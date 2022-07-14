Eastech : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its election of Chairman
07/14/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Eastech Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
16:21:13
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc., for its election of Chairman
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/14
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chang Tung I
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of Eastech Holding Limited
5.Name of the new position holder:Chang Tung I
6.Resume of the new position holder:Director of Eastech Holding Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:Re-election
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/14
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Eastech Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.