Zhuhai, June 27, 2024-Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd's site in Zhuhai, China has become the first to be awarded a new production security provisional certification through the GSMA's Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS), specifically tailored to securing physical and logical security of sites operating eSIM IoT remote manager that's aiding the rollout of IoT (Internet of Things) connections.

Auditors acting on behalf of the GSMA have verified that the security controls in place toprotect eUICC IoT Remote Manager (eIM) operations at Eastcompeace's manufacturing site in Zhuhai, China, meet the SAS requirements. The eIM service enables the remote control of eSIMs, facilitating the mass deployment and remote management of eSIM IoT devices.

The news comes at the start of MWC Shanghai 2024, where the eSIM: A New Era of Innovation Summit will take place, exploring how eSIM can help the growth of the IoT and machine-to-machine technology markets and their use in automotive, manufacturing and smart city settings.

ShuiYong Lou, President of Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, said: "We are proud that our Zhuhai site is the first in the world to have achieved the GSMA SAS accreditation provisionally extended to cover eIM operations, and we are deeply honored to work with the GSMA to advance the adoption of eIM solution in IoT at MWC Shanghai. We hope to bring high quality solutions and services to our partners through the combination of Eastcompeace excellent products and GSMA's technical standards."

Eastcompeace is planning to use its newly GSMA security certified products to help support car manufacturers deploy Internet of Vehicle (IoV) technologies. By having universal, secure standards, automotive manufacturers will have greater confidence in how they manage and provision large volumes of IoV connections.

Samantha Kight, Head of Industry Security at GSMA, said: "Early deployments in the automotive sector are showing what eSIM based IoT technologies can achieve in enabling connected vehicles to be remotely and securely connected to mobile operator networks through remote provisioning. It is something we expect to see expand into other markets including smart cities and smart mobility. But, to achieve this growth, it is vital that the industry unifies behind secure, universal eSIM specifications that enable rapid deployment of IoT. Therefore, we commend Eastcompeace for its innovative approach and being the first company to certify its Zhuhai site and products through our security accreditation schemes."

GSMA is playing an important role in the technical development, industry standardisation and evolution of the eSIM market, through its eSIM specifications and promotion of the technology,which can ensure the standardisation and security of its products, and further ensure compatibility with other players in the market, through GSMA's certification services. By doing so, we and our customers can reduce security and compatibility costs.

Eastcompeace will be better positioned to further integrate into the eSIM ecosystem and strengthen its relationships with industry experts and innovators, to better serve its customer base. Access to GSMA Intelligence also means we can now also share more of the latest eSIM information and technical trends with customers to help them make the best decisions around products, technologies, and developments in the overall eSIM market.

