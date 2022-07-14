Eastech : Announcement o/b of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its release of newly-elected Director from non-competition restrictions in the first EGM in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/07/14 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc. (Representative: Chang Po Chao) 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc.'s target industries 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure of being a Director of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The proposal has been approved unanimously by more than two-third of the voting rights exercised by the shareholders present at the first EGM in 2022 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None