  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  East West Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EWBC   US27579R1041

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.

(EWBC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-07-06 pm EDT
66.12 USD   -0.45%
02:01pEast West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The need for reality checks
07/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...
East West Bancorp Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/06/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Conference Call Information
Management will discuss second quarter 2022 financial results with the public on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses second quarter operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers:

Within the U.S.

(877) 506-6399

Within Canada

(855) 669-9657

International

(412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers:

Within the U.S.

(877) 344-7529

Within Canada

(855) 669-9658

International

(412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code

3689081

Replay will be available from July 21, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until August 21, 2022.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $62.2 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in China. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West’s presence includes full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 179 M - -
Net income 2022 1 029 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 9 426 M 9 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
East West Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 66,42 $
Average target price 91,67 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic Ng Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Parker Shi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Chi Hsuan Liu Independent Director
Rudolph I. Estrada Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.-15.58%9 426
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%330 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%251 697
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%240 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 179
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.87%155 918