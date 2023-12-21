Official EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. press release

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), announced plans to host conference calls to review financial results on the following dates:

Financial Period Earnings Release Date Conference Call Time Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET First Quarter 2024 Tuesday, April 23, 2024 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

The financial results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on the dates noted above, and the live audio webcast, earnings release, and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations site at www.eastwestbank.com/investors. Information to access a replay of the call will be available one hour after the call on the Investor Relations site at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

To access the conference call from locations within the United States, please dial 877-506-6399. Participants calling from Canada should dial 855-669-9657, while participants calling from an international location should dial 412-902-6699.

About East West

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: “EWBC”) with total assets of $68.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

