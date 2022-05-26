East West Insurance : Schedule 1 (for issuance of Right Shares)
Schedule 1 Under
The Companies (further issue of shares) Regulation, 2020
East West Insurance Co., Ltd.
To be sent to the Members along with the Notice Offering New Shares
EAST WEST INSURANCE CO., LTD
Registered Office: 27, Regal Plaza, Jinnah Road, Quetta
Company Shares Registrar
THK Associates Private Limited
First Floor, 40-C,Block-6, P.E.C.H.S.,
Karachi.75400 Pakistan
UAN:111-000-322
A. Information pertaining to the Company offering rights Issue"
a) Company Profile and history:
i)
Name of Company
East West Insurance Co., Ltd.
ii)
Incorporation date
08-01-1983
iii) Date of commencement of business
23-01-1983
iv)
Corporate Universal identification
0010017
Number (CUIN)
v) Website address and web link for latest
http://eastwestinsurance.com.pk/ (Financial
available financial information
reports and highlights)
vi) Contact details for shareholders
Address:
Head office: 401-404, Block 'B' 4
th Floor, Lakson
Square Building No.3, Sarwar Shaheed Road,
Karachi.
Tel: (021) 35630400-411
Email: info@eastwestinsurance.com.pk
b) Profile of Management & sponsors
i)
Profile of Directors
Please see Annexure - A
ii)
Other Directorship held
Please see Annexure - A
c)
Name of Auditor
Crowe Huusain Chaudhury & Co. (Chartered
Accountants)
d)
Existing Capital indicating Classes, if
any
i)
Authorized Capital
Rs. 2,000,000,000/= divided into 200,000,000
Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/- each.
ii)
Paid up Capital
Rs. 1,360,861,810/= divided into 136,086,181
Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/- each
e) Name of holding company, if any
East West Holding Company Ltd.
f) Financial highlights of the Company for
preceding three years:
IN PKR
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
Net Revenue/ Sales
1,467,312,889
1,852,505,976
2,117,506,997
Gross/Underwriting
284,742,128
330,775,721
377,227,078
Profit
Profit before interest
237,875,562
299,044,897
358,059,796
and tax
Profit after tax
183,846,020
231,374,748
312,466,772
Accumulated profit
259,963,814
96,987,512
231,950,574
Total Assets
3,640,208,067
3,961,277,992
4,533,804,660
Total Liabilities
2,214,907,897
2,312,513,752
2,572,862,439
Net Equity
1,425,300,370
1,648,764,240
1,960,942,221
Break up value per
13.85
13.93
14.41
share
Earnings per share
1.81
1.96
2.30
(PKR)
Cash dividend per
N/A
N/A
N/A
share(PKR)
Bonus issue
152,445,490
154,351,050
177,503,710
Financial highlights of consolidated financial statements for preceding one year as given above (f), (if any): N/A
Details of Issue of capital in previous five years:
(i) Year wise detail of issue of
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
capital
∙
Right Shares
-
-
114,334,110
-
-
∙
Bonus shares
177,503,710
154,351,050
152,445,490
152,445,490
101,630,320
B. Details of the Current Right Issue:
a)
Description of Issue:
Issuance of ordinary shares as Right Shares at par
I)
Amount proposed issue:
Rs. 136,086,180/- divided into 13,608,618 Ordinary
Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
b)
Face value of the share
Rs. 10/- each.
c)
Basis of determination of price of right
The Board of Directors of the Company decided the
issue:
price of Right issue on April 30, 2022 the price was
set at PKR 10/- at par.
d)
Proportion of new issue to existing
Approximately 10% right shares in proportion of 10
shares with any condition applicable
shares for every 100 shares held. The new shares shall
thereto:
rank pari passu with existing shares of the Company in
all respect.
e)
Date of meeting of Board of Directors
April 30, 2022.
(BOD announcing right issue:
f)
Name of directors attending the Board
Mian Mahboob Ahmad
Meeting;
Mr. Javed Yunus
Mr. Pervez Yunus
Mr. Saad Yunus
Mr. Umeed Ansari
Mr. Ahsan Mahmood Alvi
Mr. Mazhar Zubair Abbasi
Mrs. Urooj Yunus Ansari
g)
Justification for the issue
i) Details of the main objects for which funds are
We are operating in the
raised through present right issue
insurance industry and do not
a) Detail of the project
have projects like manufacturing
companies. However, the raise
b) Total fund required for the project
of funds will help us to operate in
regions where at this moment
we do not have presence in
c) Percentage finance through right issue
terms of insurance business. The
expansion in branch network and
d) Percentage finance from other sources
also
regulatory
requirements
pertains
to
statutory
e) Time of completion of project
compliances
and
financial
reporting in pursuance to the
recent
International
Financial
Reporting Standards
requires
funds
for
the
technology
enhancement
and
thus for
business growth.
ii) Expected benefits of the issue to the company and
1.
The issue of right shares
its members (description and amount):
will enhance the share
capital of the company
by Rs. 136,086,181/-
and help in
strengthening of
working capital of the
Company.
2.
The Company to save on
the finance cost and
improve profitability;
3.
Equity injection to
improve liquidity
position of the
Company.
h. Average market price during last six months:
PKR 85.00
i. financial effects arising from right issue:
Rs. 136,086,181/-.
(i) increase in Paid up share Capital
:
Before Right Issue
After Right Issue
No. of Shares
Amount at par
No. of Shares
Amount at par
(PKR)
(PKR)
136,086,181
1,360,861,810
149,694,799
1,496,947,990
Net Asset/Break-up value per share and gearing ratio
As per audited financial of
Before Right Issue
After Right issue
December 31, 2021
ii) Net asset per share (PKR)
14.41
13.10
iii) Gearing Ratio (Times)
N-A
N-A
J) Total expenses to the issue:
Heading
Amount
Total charges PKR
Bankers Commission
340,215/-
340,215/-
Other expenses
PXS, SECP, CDC and printing
Rs. 1,200,000/- approximately
expenses.
C. Information regarding risks and risks mitigating factors
Description of major risks and the Company's efforts to mitigate them:
i)
Risk relating to the
N-A
project for which
right issue is
announced
ii)
Risks relating to
The balance of unsubscribed
subscription/under-
portion will be subscribed by two
subscription of right
underwriters named M/s Adam
issue.
Securities Ltd., and MRA
Securities Ltd.
iii)
Material
There is no contingencies as per
contingencies (As
note No. 23 of the annual
per financial
financial statements 2021.
statements for the
period ended
December 31, 2021.
iv)
Material
There is no commitments as per
commitments (As
note No. 23 of the annual
per financial
financial statements 2021.
statements for the
