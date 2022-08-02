EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS WASHINGTON, D.C. - August 2, 2022 - Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the "Company" or "Easterly"), a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, today announced its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022: • Net income of $8.1 million, or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis • FFO of $33.4 million, or $0.33 per share on a fully diluted basis • FFO, as Adjusted of $33.7 million, or $0.33 per share on a fully diluted basis • CAD of $29.5 million • Acquired, through its joint venture (the "JV"), a 77,128 leased square foot mental health clinic leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) located in Birmingham, Alabama ("VA - Birmingham"), and a 76,882 leased square foot outpatient facility leased to the VA located in Marietta, Georgia ("VA - Marietta"). These facilities are the fifth and sixth properties to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties 100% leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases (the "VA Portfolio") • Acquired a 161,730 leased square foot National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Federal Records Center in the Denver metropolitan region ("NARA - Broomfield"). NARA - Broomfield, a build-to-suit warehouse constructed in 2012, is 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) on behalf of NARA pursuant to a 20-year lease, which does not expire until May 2032 • Acquired a 138,000 leased square foot Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Tampa, Florida ("FBI - Tampa"). FBI - Tampa is a build-to-suit facility that was constructed in 2005 and is 100% leased to the GSA for the beneficial use of the FBI until November 2040 • Selected as a 2022 Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building Alliance and the Institute of Market Transformation. Easterly achieved Silver Recognition for its efforts related to increasing transparency between the landlord and tenant on energy and sustainability issues, tracking energy and water usage, utilizing the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager platform to both track and disclose scores and data, and including lease clauses around renewable energy usage • The Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program whereby the Company may repurchase up to 4,538,994 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares as of the authorization date. As of the date of this release, no shares have been repurchased • Expects to receive, as of the date of this release, aggregate net proceeds of approximately $92.5 million from the sale of an aggregate of 4,259,000 shares of the Company's common stock that have not yet been settled, including 2,309,000 shares pursuant to the August 11, 2021 underwritten public offering (the "Offering"), and 1,950,000 shares from sales under the Company's ATM Program launched in December 2019 (the "December 2019 ATM Program"), assuming these forward sales transactions are physically settled in full using a net weighted average combined initial forward sales price of $21.72 per share 1 "Embedded in the value of the Easterly portfolio is its replacement cost," said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly's Chief Executive Officer. "Easterly's build-to-suit portfolio can serve as the lowest cost option for our in-place tenants while its value is being driven by heightened inflation." Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022: Net income of $16.4 million, or $0.16 per share on a fully diluted basis FFO of $66.4 million, or $0.65 per share on a fully diluted basis FFO, as Adjusted of $65.6 million, or $0.64 per share on a fully diluted basis CAD of $58.3 million Portfolio Operations As of June 30, 2022, the Company or the JV owned 93 operating properties in the United States encompassing approximately 9.0 million leased square feet, including 92 operating properties that were leased primarily to U.S. Government tenant agencies and one operating property that is entirely leased to a private tenant. In addition, the Company wholly owned one property under re-development that the Company expects will encompass approximately 0.2 million rentable square feet upon completion. The re-development project, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently in design and, once complete, a 20-year lease with the GSA is expected to commence for the beneficial use of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As of June 30, 2022, the portfolio had a weighted average age of 13.9 years, based upon the date properties were built or renovated-to-suit, and had a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years. Acquisitions On April 1, 2022, the Company, through the JV, acquired VA - Birmingham. VA - Birmingham, a 77,128 leased square foot mental health clinic, is the fifth property to be acquired in the VA Portfolio. VA - Birmingham provides enhanced services for the approximately 25,000 veterans in the surrounding region that were not previously offered in the former VA medical center. VA - Birmingham is leased directly to the VA pursuant to a 20-year lease that does not expire until November 2041. On May 10, 2022, the Company acquired NARA - Broomfield, a 161,730 leased square foot Federal Records Center located in the Denver metropolitan region. NARA - Broomfield, a build-to-suit warehouse constructed in 2012, is 100% leased to the GSA on behalf of NARA pursuant to a 20-year lease, which does not expire until May 2032. NARA - Broomfield is one of 18 facilities strategically located throughout the country that holds permanent and temporary records created by Federal agencies and courts across seven states. To ensure the preservation of these important documents, NARA - Broomfield was specifically constructed to the exact needs of the National Archives, providing for optimal environmental controls, including the ability to maintain certain set points for both temperature and humidity. On May 18, 2022, the Company acquired FBI - Tampa, a 138,000 leased square foot FBI field office which oversees federal operations across 18 counties through six satellite offices in Brevard, Fort Myers, Lakeland, Orlando, Pinellas, and Sarasota, Florida. This build-to-suit property was completed in 2005 and is 100% leased to the GSA for the beneficial use of the FBI until November 2040. The FBI - Tampa field office is enhanced by a number of security features, including but not limited to perimeter fencing, controlled access, blast protection, security setbacks, vehicle barriers, magnetometers, and SCIF space. On May 20, 2022, through the JV, the Company acquired VA - Marietta. VA - Marietta, a 76,882 leased square foot outpatient facility, is the sixth property acquired in the VA Portfolio. The facility serves approximately 17,000 veterans who receive services in Cobb County and provides specialized support, 2 including primary care, mental health, radiology, audiology, eye, and dental care. VA - Marietta is leased directly to the VA pursuant to a 20-year lease that does not expire untilDecember 2041. Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total indebtedness of approximately $1.3 billion comprised of $142.8 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility, $100.0 million outstanding on its 2016 term loan facility, $150.0 million outstanding on its 2018 term loan facility, $700.0 million of senior unsecured notes, and $248.8 million of mortgage debt (excluding unamortized premiums and discounts and deferred financing fees). At June 30, 2022, Easterly's outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of 6.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.5%. As of June 30, 2022, Easterly's Net Debt to total enterprise value was 40.5% and its Adjusted Net Debt to annualized quarterly pro forma EBITDA ratio was 7.2x. On April 28, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program whereby the Company may repurchase up to 4,538,994 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares as of the authorization date. The Company is not required to purchase shares under the share repurchase program but may choose to do so in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at times and amounts based on the Company's evaluation of market conditions and other factors. As of the date of this release, no shares have been repurchased. On May 10, 2022, in connection with the acquisition of NARA - Broomfield, the Company issued to the seller as partial consideration, 827,791 common units in its operating partnership ("OP Units") at a price of $20.98 per unit. As of the date of this release, the Company expects to receive aggregate net proceeds of approximately $92.5 million from the sale of an aggregate of 4,259,000 shares of the Company's common stock that have not yet been settled, including 2,309,000 shares pursuant to the Offering, and 1,950,000 shares from sales under the Company's December 2019 ATM Program, assuming these forward sales transactions are physically settled in full using a net weighted average combined initial forward sales price of $21.72 per share. Dividend On July 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of Easterly approved a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.265 per common share. The dividend will be payable August 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022. Subsequent Events On July 14, 2022, the Company acquired, through the JV, a 67,793 leased square foot VA outpatient facility in Columbus, Georgia ("VA - Columbus"). With a 20-year non-cancelable lease term, VA - Columbus is the seventh property to be acquired in the VA Portfolio and provides an enhanced range of services to the approximately 30,000 surrounding veterans that reside close to the Georgia-Alabama state line. Year to date, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through the JV, five properties for an aggregate pro rata contractual purchase price of approximately $164.1 million, representing (i) $92.7 million of the previously announced wholly owned acquisition target of $200.0 - $250.0 million; and (ii) $71.4 million of the previously announced pro rata JV acquisition target of $145.0 million. As of the date of this release, Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 94 properties totaling 9.1 million square feet. Guidance This guidance is forward-looking and reflects management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from this guidance. 3 Outlook for the 12 Months Ending December 31, 2022 The Company is maintaining its guidance for 2022 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis in a range of $1.34 - $1.36. Low High Net income (loss) per share - fully diluted basis $ 0.34 0.36 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization $ 1.00 1.00 FFO per share - fully diluted basis $ 1.34 1.36 This guidance assumes (i) $200.0 - $250.0 million of wholly owned acquisitions, (ii) the closing of properties in the VA Portfolio totaling approximately $145.0 million at the Company's pro rata share, and (iii) up to $10.0 million of gross development-related investment during 2022. Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Measures This section contains definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures and other terms that the Company uses in this press release and, where applicable, the reasons why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the other purposes for which management uses the measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with GAAP. Additional detail can be found in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We present certain financial information and metrics "at Easterly's Share," which is calculated on an entity-by-entity basis. "At Easterly's Share" information, which we also refer to as being "at share," "pro rata," or "our share" is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP. CAD is calculated in accordance with the current Nareit definition as FFO minus normalized recurring real estate-related expenditures and other non-cash items, nonrecurring expenditures and the unconsolidated real estate venture's allocated share of these adjustments. CAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company's ability to fund its dividends. Because all companies do not calculate CAD the same way, the presentation of CAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA iscalculated as the sum of net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, (gain) loss on the sale of operating properties, and the unconsolidated real estate venture's allocated share of these adjustments. EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flow for the period, is not presented as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of operating performance, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, is not indicative of operating income or cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP and may be presented on a pro forma basis. EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company's ability to service or incur debt. Because all companies do not calculate EBITDA the same way, the presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Funds From Operations (FFO) is defined, in accordance with the Nareit FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement, as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by 4 the entity. FFO includes the Company's share of FFO generated by unconsolidated affiliates. FFO is a widely recognized measure of REIT performance. Although FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure, the Company believes that information regarding FFO is helpful to shareholders and potential investors. Funds From Operations, as Adjusted (FFO, as Adjusted) adjusts FFO to present an alternative measure of our operating performance, which, when applicable, excludes the impact of acquisition costs, straight-line rent, amortization of above-/below-market leases, amortization of deferred revenue (which results from landlord assets funded by tenants), non-cash interest expense, non-cash compensation, depreciation of non-real estate assets, other non-cash items, and the unconsolidated real estate venture's allocated share of these adjustments. By excluding these income and expense items from FFO, as Adjusted, the Company believes it provides useful information as these items have no cash impact. In addition, by excluding acquisition related costs the Company believes FFO, as Adjusted provides useful information that is comparable across periods and more accurately reflects the operating performance of the Company's properties. Certain prior year amounts have been updated to conform to the current year FFO, as Adjusted definition. Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt. Net Debt represents our consolidated debt and our share of unconsolidated debt adjusted to exclude our share of unamortized premiums and discounts and deferred financing fees, less our share of cash and cash equivalents and property acquisition closing escrow, net of deposit. By excluding these items, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding its financial condition. Adjusted Net Debt is Net Debt reduced by 1) for each project under construction or in design, the lesser of i) outstanding lump-sum reimbursement amounts and ii) the cost to date, 2) 40% times the amount by which the cost to date exceeds total lump-sum reimbursement amounts for each project under construction or in design and 3) outstanding lump-sum reimbursement amounts for projects previously completed. These adjustments are made to 1) remove the estimated portion of each project under construction, in design or previously completed that has been financed with debt which may be repaid with outstanding cost reimbursement payments from the US Government and 2) remove the estimated portion of each project under construction or in design, in excess of total lump-sum reimbursements, that has been financed with debt but has not yet produced earnings. See page 23 of the Company's Q2 2022 Supplemental Information Package for further information. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Other Definitions Fully diluted basis assumes the exchange of all outstanding common units representing limited partnership interests in the Company's operating partnership, or common units, the full vesting of all shares of restricted stock, and the exchange of all earned and vested LTIP units in the Company's operating partnership for shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis, which is not the same as the meaning of "fully diluted" under GAAP. Conference Call Information The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 am Eastern time on August 2, 2022, to review the second quarter 2022 performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. The number to call is 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) and 1-201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 16, 2022, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13731245. Please note that the full text of the press release and supplemental information package are available through the Company's website at ir.easterlyreit.com. 5 About Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com. Contact: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Lindsay S. Winterhalter Supervisory Vice President, Investor Relations & Operations 202-596-3947 ir@easterlyreit.com Forward Looking Statements We make statements in this press release that are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions and include our guidance with respect to Net income (loss) and FFO per share on a fully diluted basis. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement in this press release for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: risks associated with our dependence on the U.S. Government and its agencies for substantially all of our revenues; risks associated with ownership and development of real estate; the risk of decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; loss of key personnel; the continuing adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies and on our financial condition and results of operations; general volatility of the capital and credit markets and the market price of our common stock; the risk we may lose one or more major tenants; difficulties in completing and successfully integrating acquisitions; failure of acquisitions or development projects to occur at anticipated levels or to yield anticipated results; risks associated with our joint venture activities; risks associated with actual or threatened terrorist attacks; intense competition in the real estate market that may limit our ability to attract or retain tenants or re-lease space; insufficient amounts of insurance or exposure to events that are either uninsured or underinsured; uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions, natural disasters and climate change; exposure to liability relating to environmental and health and safety matters; limited ability to dispose of assets because of the relative illiquidity of real estate investments and the nature of our assets; exposure to litigation or other claims; risks associated with breaches of our data security; risks associated with our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2022, in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to be filed with the SEC on or about August 2, 2022, 6 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our other public filings. In addition, our anticipated qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, or the Code, and depends on our ability to meet the various requirements imposed by the Code through actual operating results, distribution levels and diversity of stock ownership. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 7 Balance Sheet (Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Real estate properties, net $ 2,464,280 $ 2,399,188 Cash and cash equivalents 8,259 11,132 Restricted cash 9,785 9,011 Tenant accounts receivable 57,120 58,733 Investment in unconsolidated real estate venture 182,343 131,840 Intangible assets, net 183,088 186,307 Interest rate swaps 2,710 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 33,465 29,901 Total assets $ 2,941,050 $ 2,826,112 Liabilities Revolving credit facility 142,750 14,500 Term loan facilities, net 248,779 248,579 Notes payable, net 695,819 695,589 Mortgage notes payable, net 249,450 252,421 Intangible liabilities, net 20,257 19,718 Deferred revenue 85,756 87,134 Interest rate swaps - 5,700 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 56,244 60,890 Total liabilities 1,499,055 1,384,531 Equity Common stock, par value $0.01, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 90,816,622 and 90,147,868 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 908 901 Additional paid-in capital 1,621,288 1,604,712 Retained earnings 76,561 62,023 Cumulative dividends (427,851 ) (379,895 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,393 (5,072 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,273,299 1,282,669 Non-controlling interest in Operating Partnership 168,696 158,912 Totalequity 1,441,995 1,441,581 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,941,050 $ 2,826,112 8 Income Statement (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues Rental income $ 71,156 $ 66,095 $ 141,595 $ 130,274 Tenant reimbursements 916 1,899 2,060 2,219 Asset management income 317 - 565 - Other income 368 620 839 1,122 Total revenues 72,757 68,614 145,059 133,615 Expenses Property operating 15,551 14,296 31,009 26,390 Real estate taxes 7,851 7,553 15,677 14,839 Depreciation and amortization 24,343 22,525 48,502 44,850 Acquisition costs 302 483 664 970 Corporate general and administrative 5,966 5,768 11,949 11,576 Total expenses 54,013 50,625 107,801 98,625 Other income (expense) Income from unconsolidated real estate venture 825 - 1,456 - Interest expense, net (11,439 ) (9,265 ) (22,321 ) (18,386 ) Gain on sale of operating property - 530 - 530 Net income 8,130 9,254 16,393 17,134 Non-controlling interest in Operating Partnership (933 ) (1,053 ) (1,855 ) (1,942 ) Net income available to Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $ 7,197 $ 8,201 $ 14,538 $ 15,192 Net income available to Easterly Government Properties, Inc. per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 90,751,351 83,817,680 90,452,594 82,973,705 Diluted 91,083,980 84,247,285 90,799,647 83,398,931 Net income, per share - fully diluted basis $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted basis 102,545,589 94,664,559 102,044,603 93,662,392 9 EBITDA, FFO and CAD (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income $ 8,130 $ 9,254 $ 16,393 $ 17,134 Depreciation and amortization 24,343 22,525 48,502 44,850 Interest expense 11,439 9,265 22,321 18,386 Tax expense 174 177 225 311 Gain on sale of operating property - (530 ) - (530 ) Unconsolidated real estate venture allocated share of above adjustments 1,181 - 2,109 - EBITDA $ 45,267 $ 40,691 $ 89,550 $ 80,151 Pro forma adjustments(1) 910 Pro forma EBITDA $ 46,177 Net income $ 8,130 $ 9,254 $ 16,393 $ 17,134 Depreciation of real estate assets 24,096 22,502 48,008 44,820 Gain on sale of operating property - (530 ) - (530 ) Unconsolidated real estate venture allocated share of above adjustments 1,127 - 2,005 - FFO $ 33,353 $ 31,226 $ 66,406 $ 61,424 Adjustments to FFO: Acquisition costs 302 483 664 970 Straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments 451 (1,324 ) (531 ) (2,737 ) Amortization of above-/below-market leases (743 ) (1,225 ) (1,604 ) (2,511 ) Amortization of deferred revenue (1,443 ) (1,398 ) (2,841 ) (2,819 ) Non-cash interest expense 235 364 460 727 Non-cash compensation 1,637 1,033 3,266 2,367 Depreciation of non-real estate assets 247 23 494 30 Unconsolidated real estate venture allocated share of above adjustments (378 ) - (677 ) - FFO, as Adjusted $ 33,661 $ 29,182 $ 65,637 $ 57,451 FFO, per share - fully diluted basis $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 FFO, as Adjusted, per share - fully diluted basis $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 FFO, as Adjusted $ 33,661 $ 29,182 $ 65,637 $ 57,451 Acquisition costs (302 ) (483 ) (664 ) (970 ) Principal amortization (1,328 ) (946 ) (2,628 ) (1,886 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (1,972 ) (3,762 ) (2,906 ) (5,012 ) Contractual tenant improvements (511 ) (765 ) (1,128 ) (1,927 ) Unconsolidated real estate venture allocated share of above adjustments - - - - Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) $ 29,548 $ 23,226 $ 58,311 $ 47,656 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted basis 102,545,589 94,664,559 102,044,603 93,662,392 1 Pro forma assuming a full quarter of operations from the four properties acquired in the second quarter of 2022. 10 Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt (Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2022 Total Debt(1) $ 1,341,581 Less: cash and cash equivalents (8,418 ) Net Debt $ 1,333,163 Less: adjustment for development projects(2) (12,387 ) Adjusted Net Debt $ 1,320,776 1 Excludes unamortized premiums / discounts and deferred financing fees. 2 See definition of Adjusted Net Debt on Page 5. 11 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Easterly Government Properties Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC. 06:52a EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K PU 06:33a Easterly Government Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results BU 06:32a Earnings Flash (DEA) EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES Reports Q2 Revenue $72.8M MT 07/28 Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend BU 07/28 Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on August 23, 2022 CI 07/26 EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi.. AQ 07/18 Easterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA - Columbus, the Seventh of 1.. BU 07/12 Easterly Government Properties Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Confe.. BU 07/11 RBC Cuts PT on Easterly Government Properties to $21 From $24, Citing Recent Acquisitio.. MT 07/08 Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Easterly Government Properties to $22 From $26, Main.. MT Analyst Recommendations on EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC. 07/11 RBC Cuts PT on Easterly Government Properties to $21 From $24, Citing Recent Acquisitio.. MT 07/08 Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Easterly Government Properties to $22 From $26, Main.. MT 06/30 Jefferies & Co. Adjusts Easterly Government Properties' Price Target to $20 From $21, M.. MT