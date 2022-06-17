Eastech : Announcement for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adopted the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments to the Articles of Association 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoptioned the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for financial year 2021 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Proposal on the amendments to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets：Approved (2)Proposal on the amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders's Meeting：Approved 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None