  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  East West Banking Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    EW   PHY223581083

EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION

(EW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
7.050 PHP   +0.43%
10:00aEast West Banking : Notice of Postponement of April 21, 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting to April 24, 2023
PU
04/16East West Banking Corporation Approves the Declaration of Cash Dividends, Payable on May 31, 2022
CI
03/27East West Banking Corporation Announces Executive Promotions, Effective April 01, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

East West Banking : Notice of Postponement of April 21, 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting to April 24, 2023

04/19/2023 | 10:00am EDT
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION ("EW") scheduled on 21 April 2023 has been postponed due to Proclamation No. 201 series of 2023 declaring 21 April 2023 as a national holiday in observance of Eid'l Fitr.

the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of EW shall now be held on 24 April 2023, Monday at 8:30 a.m., pursuant to the provisions of its Amended By-Laws and Rule 20.11.1.1 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Please be guided accordingly.

ATTY. BENEDICTO M. VALERIO

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

East West Banking Corporation published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 13:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION
10:00aEast West Banking : Notice of Postponement of April 21, 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting ..
PU
04/16East West Banking Corporation Approves the Declaration of Cash Dividends, Payable on Ma..
CI
03/27East West Banking Corporation Announces Executive Promotions, Effective April 01, 2023
CI
03/21EastWest Bank's Net Profit Surges 42% in 2022
MT
02/09East West Banking : EastWest renews partnership with Unioil, fuel discounts extended to 20..
PU
01/26East West Banking Corporation Appoints Zenaida A. Ong as Executive Vice President, Head..
CI
2022East West Banking Corporation Announces Appointment of Senior Officers
CI
2022East West Banking Corporation Announces Demise of Mercedes T. Gotianun, Chairwoman Emer..
CI
2022East West Banking Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2022JCB and East West Banking Corporation announce the launch of EastWest JCB Credit Card
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 307 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2022 4 625 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net cash 2022 10 339 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 840 M 282 M 282 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 175
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
East West Banking Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,05 PHP
Average target price 10,50 PHP
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Jerry Go Ngo Chief Executive Officer
Jacqueline S. Fernandez President & Director
Jonathan T. Gotianun Chairman
Cecilio Frederick M. Pusag Chief Information Officer, Executive VP & Head-IT
Manuel Joey A. Regala Chief Information Security & First Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAST WEST BANKING CORPORATION5.70%282
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.18%167 516
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 546
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.02%52 600
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.28%48 837
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.39%38 184
