East West Banking : 2021 EastWest Annual and Sustainability Report

Improving operational efficiency. For years, this was the main focus of banks, and it was enough to drive profitability and overall growth.

Then COVID-19 came. Suddenly, client expectations and consumer behaviors changed, regulations tightened, technology-driven innovations accelerated, and new competition from non-banks changed the game.

The global pandemic not only accelerated transformation around the world; it also brought the future to the NOW.

In this 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report, themed "Accelerated Transformation for a Future-ReadyYou," EastWest shares the highlights of its past year's performance, as well as its ongoing initiatives to meet the challenges to its business today so that it can help its customers, people, and other stakeholders tackle the future with more confidence.