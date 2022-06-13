Log in
    EW   PHY223581083

EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION

(EW)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
7.250 PHP   -1.49%
05:23aEAST WEST BANKING : 2021 EastWest Annual and Sustainability Report
PU
06/07Kami Vision announced that it has received $10 million in funding from East West Banking Corporation
CI
05/26EAST WEST BANKING : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
East West Banking : 2021 EastWest Annual and Sustainability Report

06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Accelerated Transformation for a

FUTURE-

READY

YOU

2021 Annual

and Sustainability Report

ABOUT THE THEME

Improving operational efficiency. For years, this was the main focus of banks, and it was enough to drive profitability and overall growth.

Then COVID-19 came. Suddenly, client expectations and consumer behaviors changed, regulations tightened, technology-driven innovations accelerated, and new competition from non-banks changed the game.

The global pandemic not only accelerated transformation around the world; it also brought the future to the NOW.

In this 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report, themed "Accelerated Transformation for a Future-ReadyYou," EastWest shares the highlights of its past year's performance, as well as its ongoing initiatives to meet the challenges to its business today so that it can help its customers, people, and other stakeholders tackle the future with more confidence.

VISION

To be a world-class bank anchored on service excellence in our chosen markets

MISSION

To create value:

For our chosen markets, by providing them with excellent service in the delivery of integrated and innovative products, responsive to their current and future financial needs, at the best value

For our employees, by continuously providing them with opportunities to develop their full potential and by giving recognition and rewards commensurate to their contribution

For our community, by committing ourselves to improving the quality of life of those around us through the support for various charities and involvement in outreach activities

For our regulators, by uncompromisingly adhering to the highest standards of business ethics and corporate governance

For our shareholders, by managing the bank professionally and prudently to consistently achieve optimal possible returns

BRAND PILLARS

  • Insightful expertise directed towards your priorities
  • Dedication to making banking easier for you
  • Entrepreneurial spirit to realize our collective best potential

SERVICE PILLARS

PERSONABLE: Warm and positive attitude, genuine sentiment, and personal concern for the customer's well-being and business affairs

DEPENDABLE: Dedicated to making banking as easy as possible for the customer - taking the effort away whenever we can but with professional regard for due process

PROACTIVE: Actively listening, offering the right information at the right time, considering what the customer needs with thoughtful cross-selling

EASTWEST 2021 ANNUAL & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

B

CONTENTS

  1. Our Report
    02 Who We Are
    04 Financial Highlights
    06 Message from the Chairman
  1. Q&A with the Vice Chairman & CEO
  1. Transforming for Our Customers
  1. Feature: Tried and Tested Transformation Partner
    20 Transforming for Our People & Society
  1. Feature: FilVax
  1. Transforming for Our Business
  2. Feature: Cybersecurity
    30 Sustainability at EastWest
  1. Risk Management
  1. Capital Adequacy Reconciliation
    40 Risk Exposure
    48 Corporate Governance
    60 Board of Directors
  1. Profiles of Board of Directors
    64 Senior Management
    70 Senior Officers
    71 Organizational Chart
  1. Conglomerate Map
  1. Subsidiaries & Affiliates

76

Sustainable Performance Matrix

Geographical Presence

80

Products and Services

EastWest & EastWest Rural Bank Stores

82

EastWest Store Network

(including Store-lites): 490

Onsite ATMs: 399

92

EastWest Rural Bank Store Network

Offsite ATMs: 185

  1. Offsite ATM Network
  1. Shareholder Information

OUR REPORT

As a responsible financial institution that takes pride in being one of the fastest-growing Philippine banks, EastWest strives to positively contribute to the transformation of the local economy, the environment, and society to ensure a future that benefits all.

To guide us in this journey, we published this Annual and Sustainability Report that discloses our Economic, Environmental, Society and Governance (EESG) performance, which includes our non-financial performance across the EESG aspects of our business for the reporting period January 1 to December 31, 2021.

This report was prepared in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for Publicly Listed Companies under Memorandum Circular No. 4, Series of 2019. It also uses the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards reporting guidelines as reference.

Scope

The Report covers the financial and non-financial performance of all operations of the EastWest enterprise, including its subsidiaries EastWest Rural Bank, Inc. and EastWest Insurance Brokerage, Inc. It does not include the performance of EastWest Ageas

Life Insurance Corporation (Troo), a joint venture with Ageas International Insurance Inc.

For feedback on our report, contact: ir@eastwestbanker.com

ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION FOR A FUTURE-READY YOU

01

WHO WE ARE

Transforming to Serve You

Since opening our doors to the public on August

1, 1994, the name EastWest has become synonymous with steady growth.

We offer products and services to consumers and the corporate middle market through our stores, digital platforms such as EastWest Online and Mobile Banking, and alternative delivery channels such as ATMs and chat banking. Over the years, we have been making strides in providing products and services that answer the ever-changing needs of our chosen market, and making banking more accessible and convenient for our clients through EastWest Online Banking and the EastWest Mobile Banking App.

Supporting our growth is our parent company, Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), one of the country's leading conglomerates which has interests in banking, real estate, hospitality and tourism, power generation, infrastructure, and sugar.

We are committed to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient now and into the future.

As a testament to our ability to fulfill our commitment, EastWest was again ranked among the region's well- established banks, according to The Asian Banker's 500 Strongest Banks in Asia Pacific 2021 list. The recognition also further solidified our position as one of the strongest in the country.

We are committed to make our customers' dream a reality by accelerating our transformation initiatives so that we will remain relevant, responsive, and resilient, now and into the future."

EASTWEST 2021 ANNUAL & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

02

EASTWEST AT A GLANCE (2021)

Customers Served

Products and Services

Delivery Channels

Business

People

Retail Customers

Deposits

(Consumers)

Cards

Medium-sized

Wealth

Management

Corporates

Investments

Trust

Forex

Insurance

Remittance

Cash

Management

Treasury

Loans

Insurance

Brokerage

Stores:

Since 2012, EastWest

Workforce:

490

has been trading under

6,876

the symbol 'EW' in the

including EWRB

Philippine Stock

inclusive of

Store-lites

Exchange (PSE).

consultants and

contractual employees

ATMs:

Male-Female

584

Ratio:

36%-64%

Online and mobile

Subsidiaries:

banking:

EastWest Rural Bank,

~648,000

Inc. (100% owned)

Percentage of

EastWest Insurance

Workforce in

users

Work from Home:

Brokerage, Inc. (100%

44%

owned)

EastWest Leasing Corp.

(100% owned)

Affiliate:

Troo (50% owned)

Mobile banking app

6th largest credit card

(Komo):

issuer in the Philippines

~328,000

(based on receivables)

downloads

Among the top Private

Lending Institutions for

Government Teachers'

Salary Loan

One of the largest in

auto financing

Asian Banker 500

Strongest Banks in Asia

Asian Banker 500

Largest Banks in Asia

ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION FOR A FUTURE-READY YOU

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

East West Banking Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
