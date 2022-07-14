Eastech : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its important resolutions in the first EGM in 2022
07/14/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: Eastech Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
16:19:12
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc., for its important resolutions in the first
EGM in 2022
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/14
2.Important resolutions:
1) Full re-elections of Directors and Supervisor
2) Approved the release of the newly-elected Directors from non-competition
restrictions
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Eastech Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.