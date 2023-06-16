Advanced search
    EST   GB00BN92HZ16

EAST STAR RESOURCES PLC

(EST)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:52:49 2023-06-16 am EDT
2.150 GBX   -25.86%
05:54aEast Star says more work needed after Talairyk metallurgical results
AN
05/05Certain Ordinary Shares of East Star Resources Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 5-MAY-2023.
CI
04/26Thor Energy reports significant drill intercepts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

East Star says more work needed after Talairyk metallurgical results

06/16/2023 | 05:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - East Star Resources PLC on Friday said "further test work is required" after it received metallurgical results from its Talairyk rare earths project in Kazakhstan.

Shares in East Star Resources fell 26% to 2.15 pence in London on Friday morning.

East Star said that the mineralogy and total rare earth elements concentrations of the Talairyk samples are comparable to ion adsorption deposits globally with a kaolinite-dominated mineralogy, and range between 815 to 5,185 parts per million.

East Star that "further test work is required to assess if there is a potential route to commercial extraction".

East Star said it will soon commence a five-stage sequential leach analysis of eight samples selected from drill intercepts across the site. The company said that if this test indicates a potentially economic leaching process, it will begin planning the next phase of exploration drilling and test more than 12 kilometres of potential strike inside the licenced areas.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Walker added: "Sequential leach testing clearly demonstrates that a majority of [rare earth elements] have been liberated from primary minerals during the weathering process and are now associated with other mineral phases."

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES -7.88% 2.69 End-of-day quote.79.33%
EAST STAR RESOURCES PLC -25.86% 2.15 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,11 M -3,96 M -3,96 M
Net cash 2022 1,46 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,29 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart EAST STAR RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
East Star Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST STAR RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Walker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander John Barblett Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Neville Chisholm Eastman Non-Executive Director
David Minchin Non-Executive Director
Rainer Ellmies Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST STAR RESOURCES PLC-8.66%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.36%160 918
RIO TINTO PLC-7.85%115 219
GLENCORE PLC-14.01%75 220
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 343
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.28%39 932
