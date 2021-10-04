Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. East West Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWBC   US27579R1041

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.

(EWBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

East West Bancorp : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/04/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss third quarter 2021 financial results with the public on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses third quarter operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers:

Within the U.S.

(877) 506-6399

Within Canada

(855) 669-9657

International

(412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers:

Within the U.S.

(877) 344-7529

Within Canada

(855) 669-9658

International

(412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code

10160606

Replay will be available from October 21, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until November 21, 2021.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $59.9 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in China. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West’s presence includes full-service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
08:11aEAST WEST BANCORP : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
09/29Wedbush Lifts Most of Banking Sector Stocks on Tremendous Earnings Leverage on Bank Bal..
MT
09/24EAST WEST BANCORP : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on East West Bancorp to $99 From $..
MT
09/13EAST WEST BANCORP : Truist Securities Adjusts East West Bancorp's Price Target to $90 from..
MT
08/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/11EAST WEST BANCORP : Compass Point Raises East West Bancorp to Buy From Neutral, Price Targ..
MT
08/09SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Stage Partial Recovery After Crude Oil Nearly Halves Early S..
MT
08/09FUELCELL ENERGY : Secures $15 Million in Tax-Equity Financing for Power Plant at US Submar..
MT
08/06EAST WEST BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/04EAST WEST BANCORP : UBS Adjusts Price Target on East West Bancorp to $107 From $110, Reite..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 792 M - -
Net income 2021 866 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 11 194 M 11 194 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 161
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
East West Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 78,90 $
Average target price 91,09 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic Ng Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chi Hsuan Liu Independent Director
Rudolph I. Estrada Lead Independent Director
Iris S. Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.55.59%11 194
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.53%499 410
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%362 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083