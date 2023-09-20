East West Insurance Company Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was PKR 50.87 million compared to PKR 39.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.29 compared to PKR 0.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.29 compared to PKR 0.22 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was PKR 297.12 million compared to PKR 197.56 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 1.69 compared to PKR 1.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 1.69 compared to PKR 1.12 a year ago.
East West Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
September 20, 2023 at 02:00 pm EDT
