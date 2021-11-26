East Stone Acquisition : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 24, 2021

East Stone Acquisition Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

British Virgin Islands 001-39233 N/A (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

25 Mall Road, Suite 330

Burlington, MA01803

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (781) 202 9128

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Ordinary Share, one Right and one Warrant ESSCU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Ordinary Shares, no par value ESSC The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Rights, exchangeable into one-tenth of one Ordinary Share ESSCR The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants, each exercisable for one-half of one Ordinary Share, each whole Ordinary Share exercisable for $11.50 per share ESSCW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On November 24, 2021, the Company held a special meeting of shareholders (the "Extension Meeting") to amend the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Charter Amendment") to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a Business Combination from November 24, 2021 to February 24, 2022 (the "Extension Amendment Proposal"). There were 17,703,500 ordinary shares of the Company issued and outstanding on October 25, 2021, the record date for the Extension Meeting. At the Extension Meeting, there were 9,666,400 shares present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 54.6% of the total shares outstanding as of the record date, which constituted a quorum.

The final voting results for the Extension Amendment Proposal were as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 9,666,242 158 0 0

Shareholders holding 10,534,895 shares of the Company's ordinary shares exercised their right to redeem such shares for a pro rata portion of the funds in the Company's trust account ("Trust Account"). As a result, approximately $108.1 million (approximately $10.26 per share) will be removed from the Trust Account to pay such holders.

The Company filed the Charter Amendment with the British Virgin Islands Registrar of Corporate Affairs on November 24, 2021. A copy of the Company's Charter Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1, and is incorporated by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Pubco has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 on June 28, 2021 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") which includes a preliminary proxy statement of East Stone, and a prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") involving East Stone, JHD, Pubco, Yellow River MergerCo Limited, a British Virgin Islands company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pubco, Navy Sail International Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, in the capacity as the Purchaser Representative, Yellow River (Cayman) Limited, a Cayman Islands company, in the capacity as Primary Seller and Seller Representative, and the Sellers and Double Ventures Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company, for limited purposes thereof pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of East Stone as of a record date to be established for voting on East Stone's initial business combination with JHD. Shareholders of East Stone and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement, and amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement in connection with East Stone's solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of its shareholders to be held to approve the Business Combination because these documents will contain important information about East Stone, JHD, Pubco and the Business Combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, once available, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to East Stone by contacting its Chief Financial Officer, Chunyi (Charlie) Hao, c/o East Stone Acquisition Corporation, 25 Mall Road, Suite 330, Burlington, MA 01803, at (781) 202-9128 or at hao@estonecapital.com.

DISCLAIMER

This report and the exhibits hereto do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

NO ASSURANCE

There can be no assurance that the proposed Business Combination will be completed, nor can there be any assurance, if the Business Combination is completed, that the potential benefits of combining the companies will be realized.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

East Stone, Pubco, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of East Stone in connection with the Business Combination. Information regarding the officers and directors of East Stone is set forth in East Stone's annual report on Form 10-KT, which was filed with the SEC on June 9, 2021. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants is also included in the Registration Statement (and will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination) and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Business Combination, JHD's expected financial performance, as well as its strategic and operational plans. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this report due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking-statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against East Stone, JHD or others following announcement of the Business Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement or any related private financing(s) due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of East Stone; (4) delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement; (5) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (6) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (7) the ability to obtain or maintain the listing of Pubco's securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market, following the Business Combination, including having the requisite number of shareholders; (8) costs related to the Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that JHD may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (11) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the SEC by East Stone or Pubco.





SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation Date: November 26, 2021 By: /s/ Xiaoma (Sherman) Lu Name: Xiaoma (Sherman) Lu Title: Chief Executive Officer