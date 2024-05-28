Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2024, East West Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Company's stockholders considered three proposals at the Annual Meeting, each of which was described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement (the "2024 Proxy Statement") for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2024. There were 125,430,533 shares of common stock represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by valid proxies, which was approximately 90.16% of the shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The final results of the voting for each matter submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting are as set forth below.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The Company's stockholders elected the eleven director nominees named in the 2024 Proxy Statement for a one-year term until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and to serve until his or her successor is elected and qualified. The voting results were as follows:

Votes Cast For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes Manuel P. Alvarez 117,286,662 806,615 318,845 7,018,411 Molly Campbell 116,035,062 2,060,219 316,841 7,018,411 Archana Deskus 117,209,068 882,765 320,289 7,018,411 Serge Dumont 115,430,149 2,662,974 318,999 7,018,411 Rudolph I. Estrada 115,207,712 3,033,221 171,189 7,018,411 Mark Hutchins 117,419,442 671,787 320,893 7,018,411 Paul H. Irving 112,266,245 5,950,771 195,106 7,018,411 Sabrina Kay 116,057,509 2,037,599 317,014 7,018,411 Jack C. Liu 115,277,464 2,971,843 162,815 7,018,411 Dominic Ng 115,655,478 2,594,344 162,300 7,018,411 Lester M. Sussman 117,394,593 851,185 166,344 7,018,411

Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to approve the Company's executive compensation ("say-on-pay") for 2023 was approved by the Company's stockholders by the vote set forth in the table below.

Votes Cast For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 116,901,448 1,249,303 261,371 7,018,411 (98.72% of the votes cast)

Proposal 3: Ratification of Auditors

The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 by the vote set forth in the table below.

Votes Cast For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 125,066,880 313,062 50,591 - (99.71% of the votes cast)