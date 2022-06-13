East West Banking : 2021 EastWest Annual and Sustainability Report
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Accelerated Transformation for a
FUTURE-
READY
YOU
2021 Annual
and Sustainability Report
ABOUT THE THEME
Improving operational efficiency. For years, this was the main focus of banks, and it was enough to drive profitability and overall growth.
Then COVID-19 came. Suddenly, client expectations and consumer behaviors changed, regulations tightened, technology-driven innovations accelerated, and new competition from non-banks changed the game.
The global pandemic not only accelerated transformation around the world; it also brought the future to the NOW.
In this 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report, themed "Accelerated Transformation for aFuture-ReadyYou," EastWest shares the highlights of its past year's performance, as well as its ongoing initiatives to meet the challenges to its business today so that it can help its customers, people, and other stakeholders tackle the future with more confidence.
VISION
To be a world-class bank anchored on service excellence in our chosen markets
MISSION
To create value:
For our chosen markets, by providing them with excellent service in the delivery of integrated and innovative products, responsive to their current and future financial needs, at the best value
For our employees, by continuously providing them with opportunities to develop their full potential and by giving recognition and rewards commensurate to their contribution
For our community, by committing ourselves to improving the quality of life of those around us through the support for various charities and involvement in outreach activities
For our regulators, by uncompromisingly adhering to the highest standards of business ethics and corporate governance
For our shareholders, by managing the bank professionally and prudently to consistently achieve optimal possible returns
BRAND PILLARS
Insightful expertise directed towards your priorities
Dedication to making banking easier for you
Entrepreneurial spirit to realize our collective best potential
SERVICE PILLARS
PERSONABLE: Warm and positive attitude, genuine sentiment, and personal concern for the customer's well-being and business affairs
DEPENDABLE: Dedicated to making banking as easy as possible for the customer - taking the effort away whenever we can but with professional regard for due process
PROACTIVE: Actively listening, offering the right information at the right time, considering what the customer needs with thoughtful cross-selling
EASTWEST 2021 ANNUAL & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
B
CONTENTS
Our Report 02 Who We Are 04 Financial Highlights 06 Message from the Chairman
Q&A with the Vice Chairman & CEO
Transforming for Our Customers
Feature: Tried and Tested Transformation Partner 20 Transforming for Our People & Society
Feature: FilVax
Transforming for Our Business
Feature: Cybersecurity 30 Sustainability at EastWest
Risk Management
Capital Adequacy Reconciliation 40 Risk Exposure 48 Corporate Governance 60 Board of Directors
Profiles of Board of Directors 64 Senior Management 70 Senior Officers 71 Organizational Chart
Conglomerate Map
Subsidiaries & Affiliates
76
Sustainable Performance Matrix
Geographical Presence
80
Products and Services
•
EastWest & EastWest Rural Bank Stores
82
EastWest Store Network
•
(including Store-lites): 490
Onsite ATMs: 399
92
EastWest Rural Bank Store Network
•
Offsite ATMs: 185
Offsite ATM Network
Shareholder Information
OUR REPORT
As a responsible financial institution that takes pride in being one of the fastest-growing Philippine banks, EastWest strives to positively contribute to the transformation of the local economy, the environment, and society to ensure a future that benefits all.
To guide us in this journey, we published this Annual and Sustainability Report that discloses our Economic, Environmental, Society and Governance (EESG) performance, which includes our non-financial performance across the EESG aspects of our business for the reporting period January 1 to December 31, 2021.
This report was prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for Publicly Listed Companies under Memorandum Circular No. 4, Series of 2019. It also uses the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards reporting guidelines as reference.
Scope
The Report covers the financial and non-financial performance of all operations of the EastWest enterprise, including its subsidiaries EastWest Rural Bank, Inc. and EastWest Insurance Brokerage, Inc. It does not include the performance of EastWest Ageas
Life Insurance Corporation (Troo), a joint venture with Ageas International Insurance Inc.
For feedback on our report, contact: ir@eastwestbanker.com
ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION FOR A FUTURE-READY YOU
01
WHO WE ARE
Transforming to Serve You
Since opening our doors to the public on August
1, 1994, the name EastWest has become synonymous with steady growth.
We offer products and services to consumers and the corporate middle market through our stores, digital platforms such as EastWest Online and Mobile Banking, and alternative delivery channels such as ATMs and chat banking. Over the years, we have been making strides in providing products and services that answer the ever-changing needs of our chosen market, and making banking more accessible and convenient for our clients through EastWest Online Banking and the EastWest Mobile Banking App.
Supporting our growth is our parent company, Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), one of the country's leading conglomerates which has interests in banking, real estate, hospitality and tourism, power generation, infrastructure, and sugar.
We are committed to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient now and into the future.
As a testament to our ability to fulfill our commitment, EastWest was again ranked among the region's well- established banks, according to The Asian Banker's 500 Strongest Banks in Asia Pacific 2021 list. The recognition also further solidified our position as one of the strongest in the country.
We are committed to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient, now and into the future."
EASTWEST 2021 ANNUAL & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
02
EASTWEST AT A GLANCE (2021)
Customers Served
Products and Services
Delivery Channels
Business
People
Retail Customers
•
Deposits
(Consumers)
•
Cards
Medium-sized
•
Wealth
Management
Corporates
•
Investments
•
Trust
•
Forex
•
Insurance
•
Remittance
•
Cash
Management
•
Treasury
•
Loans
•
Insurance
Brokerage
Stores:
Since 2012, EastWest
Workforce:
490
has been trading under
6,876
the symbol 'EW' in the
including EWRB
Philippine Stock
inclusive of
Store-lites
Exchange (PSE).
consultants and
contractual employees
ATMs:
Male-Female
584
Ratio:
36%-64%
Online and mobile
Subsidiaries:
banking:
EastWest Rural Bank,
~648,000
Inc. (100% owned)
Percentage of
EastWest Insurance
Workforce in
users
Work from Home:
Brokerage, Inc. (100%
44%
owned)
EastWest Leasing Corp.
(100% owned)
Affiliate:
Troo (50% owned)
Mobile banking app
6th largest credit card
(Komo):
issuer in the Philippines
~328,000
(based on receivables)
downloads
Among the top Private
Lending Institutions for
Government Teachers'
Salary Loan
One of the largest in
auto financing
Asian Banker 500
Strongest Banks in Asia
Asian Banker 500
Largest Banks in Asia
ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION FOR A FUTURE-READY YOU
03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
East West Banking Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:01 UTC.