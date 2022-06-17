Eastech : Announcement for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/17/2022
Eastech Holding Limited
2022/06/17
14:53:36
Announcement for the important resolutions of
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
2022/06/17
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adopted the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments to the Articles of Association
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoptioned the Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for
financial year 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Proposal on the amendments to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets：Approved
(2)Proposal on the amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders's
Meeting：Approved
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
