the business following the initial business combination. Since our sponsor paid only approximately $0.003 per share for the founder shares, our officers and directors could potentially make a substantial profit even if we acquire a target business that subsequently declines in value. In June 2020, our sponsor acquired 8,625,000 founder shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000, or approximately $0.003 per share. Our officers and directors have a significant economic interest in our sponsor. As a result, the low acquisition cost of the founder shares creates an economic incentive whereby our officers and directors could potentially make a substantial profit even if we acquire a target business that subsequently declines in value and is unprofitable for public investors. 39 We may issue notes or other debt securities, or otherwise incur substantial debt, to complete a business combination, which may adversely affect our leverage and financial condition and thus negatively impact the value of our stockholders'investment in us. Although we have no commitments as of the date of this report to issue any notes or other debt securities, or to otherwise incur outstanding debt, we may choose to incur substantial debt to complete our business combination. We have agreed that we will not incur any indebtedness unless we have obtained from the lender a waiver of any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to the monies held in the trust account. As such, no issuance of debt will affect the per-share amount available for redemption from the trust account. Nevertheless, the incurrence of debt could have a variety of negative effects, including: • default and foreclosure on our assets if our operating revenues after an initial business combination are insufficient to repay our debt obligations; • acceleration of our obligations to repay the indebtedness even if we make all principal and interest payments when due if we breach certain covenants that require the maintenance of certain financial ratios or reserves without a waiver or renegotiation of that covenant; • our immediate payment of all principal and accrued interest, if any, if the debt security is payable on demand; • our inability to obtain necessary additional financing if the debt security contains covenants restricting our ability to obtain such financing while the debt security is outstanding; • our inability to pay dividends on our common stock; • using a substantial portion of our cash flow to pay principal and interest on our debt, which will reduce the funds available for dividends on our common stock if declared, our ability to pay expenses, make capital expenditures and acquisitions, and fund other general corporate purposes; • limitations on our flexibility in planning for and reacting to changes in our business and in the industry in which we operate; • increased vulnerability to adverse changes in general economic, industry and competitive conditions and adverse changes in government regulation; • limitations on our ability to borrow additional amounts for expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions, debt service requirements, and execution of our strategy; and • other disadvantages compared to our competitors who have less debt. We may only be able to complete one business combination with the proceeds of our initial public offering, the sale of the private placement warrants and the forward purchase securities, which will cause us to be solely dependent on a single business which may have a limited number of products or services. This lack of diversification may negatively impact our operations and profitability. As of the date of this report, approximately $345 million is available in our trust account for completing our business combination and paying related fees and expenses (which includes up to approximately $12,075,000 for the payment of deferred underwriting commissions). We may complete our business combination with a single target business or multiple target businesses simultaneously or within a short period of time. However, we may not be able to complete our business combination with more than one target business because of various factors, including the existence of complex accounting issues and the requirement that we prepare and file pro forma financial statements with the SEC that present operating results and the financial condition of several target businesses as if they had been operated on a combined basis. By completing our initial business combination with only a single entity, our lack of diversification may subject us to numerous economic, competitive and regulatory developments. Further, we would not be able to diversify our 40 operations or benefit from the possible spreading of risks or offsetting of losses, unlike other entities which may have the resources to complete several business combinations in different industries or different areas of a single industry. In addition, we intend to focus our search for an initial business combination in a single industry. Accordingly, the prospects for our success may be: • solely dependent upon the performance of a single business, property or asset; or • dependent upon the development or market acceptance of a single or limited number of products, processes or services. This lack of diversification may subject us to numerous economic, competitive and regulatory developments, any or all of which may have a substantial adverse impact upon the particular industry in which we may operate subsequent to our business combination. We may attempt to simultaneously complete business combinations with multiple prospective targets, which may hinder our ability to complete our business combination and give rise to increased costs and risks that could negatively impact our operations and profitability. If we determine to simultaneously acquire several businesses that are owned by different sellers, we will need for each of such sellers to agree that our purchase of its business is contingent on the simultaneous closings of the other business combinations, which may make it more difficult for us, and delay our ability, to complete our initial business combination. With multiple business combinations, we could also face additional risks, including additional burdens and costs with respect to possible multiple negotiations and due diligence investigations (if there are multiple sellers) and the additional risks associated with the subsequent assimilation of the operations and services or products of the acquired companies in a single operating business. If we are unable to adequately address these risks, it could negatively impact our profitability and results of operations. We may attempt to complete our initial business combination with a private company about which little information is available, which may result in a business combination with a company that is not as profitable as we suspected, if at all. In pursuing our acquisition strategy, we may seek to complete our initial business combination with a privately held company. Very little public information generally exists about private companies, and we could be required to make our decision on whether to pursue a potential initial business combination on the basis of limited information, which may result in a business combination with a company that is not as profitable as we suspected, if at all. Our management may not be able to maintain control of a target business after our initial business combination. We cannot provide assurance that, upon loss of control of a target business, new management will possess the skills, qualifications or abilities necessary to profitably operate such business. We may structure a business combination so that the post-transaction company in which our public stockholders own shares will own less than 100% of the equity interests or assets of a target business, but we will only complete such business combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires an interest in the target sufficient for the post-transaction company not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. We will not consider any transaction that does not meet such criteria. Even if the post-transaction company owns 50% or more of the voting securities of the target, our stockholders prior to the business combination may collectively own a minority interest in the post business combination company, depending on valuations ascribed to the target and us in the business combination transaction. For example, we could pursue a transaction in which we issue a substantial number of new shares of Class A common stock in exchange for all of the outstanding capital stock of a target. In this case, we would acquire a 100% interest in the target. However, as a result of the issuance of a substantial number of new shares of common stock, our stockholders immediately prior to such transaction could own less than a majority of our outstanding shares of common stock subsequent to such transaction. In addition, other minority stockholders may subsequently combine their holdings resulting in a single person or group obtaining a larger share of the company's stock than we initially acquired. Accordingly, this may make it more likely that our management will not be able to maintain our control of the target business. We cannot provide assurance that, upon 41 loss of control of a target business, new management will possess the skills, qualificationsor abilities necessary to profitably operate such business. We do not have a specified maximum redemption threshold. The absence of such a redemption threshold may make it possible for us to complete a business combination with which a substantial majority of our stockholders do not agree. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation does not provide a specified maximum redemption threshold, except that in no event will we redeem our public shares in an amount that would cause our net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon completion of our initial business combination (such that we are not subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules). As a result, we may be able to complete our business combination even though a substantial majority of our public stockholders do not agree with the transaction and have redeemed their shares or, if we seek stockholder approval of our initial business combination and do not conduct redemptions in connection with our business combination pursuant to the tender offer rules, have entered into privately negotiated agreements to sell their shares to our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or their affiliates. In the event the aggregate cash consideration we would be required to pay for all shares of Class A common stock that are validly submitted for redemption plus any amount required to satisfy cash conditions pursuant to the terms of the proposed business combination exceed the aggregate amount of cash available to us, we will not complete the business combination or redeem any shares, all shares of Class A common stock submitted for redemption will be returned to the holders thereof, and we instead may search for an alternate business combination. In order to complete our initial business combination, we may seek to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or other governing instruments, including our warrant agreement, in a manner that will make it easier for us to complete our initial business combination but that our stockholders or warrant holders may not support. In order to complete a business combination, blank check companies have, in the recent past, amended various provisions of their charters and governing instruments, including their warrant agreement. For example, blank check companies have amended the definition of business combination, increased redemption thresholds, changed industry focus and, with respect to their warrants, amended their warrant agreements to require the warrants to be exchanged for cash and/or other securities. We cannot assure you that we will not seek to amend our charter or other governing instruments or change our industry focus in order to complete our initial business combination. The provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that relate to our pre-business combination activity (and corresponding provisions of the agreement governing the release of funds from our trust account) may be amended with the approval of holders of 65% of our common stock, which is a lower amendment threshold than that of some other blank check companies. It may be easier for us, therefore, to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and the trust agreement to facilitate the completion of an initial business combination that some of our stockholders may not support. Some other blank check companies have a provision in their charter that prohibits the amendment of certain of its provisions, including those which relate to a company's pre-business combination activity, without approval by a certain percentage of the company's stockholders. In those companies, amendment of these provisions requires approval by between 90% and 100% of the company's public stockholders. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that any of its provisions related to pre-business combination activity (including the requirement to deposit proceeds of our initial public offering and the private placement of warrants into the trust account and not release such amounts except in specified circumstances, and to provide redemption rights to public stockholders as described herein) may be amended if approved by holders of 65% of our common stock entitled to vote thereon, and corresponding provisions of the trust agreement governing the release of funds from our trust account may be amended if approved by holders of 65% of our common stock entitled to vote thereon. In all other instances, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation may be amended by holders of a majority of our outstanding common stock entitled to vote thereon, subject to applicable provisions of the DGCL or applicable stock exchange rules. We may not issue additional securities that can vote on amendments to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or in our initial business combination. Our initial stockholders, who collectively beneficially own 20% of our common stock, will participate in any vote to amend our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and/or trust agreement and will have the discretion to vote in any manner they choose. As a result, we may be able to amend the provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that 42 govern our pre-business combination behavior more easily than some other blank check companies, and this may increase our ability to complete a business combination with which you do not agree. Our stockholders may pursue remedies against us for any breach of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed, pursuant to a letter agreement with us, that they will not propose any amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation that would affect the substance or timing of our obligation to redeem 100% of our public shares if we do not complete our initial business combination within 24 months from the closing of our initial public offering, unless we provide our public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares of Class A common stock upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest (which interest shall be net of amounts released to us to pay taxes and expenses related to the administration of the trust), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares. Our stockholders are not parties to, or third-party beneficiaries of, this letter agreement and, as a result, will not have the ability to pursue remedies against our sponsor, officers or directors for any breach of the letter agreement. As a result, in the event of a breach, our stockholders would need to pursue a stockholder derivative action, subject to applicable law. We may be unable to obtain additional financing to complete our initial business combination or to fund the operations and growth of a target business, which could compel us to restructure or abandon a particular business combination. Although we believe that the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants and the forward purchase securities will be sufficient to allow us to complete our initial business combination, because we have not yet selected any prospective target business we cannot ascertain the capital requirements for any particular transaction. If the net proceeds of our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants and the forward purchase securities prove to be insufficient, either because of the size of our initial business combination, the depletion of the available net proceeds in search of a target business, the obligation to repurchase for cash a significant number of shares from stockholders who elect redemption in connection with our initial business combination or the terms of negotiated transactions to purchase shares in connection with our initial business combination, we may be required to seek additional financing or to abandon the proposed business combination. We cannot assure you that such financing will be available on acceptable terms, if at all. To the extent that additional financing proves to be unavailable when needed to complete our initial business combination, we would be compelled to either restructure the transaction or abandon that particular business combination and seek an alternative target business candidate. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may receive only approximately $10.00 per share plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the trust account (and not previously released to us to pay our franchise and income taxes as well as expenses relating to the administration of the trust account) on the liquidation of our trust account and our warrants will expire worthless. In addition, even if we do not need additional financing to complete our business combination, we may require such financing to fund the operations or growth of the target business. The failure to secure additional financing could have a material adverse effect on the continued development or growth of the target business. None of our officers, directors or stockholders is required to provide any financing to us in connection with or after our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination, our public stockholders may only receive approximately $10.00 per share on the liquidation of our trust account, and our warrants will expire worthless. In certain circumstances, our public stockholders may receive less than $10.00 per share on the redemption of their shares. Our initial stockholders may exert a substantial influence on actions requiring a stockholder vote, potentially in a manner that you do not support. Our initial stockholders own shares representing 20% of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock. Accordingly, they may exert a substantial influence on actions requiring a stockholder vote, potentially in a manner that you do not support, including amendments to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and approval of major corporate transactions. If our initial stockholders purchase any additional shares of common stock in the aftermarket or in privately negotiated transactions, this would increase their control. Factors that would be considered in making such additional purchases would include consideration of the current trading price of our Class A common stock. In addition, our Board, whose members were elected by our initial stockholders, is and will be divided into three classes, each of which will generally serve for a term of three years with only one class of directors being elected in each year. We may not hold an annual meeting of stockholders to elect new directors prior 43 to the completion of our business combination, in which case all ofthe current directors will continue in office until at least the completion of the business combination. If there is an annual meeting, as a consequence ofour "staggered" Board, only a minority of the Boardwill be considered for election and our initial stockholdersor appointed by the other members of the Board, because of their ownership position, will have considerable influence regarding the outcome. Accordingly, our initial stockholders will continue to exert control at least until the completion of our business combination. The forward purchase shares will not be issued until completion of our initial business combination, and, accordingly, will not be included in any stockholder vote until such time. We may amend the terms of the warrants in a manner that may be adverse to holders of public warrants with the approval by the holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants. As a result, the exercise price of your warrants could be increased, the exercise period could be shortened and the number of shares of our Class A common stock purchasable upon exercise of a warrant could be decreased, all without your approval. Our warrants are issued in registered form under a warrant agreement between Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, and us. The warrant agreement provides that the terms of the warrants may be amended without the consent of any holder to cure any ambiguity or correct any defective provision, but requires the approval by the holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants to make any change that adversely affects the interests of the registered holders of public warrants. Accordingly, we may amend the terms of the public warrants in a manner adverse to a holder if holders of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants approve of such amendment. Although our ability to amend the terms of the public warrants with the consent of at least 50% of the then outstanding public warrants is unlimited, examples of such amendments could be amendments to, among other things, increase the exercise price of the warrants, convert the warrants into cash or stock, shorten the exercise period or decrease the number of shares of our Class A common stock purchasable upon exercise of a warrant. We may redeem your unexpired warrants prior to their exercise at a time that is disadvantageous to you, thereby making your warrants worthless. We have the ability to redeem outstanding warrants for cash at any time after they become exercisable and prior to their expiration, at a price of $0.01 per warrant, provided that the last reported sales price of our Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which we give proper notice of such redemption and provided certain other conditions are met. If and when the warrants become redeemable by us, we may exercise our redemption right even if we are unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of the outstanding warrants could force you (i) to exercise your warrants and pay the exercise price therefor at a time when it may be disadvantageous for you to do so, (ii) to sell your warrants at the then-current market price when you might otherwise wish to hold your warrants or (iii) to accept the nominal redemption price which, at the time the outstanding warrants are called for redemption, is likely to be substantially less than the market value of your warrants. In addition, we may redeem your warrants after they become exercisable for a number of shares of Class A common stock determined based on the redemption date and the fair market value of our Class A common stock. Any such redemption may have similar consequences to a cash redemption described above. In addition, such redemption may occur at a time when the warrants are "out-of-the-money," in which case you would lose any potential embedded value from a subsequent increase in the value of the Class A common stock had your warrants remained outstanding. Our warrants and founder shares may have an adverse effect on the market price of our Class A common stock and make it more difficult to complete our business combination. We have issued warrants to purchase 17,250,000 shares of our Class A common stock as part of the units offered in our initial public offering and the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option. Additionally, we issued in a private placement warrants to purchase an aggregate of 8,900,000 shares of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. In addition, we may also issue 5,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2,500,000 shares of Class A common stock in connection with our initial business combination pursuant to the forward purchase agreement. Our sponsor currently owns 8,625,000 founder shares. The founder shares are convertible into shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment as set forth in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. In addition, if our sponsor makes any working capital loans, up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be converted into warrants, at the price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the 44 lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisabilityand exercise period. To the extent we issue shares of Class A common stock to complete a business combination, the potential for the issuance of a substantial number of additional shares of Class A common stock upon exercise of these warrants and conversion rights could make us a less attractive acquisition vehicle to a target business. Any such issuance will increase the number of issued and outstanding shares of our Class A common stock and reduce the value of the shares of Class A common stock issued to complete the business combination. Therefore, our warrants and founder shares may make it more difficult to complete a business combination or increase the cost of acquiring the target business. The private placement warrants are identical to the warrants sold as part of the units in our initial public offering except that, so long as they are held by our sponsor or their permitted transferees, (i) they will not be redeemable by us for cash, (ii) they (including the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of these warrants) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by our sponsor until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination and (iii) they may be exercised by the holders on a cashless basis. A provision of our warrant agreement may make it more difficult for us to consummate an initial business combination. Unlike most blank check companies, if (i) we issue additional shares of common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of our initial business combination at a Newly Issued Price of less than $9.20 per share of common stock and (ii) the Market Value is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger prices will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. This may make it more difficult for us to consummate an initial business combination with a target business. A market for our securities and a market for our securities may not fully develop or be sustained, which would adversely affect the liquidity and price of our securities. The price of our securities may vary significantly due to one or more potential business combinations and general market or economic conditions. Furthermore, an active trading market for our securities may not be sustained. You may be unable to sell your securities unless a market can be fully developed and sustained. Because we must furnish our stockholders with target business financial statements, we may lose the ability to complete an otherwise advantageous initial business combination with some prospective target businesses. The federal proxy rules require that a proxy statement with respect to a vote on a business combination meeting certain financial significance tests include target historical and/or pro forma financial statement disclosure. We will include the same financial statement disclosure in connection with our tender offer documents, whether or not they are required under the tender offer rules. These financial statements may be required to be prepared in accordance with, or be reconciled to, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") or international financial reporting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"), depending on the circumstances and the historical financial statements may be required to be audited in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (the "PCAOB"). These financial statement requirements may limit the pool of potential target businesses we may acquire because some targets may be unable to provide such financial statements in time for us to disclose such financial statements in accordance with federal proxy rules and complete our initial business combination within the prescribed time frame. We are an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company within the meaning of the Securities Act, and if we take advantage of certain exemptions from disclosure requirements available to emerging growth 45 companiesor smaller reporting companies, this could make our securities less attractive to investors and may make it more difficult to compare our performance with other public companies. We are an "emerging growth company" within the meaning of the Securities Act, as modified by the JOBS Act, and we may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. As a result, our stockholders may not have access to certain information they may deem important. We could be an emerging growth company for up to five years, although circumstances could cause us to lose that status earlier, including if the market value of our Class A common stock held by non-affiliates exceeds $700 million as of any June 30 before that time, in which case we would no longer be an emerging growth company as of the following December 31. We cannot predict whether investors will find our securities less attractive because we will rely on these exemptions. If some investors find our securities less attractive as a result of our reliance on these exemptions, the trading prices of our securities may be lower than they otherwise would be, there may be a less active trading market for our securities and the trading prices of our securities may be more volatile. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. We have elected to irrevocably opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, we will adopt the new or revised standard at the time public companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of our financial statements with another emerging growth company that has not opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accountant standards used. Additionally, we are a "smaller reporting company" as defined in Item 10(f)(1) of Regulation S-K. Smaller reporting companies may take advantage of certain reduced disclosure obligations, including, among other things, providing only two years of audited financial statements. We will remain a smaller reporting company until the last day of any fiscal year for so long as either (1) the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates did not exceed $250 million as of the prior June 30, or (2) our annual revenues did not exceed $100 million during such completed fiscal year and the market value of our ordinary shares held by non-affiliates did not exceed $700 million as of the prior June 30. Compliance obligations under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may make it more difficult for us to complete our initial business combination, require substantial financial and management resources, and increase the time and costs of completing an acquisition. Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires that we evaluate and report on our system of internal control over financial reporting beginning with our report for the year ending December 31, 2021. Only in the event we are deemed to be a large accelerated filer or an accelerated filer will we be required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirement on our internal control over financial reporting. Further, for as long as we remain an emerging growth company, we will not be required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirement on our internal control over financial reporting. The fact that we are a blank check company makes compliance with the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act particularly burdensome on us as compared to other public companies because a target company with which we seek to complete our business combination may not be in compliance with the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act regarding adequacy of its internal controls. The development of the internal control of any such entity to achieve compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act may increase the time and costs necessary to complete any such acquisition. 46 Provisions in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and Delaware law may inhibit a takeover of us, which could limit the price investors might be willing to pay in the future for our Class Acommon stock and could entrench management. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation contains provisions that may discourage unsolicited takeover proposals that stockholders may consider to be in their best interests. These provisions include a staggered Board and the ability of the Board to designate the terms of and issue new series of preferred shares, which may make the removal of management more difficult and may discourage transactions that otherwise could involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our securities. We are also subject to anti-takeover provisions under Delaware law, which could delay or prevent a change of control. Together these provisions may make the removal of management more difficult and may discourage transactions that otherwise could involve payment of a premium over prevailing market prices for our securities. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation designates the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware as the sole and exclusive forum for certain types of actions and proceedings that may be initiated by our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers, employees or agents. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that, unless we consent in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware ("Court of Chancery") will, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, be the sole and exclusive forum for (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on our behalf, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any of our directors, officers, employees or stockholders to us or our stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising pursuant to any provision of the DGCL, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation or bylaws or as to which the DGCL confers jurisdiction on the Court of Chancery or (iv) any action asserting a claim against us, our directors, officers, or employees that is governed by the internal affairs doctrine, in each such case except for such claims as to which (a) the Court of Chancery determines that it does not have personal jurisdiction over an indispensable party, (b) exclusive jurisdiction is vested in a court or forum other than the Court of Chancery, or (c) the Court of Chancery does not have subject matter jurisdiction. Any person or entity purchasing or otherwise acquiring or holding any interest in shares of our common stock will be deemed to have notice of, and consented to, the provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation described in the preceding sentence. This choice of forum provision may limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers, employees or agents, which may discourage such lawsuits against us and such persons. Alternatively, if a court were to find these provisions of our certificate of incorporation inapplicable to, or unenforceable in respect of, one or more of the specified types of actions or proceedings, we may incur additional costs associated with resolving such matters in other jurisdictions, which could adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that the exclusive forum provision will be applicable to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law. Section 27 of the Exchange Act creates exclusive federal jurisdiction over all suits brought to enforce any duty or liability created by the Exchange Act or the rules and regulations thereunder and Section 22 of the Securities Act creates concurrent jurisdiction for federal and state courts over all suits brought to enforce any duty or liability created by the Securities Act or the rules and regulations thereunder. As a result, the exclusive forum provision will not apply to suits brought to enforce any duty or liability created by the Exchange Act, the Securities Act, or any other claim for which the federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction. Cyber incidents or attacks directed at us could result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss. We depend on digital technologies, including information systems, infrastructure and cloud applications and services, including those of third parties with which we may deal. Sophisticated and deliberate attacks on, or security breaches in, our systems or infrastructure, or the systems or infrastructure of third parties or the cloud, could lead to corruption or misappropriation of our assets, proprietary information and sensitive or confidential data. As an early stage company without significant investments in data security protection, we may not be sufficiently protected against such occurrences. We may not have sufficient resources to adequately protect against, or to 47 investigate and remediate any vulnerability to, cyber incidents. It is possible that any of these occurrences, or a combination of them, could have adverse consequences on our business and lead to financial loss. If we complete our initial business combination with a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States, we would be subject to a variety of additional risks that may negatively impact our operations. If we complete our initial business combination with a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States, we would be subject to any special considerations or risks associated with companies operating in an international setting, including any of the following: • higher costs and difficulties inherent in managing cross-border business operations and complying with different commercial and legal requirements of overseas markets; • rules and regulations regarding currency redemption; • complex corporate withholding taxes on individuals; • laws governing the manner in which future business combinations may be effected; • tariffs and trade barriers; • regulations related to customs and import/export matters; • longer payment cycles and challenges in collecting accounts receivable; • tax issues, such as tax law changes and variations in tax laws as compared to the United States; • currency fluctuations and exchange controls; • rates of inflation; • cultural and language differences; • employment regulations; • crime, strikes, riots, civil disturbances, terrorist attacks, natural disasters and wars; • deterioration of political relations with the United States; and • government appropriations of assets. We may not be able to adequately address these additional risks. If we were unable to do so, our operations might suffer, which may adversely impact our results of operations and financial condition. The securities in which we invest the funds held in the Trust Account could bear a negative rate of interest, which could reduce the value of the assets held in trust such that the per-share redemption amount received by public stockholders may be less than $10.00 per share. The proceeds held in the trust account are invested only in U.S. government treasury obligations with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations. While short-term U.S. government treasury obligations currently yield a positive rate of interest, they have briefly yielded negative interest rates in recent years. Central banks in Europe and Japan pursued interest rates below zero in recent years, and the Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve has not ruled out the possibility that it may in the future adopt similar policies in the United States. In the event that we are unable to complete our initial business combination or make certain amendments to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, our public stockholders are entitled to receive their pro-rata share of the proceeds held in the trust account, plus any interest income not released 48 to us, net of taxes payable. Negative interest rates could impact the per-share redemption amount that may be received by public stockholders. Our warrants and forward purchase agreement are accounted for as liabilities and the changes in fair value of each could have a material effect on our financial results. The Public Statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by SPACs, focused on warrants that have certain settlement terms and provisions related to certain tender offers, or warrants which do not meet the criteria to be considered indexed to an entity's own stock. The terms described in the SEC Statement are common in SPACs and are similar to the terms contained in the warrant agreement governing our warrants. In response to the SEC Statement, we re-evaluated the accounting treatment of our warrants and forward purchase agreement, and determined that they should be classified as derivative liabilities measured at fair value, with changes in fair value reflected on the statement of operations for each respective period. As a result, derivative liabilities related to our outstanding warrants and forward purchase agreement are included on our balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging, provides for the remeasurement of the fair value of such derivatives at each balance sheet date, with a resulting non-cash gain or loss related to the change in fair value to be reflected on the statement of operations. Due to the recurring fair value measurement, we expect that we will recognize non-cash gains or losses on our outstanding warrants and forward purchase agreement in each reporting period, and that the amount of such gains or losses could be material. We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021. If we are unable to develop and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, we may not be able to accurately report our financial results in a timely manner, which may adversely affect investor confidence in us, and materially and adversely affect our business and operating results. Following the issuance of the Public Statement, and after consultation with our independent registered public accounting firm, our management and our audit committee concluded that, in light of the Public Statement, it was appropriate to restate our previously issued audited financial statements as of December 31, 2020, and for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020. As part of such process, we identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. As described elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequently we identified 1) an error with respect to improper accounting for accruals, 2) an error in our accounting related to the Company's application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to the classification of the Public Shares and presentation of earnings per share. For a discussion of management's consideration of the material weakness identified related to the Company's improper accounting for accruals and application of ASC 480-10-S99-3A to its accounting classification of the Public Share, see Part II, Item 9A: Controls and Procedures included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. As a result, our management has concluded that the determined that the controls surrounding the errors should be aggregated with the previously determined error as a control deficiency around the interpretation and accounting for accruals and certain complex financial instruments. Effective internal controls are necessary for us to provide reliable financial reports and prevent fraud. We continue to evaluate steps to remediate the material weakness. These remediation measures may be time consuming and costly and there is no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. If we identify any new material weaknesses in the future, any such newly identified material weakness could limit our ability to prevent or detect a misstatement of our accounts or disclosures that could result in a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements. In such case, we may be unable to maintain compliance with securities law requirements regarding timely filing of periodic reports, in addition to applicable stock exchange listing requirements, investors may lose confidence in our financial reporting and our stock price may decline as a result. We cannot assure you that the measures we have taken to date, or any measures we may take in the future, will be sufficient to avoid potential future material weaknesses. Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments. Not applicable. 49 Item 2. Properties. We do not own any real estate or other physical properties materially important to our operation. Our executive office is located at 7777 NW Beacon Square Boulevard, Boca Raton, Florida, 33487. We consider our current office space adequate for our current operations. Item 3. Legal Proceedings. None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not Applicable. 50 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities. Market Information Our units trade on NASDAQ under the symbol ERESU. The common stock and warrants trade on NASDAQ under the symbols "ERES" and "ERESW," respectively. Holders On June 22, 2022, there was one holder of record of our units, one holder of record of our Class A common stock, two holders of record of our Class B common stock and three holders of record of our warrants. Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans. None. Recent Sales of Unregistered Securities; Use of Proceeds from Registered Offerings. On July 27, 2020, we sold 8,000,000 private placement warrants to the sponsor at $1.00 per warrant, generating gross proceeds of $8.0 million. On August 25, 2020, we completed an additional private sale, in connection with the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option under the initial public offering, of 900,000 private placement warrants to the sponsor at $1.00 per warrant, generating gross proceeds of $900,000. Each private placement warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. On July 27, 2020, we consummated our initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $300 million. On August 25, 2020, the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option to purchase 4,500,000 additional units to cover over-allotments at $10.00 per unit, which generated additional gross proceeds of $45.0 million. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The securities sold in the initial public offering were registered under the Securities Act on a registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-239677) that became effective on July 23, 2020. We paid a total of $6,900,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions and $865,171 for other costs and expenses related to the initial public offering. The underwriters agreed to defer an additional $12,075,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions, payable upon consummation of our initial business combination. After deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions (excluding the deferred portion of $12,075,000 in underwriting discounts and commissions, which will be released from the trust account upon consummation of initial business combination, if consummated) and incurred offering costs, the total net proceeds from our initial public offering and the sale of the private placement warrants was $346,000,000, of which $345,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the initial public offering) was placed in the trust account. We reimbursed our sponsor and certain officers and directors to cover expenses related to the initial public offering. Other than as described above, no payments were made by us to directors, officers or persons owning ten percent or more of our common stock or to their associates, or to our affiliates. 51 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our audited financial statements and the notes related thereto which are included in "Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data" of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including those set forth under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Overview We are a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on May 22, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to effectuate our initial business combination using cash from the proceeds of the initial public offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, and forward purchase securities, our capital stock, debt or a combination of cash, stock and debt. Results of Operations We have neither engaged in any operations (other than searching for an initial business combination after our initial public offering) nor generated any revenues to date. Our only activities from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021 were organizational activities, those necessary to prepare for the initial public offering, described below, and, subsequent to the initial public offering, identifying a target company for an initial business combination. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our initial business combination. We generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the trust account. We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we had a net income of $15,839,365, which consists of operating costs of $1,382,681, offset by a change in fair value of warrant liability of $15,899,200, a change in fair value of the forward purchase agreement liability of $1,300,000, interest earned from bank of $62 and interest earned on marketable securities held in the trust account of $22,784. For the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, we had a net loss of $10,795,459, which consists of operating costs of $476,742, a change in fair value of warrant liability of $7,583,500, a change in fair value of the forward purchase agreement liability of $1,900,000, transaction costs allocable to the warrants of $861,354, offset by interest earned from bank of $33 and interest earned on marketable securities held in the trust account of $26,104. Liquidity and Capital Resources On July 27, 2020, we consummated the initial public offering of 30,000,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the initial public offering, we consummated the sale of 8,000,000 private placement warrants at a price of $1.00 per private placement warrant in a private placement to our stockholders, generating gross proceeds of $8,000,000. On August 25, 2020, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, resulting in an additional 4,500,000 Units issued for total gross proceeds of $45,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option, we also consummated the sale of an additional 900,000 private placement warrants at $1.00 per private placement warrant, generating total proceeds of $900,000. A total of $45,000,000 was deposited into the trust account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the trust account to $345,000,000. Following the initial public offering, the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the sale of the private placement warrants, a total of $345,000,000 was placed in the trust account and we had $912,561 of cash held outside of the trust account, after payment of costs related to the initial public offering, and available for 52 working capital purposes. We incurred $19,840,171 in transaction costs, including $6,900,000 in cash underwriting fees, $12,075,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $865,171 of other offering costs. For the period ended December 31, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $1,236,555. Net income of $15,839,365 was affected by non-cash charges for the change in fair value of warrant liability of $15,899,200, change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability of $1,300,000, interest earned on marketable securities held in the trust account of $22,784 and changes in operating assets and liabilities, which used $90,353 of cash in operating activities. For the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, cash used in operating activities was $570,144. Net loss of $10,795,459 was affected by non-cash charges for the change in fair value of warrant liability of $7,583,500, change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability of $1,900,000, transaction costs allocable to warrants of $861,354, interest earned on marketable securities held in the trust account of $26,104 and changes in operating assets and liabilities, which used $93,435 of cash from operating activities. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had cash and marketable securities held in the trust account of $345,048,888 and $345,026,104, respectively. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the trust account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the trust account to complete our initial business combination. We may withdraw interest to pay franchise and income taxes. During the period ended December 31, 2021, we did not withdraw any interest earned on the trust account. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our initial business combination, the remaining proceeds held in the trust account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had cash of $853,130 and $589,685 outside of the trust account, respectively. We intend to use the funds held outside the trust account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete an initial business combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a initial business combination, the Sponsor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, or our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a business combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that a business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our trust account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. The terms of such loans by our officers and directors, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The loans would be repaid upon consummation of a business combination, without interest. On February 15, 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide us an aggregate of $500,000 in loans for working capital purpose. We do not believe we will need to raise additional funds in order to meet the expenditures required for operating our business. However, if our estimate of the costs of identifying a target business, undertaking in-depth due diligence and negotiating an initial business combination are less than the actual amount necessary to do so, we may have insufficient funds available to operate our business prior to our initial business combination. Moreover, we may need to obtain additional financing either to complete our initial business combination or because we become obligated to redeem a significant number of our public shares upon consummation of our initial business combination, in which case we may issue additional securities or incur debt in connection with such initial business combination. Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, we would only complete such financing simultaneously with the completion of our initial business combination. If we are unable to complete our initial business combination because we do not have sufficient funds available to us, we will be forced to cease operations and liquidate the trust account. In addition, following our initial business combination, if cash on hand is insufficient, we may need to obtain additional financing in order to meet our obligations. 53 Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We have no obligations, assets or liabilities, which would be considered off-balance sheet arrangements as of December 31, 2021. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets. Contractual obligations We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay two affiliates of the Sponsor a monthly fee of $10,000 each for office space and administrative support to the Company. We began incurring these fees on July 24, 2020 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of the initial business combination and the Company's liquidation. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company incurred and paid an aggregate of $240,000 and $105,161 in connection with these agreements, respectively. The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $12,075,000 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will be waived by the underwriters in the event that the Company does not complete an initial business combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. On July 2, 2020, we entered into a forward purchase agreement pursuant to which East Asset Management, an affiliate of the Sponsor, has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 forward purchase units, consisting of one forward purchase shares and one-half of one forward purchase warrants, for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of an initial business combination. East Asset Management will purchase a number of forward purchase units that will result in gross proceeds to us necessary to enable us to consummate an initial business combination and pay related fees and expenses, after first applying amounts available to us from the trust account (after paying the deferred underwriting discount and giving effect to any redemptions of Public Shares) and any other financing source obtained by us for such purpose at or prior to the consummation of an initial business combination, plus any additional amounts mutually agreed by us and East Asset Management to be retained by the post-business combination company for working capital or other purposes. East Asset Management's obligation to purchase forward purchase units will, among other things, be conditioned on the initial business combination (including the target assets or business, and the terms of the initial business combination) being reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management and on a requirement that such initial business combination is approved by a unanimous vote of our board of directors. In determining whether a target is reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, we expect that East Asset Management would consider many of the same criteria as we will consider but will also consider whether the investment is an appropriate investment for East Asset Management. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: Derivative Financial Instruments The Company evaluates its financial instrumentsto determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging". The Company's derivative instruments are recorded at fair value and re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the Statements of Operations. Derivative assets and liabilities are classified on the balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement or conversion of the instrument could be required within 12 months of the balance sheet date. The Company has determined the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are derivatives. As the financial instruments meet the definition of a derivative, the 54 warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are measured at fair value atissuance and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the Statement of Operations in the period of change. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our balance sheet. Net Income (Loss) per Common Share We apply the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Net income per common share, basic and diluted for Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of earnings, net of applicable taxes, if any, by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding for the period. Net loss is allocated evenly on a pro rata basis between Class A and Class B on weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding over the period. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates its fair value. The calculation of diluted income per common share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events. However, the diluted earnings per share calculation includes the shares subject to forfeiture from the first day of the interim period in which the contingency on such shares was resolved. Recent accounting standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 for public business entities that meet the definition of a Securities SEC filer, excluding entities eligible to be smaller reporting companies as defined by the SEC and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. We plan to adopt the standard on January 1, 2024, and we are currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU 2020-06 would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our financial statements. Item 7A.Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk. As of December 31, 2021, we were not subject to any market or interest rate risk. Following the consummation of our initial public offering, the net proceeds of our initial public offering, including amounts in the trust account, have been invested in U.S. government treasury bills, notes or bonds with a maturity of 185 days or less or in certain money market funds that invest solely in U.S. treasuries. Due to the short-term nature of these investments, we believe there will be no associated material exposure to interest rate risk. 55 Item 8.Financial Statements and Supplementary Data. This information appears following Item 15 of this Report and is included herein by reference. Item 9.Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure. None. Item 9A.Controls and Procedures. Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures We maintain "disclosure controls and procedures" (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act) that are designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. In designing and evaluating the disclosure controls and procedures, management recognizes that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objective. As of December 31, 2021, as required by Rules 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures. Based on that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures are not effective. The conclusion that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective was due to the presence of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting with respect to improper accounting for accruals and accounting for complex financial instruments in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management concluded that such disclosure controls and procedures are not effective. To respond to this material weakness, we have devoted, and plan to continue to devote, significant effort and resources to the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance these processes to better evaluate and understand the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. Our plans at this time include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. Management's Report on Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. Internal control over financial reporting is defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Exchange Act as a process designed by, or under the supervision of, the Company's principal executive and principal financial officer and effected by the Company's Board, management and other personnel, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and includes those policies and procedures that: • pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; • provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and 56 • provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive and principal financial officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting based on the framework in Internal Control - Integrated Framework, issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (2013 Framework). Based on our evaluation, our management concluded that we did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect all misstatements. Projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risks that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. This Annual Report on Form 10-K does not include an attestation report of our independent registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by rules of the SEC for "emerging growth companies". Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting (as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) of the Exchange Act) during the most recent fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. In light ofthe restatement of our financial statements includedin this Annual Report on Form 10-K, we plan to enhance our processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements to better evaluateand understand the nuances ofthe complex accounting standards that applyto our financial statements. Our plans at this time include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. Item 9B.Other Information. None. 57 PART III Item 10.Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance. MANAGEMENT Officers and Directors As of the date of this report, our officers and directors are as follows: Name Age Position Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula 71 Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. 44 Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer John P. Sieminski 63 General Counsel and Secretary Adam Gusky 47 Chief Investment Officer Ben Wingard 37 Vice President, Business Development Jacob Long 34 Vice President, Operations James S. Morrow 50 Director William A. Fustos 64 Director Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. 72 Director Thomas A. Lopus 63 Director Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Mr. Pegula currently serves as our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Pegula is one of the most experienced Chief Executive Officers in the Appalachian Basin, with over 40 years of success forming multiple oil & gas companies. Mr. Pegula has a proven operating and investing track record in the energy sector. In 2010, he sold assets of East Resources, Inc. to Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") for $4.7 billion. In 2014, he was the majority owner of assets sold by HG Energy, LLC ("HG Energy") to American Energy Partners, LP ("American Energy Partners") for $1.75 billion. At the respective times that both divestures occurred, East Resources, Inc. was not burdened with significant debt. Mr. Pegula has experience operating all segments of the value-chain, including upstream, midstream, processing and local distribution company assets. Mr. Pegula is currently the Owner and Vice President of East Management Services, an affiliate of our sponsor. Mr. Pegula also currently owns entities operating small assets in Texas, Colorado and Wyoming. Mr. and Ms. Pegula also own the Buffalo Sabres professional hockey team and the Buffalo Bills professional football team. Mr. Pegula graduated from the Pennsylvania State University in 1973 with a degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering. In 2007 he was the recipient of the University's prestigious C. Drew Stahl Distinguished Achievement Award in Petroleum & Natural Gas Engineering. In 2011 he was appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett to his Marcellus Shale Advisory Commission and was also named Penn State's Philanthropist of the Year in recognition of his past support and for the gift that provided the funds for the University to construct the Pegula Ice Arena and develop an NCAA Division I hockey program. In 2014 he received Penn State's Distinguished Alumni Award. In 2018 he was appointed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to Penn State's Board of Trustees, on which he still serves. Finally, in 2020 he was appointed by the Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to serve on the National Petroleum Counsel. Mr. Pegula is well-qualified to serve on our Board due to his extensive experience in investment and management of oil and gas companies. Gary L. Hagerman, Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mr. Hagerman currently serves as our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Gary served as a director from June 2020 to September 2021. Mr. Hagerman joined East Management Services, an affiliate of our sponsor, in August of 2015 as the Chief Accounting Officer after spending the prior twelve years at Pittsburgh-based accounting firm Sobol Veltum & Associates working as the manager overseeing all audit and assurance, tax, and advisory services provided to the entities owned by Terrence and Kim Pegula. In January of 2018, he was promoted to Chief 58 Financial Officer of East Management Services, JKLMEnergyand all the other companiesowned and operated by the Pegulas. Mr. Hagerman holds a B.S. degree in Accountingfrom West Liberty State College and is a licensed CPA in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. John P. Sieminski, General Counsel and Secretary Mr. Sieminski currently serves as our General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Sieminski joined East Resources, Inc. in April of 2008 as the company's first General Counsel after spending over seventeen years in private law practice with two law firms in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mr. Sieminski played key contract negotiation, due diligence and overall transactional administrative roles in East Resources, Inc.'s issuance of convertible debt instruments to Kohlberg Kravis & Roberts & Co. ("KKR") in 2009, with a deal value of $330 million, the sale of East's Pennsylvania, New York, and Greater Rocky Mountain assets to Shell in 2010, and the sale of West Virginia and Ohio producing assets to affiliates of American Energy Partners in 2014 with a deal value $1.75 billion. Mr. Sieminski has been involved in the formation and management of multiple entities owned by Terrence and Kim Pegula in the areas of oil & gas, professional sports, investments, real estate, and entertainment. Mr. Sieminski is currently the General Counsel and Secretary of East Management Services, JKLM Energy and East Asset Management, all affiliates of our sponsor. Mr. Sieminski received a B.A. in psychology from The Pennsylvania State University and a Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the Law Review. He is actively involved in JKLM Energy's activities as an executive board member of the Marcellus Shale Coalition. Adam Gusky, Chief Investment Officer Mr. Gusky currently serves as our Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gusky has served as the Chief Investment Officer of East Management Services, an affiliate of our sponsor since the inception of East Management Services in 2010. At East Resources, Inc., Mr. Gusky was responsible for all financial due diligence for acquisitions, and he was in charge of the reserve-based lending facility. He also developed and implemented the corporate hedging strategy. Mr. Gusky currently serves on the Board of Directors of Rand Capital Corporation, a publicly traded business development company, where East Asset Management made a control investment. Mr. Gusky received his B.A. in History and his MBA from Duke University. Ben Wingard, Vice President, Business Development Mr. Wingard currently serves as our Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Wingard has extensive experience across upstream oil and gas and has served as Mr. Pegula's main oil and gas advisor since 2013. As Vice President of Business Development at East Management Services, an affiliate of our sponsor, Mr. Wingard put together three drilling partnerships and led acquisition and divestiture efforts. Mr. Wingard joined East Resources, Inc. in 2008 and worked in both operational and corporate strategy capacities, culminating in the 2010 asset sale to Shell. Following the sale, Mr. Wingard worked at Shell for two years in asset development and midstream roles before returning to the East portfolio of companies in 2013. Mr. Wingard has experience in drilling and reservoir engineering in offshore Gulf of Mexico. He holds a B.S. degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from the Schreyer Honors College of the Pennsylvania State University. Jacob Long, Vice President, Operations Mr. Long currently serves as our Vice President of Operations. Mr. Long has served as Operations Manager and Vice President of Operations for JKLM Energy, an affiliate of the Company, since January 2016, overseeing the development of 38 deep, high-pressured Utica wells in north-central Pennsylvania. Mr. Long concurrently managed the West Texas exploration program and legacy oil production in Colorado. Prior to JKLM Energy, Mr. Long worked at HG Energy in various management roles related to production, reservoir, and A&D evaluation for conventional and unconventional assets. He was also a part of the team for the 2014 sale to American Energy Partners. Mr. Long holds a B.S. degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College. James S. Morrow, Director Mr. Morrow currently serves as a Director. Mr. Morrow is a veteran portfolio manager with over 20 years of experience. Mr. Morrow has served as Chief Executive Officer of Callodine Capital Management, LP 59 ("Callodine") since founding Callodinein 2018. Prior to this, Mr. Morrow spent 19 years at Fidelity Investments Inc. ("Fidelity") where he managed $40 billion of assets across multiple equity-income strategies, including a $3-5 billion energy portfolio. Prior to Fidelity, Mr. Morrow worked in distressed debt for Chase Manhattan Bank. Mr. Morrow received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Buffaloand his MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Morrow's extensive experience as an investment manager makes him well-qualified to serve on our Board. William A. Fustos, Director Mr. Fustos currently serves as a Director. Mr. Fustos has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 35 years, first with Texaco as a reservoir engineer, and then with several independent oil companies. In 1994, he formed Fustos Energy Services, an engineering firm whose work included reservoir engineering consulting along with a contract well servicing business. In 1998, he joined East Resources, Inc. as Vice President of Operations, eventually holding the position of Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Mr. Fustos's duties included supervision and oversight of all the operational and strategic activities of East Resources, Inc. He was elected a Director of the Marcellus Shale Coalition in 2009, an industry organization founded to lead the oil and gas industry's regulatory and political efforts in Pennsylvania. He has served as chair of Penn State's Corporate Relations Subcommittee the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences' Development Council and in 2012 was the recipient of Penn State's prestigious C. Drew Stahl Distinguished Achievement Award in Petroleum & Natural Gas Engineering. Since 2017, Mr. Fustos has served as a member of the Board of Directors for HG Energy II, LLC, a large independent upstream oil and gas company based in Parkersburg, WV. Also since 2017, Mr. Fustos has served on the board of Penn Hills Resources, LLC. He graduated from Penn State in 1979 with a degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and has been licensed as a Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Mr. Fustos is well-qualified to serve on our Board due to his extensive experience in the oil and gas industry and his service on the boards of several other oil and gas companies. Thomas W. Corbett, Jr., Director Mr. Corbett currently serves as a Director. Mr. Corbett has been the principal member of Corbett Consulting, LLC since 2015 and, from 2011 to 2015, served as the Governor of Pennsylvania. He has also served as the state's Attorney General and as the US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Mr. Corbett received a B.A. in political science from Lebanon Valley College and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University Law School. He was a member of the board of directors for Composites Consolidation Company LLC from 2015 to 2016 and was a member of the board for Animal Friends of Pittsburgh until 2019. He currently serves on the board of the Variety Club, The Children's Charity Pittsburgh. Mr. Corbett is well-qualified to serve on our Board due to his extensive leadership and risk management experience, as well as his service on other public company boards. Thomas A. Lopus, Director Mr. Lopus currently serves as a Director. Mr. Lopus has worked in the oil and gas industry for 17 years in various roles. From June 2016 to June 2019, he served as the Director of Operations for Range Resources Corporation. He also served as a Senior Vice President - Oil & Gas Assets for Pardee Resources Company. Prior to that Mr. Lopus served as the Appalachian Business Manager for J-W Operating Company from January 2019 to December 2012. Mr. Lopus received a B.S. in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from Penn State University. He was a member of the board of directors for Linn Energy from 2006 to 2008. In 2012, he was awarded the Industry Executive Leader award from the Northeast US Oil and Gas Awards and was a founding member of the Marcellus Shale Coalition from 2008 to 2016. Mr. Lopus is well-qualified to serve on our Board due to his extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. Number and Terms of Office of Officers and Directors We currently have seven directors. Our Board is divided into three classes with only one class of directors being elected in each year and each class (except for those directors appointed prior to our first annual meeting of stockholders) serving a three-year term. The term of office of the first class of directors, consisting of James S. Morrow, will expire at our first annual meeting of stockholders. The term of office of the second class of directors, consisting of Thomas A. Lopus and William A. Fustos, will expire at the second annual meeting of stockholders. 60 The term of office of the third class of directors, consisting of Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula and Thomas W. Corbett, Jr., will expire at the third annual meeting of stockholders. Under our amended and restated certificate of incorporation, holders of our founder shares will have the right to elect all of our directors prior to consummation of our initial business combination and holders of our public shares will not have the right to vote on the election of directors during such time. These provisions of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation may only be amended if approved by holders of at least 90% of our outstanding common stock entitled to vote thereon. Subject to any other special rights applicable to the shareholders, any vacancies on our Board may be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors present and voting at the meeting of our board or by a majority of the holders of our founder shares. Our officers are appointed by the Board and serve at the discretion of the Board, rather than for specific terms of office. Our Board is authorized to appoint persons to the offices set forth in our bylaws as it deems appropriate. Our bylaws provide that our officers may consist of one or more Chief Executive Officer, a Chief Financial Officer, a Secretary and such other officers (including without limitation, a Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Partners, Managing Directors and Senior Managing Directors) and such other offices as may be determined by the Board. Director Independence NASDAQ listing standards require that a majority of our board of directors be independent. An "independent director" is defined generally as a person other than an officer or employee of the company or its subsidiaries or any other individual having a relationship which in the opinion of the company's board of directors, would interfere with the director's exercise of independent judgment in carrying out the responsibilities of a director. Our Board has determined that William A. Fustos, Thomas A. Lopus and Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. are independent directors. Our independent directors have regularly scheduled meetings at which only independent directors are present. Officer and Director Compensation None of our officers or directors has received any cash compensation for services rendered to us. No compensation of any kind, including finder's and consulting fees, will be paid to our sponsor, officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, for services rendered prior to or in connection with the completion of our initial business combination. However, these individuals will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Additionally, in connection with the successful completion of our initial business combination, we may determine to provide a payment to our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or our or their affiliates; however any such payment would not be made from the proceeds of our initial public offering held in the trust account and we currently do not have any agreement or arrangement with any such party to do so. Our audit committee reviews on a quarterly basis all payments that were or are to be made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. After the completion of our initial business combination, directors or members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting or management fees from the combined company. All of these fees will be fully disclosed to stockholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials furnished to our stockholders in connection with a proposed business combination. We have not established any limit on the amount of such fees that may be paid by the combined company to our directors or members of management. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time of the proposed business combination, because the directors of the post-combination business will be responsible for determining officer and director compensation. Any compensation to be paid to our officers will be determined, or recommended to the Board for determination, either by a compensation committee constituted solely by independent directors or by a majority of independent directors on our board of directors. Following a business combination, to the extent we deem it necessary, we may seek to recruit additional managers to supplement the incumbent management team of the target business. We cannot assure you that we will have the ability to recruit additional managers, or that additional managers will have the requisite skills, knowledge or experience necessary to enhance the incumbent management. 61 Committees of the Board of Directors Our Board has two standing committees: an audit committee and a compensation committee. Each committee operates under a charter approved by our board with the composition and responsibilities described below. The charter of each committee is available on our website. Audit Committee We have established an audit committee of the Board. William A. Fustos, Thomas A. Lopus and Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. serve as members of our audit committee. Under NASDAQ listing standards and applicable SEC rules, we are required to have at least three members of the audit committee, all of whom must be independent. Under NASDAQ listing standards and applicable SEC rules, our audit committee must have one independent member at the time of listing, a majority of independent members within 90 days of listing, and consist of all independent members within one year of listing. Mr. Fustos meets the independent director standard under NASDAQ's listing standard and under Rule 10A-3(b)(1) of the Exchange Act, and serves as chairman of the audit committee. Each member of the audit committee is financially literate and our Board has determined that Mr. Fustos qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" as defined in applicable SEC rules. We have adopted an audit committee charter, which details the principal functions of the audit committee, including: • the appointment, compensation, retention, replacement, and oversight of the work of the independent auditors and any other independent registered public accounting firm engaged by us; • pre-approving all audit and permitted non-audit services to be provided by the independent auditors or any other registered public accounting firm engaged by us, and establishing pre-approval policies and procedures; • reviewing and discussing with the independent auditors all relationships the auditors have with us in order to evaluate their continued independence; • setting clear hiring policies for employees or former employees of the independent auditors; • setting clear policies for audit partner rotation in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; • obtaining and reviewing a report, at least annually, from the independent auditors describing (i) the independent auditor's internal quality-control procedures and (ii) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality-control review, or peer review, of the audit firm, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities within the preceding five years respecting one or more independent audits carried out by the firm and any steps taken to deal with such issues; • reviewing and approving any related party transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC prior to us entering into such transaction; and • reviewing with management, the independent auditors, and our legal advisors, as appropriate, any legal, regulatory or compliance matters, including any correspondence with regulators or government agencies and any employee complaints or published reports that raise material issues regarding our financial statements or accounting policies and any significant changes in accounting standards or rules promulgated by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. Compensation Committee We have established a compensation committee of the Board. William A. Fustos and Thomas A. Lopus serve as members of our compensation committee. Under NASDAQ listing standard and applicable SEC rules, our compensation committee must have one independent member at the time of listing, a majority of independent 62 members within 90 days of listing, andconsist of all independent members within one year of listing. Mr. Fustos meets the independent director standard under NASDAQ listing standards, andwill serve as chairman of the compensation committee. We have adopted a compensation committee charter, which details the principal functions of the compensation committee, including: • reviewing and approving on an annual basis the corporate goals and objectives relevant to our Chief Executive Officer's compensation, evaluating our Chief Executive Officer's performance in light of such goals and objectives and determining and approving the remuneration (if any) of our Chief Executive Officer based on such evaluation; • reviewing and approving on an annual basis the compensation of all of our other officers; • reviewing on an annual basis our executive compensation policies and plans; • implementing and administering our incentive compensation equity-based remuneration plans; • assisting management in complying with our proxy statement and annual report disclosure requirements; • approving all special perquisites, special cash payments and other special compensation and benefit arrangements for our officers and employees; • if required, producing a report on executive compensation to be included in our annual proxy statement; and • reviewing, evaluating and recommending changes, if appropriate, to the remuneration for directors. Notwithstanding the foregoing, as indicated above, no compensation of any kind, including finder's, consulting or other similar fees, will be paid to any of our existing stockholders, officers, directors or any of their respective affiliates, prior to, or for any services they render in order to complete the consummation of a business combination. Accordingly, it is likely that prior to the consummation of an initial business combination, the compensation committee will only be responsible for the review and recommendation of any compensation arrangements to be entered into in connection with such initial business combination. The charter also provides that the compensation committee may, in its sole discretion, retain or obtain the advice of a compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser and will be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation and oversight of the work of any such adviser. However, before engaging or receiving advice from a compensation consultant, external legal counsel or any other adviser, the compensation committee will consider the independence of each such adviser, including the factors required by NASDAQ and the SEC. Director Nominations We do not have a standing nominating committee. In accordance with Rule 5605(e)(2) of the NASDAQ Rules, a majority of the independent directors may recommend a director nominee for selection by the Board. The Board believes that the independent directors can satisfactorily carry out the responsibility of properly selecting or approving director nominees without the formation of a standing nominating committee. As we do not have a standing nominating committee, we do not have a nominating committee charter in place. Our Board will consider candidates for nomination who have a high level of personal and professional integrity, strong ethics and values and the ability to make mature business judgments. In general, in identifying and evaluating nominees for director, our Board will also consider experience in corporate management such as serving as an officer or former officer of a publicly held company, experience as a board member of another publicly held company, professional and academic experience relevant to our business, leadership skills, experience in finance and accounting or executive compensation practices, whether candidate has the time required for preparation, 63 participation and attendance at Boardmeetings and committee meetings, if applicable, independence and the ability to represent the best interests of our stockholders. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation None of our officers currently serves, and in the past year none of them has served, as a member of the compensation committee of any entity that has one or more officers serving on our Board. Code of Ethics We have adopted a Code of Ethics applicable to our directors, officers and employees. The Code of Ethics will be available on our website https://www.eastresources.com. We will also post any amendments to or waivers of our Code of Ethics on our website. Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, requires our officers, directors and persons who beneficially own more than ten percent of our common stock to file reports of ownership and changes in ownership with the SEC. These reporting persons are also required to furnish us with copies of all Section 16(a) forms they file. Based solely upon a review of such forms, we believe that all reporting requirements for fiscal year 2021 were complied with by each person who at any time during the 2021 fiscal year was a director or an executive officer or held more than 10% of our common stock, except for the following: Mr. Lopus filed a Form 3 two days late on September 22, 2021. Corporate Governance Guidelines Our Board will adopt corporate governance guidelines in accordance with the corporate governance rules of NASDAQ that serve as a flexible framework within which our Board and its committees operate. These guidelines will cover a number of areas including board membership criteria and director qualifications, director responsibilities, board agenda, roles of the Chairman of the board, Chief Executive Officer and presiding director, meetings of independent directors, committee responsibilities and assignments, board member access to management and independent advisors, director communications with third parties, director compensation, director orientation and continuing education, evaluation of senior management and management succession planning. A copy of our corporate governance guidelines will be posted on our website.Conflicts of Interest JKLM Energy may compete with us for acquisition opportunities. If JKLM Energy decides to pursue any such opportunity, we may be precluded from procuring such opportunities. In addition, investment ideas generated within JKLM Energy may be suitable for both us and for JKLM Energy and may be pursued by JKLM Energy rather than by us. Neither JKLM Energy nor members of our board of directors who are also employed by JKLM Energy have any obligation to present us with any opportunity for a potential business combination of which they become aware. Members of our management, in their capacities as management of JKLM Energy or in their other endeavors, may be required to present potential business combinations to JKLM Energy or third parties, before they present such opportunities to us. Certain of our officers and directors presently has, and any of them in the future may have additional, fiduciary or contractual obligations to other entities pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present business combination opportunities to such entity. Accordingly, in the future, if any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity which is suitable for an entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such opportunity to such entity. We do not believe, however, that any fiduciary duties or contractual obligations of our officers arising in the future would materially undermine our ability to complete our business combination. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. 64 Our Board has consented to the participation of our officers and directors in the formation of, or becoming an officer or director of, any other special purpose acquisition company with a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act prior to our entering into a definitive agreement regarding our initial business combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we may pursue an acquisition opportunity jointly with our sponsor, or one or more of its affiliates, which we refer to as an "Affiliated Joint Acquisition." Such entities may co-invest with us in the target business at the time of our initial business combination, or we could raise additional proceeds to complete the acquisition by issuing to such entity a class of equity or equity-linked securities. For example, we have entered into a forward purchase agreement with East Asset Management pursuant to which East Asset Management has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 forward purchase units, consisting of the forward purchase shares and the forward purchase warrants, for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of our initial business combination. Each of our officers and directors presently has, and any of them in the future, may have additional fiduciary or contractual obligations to other entities pursuant to which such officer or director is or will be required to present a business combination opportunity to such entity. Accordingly, if any of our officers or directors becomes aware of a business combination opportunity which is suitable for an entity to which he or she has then-current fiduciary or contractual obligations, he or she will honor his or her fiduciary or contractual obligations to present such opportunity to such other entity. We do not believe, however, that the fiduciary duties or contractual obligations of our officers or directors will materially affect our ability to complete our business combination. In addition, we may pursue an Affiliated Joint Acquisition opportunity with an entity to which an officer or director has a fiduciary or contractual obligation. Any such entity may co-invest with us in the target business at the time of our initial business combination, or we could raise additional proceeds to complete the acquisition by issuing to such entity a class of equity or equity-linked securities. Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue. In addition, the Company and its affiliates, including our officers and directors who are affiliated with the Company, may sponsor or form other blank check companies similar to ours during the period in which we are seeking an initial business combination. Any such companies may present additional conflicts of interest in pursuing an acquisition target. However, we do not believe that any such potential conflicts would materially affect our ability to complete our initial business combination. Potential investors should also be aware of the following other potential conflicts of interest: • None of our officers or directors is required to commit his or her full time to our affairs in particular and, accordingly, each of them may have conflicts of interest in allocating his or her time among various business activities. • In the course of their other business activities, our officers and directors may become aware of investment and business opportunities which may be appropriate for presentation to us as well as the other entities with which they are affiliated. Our officers and directors may have conflicts of interest in determining to which entity a particular business opportunity should be presented. • Our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares and any public shares held by them in connection with the consummation of our initial business combination. Additionally, our sponsor, officers and directors have agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to any founder shares held by them if we fail to consummate our initial business combination within 24 months after the closing of our initial public offering. If we do not complete our initial business combination within such applicable time period, the proceeds of the sale of the private placement warrants held in the trust account will be used to fund the redemption of our public shares, and the private placement warrants will expire worthless. With certain limited exceptions, the founder shares will not be transferable, assignable by our sponsor until the earlier of: (A) one year after the completion of our initial business combination or (B) subsequent to our initial business combination, (x) if the last sale price of our Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after our initial 65 business combination, or (y) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of our stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. With certain limited exceptions, the private placement warrants and the Class Acommon stock underlying such warrants, will not be transferable, assignableor salable by our sponsor or its permitted transferees until 30 days after the completion of our initial business combination. Since our sponsor and officers and directors may directly or indirectly own common stock and warrants following our initial public offering, our officers and directors may have a conflict of interest in determining whether a particular target business is an appropriate business with which to complete our initial business combination. • Our officers and directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a particular business combination if the retention or resignation of any such officers and directors was included by a target business as a condition to any agreement with respect to our initial business combination. • Our sponsor, officers or directors may have a conflict of interest with respect to evaluating a business combination and financing arrangements as we may obtain loans from our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or any of our officers or directors to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. Such warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. The conflicts described above may not be resolved in our favor. In general, officers and directors of a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware are required to present business opportunities to a corporation if: • the corporation could financially undertake the opportunity; • the opportunity is within the corporation's line of business; and • it would not be fair to our company and its stockholders for the opportunity not to be brought to the attention of the corporation. Accordingly, as a result of multiple business affiliations, our officers and directors may have similar legal obligations relating to presenting business opportunities meeting the above-listed criteria to multiple entities. Furthermore, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that we renounce our interest in any corporate opportunity offered to any director or officer unless such opportunity is expressly offered to such person solely in his or her capacity as a director or officer of our company and such opportunity is one we are legally and contractually permitted to undertake and would otherwise be reasonable for us to pursue, and to the extent the director or officer is permitted to refer that opportunity to us without violating another legal obligation. We are not prohibited from pursuing an initial business combination with a company that is affiliated with our sponsor, officers or directors, subject to certain approvals and consents. In the event we seek to complete our initial business combination with such a company, we, or a committee of independent directors, would obtain an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of FINRA, or from an independent accounting firm, that such an initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. We cannot assure you that any of the above mentioned conflicts will be resolved in our favor. In the event that we submit our initial business combination to our public stockholders for a vote, our sponsor has agreed to vote any founder shares held by it and any public shares purchased during or after the offering in favor of our initial business combination and our officers and directors have also agreed to vote any public shares purchased during or after the offering in favor of our initial business combination. 66 Limitation on Liability and Indemnification of Officers and Directors Our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that our officers and directors will be indemnified by us to the fullest extent authorized by Delaware law, as it now exists or may in the future be amended. In addition, our amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides that our directors will not be personally liable for monetary damages to us or our stockholders for breaches of their fiduciary duty as directors, unless they violated their duty of loyalty to us or our stockholders, acted in bad faith, knowingly or intentionally violated the law, authorized unlawful payments of dividends, unlawful stock purchases or unlawful redemptions, or derived an improper personal benefit from their actions as directors. We will enter into agreements with our officers and directors to provide contractual indemnification in addition to the indemnification provided for in our amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Our bylaws also will permit us to secure insurance on behalf of any officer, director or employee for any liability arising out of his or her actions, regardless of whether Delaware law would permit such indemnification. We will purchase a policy of directors' and officers' liability insurance that insures our officers and directors against the cost of defense, settlement or payment of a judgment in some circumstances and insures us against our obligations to indemnify our officers and directors. These provisions may discourage stockholders from bringing a lawsuit against our directors for breach of their fiduciary duty. These provisions also may have the effect of reducing the likelihood of derivative litigation against officers and directors, even though such an action, if successful, might otherwise benefit us and our stockholders. Furthermore, a stockholder's investment may be adversely affected to the extent we pay the costs of settlement and damage awards against officers and directors pursuant to these indemnification provisions. We believe that these provisions, the directors' and officers' liability insurance and the indemnity agreements are necessary to attract and retain talented and experienced officers and directors. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers or persons controlling us pursuant to the foregoing provisions, we have been informed that in the opinion of the SEC such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is therefore unenforceable. Item 11.Executive Compensation. Compensation Discussion and Analysis None of our officers or directors has received any cash compensation for services rendered to us. No compensation of any kind, including finder's and consulting fees, will be paid to our sponsor, officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, for services rendered prior to or in connection with the completion of our initial business combination. However, these individuals will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Additionally, in connection with the successful completion of our initial business combination, we may determine to provide a payment to our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or our or their affiliates; however any such payment would not be made from the amounts held in the trust account and we currently do not have any agreement or arrangement with any such party to do so. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were or are to be made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. After the completion of our initial business combination, directors or members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting or management fees from the combined company. All of these fees will be fully disclosed to stockholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer materials or proxy solicitation materials furnished to our stockholders in connection with a proposed business combination. We have not established any limit on the amount of such fees that may be paid by the combined company to our directors or members of management. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time of the proposed business combination, because the directors of the post-combination business will be responsible for determining officer and director compensation. Any compensation to be paid to our officers will be determined, or recommended 67 to the Boardfor determination, either by a compensation committee constituted solely by independent directors or by a majority ofindependent directors on our Board. Following a business combination, to the extent we deem it necessary, we may seek to recruit additional managers to supplement the incumbent management team of the target business. We cannot assure you that we will have the ability to recruit additional managers, or that additional managers will have the requisite skills, knowledge or experience necessary to enhance the incumbent management. Item 12.Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters. The following table sets forth information regarding the beneficial ownership of our common stock as of June 22, 2022 based on information obtained from the persons named below, with respect to the beneficial ownership of shares of our common stock, by: • each person known by us to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of our outstanding shares of common stock; • each of our officers and directors upon completion of our initial public offering who beneficially owns shares of our common stock; and • all our officers and directors upon completion of our initial public offering as a group. Unless otherwise indicated, we believe that all persons named in the table have sole voting and investment power with respect to all shares of common stock beneficially owned by them. Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Name and Address of Beneficial Owner(1) Number of Shares Beneficially Owned(2) Approximate Percentage of Class Number of Shares Beneficially Owned(2) Approximate Percentage of Class Approximate Percentage of Outstanding Common Stock Terrence (Terry) M. Pegula - - 8,615,000 100 % 20 % Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. 1,000 * - - - John P. Sieminski 2,500 * - - - James S. Morrow - - - - - William A. Fustos 22,000 * - - - Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. - - 10,000 * * Benjamin Wingard 4,000 * - - * Jacob Long 5,000 * - - * Adam Gusky 2,452 * - - * All officers and directors as a group (10 individuals) 36,952 - 8,625,000 100 % 20 % East Sponsor, LLC(3) - - 8,615,000 100 % 20 % ClearBridge Investments, LLC(4) 2,191,098 6.4 % - - 5.1 % Adage Capital Partners, L.P.(5) 2,036,387 5.9 % - - 4.7 % Glazer Capital, LLC 2,397,627 7.0 % - - 5.6 % * less than 1%. (1) Unless otherwise noted, the business address of each of the following entities or individuals is c/o East Resources Acquisition Company, 7777 NW Beacon Square Boulevard, Boca Raton, Florida 33487. (2) Interests shown consist solely of founder shares, classified as shares of Class B common stock. Such shares are convertible into shares of Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. Excludes forward purchase shares that will only be issued, if at all, at the time of our initial business combination. 68 (3) East Sponsor, LLC is the record holder of the shares reported herein. East Asset Management, LLC is the managing member of East Sponsor, LLC, and Terrence M. Pegula and Kim S. Pegula are the managing members of East Asset Management, LLC. As such, they may be deemed to have or share beneficial ownership of the Class Bcommon stock held directly by East Sponsor, LLC. Each such person disclaims any beneficial ownership of the reported shares other than to the extent of any pecuniary interest they may have therein, directlyor indirectly. (4) According to a Schedule 13G/A filed with the SEC on February 9, 2022, ClearBridge Investments, LLC, which is the beneficial owner of 2,191,098 shares of Class A common stock, acts as investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion with respect to, certain private investment funds. The business address of each stockholder is 620 8th Ave., New York, New York 10018. (5) According to a Schedule 13G/A filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022, Adage Capital Partners, L.P., which is the beneficial owner of 2,036,387 shares of Class A common stock, acts as investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion with respect to, certain private investment funds. The business address of each stockholder is 200 Clarendon Street, 52nd floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02116. (6) According to a Schedule 13G filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, Glazer Capital, LLC, which is the beneficial owner of 2,397,627 shares of Class A common stock, acts as an investment manager of, and exercises investment discretion with respect to certain private investment funds. The business address of each stockholder is 250 West 55th Street, Suite 30A, New York, New York 10019. Changes in Control None. Item 13.Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence. Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions In June 2020, our sponsor acquired 8,625,000 founder shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000. Prior to the initial investment in the company of $25,000 by our sponsor, we had no assets, tangible or intangible. The number of founder shares issued was determined based on the expectation that such founder shares would represent 20% of the outstanding shares upon completion of our initial public offering. If we increase or decrease the size of the offering, we will effect a stock dividend or a share contribution back to capital or other appropriate mechanism, as applicable, with respect to our Class B common stock immediately prior to the consummation of the offering in such amount as to maintain the ownership of our initial stockholders at 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of our common stock upon the consummation of our initial public offering. In July 2020, our sponsor transferred 10,000 founder shares to Thomas W. Corbett, Jr., one of our independent director nominees, at their original purchase price. Up to an aggregate of 1,125,000 founder shares are subject to forfeiture by our sponsor depending on the extent to which the underwriters' overallotment option is exercised. The founder shares (including the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise thereof) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holder. In July and August of 2020, our sponsor purchased an aggregate of 8,900,000 private placement warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant, in a private placement. Each private placement warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of our Class A common stock at $11.50 per share. The private placement warrants (including the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise thereof) may not, subject to certain limited exceptions, be transferred, assigned or sold by the holder. Following the closing of our initial public offering, certain employees of JKLM Energy and East Management Services, each an affiliate of our sponsor, provide us with services related to the identification and pursuit of business combination opportunities, for which we reimburse JKLM Energy and East Management Services based on a fixed fee to be negotiated separately, plus reimbursement of expenses actually incurred. Other than these fees, which is subject to negotiation, no compensation of any kind, including finder's and consulting fees, will be paid to our sponsor, officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates, for services rendered prior to or in connection with the completion of an initial business combination. However, these individuals will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on our behalf, including with respect to our formation and initial public offering and to identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. Additionally, in connection with the successful completion of our initial business combination, we may determine to provide a payment to our sponsor, officers, directors, advisors or our or their affiliates; however any such payment would not be made from the proceeds of our initial public offering held in the trust account and we currently do not have any agreement or arrangement with any such party to do so. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were or are to be made to 69 our sponsor, officers, directors or our or their affiliates. There is no cap or ceiling on the reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses incurred by such persons in connection with activities on our behalf. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination, our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete an initial business combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that the initial business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our trust account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the private placement warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. The terms of such loans by our officers and directors, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. We do not expect to seek loans from parties other than our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor as we do not believe third parties will be willing to loan such funds and provide a waiver against any and all rights to seek access to funds in our trust account. We have entered into a forward purchase agreement pursuant to which East Asset Management has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 forward purchase units, consisting of the forward purchase shares and the forward purchase warrants, for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of our initial business combination. East Asset Management will purchase a number of forward purchase units that will result in gross proceeds to us necessary to enable us to consummate our initial business combination and pay related fees and expenses, after first applying amounts available to us from the trust account (after paying the deferred underwriting discount and giving effect to any redemptions of public shares) and any other financing source obtained by us for such purpose at or prior to the consummation of our initial business combination, plus any additional amounts mutually agreed by us and East Asset Management to be retained by the post-business combination company for working capital or other purposes. East Asset Management's obligation to purchase forward purchase units will, among other things, be conditioned on the business combination (including the target assets or business, and the terms of the business combination) being reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management and on a requirement that such initial business combination is approved by a unanimous vote of our board of directors. In determining whether a target is reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, we expect that East Asset Management would consider many of the same criteria as we will consider, but will also consider whether the investment is an appropriate investment for East Asset Management. The forward purchase warrants will have the same terms as the private placement warrants so long as they are held by East Asset Management or its permitted transferees, and the forward purchase shares will be identical to the shares of Class A common stock included in the units being sold in our initial public offering, except the forward purchase shares will be subject to transfer restrictions and certain registration rights, as described herein. Any forward purchase warrant held by a holder other than East Asset Management or its permitted transferees will have the same terms as the warrants included in the units being sold in our initial public offering. East Asset Management will have the right to transfer a portion of its obligation to purchase the forward purchase securities to third parties. The forward purchase agreement will also provide that East Asset Management and any forward transferees will be entitled to certain registration rights with respect to their forward purchase securities, including the Class A common stock underlying their forward purchase warrants. East Asset Management's commitment to purchase securities pursuant to the forward purchase agreement is intended to provide us with a minimum funding level for our initial business combination. The proceeds from the sale of the forward purchase securities may be used as part of the consideration to the sellers in the initial business combination, expenses in connection with our initial business combination or for working capital in the post-transaction company. Subject to the conditions in the forward purchase agreement, the purchase of the forward purchase securities will be a binding obligation of East Asset Management, regardless of whether any shares of Class A common stock are redeemed by our public stockholders in connection with our initial business combination. After our initial business combination, directors or members of our management team who remain with us may be paid consulting, management or other fees from the combined company with any and all amounts being 70 fully disclosed to our stockholders, to the extent then known, in the tender offer or proxy solicitation materials, as applicable, furnished to our stockholders. It is unlikely the amount of such compensation will be known at the time of distribution of such tender offer materials or at the time of a stockholder meeting held to consider our initial business combination, as applicable, as it will be up to the directors of the post-combination business to determine executive and director compensation. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with our initial stockholders, we may be required to register certain securities for sale under the Securities Act. These holders, and holders of warrants issued upon conversion of working capital loans, if any, are entitled under the registration rights agreement to make up to three demands that we register certain of our securities held by them for sale under the Securities Act and to have the securities covered thereby registered for resale pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. In addition, these holders have the right to include their securities in other registration statements filed by us. However, the registration rights agreement provides that we will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until the securities covered thereby are released from their lock-up restrictions, as described herein. We will bear the costs and expenses of filing any such registration statements. On February 15, 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company up to an aggregate of $500,000 in loans for working capital purposes. These loans will be non-interest bearing, unsecured and will be repaid upon the consummation of a business combination. If the Company does not consummate a business combination, all amounts loaned to the Company in connection with these loans will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its Trust Account. The loan has been repaid in full. In August 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company up to an aggregate of $1,500,000 in loans for working capital purposes. These loans will be non-interest bearing, unsecured and will be repaid upon the consummation of a business combination. If the Company does not consummate a business combination, all amounts loaned to the Company in connection with these loans will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its Trust Account. Related Person Transaction Policy We have adopted a written policy relating to the approval of related person transactions. A "related person transaction" is a transaction or arrangement or series of transactions or arrangements in which we participate (whether or not we are a party) and a related person has a direct or indirect material interest in such transaction. Our audit committee will review and approve or ratify all relationships and related person transactions between us and (i) our directors, director nominees or executive officers, (ii) any record or beneficial owner of 5% or more of our common stock or (iii) any immediate family member of any person specified in (i) and (ii). The audit committee will review all related person transactions and, where the audit committee determines that such transactions are in our best interests, approve such transactions in advance of such transaction being given effect. As set forth in the related person transaction policy, in the course of its review and approval or ratification of a related party transaction, the audit committee will, in its judgment, consider in light of the relevant facts and circumstances whether the transaction is, or is not inconsistent with, our best interests, including consideration of various factors enumerated in the policy. Any member of the audit committee who is a related person with respect to a transaction under review will not be permitted to participate in the discussions or approval or ratification of the transaction. Our policy also includes certain exceptions for transactions that need not be reported and provides the audit committee with the discretion to pre-approve certain transactions. To further minimize conflicts of interest, we have agreed not to consummate an initial business combination with an entity that is affiliated with any of our sponsor, officers or directors unless we, or a committee of independent directors, have obtained an opinion from an independent investment banking firm which is a member of FINRA or an independent accounting firm that our initial business combination is fair to our company from a financial point of view. Furthermore, no finder's fees, reimbursements or cash payments will be made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates, for services rendered to us prior to or in connection with the completion of our initial business combination. However, the following payments will be made to our sponsor, 71 officersor directors, or our or their affiliates, none of which will be made from the proceeds of our initial public offering held in the trust account prior to the completion of our initial business combination: Reimbursement for any out-of-pocket expenses related to our formation and initial public offering and to identifying, investigating and completing an initial business combination; and Repayment of loans which may be made by our sponsor or an affiliate of our sponsor or certain of our officers and directors to finance transaction costs in connection with an intended initial business combination, the terms of which have not been determined nor have any written agreements been executed with respect thereto. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. Our audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to our sponsor, officers or directors, or our or their affiliates. Item 14.Principal Accountant Fees and Services. The following is a summary of fees paid or to be paid to Marcum LLP, or Marcum, for services rendered. Audit Fees. Audit fees consist of fees billed for professional services rendered for the audit of our year-end financial statements and services that are normally provided by Marcum in connection with regulatory filings. The aggregate fees billed by Marcum for professional services rendered for the audit of our annual financial statements, review of the financial information included in our Forms 10-Q for the respective periods and other required filings with the SEC for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021, totaled $136,269, with $74,159 related to the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December, 2020. The above amounts include interim procedures and audit fees, as well as attendance at audit committee meetings. Audit-Related Fees. Audit-related services consist of fees billed for assurance and related services that are reasonably related to performance of the audit or review of our financial statements and are not reported under "Audit Fees." These services include attest services that are not required by statute or regulation and consultations concerning financial accounting and reporting standards. We did not pay Marcum for consultations concerning financial accounting and reporting standards for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021. Tax Fees. We did not pay Marcum for tax planning and tax advice for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021. All Other Fees. We did not pay Marcum for other services for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021. Pre-Approval Policy Our audit committee was formed upon the consummation of our initial public offering. As a result, the audit committee did not pre-approve all of the foregoing services, although any services rendered prior to the formation of our audit committee were approved by our board of directors. Since the formation of our audit committee, and on a going-forward basis, the audit committee has and will pre-approve all auditing services and permitted non-audit services to be performed for us by our auditors, including the fees and terms thereof (subject to the de minimis exceptions for non-audit services described in the Exchange Act which are approved by the audit committee prior to the completion of the audit). 72 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules. (a) The following documents are filed as part of this Form 10-K: (1) Financial Statements: Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm(PCAOB ID # 688) F-1 Balance Sheets F-2 Statements of Operations F-3 Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficit F-4 Statements of Cash Flows F-5 Notes to Financial Statements F-6 (2) Financial Statement Schedules: None. (3) Exhibits The exhibits listed in the following index are filed, furnished, or incorporated by reference as part of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. Item 16. Form 10-K Summary None. 73 Exhibit Index Exhibit Number Description 1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representative of the several underwriters (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 3.1 Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of East Resources Acquisition Company, dated July 23, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 3.2 Bylaws of East Resources Acquisition Company (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.3 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239677) filed with the SEC on July 2, 2020) 4.1 Specimen Unit Certificate (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239677) filed with the SEC on July 2, 2020) 4.2 Specimen Class A Common Stock Certificate (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239677) filed with the SEC on July 2, 2020) 4.3 Specimen Warrant Certificate (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.3 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239677) filed with the SEC on July 2, 2020) 4.4 Warrant Agreement, dated July 23, 2020 between East Resources Acquisition Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 4.5 Description of Securities of East Resources Acquisition Company (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.5 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2021) 10.1 Letter Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, among the Company, its officers and directors and the Sponsor (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.2 Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated July 21, 2020, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.3 Registration Rights Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, among the Company and certain security holders named therein (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.4 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Terrence M. Pegula (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.5 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.5 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.6 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and John P. Sieminski (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.6 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.7 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Adam Gusky (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.7 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 74 Exhibit Number Description 10.8 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Ben Wingard (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.8 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.9 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Jacob Long (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.9 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.10 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and James S. Morrow (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.10 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.11 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and William A. Fustos (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.12 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.12 Indemnity Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between the Company and Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.14 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020) 10.13 Indemnity Agreement, dated September 16, 2021, between the Company and Thomas A. Lopus (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022) 10.14 Business Services Agreement, by and between the Company and JKLM Energy, LLC dated as of November 30, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020) 10.15 Business Services Agreement, by and between the Company and East Management Services, LP dated as of November 30, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-39403) filed with the SEC on December 1, 2020) 24 Power of Attorney (included on signature pages of this Annual Report on Form 10-K) 31.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 31.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document - the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 The cover page for the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, has been formatted in Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101 * Filed herewith. 75 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. East Resources Acquisition Company Date: June 22, 2022 By: /s/ Terrence M. Pegula Terrence M. Pegula Chief Executive Officer and President Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, this report has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the Registrant in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Name Title Date /s/ Terrence M. Pegula Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman June 22, 2022 Terrence M. Pegula (Principal Executive Officer) /s/ Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer June 22, 2022 Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) /s/ James S. Morrow Director June 22, 2022 James S. Morrow /s/ Thomas A. Lopus Director June 22, 2022 Thomas A. Lopus /s/ William A. Fustos Director June 22, 2022 William A. Fustos /s/ Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. Director June 22, 2022 Thomas W. Corbett, Jr. 76 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-1 Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 F-2 Statements of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020 F-3 Statements of Stockholders' Deficit for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020 F-4 Statements of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020 F-5 Notes to Financial Statements F-6 REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Stockholders and Board of Directors of East Resources Acquisition Company Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of East Resources Acquisition Company (the "Company") as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, the related statements of operations, changes in stockholders' deficit and cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Explanatory Paragraph - Going Concern The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As more fully described in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company's business plan is dependent on the completion of a business combination and the Company's cash and working capital as of December 31, 2021 are not sufficient to complete its planned activities for a reasonable period of time, which is considered to be one year from the issuance date of the financial statements. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 1. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Marcum llp Houston, TX June 22, 2022 We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. F-1 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 853,130 $ 589,685 Prepaid expenses 91,625 234,750 Total Current Assets 944,755 824,435 Cash and securities held in Trust Account 345,048,888 345,026,104 Total Assets $ 345,993,643 $ 345,850,539 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities - Accrued expenses $ 144,254 $ 141,315 Current liabilities - Note payable to related party 1,500,000 - Deferred underwriting fee payable 12,075,000 12,075,000 Forward purchase agreement liability 1,600,000 2,900,000 Warrant liability 13,911,800 29,811,000 Total Liabilities 29,231,054 44,927,315 Commitments Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 34,500,000 shares at redemption value of $10.00 per share 345,000,000 345,000,000 Stockholders' Deficit Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding (excluding 34,500,000 shares subject to possible redemption) - - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,625,000 shares issued and outstanding 863 863 Additional paid-in capital 24,137 24,137 Accumulated deficit (28,262,411 ) (44,101,776 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (28,237,411 ) (44,076,776 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 345,993,643 $ 345,850,539 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. F-2 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Year Ended December 31, For the Period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021 2020 Formation and operating costs $ 1,382,681 $ 476,742 Loss from operations (1,382,681 ) (476,742 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 15,899,200 (7,583,500 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability 1,300,000 (1,900,000 ) Transaction costs allocable to warrants - (861,354 ) Interest earned - bank 62 33 Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account 22,784 26,104 Other income (expense), net 17,222,046 (10,318,717 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 15,839,365 $ (10,795,459 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption 34,500,000 23,704,036 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 0.37 $ (0.35 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable common stock 8,625,000 6,800,449 Basic and diluted net income per share, Non-redeemable common stock $ 0.37 $ (0.35 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. F-3 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balance - May 22, 2020 (inception) - $ - - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsors - - 8,625,000 863 24,137 - 25,000 Excess of cash received over fair value of Private Placement Warrants - - - - 1,335,000 - 1,335,000 Remeasurement of Class A common stock to redemption amount - - - - (1,335,000 ) (33,306,317 ) (34,641,317 ) Net loss - - - - - (10,795,459 ) (10,795,459 ) Balance - December 31, 2020 - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 24,137 $ (44,101,776 ) $ (44,076,776 ) Net income - - - - - 15,839,365 15,839,365 Balance - December 31, 2021 - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 24,137 $ (28,262,411 ) $ (28,237,411 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. F-4 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended December 31, For the Period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,839,365 $ (10,795,459 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of prepaid insurance 236,417 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (15,899,200 ) 7,583,500 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability (1,300,000 ) 1,900,000 Transaction costs allocable to warrants - 861,354 Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account (22,784 ) (26,104 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid insurance (93,292 ) (234,750 ) Accrued expenses 2,939 141,315 Net cash used in operating activities (1,236,555 ) (570,144 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Investment of cash into Trust Account - (345,000,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (345,000,000 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class B common stock to Sponsor - 25,000 Proceeds from sale of Units, net of underwriting discounts paid - 338,100,000 Proceeds from sale of Private Placement Warrants - 8,900,000 Advances from related party - 265,763 Repayment of advances from related party - (265,763 ) Proceeds from promissory note-related party - 97,126 Repayment of promissory note-related party - (97,126 ) Proceeds from working capital loans-related party 1,500,000 - Payment of offering costs - (865,171 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,500,000 346,159,829 Net Change in Cash 263,445 589,685 Cash - Beginning 589,685 - Cash - Ending $ 853,130 $ 589,685 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Remeasurement of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption to redemption value $ - $ (34,641,317 ) Deferred underwriting fee payable $ - $ 12,075,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. F-5 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS East Resources Acquisition Company (the "Company") is a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware on May 22, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy industry in North America. The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the year ended December 31, 2021 relates to the Company's formation, its initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below, and, subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on July 22, 2020. On July 27, 2020, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000, which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 8,000,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to East Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $8,000,000, which is described in Note 4. On August 25, 2020, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, resulting in an additional 4,500,000 Units issued for total gross proceeds of $45,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 900,000 Private Placement Warrants at $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating total proceeds of $900,000. A total of $45,000,000 was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $345,000,000. Transaction costs amounted to $19,840,171, consisting of $6,900,000 of underwriting fees, $12,075,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $865,171 of other offering costs. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020 and the exercise of the over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, an amount of $345,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") located in the United States and invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's stockholders, as described below. F-6 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward completing a Business Combination. The Company must complete its initial Business Combination with one or more target businesses that together have a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting commissions held in the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into a Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. The Company will provide its stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The stockholders will be entitled to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the amount held in the Trust Account (initially $10.00 per share), calculated as of two business days prior to the completion of a Business Combination, including any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations. There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon consummation of such Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required under applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased in or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination and to waive their redemption rights with respect to any such shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve a Business Combination. However, in no event will the Company redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. In such case, the Company would not proceed with the redemption of its Public Shares and the related Business Combination, and instead may search for an alternate Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem its Public Shares, without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against a proposed Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Company's Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment and (iii) to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination. F-7 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 The Company will have until July 27, 2022 to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but no more than 10 business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the outstanding Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to its obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor acquires Public Shares in or after the Proposed Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company, if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or by a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below (1) $10.00 per Public Share or (2) such lesser amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent public accountants), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Going Concern Considerations As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $853,130 in cash and a working capital deficiency of $699,499. F-8 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 Until the consummation of a Business Combination, the Company will be using the funds not held in the Trust Account for identifying and evaluating prospective acquisition candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. The Company may need to raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from its Sponsor, stockholders, officers, directors, or third parties. The Company's officers, directors and Sponsor may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds, from time to time or at any time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet the Company's working capital needs. Accordingly, the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing. If the Company is unable to raise additional capital, it may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, curtailing operations, suspending the pursuit of a potential transaction, and reducing overhead expenses. In addition, the company may have to liquidate if the business combination is not completed within one year. The Company cannot provide any assurance that new financing will be available to it on commercially acceptable terms, if at all or that it will complete a business combination before July 27, 2022. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern through June 22, 2023. These financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recovery of the recorded assets or the classification of the liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-K and Article 8 of Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. F-9 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Marketable Securities Held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities and are recognized at fair value. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities are included in gain on investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. At December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, substantially all of the assets held in the Trust Account were held in money market funds, which primarily invest in U.S. Treasury Bills. F-10 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. At December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Class A common stock reflected in the condensed balance sheets is reconciled in the following table: Gross Proceeds $ 345,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (14,662,500 ) Proceeds allocated to FPA liability (1,000,000 ) Class A common stock issuance costs (18,978,817 ) Plus: Remeasurement of carrying value to redemption value 34,641,317 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 345,000,000 Derivative Financial Instruments The Company evaluates its financial instruments to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging". The Company's derivative instruments are recorded at fair value and re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the Statement of Operations. Derivative assets and liabilities are classified on the balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement or conversion of the instrument could be required within 12 months of the balance sheet date. The Company has determined the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are derivatives. As the financial instruments meet the definition of a derivative the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are measured at fair value at issuance and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the Statement of Operations in the period of change. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. F-11 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 There were nounrecognized tax benefits and noamounts accrued for interest and penalties as of December 31, 2020. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accrualsor material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. Net Income (Loss) per Common Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." Net income per share is computed by dividing net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, excluding common stock shares subject to forfeiture. The Company has not considered the effect of the warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering and private placement to purchase an aggregate of 26,150,000 shares in the calculation of diluted loss per share, since the inclusion of such warrants would be anti-dilutive. The Company's statements of operations include a presentation of income per share for common shares subject to possible redemption in a manner similar to the two-class method of income per share. Net income per common share, basic and diluted, for Common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of income on earnings, net of applicable franchise and income taxes, by the weighted average number of Common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding over the period. Net loss is allocated evenly on a pro rata basis between Class A and Class B based on weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding over the period. Consistent with ASC Topic 480-10-S99-3A, accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates its fair value. The calculation of diluted income per common share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events. However, the diluted earnings per share calculation includes the shares subject to forfeiture from the first day of the interim period in which the contingency on such shares was resolved. F-12 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share (in dollars, except per share amounts): For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 For the Period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 15,839,365 $ (10,795,459 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 15,839,365 $ (10,795,459 ) Redeemable Class A Common Stock Numerator: Earnings (loss) allocable to Redeemable Class A Common Stock $ 12,671,492 $ (8,388,798 ) Denominator: Weighted Average Share Outstanding, Redeemable Class A Common Stock Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Redeemable Class A 34,500,000 23,704,036 Basic and diluted net earnings per share, Redeemable Class A $ 0.37 $ (0.35 ) Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B Common Stock Numerator: Earnings (loss) allocable to Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B Common Stock $ 3,167,873 $ (2,406,661 ) Denominator: Weighted Average Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B Common Stock Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B 8,625,000 6,800,449 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B $ 0.37 $ (0.35 ) Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Fair Value Measurements The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. F-13 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. Insome circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 for public business entities that meet the definition of a Securities SEC filer, excluding entities eligible to be smaller reporting companies as defined by the SEC and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. The Company plans to adopt the standard on January 1, 2024 and is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU 2020-06 would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's condensed financial statements. NOTE 3. PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 34,500,000 Units, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, in the amount of 4,500,000 Units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). F-14 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 8,900,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $8,900,000. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). The proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants were added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On June 1, 2020, the Sponsor purchased 8,625,000 shares (the "Founder Shares") of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class B common stock"), for an aggregate price of $25,000. The Founder Shares will automatically convert into Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis at the time of the Company's initial Business Combination and are subject to certain transfer restrictions. The Founder Shares included up to an aggregate of 1,125,000 shares subject to forfeiture to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. In July 2020, sponsor transferred 10,000 founder shares to Thomas W. Corbett, Jr., one of our independent director nominees. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, 1,125,000 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The Company's Founder Shares are subject to transfer restrictions pursuant to lock-up provisions in a letter agreement with the Company entered into by the initial stockholders, and officers and directors. Those lock-up provisions provide that such securities are not transferable or salable until the earlier to occur of: (1) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination, or (2) subsequent to the initial business combination if the Company completes a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the public stockholders having the right to exchange their Public Shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Sponsor has the right to transfer its ownership in the Founder Shares at any time, and to any transferee, to the extent that the sponsor determines, in good faith, that such transfer is necessary to ensure that it and/or any of its parents, subsidiaries or affiliates are in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940. Further, and notwithstanding the foregoing, if subsequent to the initial Business Combination the reported last sale price of the common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after our initial business combination, all of the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. Any permitted transferees will be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of the initial stockholders with respect to any Founder Shares. As noted above, prior to the closing of the IPO, our Sponsor transferred 10,000 Founder Shares to our independent directors in recognition of and as compensation for their future services to the Company. The transfer of Founder Shares to these directors is within the scope of FASB ASC Topic 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation" ("ASC 718"). Under ASC 718, stock-based compensation associated with equity-classified awards is measured at fair value upon the grant date. The fair value of the 10,000 shares granted to our independent directors was $61,173 or $6.12 per share. Compensation expense related to the Founder Shares is recognized only when the performance condition (i.e. the remediation of the lock-up provision) is probable of achievement under the applicable accounting literature. Stock-based compensation would be recognized at the date the lock-up provisions have been remediated, or are probable to be remediated, in an amount equal to the number of Founder Shares times the grant date fair value per share (unless subsequently modified) less the amount initially received for the transfer of the Founder Shares. As of December 31, 2021, the Company has not yet entered into any definitive agreements in connection with any Business Combination and as such, the lock-up provisions have not been remediated and are not probable to be remediated. Any such agreements may be subject to certain conditions to closing, such as, for example, approval by the Company's shareholders. As a result, the Company determined that, taking into account F-15 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 that there is a possibility that a Business Combination might not happen, nostock-based compensation expense should be recognized. Administrative Support Agreement The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on July 24, 2020 through the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and its liquidation, to pay two affiliates of the Sponsor $10,000 each, per month, for office space and administrative support services. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred and paid $240,000. For the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the Company incurred and paid $105,161 in fees for these services. Advances from Related Party Affiliates of the Company and of the Sponsor advanced the Company an aggregate of $265,763 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. The advances were non-interest bearing and due on demand. The outstanding advances of $265,763 were repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, members of the Company's founding team or any of their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans" or "Note"). In August 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company up to an aggregate of $1,500,000 in loans for working capital purposes. The Note does not bear interest and is repayable in full upon consummation of a Business Combination. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination, the Note shall not be repaid and all amounts owed under it will be forgiven. Upon the consummation of a Business Combination, the holder of the Note (or a permitted assignee) shall have the option, but not the obligation, to convert all or a portion of the unpaid principal balance of the Note into that number of Working Capital Warrants equal to the principal amount of the Note so converted divided by $1.50. The conversion option should be bifurcated and accounted for as a derivative in accordance with ASC 815. However, the exercise price of the underlying warrants was greater than the warrant fair value as of December 31, 2021, and when the Note was drawn on. The Company believes that the likelihood of the Sponsor's exercise of the option to convert the Note to warrants is de minimis. As a result, the Company recorded zero liability related to the conversion option. The terms of the Working Capital Warrants will be identical to the terms of the warrants issued by the Company to the Sponsor in a private placement that took place simultaneously with the Company's Initial Public Offering. The Note is subject to customary events of default, the occurrence of which automatically trigger the unpaid principal balance of the Note and all other sums payable with regard to the Note becoming immediately due and payable. As of December 31, 2021, there was a balance of $1,500,000 under this loan. Sponsor Loans On February 15, 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company up to an aggregate of $500,000 in loans for working capital purposes. These loans will be non-interest bearing, unsecured and will be repaid upon the consummation of a business combination. If the Company does not consummate a business combination, all amounts loaned to the Company in connection with these loans will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its Trust Account. As of December 31, 2021, the outstanding balance of the loan is $0. On June 24, 2020, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). The Note was non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of August 31, 2020 or the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Note of $97,126 was repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020. Affiliates of the Company and of the Sponsor advanced the Company an aggregate of $265,763 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. The advances were non-interest bearing and due on demand. The outstanding advances of $265,763 were repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020. F-16 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on July 23, 2020, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) are entitled to registration rights. The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until termination of the applicable lockup period. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriters were paid a cash underwriting discount of $6,900,000 in the aggregate. In addition, the underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $12,075,000. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Forward Purchase Agreement On July 2, 2020, the Company entered into a forward purchase agreement pursuant to which East Asset Management, LLC ("East Asset Management"), an affiliate of the Sponsor, has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 units (the "forward purchase units"), consisting of one share of Class A common stock (the "forward purchase shares") and one-half of onewarrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock (the "forward purchase warrants"), for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of a Business Combination. East Asset Management will purchase a number of forward purchase units that will result in gross proceeds to the Company necessary to enable the Company to consummate a Business Combination and pay related fees and expenses, after first applying amounts available to the Company from the Trust Account (after paying the deferred underwriting discount and giving effect to any redemptions of Public Shares) and any other financing source obtained by the Company for such purpose at or prior to the consummation of a Business Combination, plus any additional amounts mutually agreed by the Company and East Asset Management to be retained by the post-business combination company for working capital or other purposes. East Asset Management's obligation to purchase forward purchase units will, among other things, be conditioned on the Business Combination (including the target assets or business, and the terms of the Business Combination) being reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management and on a requirement that such initial Business Combination is approved by a unanimous vote of the Company's board of directors. In determining whether a target is reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, the Company expects that East Asset Management would consider many of the same criteria as the Company will consider but will also consider whether the investment is an appropriate investment for East Asset Management. The Forward Purchase Agreement is treated as a level 3 financial instrument under ASC 820. Please refer to Note 1 and 10 for additional information. NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there was 0 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 34,500,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. F-17 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 Class B Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there was 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Common stockholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by stockholders. Holders of the Class A common stock and holders of the Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders, except as required by law. The Class B common stock are identical to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, and holders of Class B common stock have the same stockholder rights as public stockholders, except that (i) the Class B common stock are subject to certain transfer restrictions, as described in more detail below, (ii) the Sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with the Company, pursuant to which they have agreed (A) to waive their redemption rights with respect to any Class B common stock and any Public Shares held by them in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (B) to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Class B common stock held by them if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares they hold if the Company fails to complete our Business Combination within the Combination Period, (iii) the Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment pursuant to certain anti-dilution rights and (iv) are subject to registration rights. If the Company submits a Business Combination to the public stockholders for a vote, the Sponsor has agreed to vote any Class B common stock held by it and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. With certain limited exceptions, the shares of Class B common stock are not transferable, assignable or salable (except to the Company's officers and directors and other persons or entities affiliated with the Sponsor, each of whom will be subject to the same transfer restrictions) until the earlier of (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination or (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. F-18 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 NOTE 8. WARRANT LIABILITY Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the Proposed Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the completion of a Business Combination, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a Public Warrant and will have no obligation to settle such Public Warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the shares of Class A common stock underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration, or a valid exemption from registration is available. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue a share of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless the share of Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration or redemption of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. In addition, if the shares of Class A common stock are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of the Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company elects to do so, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but it will use its best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of Warrants for Cash-Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding Public Warrants for cash: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. F-19 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. However, the Company will not redeem the warrants unless an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is effective and a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock is available throughout the 30-day redemption period, except if the warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act. Redemption of Warrants for Shares of Class A Common Stock-Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants for shares of Class A common stock: • in whole and not in part; • at a price equal to a number of shares of Class A common stock to be determined by reference to the agreed table set forth in the warrant agreement based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Class A common stock; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted per share splits, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) on the trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuance of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors, and in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the completion of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares of Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company completes a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the Public Warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger prices described above adjacent to "Redemption of Warrants For Cash" and "Redemption of Warrants For Shares of Class A Common Stock" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. F-20 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that (x) the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions, (y) the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees and (z) the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will be entitled to registration rights. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. F-21 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 NOTE 9. INCOME TAX The Company's net deferred tax assets are as follows: Description December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Deferred tax assets Net operating loss carryforward $ 57,440 $ 20,227 Startup and organizational expenses 322,752 74,400 Total deferred tax assets 380,192 94,627 Valuation Allowance (380,192 ) (94,627 ) Deferred tax assets, net of allowance $ - $ - The income tax provision consists of the following: Description December 31, 2021 For the Period from May 22, 2020 (Inception) Through December 31, 2020 Federal Current $ - $ - Deferred (380,192 ) (94,627 ) State and Local Current - - Deferred - - Change in valuation allowance 380,192 94,627 Income tax provision $ - $ - As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had $273,522, and $96,318 of U.S. federal net operating loss carryovers, which do not expire, available to offset future taxable income, respectively. In assessing the realization of the deferred tax assets, management considers whether it is more likely than not that some portion of all of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. The ultimate realization of deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which temporary differences representing net future deductible amounts become deductible. Management considers the scheduled reversal of deferred tax liabilities, projected future taxable income and tax planning strategies in making this assessment. After consideration of all of the information available, management believes that significant uncertainty exists with respect to future realization of the deferred tax assets and has therefore established a full valuation allowance. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the change in the valuation allowance was $285,565. For the period from May 22, 2020 (inception) through December 31, 2020, the change in the valuation allowance was $94,627. A reconciliation of the federal income tax rate to the Company's effective tax rate is as follows: Description December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Statutory federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % State taxes, net of federal tax benefit - % - % Change in fair value of warrants (21.1 ) % (14.8 ) % Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability (1.7 ) % (3.7 ) % Transaction costs allocable to warrants - % (1.7 ) % Valuation allowance 1.8 % (0.8 ) % Income tax provision (0.0 ) % (0.0 ) % F-22 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 The Company files income tax returns in the U.S. federal jurisdiction and is subject to examination by the various taxing authorities. The Company's tax returns since inception remain open to examination by the taxing authorities. The Company considers Florida to be a significant state tax jurisdiction. NOTE 10. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Level December 31, 2021 Level December 31, 2020 Assets: Marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 345,048,888 1 $ 345,026,104 Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Public Warrants 1 9,177,000 1 $ 19,665,000 Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants 2 4,734,800 3 $ 10,146,000 Forward Purchase Agreement Liability 3 1,600,000 3 $ 2,900,000 The Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants (collectively, the "Warrants") and forward purchase agreement were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented separately in the condensed balance sheets. The warrant liabilities and forward purchase agreement liability are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented separately in the condensed statements of operations. Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the ending of the reporting period. The estimated fair value of the Private Warrants was transferred from a Level 3 measurement to a Level 2 fair value measurement as of September 30, 2021, as the transfer of Private Placement Warrants to anyone who is not a permitted transferee would result in the Private Placement Warrants having substantially the same terms as the Public Warrants, the Company determined that the fair value of each Private Placement Warrant is equivalent to that of each Public Warrant. As of December 31, 2021, total of $4.7 million warrant liabilities related to private placement warrants had been transferred from Level 3 to Level 2. Besides what had been disclosed above, there were no other transfers to/from Levels 1,2, and 3 during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, total of $19.7 million warrant liabilities related to public warrants had been transferred from Level 3 to Level 1 because the Public Warrants started separately trading on NASDAQ on September 14, 2020. The following table presents the roll forward for the Level 3 Derivative liabilities as of December 31, 2021: Level 3 Derivative liabilities at May 22, 2020 (inception) $ - Initial measurement at July 27, 2020 (including overallotment) 22,227,500 Change in fair value of public and private warrants 7,583,500 Initial measurement at July 27, 2020 of forward purchase agreement 1,000,000 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement 1,900,000 Transfer from Level 3 to Level 1 derivative - Public warrants (19,665,000 ) Level 3 Derivative liabilities at December 31, 2020 $ 13,046,000 Change in fair value of private warrants (5,411,200 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement (1,300,000 ) Transfer from Level 3 to Level 2 derivative - Private warrants (4,734,800 ) Level 3 Derivative liabilities at September 30, 2021 $ 1,600,000 The Warrants were valued using a binomial lattice model, which is considered to be a Level 3 fair value measurement at IPO date and as of December 31, 2020 for public warrants. The binomial lattice model's primary unobservable input utilized in determining the fair value of the Warrants is the expected volatility of the common stock. The expected volatility as of the Initial Public Offering date was derived from observable public warrant pricing on comparable 'blank-check' companies without an identified target. The subsequent measurements of the Public Warrants after the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units on September 14, 2020, were classified as Level 1 due to the use of an observable market quote in an active market. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price will be used as the fair value as of each relevant date. The Private Warrants are considered to be a Level 2 fair value measurement and are valued the same as the Public Warrants even though they are not traded on the market. The Private Warrants were considered a Level 3 fair value measurement prior to Q3, 2021 using a binomial lattice model. The binomial lattice model's primary unobservable input utilized in determining the fair value of the Warrants is the expected volatility of the common stock. The expected volatility as of the Initial Public Offering date was derived from observable public warrant F-23 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 pricing on comparable 'blank-check' companies without an identified target. The following table presents the changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities: ​ Private Placement Public Warrant Liabilities Fair value as of May 22, 2020 (inception) $ - $ - $ - Initial measurement on July 27, 2020 (including overallotment) $ 7,565,000 $ 14,662,500 $ 22,227,500 Change in valuation inputs or other assumptions $ 2,581,000 $ 5,002,500 $ 7,583,500 Fair value as December 31, 2020 $ 10,146,000 $ 19,665,000 $ 29,811,000 Change in valuation inputs or other assumptions $ (5,411,200 ) $ (10,488,000 ) $ (15,899,200 ) Fair value as of December 31, 2021 $ 4,734,800 $ 9,177,000 $ 13,911,800 The forward purchase agreement was valued using the publicly traded price of the Company's Units, based upon the fact that the Forward Purchase Units are equivalent to the Company's publicly traded Units, and the publicly traded price of the Units considered (i) the market's expectation of an initial Business Combination and (ii) the Company's redemption of the common stock within the Units at $10.00 per shares if an initial Business Combination does not occur. The following table presents the quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements of the forward purchase agreement: December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Unit price $ 10.31 $ 10.15 Term to initial business combination (in years) 0.5 1.0 Risk-free rate 0.19 % 0.51 % Dividend yield 0.0 % 0.0 % The following table presents the changes in the fair value of the forward purchase agreement liability: Fair value as of May 22, 2020 (inception) $ - Initial measurement on July 27, 2020 1,000,000 Change in fair value 1,900,000 Fair value as of December 31, 2020 2,900,000 Change in fair value (1,300,000 ) Fair value as of December 31, 2021 $ 1,600,000 NOTE 11. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluates subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statements were issued. 