  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Eastech Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5225   KYG291021031

EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED

(5225)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
20.70 TWD   +1.47%
04:34aEASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its election of Chairman
PU
04:34aEASTECH : Announcement o/b of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its release of newly-elected Director from non-competition restrictions in the first EGM in 2022
PU
04:34aEASTECH : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its newly elected Directors and Supervisor at the first EGM in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastech : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its important resolutions in the first EGM in 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Eastech Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/14 Time of announcement 16:19:12
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc., for its important resolutions in the first
EGM in 2022
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/07/14
2.Important resolutions:
1) Full re-elections of Directors and Supervisor
2) Approved the release of the newly-elected Directors from non-competition
restrictions
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Eastech Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 412 M - -
Net income 2021 367 M - -
Net Debt 2021 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 1 262 M 42,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastech Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chin Tsang Pai President & Director
Pei Min Lin Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Cheng Lin Liu Chairman
Shan Juh Chang Independent Director
Ko Hung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTECH HOLDING LIMITED-3.27%42
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-5.89%4 910
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.26%1 810
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.4.76%908
EIZO CORPORATION-7.31%579
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-36.14%307