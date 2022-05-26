Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  East West Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWIC   PK0027101010

EAST WEST INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(EWIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  03-30
89.99 PKR   +4.65%
East West Insurance : Schedule 1 (for issuance of Right Shares)

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Schedule 1 Under

The Companies (further issue of shares) Regulation, 2020

East West Insurance Co., Ltd.

To be sent to the Members along with the Notice Offering New Shares

EAST WEST INSURANCE CO., LTD

Registered Office: 27, Regal Plaza, Jinnah Road, Quetta

Company Shares Registrar

THK Associates Private Limited

First Floor, 40-C,Block-6, P.E.C.H.S.,

Karachi.75400 Pakistan

UAN:111-000-322

A. Information pertaining to the Company offering rights Issue"

a) Company Profile and history:

i)

Name of Company

East West Insurance Co., Ltd.

ii)

Incorporation date

08-01-1983

iii) Date of commencement of business

23-01-1983

iv)

Corporate Universal identification

0010017

Number (CUIN)

v) Website address and web link for latest

http://eastwestinsurance.com.pk/(Financial

available financial information

reports and highlights)

vi) Contact details for shareholders

Address:

Head office: 401-404, Block 'B' 4th Floor, Lakson

Square Building No.3, Sarwar Shaheed Road,

Karachi.

Tel: (021) 35630400-411

Email: info@eastwestinsurance.com.pk

b) Profile of Management & sponsors

i)

Profile of Directors

Please see Annexure - A

ii)

Other Directorship held

Please see Annexure - A

c)

Name of Auditor

Crowe Huusain Chaudhury & Co. (Chartered

Accountants)

d)

Existing Capital indicating Classes, if

any

i)

Authorized Capital

Rs. 2,000,000,000/= divided into 200,000,000

Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/- each.

ii)

Paid up Capital

Rs. 1,360,861,810/= divided into 136,086,181

Ordinary Shares of Rs.10/- each

e) Name of holding company, if any

East West Holding Company Ltd.

f) Financial highlights of the Company for

preceding three years:

IN PKR

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

Net Revenue/ Sales

1,467,312,889

1,852,505,976

2,117,506,997

Gross/Underwriting

284,742,128

330,775,721

377,227,078

Profit

Profit before interest

237,875,562

299,044,897

358,059,796

and tax

Profit after tax

183,846,020

231,374,748

312,466,772

Accumulated profit

259,963,814

96,987,512

231,950,574

Total Assets

3,640,208,067

3,961,277,992

4,533,804,660

Total Liabilities

2,214,907,897

2,312,513,752

2,572,862,439

Net Equity

1,425,300,370

1,648,764,240

1,960,942,221

Break up value per

13.85

13.93

14.41

share

Earnings per share

1.81

1.96

2.30

(PKR)

Cash dividend per

N/A

N/A

N/A

share(PKR)

Bonus issue

152,445,490

154,351,050

177,503,710

  1. Financial highlights of consolidated financial statements for preceding one year as given above (f), (if any): N/A
  2. Details of Issue of capital in previous five years:

(i) Year wise detail of issue of

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

capital

Right Shares

-

-

114,334,110

-

-

Bonus shares

177,503,710

154,351,050

152,445,490

152,445,490

101,630,320

B. Details of the Current Right Issue:

a)

Description of Issue:

Issuance of ordinary shares as Right Shares at par

I)

Amount proposed issue:

Rs. 136,086,180/- divided into 13,608,618 Ordinary

Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

b)

Face value of the share

Rs. 10/- each.

c)

Basis of determination of price of right

The Board of Directors of the Company decided the

issue:

price of Right issue on April 30, 2022 the price was

set at PKR 10/- at par.

d)

Proportion of new issue to existing

Approximately 10% right shares in proportion of 10

shares with any condition applicable

shares for every 100 shares held. The new shares shall

thereto:

rank pari passu with existing shares of the Company in

all respect.

e)

Date of meeting of Board of Directors

April 30, 2022.

(BOD announcing right issue:

f)

Name of directors attending the Board

Mian Mahboob Ahmad

Meeting;

Mr. Javed Yunus

Mr. Pervez Yunus

Mr. Saad Yunus

Mr. Umeed Ansari

Mr. Ahsan Mahmood Alvi

Mr. Mazhar Zubair Abbasi

Mrs. Urooj Yunus Ansari

g)

Justification for the issue

i) Details of the main objects for which funds are

We are operating in the

raised through present right issue

insurance industry and do not

a) Detail of the project

have projects like manufacturing

companies. However, the raise

b) Total fund required for the project

of funds will help us to operate in

regions where at this moment

we do not have presence in

c) Percentage finance through right issue

terms of insurance business. The

expansion in branch network and

d) Percentage finance from other sources

also

regulatory

requirements

pertains

to

statutory

e) Time of completion of project

compliances

and

financial

reporting in pursuance to the

recent

International

Financial

Reporting Standards

requires

funds

for

the

technology

enhancement

and

thus for

business growth.

ii) Expected benefits of the issue to the company and

1.

The issue of right shares

its members (description and amount):

will enhance the share

capital of the company

by Rs. 136,086,181/-

and help in

strengthening of

working capital of the

Company.

2.

The Company to save on

the finance cost and

improve profitability;

3.

Equity injection to

improve liquidity

position of the

Company.

h. Average market price during last six months:

PKR 85.00

i. financial effects arising from right issue:

Rs. 136,086,181/-.

(i) increase in Paid up share Capital:

Shares

Before Right Issue

After Right Issue

No. of Shares

Amount at par

No. of Shares

Amount at par

(PKR)

(PKR)

136,086,181

1,360,861,810

149,694,799

1,496,947,990

Net Asset/Break-up value per share and gearing ratio

As per audited financial of

Before Right Issue

After Right issue

December 31, 2021

ii) Net asset per share (PKR)

14.41

13.10

iii) Gearing Ratio (Times)

N-A

N-A

J) Total expenses to the issue:

Heading

Amount

Total charges PKR

Bankers Commission

340,215/-

340,215/-

Other expenses

PXS, SECP, CDC and printing

Rs. 1,200,000/- approximately

expenses.

C. Information regarding risks and risks mitigating factors

  1. Description of major risks and the Company's efforts to mitigate them:

i)

Risk relating to the

N-A

project for which

right issue is

announced

ii)

Risks relating to

The balance of unsubscribed

subscription/under-

portion will be subscribed by two

subscription of right

underwriters named M/s Adam

issue.

Securities Ltd., and MRA

Securities Ltd.

iii)

Material

There is no contingencies as per

contingencies (As

note No. 23 of the annual

per financial

financial statements 2021.

statements for the

period ended

December 31, 2021.

iv)

Material

There is no commitments as per

commitments (As

note No. 23 of the annual

per financial

financial statements 2021.

statements for the

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

