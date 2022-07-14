Eastech : Announcement o/b of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its release of newly-elected Director from non-competition restrictions in the first EGM in 2022
07/14/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Eastech Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
16:20:44
Subject
Announcement o/b of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan)
Inc., for its release of newly-elected Director from
non-competition restrictions in the first EGM in 2022
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/07/14
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc.
(Representative: Chang Po Chao)
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Companies with similar business covered by Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc.'s target industries
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure of being a Director of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal has been approved unanimously by more than two-third of the
voting rights exercised by the shareholders present at the first EGM in 2022
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Eastech Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.