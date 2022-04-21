East West Banking : 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report - Main Section

2021 Annual and Sustainability Repo

Accelerated Transformation for a

FUTURE- READY

YOU

ABOUT THE THEME Improving operational eﬃciency. For years, this was the main focus of banks, and it was enough to drive proﬁtability and overall growth. Then COVID-19 came. Suddenly, client expectations and consumer behaviors changed, regulations tightened, technology-driven innovations accelerated, and new competition from non-banks changed the game. The global pandemic not only accelerated transformation around the world; it also brought the future to the NOW. In this 2021 Annual and Sustainability Repo, themed "Accelerated Transformation for a Future-Ready You," EastWest shares the highlights of its past year's peormance, as well as its ongoing initiatives to meet the challenges to its business today so that it can help its customers, people, and other stakeholders tackle the future with more conﬁdence. VISION BRAND PILLARS To be a world-class bank anchored on service excellence in our chosen markets • Insighul expeise directed towards your priorities

• Dedication to making banking easier for you MISSION To create value:

• Entrepreneurial spirit to realize our collective best potential For our chosen markets, by providing them with excellent service in the delivery of integrated and innovative products, responsive to their current and future ﬁnancial needs, at the best value SERVICE PILLARS For our employees, by continuously providing them with oppounities to develop their full potential and by giving recognition and rewards commensurate to their contribution PERSONABLE: Warm and positive aitude, genuine sentiment, and personal concern for the customer's well-being and business aﬀairs For our community, by commiing ourselves to improving the quality of life of those around us through the suppo for various charities and involvement in outreach activities DEPENDABLE: Dedicated to making banking as easy as possible for the customer - taking the eﬀo away whenever we can but with professional regard for due process For our regulators, by uncompromisingly adhering to the highest standards of business ethics and corporate governance PROACTIVE: Actively listening, oﬀering the right information at the right time, considering what the customer needs with thoughul cross-selling For our shareholders, by managing the bank professionally and prudently to consistently achieve optimal possible returns B

Geographical Presence

• EastWest & EastWest Rural Bank Stores (including Store-lites): 490

• Onsite ATMs: 399

• Oﬀsite ATMs: 185

OUR REPORT

As a responsible ﬁnancial institution that takes pride in being one of the fastest-growing Philippine banks, EastWest strives to positively contribute to the transformation of the local economy, the environment, and society to ensure a future that beneﬁts all.

To guide us in this journey, we published this Annual and Sustainability Repo that discloses our Economic, Environmental, Society and Governance (EESG) peormance, which includes our non-ﬁnancial peormance across the EESG aspects of our business for the repoing period January 1 to December 31, 2021.

This repo was prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Sustainability Repoing Guidelines for Publicly Listed Companies under Memorandum Circular No. 4, Series of 2019. It also uses the Global Repoing Initiative (GRI) Standards repoing guidelines as reference.

Scope

The Repo covers the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial peormance of all operations of the EastWest enterprise, including its subsidiaries EastWest Rural Bank, Inc. and EastWest Insurance Brokerage,

Inc. It does not include the peormance of EastWest Ageas Life Insurance Corporation (Troo), a joint venture with Ageas International Insurance Inc.

For feedback on our repo, contact: ir@eastwestbanker.com

Since opening our doors to the public on August 1, 1994, the name EastWest has become synonymous with steady growth.

We oﬀer products and services to consumers and the corporate middle market through our stores, digital plaorms such as EastWest Online and Mobile Banking, and alternative delivery channels such as ATMs and chat banking. Over the years, we have been making strides in providing products and services that answer the ever-changing needs of our chosen market, and making banking more accessible and convenient for our clients through EastWest Online Banking and the

EastWest Mobile Banking App.

Suppoing our growth is our parent company, Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), one of the country's leading conglomerates which has interests in banking, real estate, hospitality and tourism, power generation, infrastructure, and sugar.

We are commied to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient now and into the future.

As a testament to our ability to fulﬁll our commitment,

EastWest was again ranked among the region's well- established banks, according to The Asian Banker's 500 Strongest Banks in Asia Paciﬁc 2021 list. The recognition also fuher solidiﬁed our position as one of the strongest in the country.

Retail Customers (Consumers)

Medium-sized Corporates

• Deposits

• Cards

• Wealth Management

• Investments

• Trust

• Forex

• Insurance

• Remiance

• Cash Management

• Treasury

• Loans

• Insurance BrokerageStores:

490

including EWRB Store-lites

ATMs:

584

Online and mobile banking:

~648,000

users

EastWest Rural Bank, Inc. (100% owned)EastWest Insurance

Brokerage, Inc. (100% owned)

EastWest Leasing Corp. (100% owned)Aﬃliate:

Troo (50% owned)

Mobile banking app (Komo):

~328,000

downloads

Since 2012, EastWest has been trading under the symbol 'EW' in the Philippine Stock

Exchange (PSE).

Subsidiaries:

6th largest credit card issuer in the Philippines (based on receivables)

Among the top Private Lending Institutions for Government Teachers' Salary Loan

One of the largest in auto ﬁnancing

Asian Banker 500

Strongest Banks in Asia

Asian Banker 500

Largest Banks in Asia

inclusive of consultants and contractual employees

Male-Female Ratio:

36%-64%

Percentage of Workforce in Work from Home: 44%

Workforce:

6,876

Financial Peormance 2021 E2 2020 2019 Proﬁtability (in Millions Php) Net Interest Income 21,027 26,503 21,467 Trading income 1,939 5,485 1,393 Fees & Other Income 4,045 1,395 5,838 Net Revenues 27,010 33,383 28,698 Operating Expenses 16,520 16,230 16,405 Provision for Losses 4,149 9,834 4,042 Provision for Taxes 1,590 510 1,669 Net Income 4,515 6,508 6,242 Balance Sheet Data (in Millions Php) Assets 404,762 408,202 406,324 Consumer Loans 155,277 186,696 197,772 Corporate Loans 60,589 58,831 71,333 Low-Cost Deposits (CASA) 244,989 228,787 186,785 High-Cost Deposits 81,856 100,269 117,941 Capital 59,350 55,483 49,067 Key Financial Ratios (in %) Return on Equity 7.9 12.3 13.7 Return on Assets 1.1 1.6 1.6 Net Interest Margin 6.5 8.1 6.9 Cost-to-Income Ratio 61.2 48.6 57.2 Capital Adequacy Ratio 15.6 13.8 12.9 Common Equity Tier (CET 1) Ratio 14.5 12.6 10.4 Per common share data (in Php) Net Income Per Share: Basic 2.0 2.9 2.8 Diluted 2.0 2.9 2.8 Book Value Per Share 26.4 24.7 21.8 Others Cash Dividend Declared (in millions Php) - - - Stock Dividends Declared (in million Php) - - - Headcount *7,281 7,518 7,803 Oﬃcers 3,093 3,146 3,176 Staﬀ 4,188 4,372 4,627

*This includes employee count of Quest Marketing and Integrated Services, Inc., another subsidiary of EastWest, which is not covered in the scope of the rest of this Annual Repo.

If 2020 was the year we steeled our nerves

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN

Transforming for Our Future

because of the threats of COVID-19, 2021 was

when we became hopeful that things would sta

turning around.

Higher vaccination coverage and less worry that the health system is geing overwhelmed all pointed to encouraging signs, prompting the government to ease mobility restrictions and allow businesses to open at full capacity in 2021. The increase in business activity, coupled with higher public spending and household consumption, enabled the Philippine economy to sta its recovery from the 9.5% contraction in 2020 and post a 5.7% GDP growth in 2021. That sets the stage for its full recovery to bring us to 2019 GDP level this 2022.

Overall, the pandemic had been diﬃcult to economic actors. The economic backlash resulted in job losses, business closures, and lower productivity. Founately, while much unceainties remain and we continue to be watchful for potential new threats from the pandemic, we are staing to see the horizon beer.

We really hope this continues so that the country can recover almost 3 years of lost oppounities, and get back to its status as among the fastest growing economies in the region.

The pandemic also brought about the need for faster transformation. This call for transformation is very evident in banks like EastWest.

Transforming for our customers

Now that customer behavior has shiﬅed to using digital payment and banking plaorms, we expanded our digital capabilities and massively increased the number of our online banking users. Our customers who used to go to our stores now come to know and appreciate our online and mobile banking channels. As we transform customer experiences, we aim to create value by keeping our products and services consistently relevant to our customers' ever evolving needs.

While this was largely anticipated, the pace of the digital evolution accelerated during the pandemic. It aﬃrms our decision to keep our store count at 490, including our Rural Bank's store-lites, and shiﬅ our investment priority to non-store distribution channels.

Our aspiration is to accelerate our digitalization to provide more and more digital banking services.

Transforming for our people

Digital transformation, however, is just one aspect. While technology enables us to oﬀer more seamless, convenient, and safe transactions, services have to be delivered in a distinct way that wins the heas and minds of our customers. Our employees play a vital role in this aspect.

As such, we focus on building talent capacity, competency, and connection as fundamentalelements to our sustainability. We ensure talents'

leadership and functional competencies are developed in time and employee engagement programs are in place. Our goal is to continuously deepen our bench of capable and energized talents who will drive our future growth as well as our subsidiaries'.

With several training programs available in the Bank, EastWestbankers will gain the right competencies, knowledge, and skills to be able to explain what products and services are available. In the end, our customers beneﬁt from having products tailor-ﬁt to their ﬁnancial needs, as well as services delivered in a way that are eﬃcient, satisfactory, and convenient.

We are also making sure we have a succession of leaders in pursuit of the same vision and aspirations for EastWest.

COVID-19 has also accelerated behavioral changes in the way we work and live, sometimes also blurring the distinction. While working from home enables us to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus, it also aﬀects employee productivity and mental health. No organization to date has yet peected the work-from-home (WFH) situation, even organizations like

EastWest that takes great pride in being one of the most WFH-ready local banks.

Digital transformation...is just one aspect. While technology enables us to oﬀer more seamless, convenient, and safe transactions, services have to be delivered in a distinct way that wins the heas and minds of our customers."