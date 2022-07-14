Eastech : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its newly elected Directors and Supervisor at the first EGM in 2022
07/14/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: Eastech Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
16:20:19
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc., for its newly elected Directors and
Supervisor at the first EGM in 2022
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/14
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
Juristic-person director, natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1)Juristic-person Director：Eastern Asia Technology (HK) Limited
Representative: Chang Tung I
Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang
Representative: Chang Po Chao
(2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Juristic-person Director：Eastern Asia Technology (HK) Limited
Representative: Chang Tung I/Director of Eastech Holding Limited
Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang/Vice President of Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc.
Representative: Chang Po Chao/Vice President of Eastech Holding Limited
(2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man/Chief Financial Officer of
Eastech Holding Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1)Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc.
Representative: Chang Tung I
Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang
Representative: Chang Po Chao
(2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc.
Representative: Chang Tung I/Director of Eastech Holding Limited
Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang/Vice President of Eastech Electronics
(Taiwan) Inc.
Representative: Chang Po Chao/Vice President of Eastech Holding Limited
(2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man/Chief Financial Officer of
Eastech Holding Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:Full re-election in advance
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc.：6,530,494 shares
(2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man：0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/07/15 to 2024/07/14
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/14
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
Full re-election, not applicable
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
Full re-election, not applicable
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
Full re-election, not applicable
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Eastech Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.