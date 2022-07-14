Eastech : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its election of Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/14 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chang Tung I 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of Eastech Holding Limited 5.Name of the new position holder:Chang Tung I 6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of Eastech Holding Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:Re-election 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/14 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None