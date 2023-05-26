Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. East Resources Acquisition Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERES   US2746811056

EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY

(ERES)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:57 2023-05-26 pm EDT
10.29 USD    0.00%
04:07pEast Resources Acquisition Company Receives Expected Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report
BU
04/28East Resources Acquisition Co : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20East Resources Acquisition Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

East Resources Acquisition Company Receives Expected Notice From NASDAQ Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

05/26/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERES) (the “Company”) today announced that, on May 24, 2023, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the NASDAQ.

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on May 15, 2023 by the Company, the Company determined that it was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file the Form 10-Q by the required date of May 15, 2023.

The Company has since satisfied this obligation by filing its Form 10-Q on May 25, 2023.

ABOUT EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY

East Resources Acquisition Company, led by Terrence M. Pegula, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: East Resources Acquisition Company


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,64 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4,84 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -509x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
East Resources Acquisition Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terrence M. Pegula Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary L. Hagerman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jacob Long Vice President-Operations
Adam S. Gusky Chief Investment Officer
William A. Fustos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY0.00%118
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.86%60 550
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.42%23 686
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.90%10 788
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.61%9 620
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-12.72%9 293
