East West Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
May 28, 2024 at 06:03 am EDT
Share
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 24, 2024, East West Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Company's stockholders considered three proposals at the Annual Meeting, each of which was described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement (the "2024 Proxy Statement") for the Annual Meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2024. There were 125,430,533 shares of common stock represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by valid proxies, which was approximately 90.16% of the shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The final results of the voting for each matter submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting are as set forth below.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The Company's stockholders elected the eleven director nominees named in the 2024 Proxy Statement for a one-year term until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders and to serve until his or her successor is elected and qualified. The voting results were as follows:
Votes Cast For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
Manuel P. Alvarez
117,286,662
806,615
318,845
7,018,411
Molly Campbell
116,035,062
2,060,219
316,841
7,018,411
Archana Deskus
117,209,068
882,765
320,289
7,018,411
Serge Dumont
115,430,149
2,662,974
318,999
7,018,411
Rudolph I. Estrada
115,207,712
3,033,221
171,189
7,018,411
Mark Hutchins
117,419,442
671,787
320,893
7,018,411
Paul H. Irving
112,266,245
5,950,771
195,106
7,018,411
Sabrina Kay
116,057,509
2,037,599
317,014
7,018,411
Jack C. Liu
115,277,464
2,971,843
162,815
7,018,411
Dominic Ng
115,655,478
2,594,344
162,300
7,018,411
Lester M. Sussman
117,394,593
851,185
166,344
7,018,411
Proposal 2: Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation
The advisory vote to approve the Company's executive compensation ("say-on-pay") for 2023 was approved by the Company's stockholders by the vote set forth in the table below.
Votes Cast For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
116,901,448
1,249,303
261,371
7,018,411
(98.72% of the votes cast)
Proposal 3: Ratification of Auditors
The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 by the vote set forth in the table below.
Votes Cast For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
125,066,880
313,062
50,591
-
(99.71% of the votes cast)
No other matters were submitted for stockholder action.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
East West Bancorp Inc. published this content on
28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 May 2024 10:02:05 UTC.
East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary bank, East West Bank (the Bank). Its segments include Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through its domestic branch network and digital banking platforms. This segment also offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include construction finance, commercial business lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, letters of credit and others. Commercial deposit products and other financial services include treasury management, foreign exchange services and others. It operates in over 120 locations in the United States and Asia.