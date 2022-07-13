Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq East Resources Acquisition Company News Summary ERES US2746811056 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY (ERES) Add to my list Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT 10.00 USD +0.10% 06:04a EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) PU 06:03a EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q) AQ 06/23 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION : Annual Report (Form 10-K) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news East Resources Acquisition : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) 07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission File No. 001-39403 East Resources Acquisition Company (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 85-1210472 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 7777 NW Beacon Square Boulevard Boca Raton, Florida33487 (Address of Principal Executive Offices, Zip Code) (561) 826-3620 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A (Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant ERESU The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ERES The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share ERESW The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ☐ Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act): Yes ☒No ☐ As of July 12, 2022, there were 34,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, issued and outstanding. EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Condensed Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 1 Condensed Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021(unaudited) 2 Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021(unaudited) 3 Condensed Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021(unaudited) 4 Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 21 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 24 Item 4. Control and Procedures 24 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings 26 Item 1A. Risk Factors 26 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 26 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 26 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 26 Item 5. Other Information 26 Item 6. Exhibits 27 SIGNATURES 28 i EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 （Unaudited） ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 624,902 $ 853,130 Prepaid expenses 119,704 91,625 Total Current Assets 744,606 944,755 Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 345,035,153 345,048,888 Total Assets $ 345,779,759 $ 345,993,643 LIABILITIES, CLASS A COMMON STOCK SUBJECT TO POSSIBLE REDEMPTION AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities - Accrued expenses $ 189,981 $ 144,254 Current liabilities - Note payable to related party 1,500,000 1,500,000 Deferred underwriting fee payable 12,075,000 12,075,000 Forward purchase agreement liability 50,000 1,600,000 Warrant liability 5,818,375 13,911,800 Total Liabilities 19,633,356 29,231,054 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 34,500,000 shares at redemption value of $10.00 per share 345,000,000 345,000,000 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding (excluding 34,500,000 shares subject to possible redemption) - - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,625,000 shares issued and outstanding 863 863 Additional paid-in capital 24,137 24,137 Accumulated deficit (18,878,597 ) (28,262,411 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (18,853,597 ) (28,237,411 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, CLASS A COMMON STOCK SUBJECT TO POSSIBLE REDEMPTION AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 345,779,759 $ 345,993,643 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 1 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Formation and operating costs $ 298,294 $ 245,161 Loss from operations (298,294 ) (245,161 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 8,093,425 8,629,000 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability 1,550,000 2,400,000 Interest earned - bank 18 11 Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account 38,665 5,096 Other income (expense), net 9,682,108 11,034,107 Net income $ 9,383,814 $ 10,788,946 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption 34,500,000 34,500,000 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-redeemable common stock 8,625,000 8,625,000 Basic and diluted net income per share, Non-redeemable common stock $ 0.22 $ 0.25 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 2 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balance - January 1, 2022 - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 24,137 $ (28,262,411 ) $ (28,237,411 ) Net income - - - - - 9,383,814 9,383,814 Balance - March 31, 2022 (unaudited) - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 24,137 $ (18,878,597 ) $ (18,853,597 ) 0 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Class A Common Stock Class B Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balance - January 1, 2021 - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 24,137 $ (44,101,776 ) $ (44,076,776 ) Net income - - - - - 10,788,946 10,788,946 Balance - March 31, 2021 (unaudited) - $ - 8,625,000 $ 863 $ 24,137 $ (33,312,830 ) $ (33,287,830 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 3 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 9,383,814 $ 10,788,946 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Change in fair value of warrant liability (8,093,425 ) (8,629,000 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability (1,550,000 ) (2,400,000 ) Amortization of prepaid insurance 32,671 33,125 Interest earned on marketable securities held in Trust Account (38,665 ) (5,096 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accrued expenses 45,727 (13,968 ) Prepaid expenses (60,750 ) (46,292 ) Net cash used in operating activities (280,628 ) (272,285 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Trust Account withdrawal 52,400 - Net cash used in investing activities 52,400 - Net Change in Cash (228,228 ) (272,285 ) Cash - Beginning 853,130 589,685 Cash - Ending $ 624,902 $ 317,400 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed financial statements. 4 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS East Resources Acquisition Company (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on May 22, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy industry in North America. The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 relates to the Company's formation, its initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below, and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on July 22, 2020. On July 27, 2020, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000, which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 8,000,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to East Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $8,000,000, which is described in Note 4. On August 25, 2020, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, resulting in an additional 4,500,000 Units issued for total gross additional proceeds of $45,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option in full, the Company also consummated the sale of an additional 900,000 Private Placement Warrants at $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating total proceeds of $900,000. A total of $45,000,000 was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $345,000,000. Transaction costs amounted to $19,840,171, consisting of $6,900,000 of underwriting fees, $12,075,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $865,171 of other offering costs. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020 and the exercise of the over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, an amount of $345,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") located in the United States and invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"), with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's stockholders, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward completing a Business Combination. The Company must complete its initial Business Combination with one or more target businesses that together have a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting commissions held in the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into a Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. 5 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The Company will provide its stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The stockholders will be entitled to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the amount held in the Trust Account (initially $10.00 per share), calculated as of two business days prior to the completion of a Business Combination, including any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations. There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon consummation of such Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required under applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares have agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased in or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination and to waive their redemption rights with respect to any such shares in connection with a stockholder vote to approve a Business Combination. However, in no event will the Company redeem its Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. In such case, the Company would not proceed with the redemption of its Public Shares and the related Business Combination, and instead may search for an alternate Business Combination. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem its Public Shares, without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against a proposed Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Company's Certificate of Incorporation provides that a public stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (b) not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment and (iii) to waive its rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination. The Company will have until July 27, 2022 to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but no more than 10 business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the outstanding Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to its obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. The Sponsor has agreed to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Sponsor acquires Public Shares in or after the Proposed Initial Public Offering, such Public Shares will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters have agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 5) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). 6 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company, if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or by a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below (1) $10.00 per Public Share or (2) such lesser amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes. This liability will not apply with respect to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and allrights to seek access to the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event thatan executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (other than the Company's independent public accountants), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. In February 2022, the Russian Federation and Belarus commenced a military action with the country of Ukraine. As a result of this action, various nations, including the United States, have instituted economic sanctions against the Russian Federation and Belarus. Further, the impact of this action and related sanctions on the world economy is not determinable as of the date of these financial statements. The specific impact on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows is also not determinable as of the date of these financial statements. Going Concern Considerations As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $624,902 in cash and a working capital deficiency of $945,375. Until the consummation of a Business Combination, the Company will be using the funds not held in the Trust Account for identifying and evaluating prospective acquisition candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. The Company may need to raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from its Sponsor, stockholders, officers, directors, or third parties. The Company's officers, directors and Sponsor may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds, from time to time or at any time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet the Company's working capital needs. Accordingly, the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing. If the Company is unable to raise additional capital, it may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, curtailing operations, suspending the pursuit of a potential transaction, and reducing overhead expenses. In addition, the company may have to liquidate if the business combination is not completed within one year. The Company cannot provide any assurance that new financing will be available to it on commercially acceptable terms, if at all or that it will complete a business combination before July 27, 2022. The Company is currently pursuing targets for a business combination, and plans to extend the business combination deadline. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern through one year from the issuance of these financial statements. These financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recovery of the recorded assets or the classification of the liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 8 of Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act. Certain information or footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted, pursuant to 7 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) the rules and regulations of the SEC for interim financial reporting. Accordingly, they do not include all the information and footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements include all adjustments, consisting of a normal recurring nature, which are necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, operating results and cash flows for the periods presented. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on June 22, 2022. The accompanying condensed balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements included in that filing. The interim results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the period ending December 31, 2021 or for any future periods. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of condensed financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Marketable Securities Held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities and are recognized at fair value. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities are included in 8 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) gain on investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, substantially all of the assets held in the Trust Account were held in money market funds, which primarily invest in U.S. Treasury Bills. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480, "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. At March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Class A common stock reflected in the condensed balance sheets is reconciled in the following table: Gross Proceeds $ 345,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (14,662,500 ) Proceeds allocated to FPA liability (1,000,000 ) Class A common stock issuance costs (18,978,817 ) Plus: Remeasurement of carrying value to redemption value 34,641,317 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 345,000,000 Derivative Financial Instruments The Company evaluates its financial instruments to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging". The Company's derivative instruments are recorded at fair value and re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the Condensed Statement of Operations. Derivative assets and liabilities are classified on the condensed balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement or conversion of the instrument could be required within 12 months of the condensed balance sheet date. The Company has determined the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are derivatives. As the financial instruments meet the definition of a derivative the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are measured at fair value at issuance and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the Condensed Statement of Operations in the period of change. 9 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 31, 2022. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. Net Income per Common Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." Net income per share is computed by dividing net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, excluding common stock shares subject to forfeiture. The Company has not considered the effect of the warrants sold in the Initial Public Offering and private placement to purchase an aggregate of 26,150,000 shares in the calculation of diluted income per share, since the inclusion of such warrants would be anti-dilutive. The Company's statements of operations include a presentation of income per share for common shares subject to possible redemption in a manner similar to the two-class method of income per share. Net income per common share, basic and diluted, for Common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of income on earnings, net of applicable franchise and income taxes, by the weighted average number of Common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding over the period. Net loss is allocated evenly on a pro rata basis between Class A and Class B based on weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding over the period Consistent with ASC Topic 480-10-S99-3A, accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates its fair value. The calculation of diluted income per common share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events. However, the diluted earnings per share calculation includes the shares subject to forfeiture from the first day of the interim period in which the contingency on such shares was resolved. 10 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The following table reflects the calculation of basic and diluted net income per common share (in dollars, except per share amounts): For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ 9,383,814 $ 10,788,946 Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 9,383,814 $ 10,788,946 Redeemable Class A Common Stock Numerator: Earnings (loss) allocable to Redeemable Class A Common Stock $ 7,507,051 $ 8,631,157 Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Redeemable Class A 34,500,000 34,500,000 Basic and diluted net earnings per share, Redeemable Class A $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B Common Stock Numerator: Earnings (loss) allocable to Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B Common Stock $ 1,876,763 $ 2,157,789 Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B 8,625,000 8,625,000 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Non-Redeemable Class A and Class B $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying condensed balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Fair Value Measurements The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. 11 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. Insome circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Reclassification Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current presentation. Recent Accounting Standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 for public business entities that meet the definition of a Securities SEC filer, excluding entities eligible to be smaller reporting companies as defined by the SEC and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. The Company plans to adopt the standard on January 1, 2024 and is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU 2020-06 would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's condensed financial statements. NOTE 3. PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 34,500,000 Units, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, in the amount of 4,500,000 Units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregate of 8,900,000 Private Placement Warrants, which includes the sale of an additional 900,000 Private Placement Warrants in connection with the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, for an aggregate purchase price of $8,900,000. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). The proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants were added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. 12 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On June 1, 2020, the Sponsor purchased 8,625,000 shares (the "Founder Shares") of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class B common stock"), for an aggregate price of $25,000. The Founder Shares will automatically convert into Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis at the time of the Company's initial Business Combination and are subject to certain transfer restrictions. The Founder Shares included up to an aggregate of 1,125,000 shares subject to forfeiture to the extent that the over-allotment option was not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. In July 2020, sponsor transferred 10,000 founder shares to Thomas W. Corbett, Jr., one of our independent director nominees. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option on August 25, 2020, 1,125,000 Founder Shares are no longer subject to forfeiture. The Company's Founder Shares are subject to transfer restrictions pursuant to lock-up provisions in a letter agreement with the Company entered into by the initial stockholders, and officers and directors. Those lock-up provisions provide that such securities are not transferable or salable until the earlier to occur of: (1) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination, or (2) subsequent to the initial business combination if the Company completes a liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the public stockholders having the right to exchange their Public Shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Sponsor has the right to transfer its ownership in the Founder Shares at any time, and to any transferee, to the extent that the sponsor determines, in good faith, that such transfer is necessary to ensure that it and/or any of its parents, subsidiaries or affiliates are in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940. Further, and notwithstanding the foregoing, if subsequent to the initial Business Combination the reported last sale price of the common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after our initial business combination, all of the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. Any permitted transferees will be subject to the same restrictions and other agreements of the initial stockholders with respect to any Founder Shares. As noted above, prior to the closing of the IPO, our Sponsor transferred 10,000 Founder Shares to our independent directors in recognition of and as compensation for their future services to the Company. The transfer of Founder Shares to these directors is within the scope of FASB ASC Topic 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation" ("ASC 718"). Under ASC 718, stock-based compensation associated with equity-classified awards is measured at fair value upon the grant date. The fair value of the 10,000 shares granted to our independent directors was $61,173 or $6.12 per share. Compensation expense related to the Founder Shares is recognized only when the performance condition (i.e. the remediation of the lock-up provision) is probable of achievement under the applicable accounting literature. Stock-based compensation would be recognized at the date the lock-up provisions have been remediated, or are probable to be remediated, in an amount equal to the number of Founder Shares times the grant date fair value per share (unless subsequently modified) less the amount initially received for the transfer of the Founder Shares. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has not yet entered into any definitive agreements in connection with any Business Combination and as such, the lock-up provisions have not been remediated and are not probable to be remediated. Any such agreements may be subject to certain conditions to closing, such as, for example, approval by the Company's shareholders. As a result, the Company determined that, taking into account that there is a possibility that a Business Combination might not happen, no stock-based compensation expense should be recognized. 13 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Administrative Support Agreement The Company entered into an agreement, commencing on July 24, 2020, pursuant to which the Company will pay two affiliates of the Sponsor a total of up to $10,000 each per month for office space, administrative and support services. Upon completion of the Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the agreement will terminate and the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. For the three ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred and paid $60,000, in fees for these services. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, members of the Company's founding team or any of their affiliates may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans" or "Note"). In August 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company up to an aggregate of $1,500,000 in loans for working capital purposes. The Note does not bear interest and is repayable in full upon consummation of a Business Combination. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination, the Note shall not be repaid and all amounts owed under it will be forgiven. Upon the consummation of a Business Combination, the holder of the Note (or a permitted assignee) shall have the option, but not the obligation, to convert all or a portion of the unpaid principal balance of the Note into that number of Working Capital Warrants equal to the principal amount of the Note so converted divided by $1.50. The conversion option should be bifurcated and accounted for as a derivative in accordance with ASC 815. However, the exercise price of the underlying warrants was greater than the warrant fair value as of March 31, 2022, and when the Note was drawn on. The Company believes that the likelihood of the Sponsor's exercise of the option to convert the Note to warrants is de minimis. As a result, the Company recorded zero liability related to the conversion option. The terms of the Working Capital Warrants will be identical to the terms of the warrants issued by the Company to the Sponsor in a private placement that took place simultaneously with the Company's Initial Public Offering. The Note is subject to customary events of default, the occurrence of which automatically trigger the unpaid principal balance of the Note and all other sums payable with regard to the Note becoming immediately due and payable. As of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, there was a balance of $1,500,000 under this loan. Sponsor Loans On February 15, 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide the Company up to an aggregate of $500,000 in loans for working capital purposes. These loans will be non-interest bearing, unsecured and will be repaid upon the consummation of a business combination. If the Company does not consummate a business combination, all amounts loaned to the Company in connection with these loans will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its Trust Account. As of March 31, 2022, the outstanding balance of the loan is $0. On June 24, 2020, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). The Note was non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of August 31, 2020 or the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Note of $97,126 was repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020. Affiliates of the Company and of the Sponsor advanced the Company an aggregate of $265,763 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering. The advances were non-interest bearing and due on demand. The outstanding advances of $265,763 were repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on July 27, 2020. NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on July 23, 2020, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans (and any shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) are entitled to registration rights. The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until termination of the applicable lockup period. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. 14 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Underwriting Agreement The underwriters were paid a cash underwriting discount of $6,900,000 in the aggregate. In addition, the underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $12,075,000. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Forward Purchase Agreement On July 2, 2020, the Company entered into a forward purchase agreement pursuant to which East Asset Management, LLC ("East Asset Management"), an affiliate of the Sponsor, has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 units (the "forward purchase units"), consisting of one share of Class A common stock (the "forward purchase shares") and one-half of onewarrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock (the "forward purchase warrants"), for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of a Business Combination. East Asset Management will purchase a number of forward purchase units that will result in gross proceeds to the Company necessary to enable the Company to consummate a Business Combination and pay related fees and expenses, after first applying amounts available to the Company from the Trust Account (after paying the deferred underwriting discount and giving effect to any redemptions of Public Shares) and any other financing source obtained by the Company for such purpose at or prior to the consummation of a Business Combination, plus any additional amounts mutually agreed by the Company and East Asset Management to be retained by the post-business combination company for working capital or other purposes. East Asset Management's obligation to purchase forward purchase units will, among other things, be conditioned on the Business Combination (including the target assets or business, and the terms of the Business Combination) being reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management and on a requirement that such initial Business Combination is approved by a unanimous vote of the Company's board of directors. In determining whether a target is reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, the Company expects that East Asset Management would consider many of the same criteria as the Company will consider but will also consider whether the investment is an appropriate investment for East Asset Management. The Forward Purchase Agreement is treated as a level 3 financial instrument under ASC 820. Please refer to Note 1 and 9 for additional information. NOTE 7. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there was 0 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 34,500,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. Class B Common Stock-The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there was 8,625,000 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Common stockholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by stockholders. Holders of the Class A common stock and holders of the Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders, except as required by law. The Class B common stock are identical to the shares of Class A common stock included in the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, and holders of Class B common stock have the same stockholder rights as public stockholders, except that (i) the Class B common stock are subject to certain transfer restrictions, as described in more detail below, (ii) the Sponsor, officers and directors have entered into a letter agreement with the Company, pursuant to which they have agreed (A) to waive their redemption rights with respect to any Class B common stock and any Public Shares held by them in connection with the completion of a Business Combination and (B) to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Class B common stock held by them if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares they hold if the Company fails to complete our Business Combination within the Combination Period, (iii) the Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of a Business Combination, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment pursuant to certain anti-dilution rights and (iv) are subject to registration rights. If the Company submits a Business Combination to the public stockholders for a vote, the Sponsor has agreed to vote any Class B common stock held by it and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. 15 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) With certain limited exceptions, the shares of Class B common stock are not transferable, assignable or salable (except to the Company's officers and directors and other persons or entities affiliated with the Sponsor, each of whom will be subject to the same transfer restrictions) until the earlier of (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination or (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. NOTE 8. WARRANT LIABILITY Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the Proposed Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the completion of a Business Combination, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a Public Warrant and will have no obligation to settle such Public Warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the shares of Class A common stock underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration, or a valid exemption from registration is available. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue a share of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless the share of Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20 business days after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement for the registration, under the Securities Act, of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration or redemption of the warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. In addition, if the shares of Class A common stock are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of the Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company elects to do so, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but it will use its best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of Warrants for Cash-Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding Public Warrants for cash: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per Public Warrant; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. However, the Company will not redeem the warrants unless an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is effective and a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock is available throughout the 30-day redemption period, except if the warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act. 16 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Redemption of Warrants for Shares of Class A Common Stock-Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants for shares of Class A common stock: • in whole and not in part; • at a price equal to a number of shares of Class A common stock to be determined by reference to the agreed table set forth in the warrant agreement based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Class A common stock; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and • if, and only if, the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted per share splits, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) on the trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuance of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors, and in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the completion of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares of Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company completes a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the Public Warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 and $18.00 per share redemption trigger prices described above adjacent to "Redemption of Warrants For Cash" and "Redemption of Warrants For Shares of Class A Common Stock" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 100% and 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, respectively. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that (x) the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions, (y) the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees and (z) the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will be entitled to registration rights. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. 17 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) NOTE 9. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: Description Level March 31, 2022 Level December 31, 2021 Assets: Marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 $ 345,035,153 1 $ 345,048,888 Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Public Warrants 1 $ 3,838,125 1 $ 9,177,000 Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants 2 $ 1,980,250 2 $ 4,734,800 Forward Purchase Agreement Liability 3 $ 50,000 3 $ 1,600,000 The Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants (collectively, the "Warrants") and forward purchase agreement were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented separately in the condensed balance sheets. The warrant liabilities and forward purchase agreement liability are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented separately in the condensed statements of operations. The following table presents the rollforward for the Level 3 Investments as of March 31, 2022 and 2021: Level 3 Investments liabilities at December 31, 2020 $ 13,046,000 Change in fair value of private warrants (2,937,000 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement (2,400,000 ) Level 3 Investments liabilities at March 31, 2021 $ 7,709,000 Level 3 Investments liabilities at December 31, 2021 $ 1,600,000 Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement (1,550,000 ) Level 3 Investments liabilities at March 31, 2022 $ 50,000 The subsequent measurements of the Public Warrants after the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units on September 14, 2020 , were classified as Level 1 due to the use of an observable market quote in an active market. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the Public Warrants from the Units, the close price of the Public Warrant price will be used as the fair value as of each relevant date. The Private Warrants are considered to be a Level 2 fair value measurement and are valued the same as Public Warrant even though they are not traded on the market. The Private Warrants were considered a Level 3 fair value measurement prior to Q3, 2021 using a binomial lattice model. The binomial lattice model's primary unobservable input utilized in determining the fair value of the Warrants is the expected volatility of the common stock. The expected volatility as of the Initial Public Offering date was derived from observable public warrant pricing on comparable 'blank-check' companies without an identified target. The following table presents the changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities: ​ Private Placement Public Warrant Liabilities Fair value as of January 1, 2021 $ 10,146,000 $ 19,665,000 $ 29,811,000 Change in valuation inputs or other assumptions $ (2,937,000 ) $ (5,692,000 ) $ (8,629,000 ) Fair value as of March 31, 2021 $ 7,209,000 $ 13,973,000 $ 21,182,000 Fair value as of January 1, 2022 $ 4,734,800 $ 9,177,000 $ 13,911,800 Change in valuation inputs or other assumptions $ (2,754,550 ) $ (5,338,875 ) $ (8,093,425 ) Fair value as of March 31, 2022 $ 1,980,250 $ 3,838,125 $ 5,818,375 18 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The forward purchase agreement was valued using the publicly traded price of the Company's Units, based upon the fact that the Forward Purchase Units are equivalent to the Company's publicly traded Units, and the publicly traded price of the Units considered (i) the market's expectation of an initial Business Combination and (ii) the Company's redemption of the common stock within the Units at $10.00 per share if an initial Business Combination does not occur. The following table presents the quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements of the forward purchase agreement: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Unit price $ 10.00 $ 10.31 Term to initial business combination (in years) 0.25 0.50 Risk-free rate 0.52 % 0.19 % Dividend yield 0.0 % 0.0 % 19 EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY NOTES TO CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) The following table presents the changes in the fair value of forward purchase agreement liability: Fair value as of December 31, 2020 $ 2,900,000 Change in fair value (2,400,000 ) Fair value as of March 31, 2021 $ 500,000 Fair value as of December 31, 2021 $ 1,600,000 Change in fair value (1,550,000 ) Fair value as of March 31, 2022 $ 50,000 NOTE 10. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the condensed financial statements were issued. The Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the condensed financial statements. 20 ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS References in this report (the "Quarterly Report") to "we," "us" or the "Company" refer to East Resources Acquisition Company. References to our "management" or our "management team" refer to our officers and directors, references to the "Sponsor" refer to East Sponsor, LLC. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this Quarterly Report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this Form 10-Q including, without limitation, statements in this "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "seek" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Overview We are a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on May 22, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. We intend to effectuate our Business Combination using cash from the proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, and forward purchase securities, our capital stock, debt or a combination of cash, stock and debt. The amounts restated in relates to 1) class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 2) updated EPS, and 3) non-cash activities in cash flows for each impacted period that have been reflected in the financials are also adjusted in MD&A section. For additional information, please refer to Note 2. Results of Operations We have neither engaged in any operations (other than searching for a Business Combination after our Initial Public Offering) nor generated any revenues to date. Our only activities from May 22, 2020 (inception) through March 31, 2022 were organizational activities, those necessary to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, described below, and, subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, identifying a target company for a Business Combination. We do not expect to generate any operating revenues until after the completion of our Business Combination. We generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account, change in fair value of warrant liability, change in fair value of FPA and interest income from bank. We incur expenses as a result of being a public company (for legal, financial reporting, accounting and auditing compliance), as well as for due diligence expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had a net income of $9,383,814, which consists of operating costs of $298,294, offset by change in fair value of warrant liability of $8,093,425, change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability of 1,550,000, interest income earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $38,665, and interest income from bank of $18. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we had a net income of $10,788,946, which consisted of formation and operating costs of $245,161 offset by change in fair value of warrant liability of $8,629,000, change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability of $2,400,000, interest income earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $5,096, and interest income from bank of $11. Liquidity and Capital Resources On July 27, 2020, we consummated the Initial Public Offering of 30,000,000 Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $300,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the sale of 8,000,000 21 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to our stockholders, generating gross proceeds of $8,000,000. On August 25, 2020, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, resulting in an additional 4,500,000 Units issued for total gross proceeds of $45,000,000. In connection with the underwriters' exercise of their over-allotment option, we also consummated the sale of an additional 900,000 Private Placement Warrants at $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating total proceeds of $900,000. A total of $45,000,000 was deposited into the Trust Account, bringing the aggregate proceeds held in the Trust Account to $345,000,000. Following the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, a total of $345,000,000 was placed in the Trust Account and we had $912,561 of cash held outside of the Trust Account, after payment of costs related to the Initial Public Offering, and available for working capital purposes. We incurred $19,840,171 in transaction costs, including $6,900,000 in cash underwriting fees, $12,075,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $865,171 of other offering costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, cash used in operating activities was $280,628. Net income of $9,383,814 was affected by change in fair value of warrant liability of $8,093,425, change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability of $1,550,000, interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $38,665 and changes in operating assets and liabilities, which used $17,648 of cash for operating activities. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $272,285. Net income of $10,788,946 was affected by change in fair value of warrant liability of $8,629,000, change in fair value of forward purchase agreement liability of $2,400,000, interest earned on marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $5,096, and changes in operating assets and liabilities, which used $27,135 of cash for operating activities. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had cash and marketable securities held in the Trust Account of $345,035,153 and $345,048,888, respectively. We intend to use substantially all of the funds held in the Trust Account, including any amounts representing interest earned on the Trust Account to complete our Business Combination. We may withdraw interest to pay franchise and income taxes. During the period ended March 31, 2022, we did not withdraw any interest earned on the Trust Account. To the extent that our capital stock or debt is used, in whole or in part, as consideration to complete our Business Combination, the remaining proceeds held in the Trust Account will be used as working capital to finance the operations of the target business or businesses, make other acquisitions and pursue our growth strategies. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had cash of $624,902 and $853,130, respectively outside of the Trust Account. We intend to use the funds held outside the Trust Account primarily to identify and evaluate target businesses, perform business due diligence on prospective target businesses, travel to and from the offices, plants or similar locations of prospective target businesses or their representatives or owners, review corporate documents and material agreements of prospective target businesses, and structure, negotiate and complete a Business Combination. In order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, or our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds as may be required. If we complete a Business Combination, we would repay such loaned amounts. In the event that a Business combination does not close, we may use a portion of the working capital held outside the trust account to repay such loaned amounts but no proceeds from our Trust Account would be used for such repayment. Up to $1,500,000 of such loans may be convertible into warrants, at a price of $1.50 per warrant at the option of the lender. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. The terms of such loans by our officers and directors, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The loans would be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest. On February 15, 2021, the Sponsor committed to provide us up to an aggregate of $500,000 as non-convertible Sponsor loan to be used for working capital, which is separate from the working capital loan. Until the consummation of a Business Combination, we will be using the funds not held in the Trust Account for identifying and evaluating prospective acquisition candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. We may need to raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from its Sponsor, stockholders, officers, directors, or third parties. Our officers, directors and Sponsor may, but are not obligated to, loan us funds, from time to time or at any time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet our working capital needs. Accordingly, we may not be able to obtain additional financing. If we are unable to raise additional capital, it may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, curtailing operations, suspending the pursuit of a potential transaction, and reducing overhead expenses. In addition, we may have to liquidate if the business combination is not completed within one year. 22 Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We have no obligations, assets or liabilities, which would be considered off-balance sheet arrangements as of March 31, 2022. We do not participate in transactions that create relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, often referred to as variable interest entities, which would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements. We have not entered into any off-balance sheet financing arrangements, established any special purpose entities, guaranteed any debt or commitments of other entities, or purchased any non-financial assets. Contractual obligations We do not have any long-term debt, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations or long-term liabilities, other than an agreement to pay two affiliates of the Sponsor a monthly fee of $10,000 each for office space and administrative support to the Company. We began incurring these fees on July 24, 2020 and will continue to incur these fees monthly until the earlier of the completion of the initial business combination and the Company's liquidation. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company incurred and paid $60,000 in fees for these services. The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of $0.35 per Unit, or $12,075,000 in the aggregate. The deferred fee will be waived by the underwriters in the event that the Company does not complete an initial business combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. On July 2, 2020, we entered into a forward purchase agreement pursuant to which East Asset Management, an affiliate of the Sponsor, has agreed to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,000,000 forward purchase units, consisting of one forward purchase shares and one-half of one forward purchase warrants, for $10.00 per unit, or an aggregate maximum amount of $50,000,000, in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of a Business Combination. East Asset Management will purchase a number of forward purchase units that will result in gross proceeds to us necessary to enable us to consummate a Business Combination and pay related fees and expenses, after first applying amounts available to us from the Trust Account (after paying the deferred underwriting discount and giving effect to any redemptions of Public Shares) and any other financing source obtained by us for such purpose at or prior to the consummation of a Business Combination, plus any additional amounts mutually agreed by us and East Asset Management to be retained by the post-business combination company for working capital or other purposes. East Asset Management's obligation to purchase forward purchase units will, among other things, be conditioned on the Business Combination (including the target assets or business, and the terms of the Business Combination) being reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management and on a requirement that such initial Business Combination is approved by a unanimous vote of our board of directors. In determining whether a target is reasonably acceptable to East Asset Management, we expect that East Asset Management would consider many of the same criteria as we will consider but will also consider whether the investment is an appropriate investment for East Asset Management. Critical Accounting Policies The preparation of condensed financial statements and related disclosures in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and income and expenses during the periods reported. Actual results could materially differ from those estimates. We have identified the following critical accounting policies: Derivative Financial Instruments The Company evaluates its financial instruments to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging". The Company's derivative instruments are recorded at fair value and re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the Condensed Statement of Operations. Derivative assets and liabilities are classified on the condensed balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement or conversion of the instrument could be required within 12 months of the condensed balance sheet date. The Company has determined the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are derivatives. As the financial instruments meet the definition of a derivative, the warrants and the forward contract for additional warrants are measured at fair value at issuance and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the Condensed Statement of Operations in the period of change. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption We account for our shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon 23 the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. Our common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to beoutside of our control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, allshares ofClass A common stock subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of our balance sheet. Net Income per Common Share We apply the two-class method in calculating earnings per share. Net income per common share, basic and diluted, for Common stock subject to possible redemption is calculated by dividing the proportionate share of income on marketable securities held by the Trust Account, net of applicable franchise and income taxes, by the weighted average number of Common stock subject to possible redemption outstanding over the period. Net loss is allocated evenly on a pro rata basis between Class A and Class B on weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding over the period. Accretion associated with the redeemable shares of Class A common stock is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates its fair value. The calculation of diluted income per common share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued since the exercise of the warrants are contingent upon the occurrence of future events. However, the diluted earnings per share calculation includes the shares subject to forfeiture from the first day of the interim period in which the contingency on such shares was resolved. Recent accounting standards In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2020-06, Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40) ("ASU 2020-06") to simplify accounting for certain financial instruments. ASU 2020-06 eliminates the current models that require separation of beneficial conversion and cash conversion features from convertible instruments and simplifies the derivative scope exception guidance pertaining to equity classification of contracts in an entity's own equity. The new standard also introduces additional disclosures for convertible debt and freestanding instruments that are indexed to and settled in an entity's own equity. ASU 2020-06 amends the diluted earnings per share guidance, including the requirement to use the if-converted method for all convertible instruments. ASU 2020-06 is effective January 1, 2022 for public business entities that meet the definition of a Securities SEC filer, excluding entities eligible to be smaller reporting companies as defined by the SEC and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. We plan to adopt the standard on January 1, 2024, and we are currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU 2020-06 would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on our condensed financial statements. Item 3.Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk Not required for smaller reporting companies Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures We maintain "disclosure controls and procedures" (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act) that are designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed in our reports filed or submitted under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. In designing and evaluating the disclosure controls and procedures, management recognizes that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable assurance of achieving the desired control objective. As of March 31, 2022, as required by Rules 13a-15 and 15d-15 under the Exchange Act, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures. Based on that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures are not effective. The conclusion that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective was due to the presence of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting with respect to improper accounting for accruals and accounting for complex financial instruments in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management concluded that such disclosure controls and procedures are not effective. To respond to this material weakness, we have devoted, and plan to continue to devote, significant effort and resources to the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to identify and appropriately 24 apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance these processes to better evaluate and understand the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. Our plans at this timeinclude providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting (as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) of the Exchange Act) during the most recent fiscal quarter that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. In light of the restatement of our financial statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, we plan to enhance our processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements to better evaluate and understand the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. Our plans at this time include providing enhanced access to accounting literature, research materials and documents and increased communication among our personnel and third-party professionals with whom we consult regarding complex accounting applications. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. 25 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. None. Item 1A. Risk Factors. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in this report include the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 22, 2022. As of the date of this Report, other than material weakness related to financial instruments, there have been no material changes to the risk factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds. None Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities. None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. Not Applicable. Item 5. Other Information. None. 26 Item 6. Exhibits The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Exhibit Number Description 10.1* Form of Indemnity Agreement, dated September 16, 2021, between the Company and Thomas A. Lopus. 31.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 31.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 101.INS* Inline XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE* Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104* Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) * Filed herewith. 27 SIGNATURES In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY Date: July 12, 2022 By: /s/ Terrence M. Pegula Name: Terrence M. Pegula Title: Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) Date: July 12, 2022 By: /s/ Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. Name: Gary L. Hagerman, Jr. Title: Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) 28 Attachments Original Link

