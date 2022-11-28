Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Easterly Government Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DEA   US27616P1030

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.

(DEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-11-28 am EST
15.82 USD   -0.13%
09:02aEasterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA - Phoenix, the Eighth of 10 Properties in the VA Portfolio
BU
11/15Easterly Government Properties : Investor Presentation - November 2022
PU
11/15Easterly Government Properties to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference
BU
Easterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA - Phoenix, the Eighth of 10 Properties in the VA Portfolio

11/28/2022 | 09:02am EST
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has, through its joint venture (“JV”), completed the acquisition of the previously announced 257,294 leased square foot outpatient facility leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) located in Phoenix, Arizona (“VA - Phoenix”). VA - Phoenix is the eighth property to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties 100% leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases (the “VA Portfolio”).

“Easterly, through its JV, has now completed the acquisition of the VA Portfolio’s largest asset, VA - Phoenix,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this acquisition, Easterly has finalized its stated $145 million pro rata JV acquisition target for 2022, and we look forward to the future closings of the final two assets in the VA Portfolio.”

The VA Portfolio is comprised of the following 10 properties, arranged by anticipated lease commencement date:

Property Name

State

Leased

SF

Leased

Lease

Term (Yrs)

Status

VA - Chattanooga

TN

94,566

100%

15.0

Delivered (Nov. 2020) / Acquired (Nov. 2021)

VA - Lubbock

TX

120,916

100%

20.0

Delivered (Dec. 2020) / Acquired (Oct. 2021)

VA - Lenexa

KS

31,062

100%

20.0

Delivered (May 2021) / Acquired (Oct. 2021)

VA - San Antonio

TX

226,148

100%

20.0

Delivered (Aug. 2021) / Acquired (Dec. 2021)

VA - Birmingham

AL

77,128

100%

20.0

Delivered (Nov. 2021) / Acquired (Apr. 2022)

VA - Marietta

GA

76,882

100%

20.0

Delivered (Dec. 2021) / Acquired (May 2022)

VA - Columbus

GA

67,793

100%

20.0

Delivered (Jan. 2022) / Acquired (July 2022)

VA - Phoenix

AZ

257,294

100%

20.0

Delivered (Feb. 2022) / Acquired (Nov. 2022)

VA - Corpus Christi

TX

69,276

100%

20.0

Development / Future Acquisition

VA - Jacksonville

FL

193,100

100%

20.0

Development / Future Acquisition

Totals

 

1,214,165

100%

19.6(1)

 

(1) Weighted average by leased square foot.

Year to date, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through the JV, seven properties for an aggregate pro rata contractual purchase price of approximately $252.2 million, comprised of (i) $107.7 million of wholly owned acquisitions; and (ii) $144.5 million of pro rata acquisitions through the Company’s JV. As of the date of this release, Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 87 properties totaling 8.9 million square feet.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on November 1, 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 292 M - -
Net income 2022 21,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,0x
Yield 2022 6,69%
Capitalization 1 438 M 1 438 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,78x
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
William Cattell Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan G. Baivier Executive VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Darrell William Crate Chairman
William Harrison Binnie Independent Director
Cynthia A. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.-30.89%1 438
EQUINIX, INC.-20.24%62 432
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-9.41%40 671
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-37.09%31 993
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-30.88%25 289
W. P. CAREY INC.-2.04%16 722