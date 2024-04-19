East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), announced today that Christopher Del Moral-Niles, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors and discuss East West’s business, performance, and strategy at the Wells Fargo 2024 Financial Services Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The second quarter investor presentation will be made available prior to the discussions and can be accessed via the Presentations and Events page of East West’s Investor Relations site at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: “EWBC”) with total assets of $69.6 billion as of December 31, 2023. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240419919839/en/