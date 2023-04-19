East West Banking : Notice of Postponement of April 21, 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting to April 24, 2023

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION ("EW") scheduled on 21 April 2023 has been postponed due to Proclamation No. 201 series of 2023 declaring 21 April 2023 as a national holiday in observance of Eid'l Fitr.

the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of EW shall now be held on 24 April 2023, Monday at 8:30 a.m., pursuant to the provisions of its Amended By-Laws and Rule 20.11.1.1 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Please be guided accordingly.

ATTY. BENEDICTO M. VALERIO

Corporate Secretary