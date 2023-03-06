Advanced search
    DEA   US27616P1030

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.

(DEA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
15.14 USD   +0.60%
06:20aEasterly Government Properties : Investor Presentation - March 2023
03/02Easterly Government Properties to Participate in the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference
02/28EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easterly Government Properties : Investor Presentation - March 2023

03/06/2023 | 06:20am EST
Investor Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (the "Company"). This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification, or pursuant to an effective exemption to registration or qualification, under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This presentation is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or that would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

In considering any performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past or projected performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that any entity referenced herein will achieve comparable results or that illustrative returns, if any, will be met. Statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and the delivery of this presentation at any time shall under no circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except that may be otherwise required by law.

This presentation contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those forecasts due to the impact of many factors, of which many are beyond the control of the Company. The words "believe" "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "aim," "forecast," "project," "will," "may," "might," "should," "could" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements

regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth, including property acquisitions and development activities; liquidity and capital resources; the government's demand for leased property; economic outlook and industry trends; and the strength and competency of competitors.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. The Company may not achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, important factors that, in the view of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the achievement of the anticipated levels of profitability, changes in the U.S. government's demand for leased versus owned property, changes in the aggregate size of the U.S. government and its agencies, difficulties in completing and successfully integrating acquisitions, risks associated with our joint venture activities, unfavorable business and economic conditions in the United States and globally, and general volatility of the capital and credit markets, and the other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Descriptions of the Company's calculations and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric can be found in our most recent Supplemental Information Package available on our website and included as exhibit 99.2 to our Form 8-K dated February 28, 2023.

This presentation also contains market statistics and industry data that are subject to uncertainty and are not necessarily reflective of market conditions. Although the Company believes that these statistics and data are reasonable, they have been derived from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of any third party data presented herein, including comparable company information that is taken or derived from public filings or releases.

2

I. The Easterly Strategy

I. The Easterly Strategy

3

How our Shareholders Make Money

Stable Cash Flow

Highest Quality Credit Tenant

Superior Risk

Adjusted Returns

Accretive Acquisitions

Opportunistic Development

4

Focus on Mission-Critical U.S. Government Agencies

Easterly underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency

Agency Selection

  • Target U.S. Government agencies with enduring missions
    • Growing federal agencies
    • Subject of increased priority
    • Security related

Target Market

  • Major federal buildings of Class A construction
  • At least 85% leased to a single U.S. Government tenant
  • In excess of 40,000 RSF with expansion potential

Additional Criteria

  • In strategic locations to facilitate the tenant agency's mission
  • Less than 20 years old, when considering acquisitions
  • Minimum lease term of ten years, when considering development projects
  • Specialized build-to-suit features
  • Focused on environmental sustainability

Source: GSA and proprietary research

  1. Data as of 2013. Figure is no longer tracked by the government.
  2. Based on GSA's Leased Inventory from July 2018.

U.S. Federal Leases

550 Million RSF

(55,000 Locations)(1)

GSA Inventory(2)

188 Million RSF

(8,100 Leases; 6,800 Locations)

Properties > 40,000 RSF(2)

119 Million RSF

(1,000 Leases; 800 Locations)

TARGET GSA MARKET

Single Tenant Leased

71 Million RSF

(500 Leases & Locations)

TARGET VA MARKET

Single Tenant Leased

4 Million RSF

(50 Leases & Locations)

TOTAL MARKET

Single Tenant

Leased

75 Million RSF

(550 Leases &

Locations)

5

Disclaimer

Easterly Government Properties Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 289 M - -
Net income 2023 16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 126x
Yield 2023 6,74%
Capitalization 1 374 M 1 374 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,89x
EV / Sales 2024 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,14 $
Average target price 15,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Cattell Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan G. Baivier Executive VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Darrell William Crate Chairman
Ray Blake Director-Engineering
James F. Dunn Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.6.10%1 374
EQUINIX, INC.7.69%65 423
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.67%42 597
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.71%30 863
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.26%24 895
W. P. CAREY INC.5.41%17 351