EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.

(DEA)
04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
13.99 USD    0.00%
09:02aEasterly Government Properties Announces Recent Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Achievements
BU
04/11Easterly Government Properties Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/28Compass Point Upgrades Easterly Government Properties to Buy From Neutral, Price Target at $17
MT
Easterly Government Properties Announces Recent Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Achievements

04/12/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, is pleased to announce it has earned two important accolades in recognition of the Company’s recent environmental sustainability and social responsibility achievements.

Easterly Recognized as a 2022 ENERGY STAR® Certification Nation Premier Member

Easterly is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Premier Member by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ENERGY STAR Certification Nation. To earn an ENERGY STAR certification, a commercial building or industrial plant must be independently verified to operate more efficiently than 75% of similar properties nationwide. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings. With 16 certifications, Easterly has certified over 18% of its portfolio for the 2022 certification year. This achievement represents Easterly’s strong commitment to reducing the portfolio’s impact on the surrounding environment and continuing to be an environmentally responsible corporate citizen.

"Easterly understands the importance of minimizing the environmental impact of our portfolio," said Meghan G. Baivier, Chief Financial and Operating Officer. "Our Premier ENERGY STAR Certification Nation membership reflects our ongoing commitment towards that responsibility."

Easterly Named One of Washington Business Journal’s 2023 “Best Places to Work”

Easterly is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington region by the Washington Business Journal. Through the administration of a third-party quantitative survey, this annual award honors the top 75 companies for their efforts and commitment to building team effectiveness, establishing trust in senior leaders and co-workers, and demonstrating strong manager communication, work-life balance, and alignment with company goals.

“While we have often thought of ourselves as promoting an inclusive and innovative culture, it is tremendously gratifying to learn our employees feel the same,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “We will remain focused on the importance of a strong company culture and strive to always provide our employees with an open, respectful and collaborative environment.”

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 287 M - -
Net income 2023 12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 133x
Yield 2023 7,45%
Capitalization 1 286 M 1 286 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
EV / Sales 2024 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 99,6%
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,99 $
Average target price 14,67 $
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Cattell Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan G. Baivier Executive VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Darrell William Crate Chairman
Ray Blake Director-Engineering
James F. Dunn Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.-1.96%1 286
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.10%41 019
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-15.54%21 297
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.71%15 762
SEGRO PLC1.31%11 624
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 079
