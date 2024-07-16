Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) today announced that it has adjusted the time for its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call to 11:00am Eastern time on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. This time is one hour later than previously announced. The Company will still release its second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024 on July 31, 2024.

The management team will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Details for accessing the call remain unchanged. Attendees that would like to join the call and ask a question may register using the same link here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call on the Investor Relations section of Easterly’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website for up to twelve months.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716940146/en/