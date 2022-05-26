East West Insurance : Schedule 1 (for issuance of Right Shares)

Net Asset/Break-up value per share and gearing ratio

J) Total expenses to the issue:

After Right issue

Before Right Issue

As per audited financial of

C. Information regarding risks and risks mitigating factors

Description of major risks and the Company's efforts to mitigate them:

i) Risk relating to the N-A

project for which

right issue is

announced

ii) Risks relating to The balance of unsubscribed

subscription/under- portion will be subscribed by two

subscription of right underwriters named M/s Adam

issue. Securities Ltd., and MRA

Securities Ltd.

iii) Material There is no contingencies as per

contingencies (As note No. 23 of the annual

per financial financial statements 2021.

statements for the

period ended

December 31, 2021.

iv) Material There is no commitments as per

commitments (As note No. 23 of the annual

per financial financial statements 2021.