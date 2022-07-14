Eastech : Announcement on behalf of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc., for its newly elected Directors and Supervisor at the first EGM in 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/14 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Juristic-person director, natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1)Juristic-person Director：Eastern Asia Technology (HK) Limited Representative: Chang Tung I Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang Representative: Chang Po Chao (2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Juristic-person Director：Eastern Asia Technology (HK) Limited Representative: Chang Tung I/Director of Eastech Holding Limited Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang/Vice President of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc. Representative: Chang Po Chao/Vice President of Eastech Holding Limited (2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man/Chief Financial Officer of Eastech Holding Limited 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1)Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc. Representative: Chang Tung I Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang Representative: Chang Po Chao (2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc. Representative: Chang Tung I/Director of Eastech Holding Limited Representative: Teng Chiou Shiang/Vice President of Eastech Electronics (Taiwan) Inc. Representative: Chang Po Chao/Vice President of Eastech Holding Limited (2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man/Chief Financial Officer of Eastech Holding Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:Full re-election in advance 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)Juristic-person Director：Eastech Innovations (TW) Inc.：6,530,494 shares (2)Natural-person Supervisor：Lam Pui Man：0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/07/15 to 2024/07/14 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/14 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: Full re-election, not applicable 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: Full re-election, not applicable 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: Full re-election, not applicable 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None