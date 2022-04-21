East West Banking : 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report - Main Section

2021 Annual and Sustainability Repo
Accelerated Transformation for a
FUTURE- READY
YOU
ABOUT THE THEME
Improving operational eﬃciency. For years, this was the main focus of banks, and it was enough to drive proﬁtability and overall growth.
Then COVID-19 came. Suddenly, client expectations and consumer behaviors changed, regulations tightened, technology-driven innovations accelerated, and new competition from non-banks changed the game.
The global pandemic not only accelerated transformation around the world; it also brought the future to the NOW.
In this 2021 Annual and Sustainability Repo, themed "Accelerated Transformation for a Future-Ready You," EastWest shares the highlights of its past year's peormance, as well as its ongoing initiatives to meet the challenges to its business today so that it can help its customers, people, and other stakeholders tackle the future with more conﬁdence.
VISION
BRAND PILLARS
To be a world-class bank anchored on service excellence in our chosen markets
-
• Insighul expeise directed towards your priorities
-
• Dedication to making banking easier for you
MISSION
To create value:
-
• Entrepreneurial spirit to realize our collective best potential
For our chosen markets, by providing them with excellent service in the delivery of integrated and innovative products, responsive to their current and future ﬁnancial needs, at the best value
SERVICE PILLARS
For our employees, by continuously providing them with oppounities to develop their full potential and by giving recognition and rewards commensurate to their contribution
PERSONABLE: Warm and positive aitude, genuine sentiment, and personal concern for the customer's well-being and business aﬀairs
For our community, by commiing ourselves to improving the quality of life of those around us through the suppo for various charities and involvement in outreach activities
DEPENDABLE: Dedicated to making banking as easy as possible for the customer - taking the eﬀo away whenever we can but with professional regard for due process
For our regulators, by uncompromisingly adhering to the highest standards of business ethics and corporate governance
PROACTIVE: Actively listening, oﬀering the right information at the right time, considering what the customer needs with thoughul cross-selling
For our shareholders, by managing the bank professionally and prudently to consistently achieve optimal possible returns
B
-
01 Our Repo
-
02 Who We Are
-
04 Financial Highlights
-
06 Message from the Chairman
-
10 Q&A with the Vice Chairman & CEO
-
14 Transforming for Our Customers
-
19 Feature: Tried and Tested Transformation Paner
-
20 Transforming for Our People & Society
-
24 Feature: FilVax
-
28 Transforming for Our Business
-
29 Feature: Cybersecurity
-
30 Sustainability at EastWest
-
34 Risk Management
-
36 Capital Adequacy Reconciliation
-
48 Corporate Governance
-
60 Board of Directors
-
62 Proﬁles of Board of Directors
-
64 Senior Management
-
70 Senior Oﬃcers
-
71 Organizational Cha
-
72 Conglomerate Map
-
74 Subsidiaries & Aﬃliates
-
80 Products and Services
-
76 Sustainable Peormance Matrix
-
82 EastWest Store Network
-
95 Oﬀsite ATM Network
-
92 EastWest Rural Bank Store Network
-
99 Shareholder Information
OUR REPORT
As a responsible ﬁnancial institution that takes pride in being one of the fastest-growing Philippine banks, EastWest strives to positively contribute to the transformation of the local economy, the environment, and society to ensure a future that beneﬁts all.
To guide us in this journey, we published this Annual and Sustainability Repo that discloses our Economic, Environmental, Society and Governance (EESG) peormance, which includes our non-ﬁnancial peormance across the EESG aspects of our business for the repoing period January 1 to December 31, 2021.
This repo was prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Sustainability Repoing Guidelines for Publicly Listed Companies under Memorandum Circular No. 4, Series of 2019. It also uses the Global Repoing Initiative (GRI) Standards repoing guidelines as reference.
Scope
The Repo covers the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial peormance of all operations of the EastWest enterprise, including its subsidiaries EastWest Rural Bank, Inc. and EastWest Insurance Brokerage,
Inc. It does not include the peormance of EastWest Ageas Life Insurance Corporation (Troo), a joint venture with Ageas International Insurance Inc.
For feedback on our repo, contact: ir@eastwestbanker.com
Since opening our doors to the public on August 1, 1994, the name EastWest has become synonymous with steady growth.
We oﬀer products and services to consumers and the corporate middle market through our stores, digital plaorms such as EastWest Online and Mobile Banking, and alternative delivery channels such as ATMs and chat banking. Over the years, we have been making strides in providing products and services that answer the ever-changing needs of our chosen market, and making banking more accessible and convenient for our clients through EastWest Online Banking and the
EastWest Mobile Banking App.
Suppoing our growth is our parent company, Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), one of the country's leading conglomerates which has interests in banking, real estate, hospitality and tourism, power generation, infrastructure, and sugar.
We are commied to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient now and into the future.
As a testament to our ability to fulﬁll our commitment,
EastWest was again ranked among the region's well- established banks, according to The Asian Banker's 500 Strongest Banks in Asia Paciﬁc 2021 list. The recognition also fuher solidiﬁed our position as one of the strongest in the country.
We are commied to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient, now and into the future.
Retail Customers (Consumers)
Medium-sized Corporates
490
including EWRB Store-lites
ATMs:
584
Online and mobile banking:
~648,000
users
EastWest Rural Bank, Inc. (100% owned)EastWest Insurance
Brokerage, Inc. (100% owned)
EastWest Leasing Corp. (100% owned)Aﬃliate:
Troo (50% owned)
Mobile banking app (Komo):
~328,000
downloads
Since 2012, EastWest has been trading under the symbol 'EW' in the Philippine Stock
Exchange (PSE).
Subsidiaries:
6th largest credit card issuer in the Philippines (based on receivables)
Among the top Private Lending Institutions for Government Teachers' Salary Loan
One of the largest in auto ﬁnancing
Asian Banker 500
Strongest Banks in Asia
Asian Banker 500
Largest Banks in Asia
inclusive of consultants and contractual employees
Male-Female Ratio:
36%-64%
Percentage of Workforce in Work from Home: 44%
Workforce:
6,876
|
Financial Peormance
|
2021
|
E2 2020
|
2019
|
Proﬁtability (in Millions Php)
|
Net Interest Income
|
21,027
|
26,503
|
21,467
|
Trading income
|
1,939
|
5,485
|
1,393
|
Fees & Other Income
|
4,045
|
1,395
|
5,838
|
Net Revenues
|
27,010
|
33,383
|
28,698
|
Operating Expenses
|
16,520
|
16,230
|
16,405
|
Provision for Losses
|
4,149
|
9,834
|
4,042
|
Provision for Taxes
|
1,590
|
510
|
1,669
|
Net Income
|
4,515
|
6,508
|
6,242
|
Balance Sheet Data (in Millions Php)
|
Assets
|
404,762
|
408,202
|
406,324
|
Consumer Loans
|
155,277
|
186,696
|
197,772
|
Corporate Loans
|
60,589
|
58,831
|
71,333
|
Low-Cost Deposits (CASA)
|
244,989
|
228,787
|
186,785
|
High-Cost Deposits
|
81,856
|
100,269
|
117,941
|
Capital
|
59,350
|
55,483
|
49,067
|
Key Financial Ratios (in %)
|
Return on Equity
|
7.9
|
12.3
|
13.7
|
Return on Assets
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
Net Interest Margin
|
6.5
|
8.1
|
6.9
|
Cost-to-Income Ratio
|
61.2
|
48.6
|
57.2
|
Capital Adequacy Ratio
|
15.6
|
13.8
|
12.9
|
Common Equity Tier (CET 1) Ratio
|
14.5
|
12.6
|
10.4
|
Per common share data (in Php)
|
Net Income Per Share:
|
Basic
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
Diluted
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
Book Value Per Share
|
26.4
|
24.7
|
21.8
|
Others
|
Cash Dividend Declared (in millions Php)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Stock Dividends Declared (in million Php)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Headcount
|
*7,281
|
7,518
|
7,803
|
Oﬃcers
|
3,093
|
3,146
|
3,176
|
Staﬀ
|
4,188
|
4,372
|
4,627
*This includes employee count of Quest Marketing and Integrated Services, Inc., another subsidiary of EastWest, which is not covered in the scope of the rest of this Annual Repo.
If 2020 was the year we steeled our nerves
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN
Transforming for Our Future
because of the threats of COVID-19, 2021 was
when we became hopeful that things would sta
turning around.
Higher vaccination coverage and less worry that the health system is geing overwhelmed all pointed to encouraging signs, prompting the government to ease mobility restrictions and allow businesses to open at full capacity in 2021. The increase in business activity, coupled with higher public spending and household consumption, enabled the Philippine economy to sta its recovery from the 9.5% contraction in 2020 and post a 5.7% GDP growth in 2021. That sets the stage for its full recovery to bring us to 2019 GDP level this 2022.
Overall, the pandemic had been diﬃcult to economic actors. The economic backlash resulted in job losses, business closures, and lower productivity. Founately, while much unceainties remain and we continue to be watchful for potential new threats from the pandemic, we are staing to see the horizon beer.
We really hope this continues so that the country can recover almost 3 years of lost oppounities, and get back to its status as among the fastest growing economies in the region.
The pandemic also brought about the need for faster transformation. This call for transformation is very evident in banks like EastWest.
Transforming for our customers
Now that customer behavior has shiﬅed to using digital payment and banking plaorms, we expanded our digital capabilities and massively increased the number of our online banking users. Our customers who used to go to our stores now come to know and appreciate our online and mobile banking channels. As we transform customer experiences, we aim to create value by keeping our products and services consistently relevant to our customers' ever evolving needs.
While this was largely anticipated, the pace of the digital evolution accelerated during the pandemic. It aﬃrms our decision to keep our store count at 490, including our Rural Bank's store-lites, and shiﬅ our investment priority to non-store distribution channels.
Our aspiration is to accelerate our digitalization to provide more and more digital banking services.
Transforming for our people
Digital transformation, however, is just one aspect. While technology enables us to oﬀer more seamless, convenient, and safe transactions, services have to be delivered in a distinct way that wins the heas and minds of our customers. Our employees play a vital role in this aspect.
As such, we focus on building talent capacity, competency, and connection as fundamentalelements to our sustainability. We ensure talents'
leadership and functional competencies are developed in time and employee engagement programs are in place. Our goal is to continuously deepen our bench of capable and energized talents who will drive our future growth as well as our subsidiaries'.
With several training programs available in the Bank, EastWestbankers will gain the right competencies, knowledge, and skills to be able to explain what products and services are available. In the end, our customers beneﬁt from having products tailor-ﬁt to their ﬁnancial needs, as well as services delivered in a way that are eﬃcient, satisfactory, and convenient.
We are also making sure we have a succession of leaders in pursuit of the same vision and aspirations for EastWest.
COVID-19 has also accelerated behavioral changes in the way we work and live, sometimes also blurring the distinction. While working from home enables us to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus, it also aﬀects employee productivity and mental health. No organization to date has yet peected the work-from-home (WFH) situation, even organizations like
EastWest that takes great pride in being one of the most WFH-ready local banks.
Digital transformation...is just one aspect. While technology enables us to oﬀer more seamless, convenient, and safe transactions, services have to be delivered in a distinct way that wins the heas and minds of our customers."