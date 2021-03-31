Log in
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP.

EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP.

(EW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 03/31 03:50:43 pm
0.055 CAD   --.--%
East West Petroleum : ESTMA

03/31/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

East West Petroleum Corp.

Reporting Year

From

2018-04-01

To:

2019-03-31

Date submitted

2021-03-29

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E449306

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Nick DeMare

Date

2021-03-29

Position Title

Director

Disclaimer

East West Petroleum Corp. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,68 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net income 2020 0,89 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net cash 2020 4,91 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,93 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nick DeMare CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Mark Thomas Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin W. Haney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP.0.00%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.61%72 245
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%47 263
EOG RESOURCES, INC.46.90%42 758
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.64%36 389
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.49%34 787
