East West Insurance Company Limited is engaged in the general insurance business. The Company's segments include Fire and property damage; Marine, aviation and transport; Motor, and Miscellaneous. Its Fire and property damage segment offers coverage for damages by fire, riot and strike, explosion, earthquake, atmospheric damages, floods, electrical fluctuation impact and other coverage. Its Marine insurance covers the loss or damage of vessels, cargo, terminals, and any transport or property. Its Motor insurance provides protection against losses incurred as a result of theft, traffic accidents and against third party liability that could be incurred in an accident. The Company's Miscellaneous insurance provides cover against personal accident, burglary, public liability, and loss of cash in safe and in transit. Its other various types of insurance are classified in miscellaneous, which includes engineering, bond, hospitalization, accident and health insurance, and travel insurances.