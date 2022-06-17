Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Eastech Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5225   KYG291021031

EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(5225)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
21.95 TWD   -1.35%
03:13aEASTECH : Announcement for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:03aEASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its important resolutions in 2022 AGM
PU
05/06Eastech Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastech : Announcement for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Eastech Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 14:53:36
Subject 
 Announcement for the important resolutions of
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adopted the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments to the Articles of Association
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoptioned the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for
financial year 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Proposal on the amendments to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets：Approved
(2)Proposal on the amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders's
Meeting：Approved
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Eastech Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED
03:13aEASTECH : Announcement for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' ..
PU
03:03aEASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its important r..
PU
05/06Eastech Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/22EASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc. of its Board's appro..
PU
04/22EASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc. of its Board's appro..
PU
04/22EASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (HK) Limited of its Board's approv..
PU
04/22EASTECH : Announcement for the Board of Directors resolution to convene 2022 Annual Genera..
PU
04/19EASTECH : Amendment of its content of loaning of funds for March 2022
PU
02/25Eastech Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/25EASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastern Asia Technology (HK) Limited (a 100%-owned sub..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 412 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2021 367 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net Debt 2021 937 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 1 338 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastech Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Tsang Pai President & Director
Pei Min Lin Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Cheng Lin Liu Chairman
Shan Juh Chang Independent Director
Ko Hung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED2.57%45
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION4.68%5 580
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.29%2 035
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.10.05%978
EIZO CORPORATION-5.95%599
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.34%534