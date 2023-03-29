Advanced search
    EWBC   US27579R1041

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.

(EWBC)
03:52:23 2023-03-29 pm EDT
56.99 USD   +1.10%
03:14pEast West Bancorp, Inc. Earns #1 Spot in S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking
BU
03/23Truist Securities Cuts Price Target on East West Bancorp to $64 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/22East West Bank Announces Sponsorship of World's No. 1 Women's Amateur Golfer and 2022 NCAA Championship Winner Rose Zhang
BU
East West Bancorp, Inc. Earns #1 Spot in S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking

03/29/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranks East West Bancorp Inc. Best Performing U.S. Public Bank in 2022

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, announced it has earned the number one spot in the 2022 Ranking of U.S. Public Banks by Financial Performance. This annual analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence assesses the financial performance of publicly held banks with more than $10 billion in assets across the nation.

S&P Global Market Intelligence first launched the annual rankings list in 2011 to assess the performance of banks based on returns, growth and efficiency, and places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets. East West secured the top spot in 2022, outperforming the industry on the combined metrics.

“We are honored to be named the top public bank in the United States by S&P Global Market Intelligence,” said East West Bancorp Inc. Chairman and CEO Dominic Ng. “As the bank celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, this achievement serves as a reminder of our continued legacy of remaining steadfast amid volatile market conditions. I remain grateful to our over 500,000 customers who continue to put their trust in us.”

East West’s conservatively managed balance sheet, strong capital and liquidity levels form a solid and stable foundation. These strengths, along with our diversified customer base and business model, allow us to have industry-leading profitability and high-quality earnings year after year. We look beyond our fifty years of history with the commitment to helping our customers build new bridges of opportunity and reach further. For more information or to set up a press interview, please contact CorporateCommunications@EastWestBank.com.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $64.1 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and in Asia. The Company’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 766 M - -
Net income 2023 1 297 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,19x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 7 948 M 7 948 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 155
Free-Float 83,0%
Technical analysis trends EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 56,37 $
Average target price 78,64 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic Ng Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Parker Shi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Chi Hsuan Liu Independent Director
Rudolph I. Estrada Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST WEST BANCORP, INC.-14.46%7 948
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
