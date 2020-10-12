Easterly Government Properties : Investor Presentation - September 2020 0 10/12/2020 | 12:55pm EDT Send by mail :

This presentation is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or that would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. In considering any performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past or projected performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that any entity referenced herein will achieve comparable results or that illustrative returns, if any, will be met. Statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and the delivery of this presentation at any time shall under no circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except that may be otherwise required by law. The words "believe" "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "aim," "forecast," "project," "will," "may," "might," "should," "could" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth, including property acquisitions and development activities; liquidity and capital resources; the government's demand for leased property; economic outlook and industry trends; and the strength and competency of competitors. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. The Company may not achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, important factors that, in the view of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the achievement of the anticipated levels of profitability, changes in the U.S. government's demand for leased versus owned property, changes in the aggregate size of the U.S. government and its agencies, the impact of general business and economic conditions, including the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies and general volatility of the capital and credit markets, and the other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020 as supplemented by our quarterly report on From 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Descriptions of the Company's calculations and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric can be found in our most recent Supplemental Information Package available on our website and included as exhibit 99.2 to our Form 8-K dated August 4, 2020. This presentation also contains market statistics and industry data that are subject to uncertainty and are not necessarily reflective of market conditions. Although the Company believes that these statistics and data are reasonable, they have been derived from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of any third party data presented herein, including comparable company information that is taken or derived from public filings or releases. 2 How our Shareholders Make Money Stable Cash Flow Highest quality credit tenant Superior Risk Adjusted Returns Accretive Acquisitions Opportunistic Development 3 Focus on Mission-Critical U.S. Government Agencies Easterly underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency Agency Selection Target U.S. Government agencies with enduring missions

Growing federal agencies Subject of increased priority Security related

Target Market Major federal buildings of Class A construction

At least 85% leased to a single U.S. Government tenant

In excess of 40,000 RSF with expansion potential Additional Criteria In strategic locations to facilitate the tenant agency's mission

to facilitate the tenant agency's mission Less than 20 years old , when considering acquisitions

, when considering acquisitions Minimum lease term of ten years, when considering development projects

when considering development projects Specialized build-to-suit features

features Focused on environmental sustainability Source: GSA and proprietary research Data as of 2013. Figure is no longer tracked by the government. Based on GSA's Leased Inventory from July 2018. U.S. Federal Leases 550 Million RSF (55,000 Locations)(1) GSA Inventory(2) 188 Million RSF (8,100 Leases; 6,800 Locations) Properties > 40,000 RSF(2) 119 Million RSF (1,000 Leases; 800 Locations) TARGET GSA MARKET Single Tenant Leased 71 Million RSF (500 Leases & Locations) TARGET VA MARKET Single Tenant Leased 4 Million RSF (50 Leases & Locations) TOTAL MARKET Single Tenant Leased 75 Million RSF (550 Leases & Locations)4 Easterly's Acquisition Analysis THREE-PART UNDERWRITING Before purchasing any building, Easterly performs a three-part underwriting analysis to determine if the asset should be introduced into Easterly's growing portfolio Agency Mission building is critical to the Mission Building ▪ Mission performed in operation of the agency Requires special building features and functionality to perform mission

Core mission is agnostic to either political party Agency Underlying tenant agency has a growing mission within the country

Agency's mission is inherent to the functioning and operation of the United States Building Young

Build-to-suit design

design Strategic location

Meets strict commercial real estate underwriting criteria

Accretive to the Company = the Easterly portfolio 5 High Quality Portfolio of U.S. Government-Leased Assets Portfolio Snapshot Geographic Footprint Number of Operating Properties 75 Total Rentable Square Feet 7.0 million(2) GSA Regions Weighted Average Age 13.2 years(1)(2) % Leased 100%(2) Weighted Average Remaining Region 10 Region 8 Region 9 Region 5 Region 6 Region 1 Region 2 Region3 Region 11 Lease Term 7.7(3) Ann. Lease Income / Leased SF $33.57 Average Building Size 93.0k square feet ▪ Office (71%) ▪ VA Outpatient (10%) Property Type ▪ Lab (8%) (Based on RSF) ▪ Courthouse/Office (4%) ▪ Other (7%)(4) Region 4 Region 7 Region 10 Region 9 1. New England 7. Greater Southwest 2. Northeast & Caribbean 8. Rocky Mountain 3. Mid-Atlantic 9. Pacific Rim 4. Southeast Sunbelt 10. Northwest / Arctic 5. Great Lakes 11. National Capital 6. The Heartland Note: Figures and metrics are as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile. Lease term does not include renewal options. Weighted average age is based on rentable square feet. Age is based on the property's original date of construction, or its r enovation-to-suit date, if applicable. (2) 15,215-square feet at DHA - Aurora were excluded from total rentable square feet as the Company attributed no value to this space at acquisition. 6 Weighted average remaining lease term is based on leased square feet. Includes Warehouse, Distribution, and Manufacturing. 2020 Acquisitions to Date DHA - Aurora FBI / DEA - El Paso VA - Mobile VA - Chico FBI - Mobile Tenant(s) Federal Bureau of Defense Health Investigation (FBI) / Department of Department of Federal Bureau of Agency (DHA) Drug Enforcement Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Affairs (VA) Investigation (FBI) Administration (DEA) Rentable SF 101,285 (1) 203,269 79,212 51,647 76,112 Percentage Leased 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Year Built / Renovated 1998 / 2018 1998 - 2005 2018 2019 2001 Lease Expiration Year 2034 2028 2033 2034 2029 Property Attributes ▪ Build-to-suit ▪ Three-building ▪ Recently ▪ Recently ▪ Build-to-suit facility ▪ facility build-to-suit completed, build- completed, build- ▪ Three story office Includes compound to-suit facility to-suit facility building and upgraded data ▪ Serves as one of ▪ Services provided ▪ Services provided single-story center with raised the 56 field offices include primary include primary vehicle flooring, a for the FBI and care, mental care, audiology, maintenance conference one of 23 health care, and laboratory facility facility, security, domestic division laboratory services, mental ▪ Serves as one of lighting and other offices for the services health, nutrition, the 56 field offices specific tenant DEA ▪ Serves as a otolaryngology for the FBI and finishes ▪ Includes security replacement (ENT), a oversees ▪ Houses the features such as facility for the prior pharmacy, social operations across General Law SCIF space, VA clinic in Mobile work and 36 counties and Division, the ballistic glass, and serves women's health five satellite offices Appeals, redundant power approximately ▪ Co-located near ▪ Includes perimeter Hearings and systems, a secure 54,000 veterans the Chico VA fencing, controlled Claims Collection garage parking in the surrounding Readjustment access and vehicle Division and the and a Visitors region Counseling repair annex Program Integrity Screening Facility Service Center Office (VSF) (1) 15,215-square feet at DHA - Aurora were excluded from total rentable square feet as the Company attributed no value to this space at acquisition. 7 Focused on stable, recurring cash flows backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government Rental Income ($, in billions) $4.5 $4.0 $3.5 $3.0 $2.5 $2.0 $1.5 $1.0 $0.5 $0.0 $4.2b $1.8b Portfolio Today(1) Portfolio Today + 10 Years(2) 8 Portfolio as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile. Assuming all current leases with the U.S. Government in the Easterly portfolio are renewed for a 10-year lease term with a 10% increase in rent upon its current lease expiration. Illustrative Example of How Easterly Thinks About Renewals MARKET REPLACEMENT RENTCOST Lease Renewal Analysis Bullseye Property fulfills the right mix of mission criticality, tenant agency representation and customized building features

Company bases renewal price upon replacement cost for this asset

for this asset "Bullseye" represents the vast majority of the Easterly Portfolio Plain Vanilla Property fulfills important missions for tenant agencies but within a more typical office setting

Company bases renewal price upon local market rent for this asset class

for this asset class "Plain vanilla" represents a very small portion of the Easterly Portfolio 9 Green roof top; constructed utilizing materials with 30% recycled content, FBI - Salt Lake City Roof top solar panels, USFS - Albuquerque Easterly's Green Portfolio Easterly has earned 21 LEED ® (1) certifications across the portfolio, reflecting the Company's commitment to Green initiatives 329 well geothermal field (230' deep, 28 zones), FBI - Omaha Use of native or adaptive plant species to reduce the need for irrigation, EPA - Lenexa (1) As of 6/30/2020. 10 Attractive Market Opportunity The U.S. Government is the largest employer in the world and the largest office tenant in the U.S. Favorable Market Dynamics

GSA-leased inventory has grown 23.3% since 1998 (as compared to a 1.1% decline for GSA-owned), and the GSA now rents more than it owns (1) Given recent federal budget constraints, we believe it is likely that the U.S. Government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets

Fragmented Market

The largest owners of Federally-leased assets own approximately 25.0% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 5.4% (2) No national broker or clearing house for GSA-leased properties

High Barriers to Entry

Knowledge of GSA procurement process, protocols and culture Understanding of mission and hierarchy of tenant agencies Proven experience in acquiring, developing and managing GSA properties Access to capital

Favorable Demand Dynamics GSA-Leased Inventory has Grown Faster than GSA-Owned Inventory(1) Growth since '98 23.3% (1.1%) (3) Top Owners of Federally-Leased Real Estate(2) f(in thousands) RSF % Market Ownership Boyd Watterson 10,062 5.4% Easterly Government Properties 6,801 3.6% Office Properties Income Trust 6,273 3.3% NGP 5,102 2.7% USAA Real Estate Company 4,736 2.5% Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) 4,065 2.2% JBG Smith 2,686 1.4% MetLife Real Estate Investments 2,551 1.4% LCOR 2,387 1.3% Brookfield Property Partners 2,300 1.2% Top Owners 46,964 25.0% Total GSA- Leased RSF 187,496 100.0% Source: Company filings, GSA and Colliers International. 11 Based on GSA's FY 2018 State of the Portfolio Snapshot. Based on GSA's Lease Inventory from December 2018, Colliers International Top GSA Property Owners (2020 Edition), and the Easterly Portfolio as of 6/30/20 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile. Sources of Growth Organic Growth Lease renewal spreads CPI-based reimbursement of operating expense increases Value enhancing asset management Acquisitions Sourcing attractive acquisition opportunities through senior management's extensive network of relationships and knowledge of the U.S. Government sector Acquisition of properties that are essential to the mission of select U.S. Government agencies Development Pursuit of U.S. Government build-to-suit opportunities that meet our investment criteria, with minimal speculative development risk Leveraging the reputation and expertise of senior management throughout the U.S. Government procurement process 12 Proven Acquisition Platform with Identified Pipeline Demonstrated Ability to Source Transactions Track Record $350M (Millions) $300M $200M $250M Price $150M Purchase $100M $171M $50M $M 2015 ▪ Since it's inception, Easterly has grown the ▪ Proprietary database tracks target properties portfolio from 2.1 million RSF and 29 properties to its current size of 7.0 million ▪ Tracking an estimated $700 + million of RSF and 75 operating properties(1) Identified Pipeline properties ▪ Longstanding relationships with owners, - Actively evaluating ~$350 million developers and brokers Acquisitions Since IPO 10 9 8 Purchased 7 FBI Richmond 6 Properties 5 $314M Lincoln 4 of 2 $153M Number $213M DEA 3 $157M $88M $109M $81M $66M $73M 1 $48M $53M $52M $37M $25M $15M 0 2016 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Completed Acquisition Number of Properties Purchased 13 As of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile. Development in Detail Long Term, Non- cancelable Leases Premium Brand New Class A Yields Build-to-Suit Properties Easterly Development over 30 years of experience delivering Cost overrun 4.5 million square Highly feet of build-to-suit risk mitigation construction Financeable No Mission speculation - Critical fully leased Facilities 14 Completed Development Projects: FEMA - Tracy & FDA - Alameda FEMA - Tracy Rentable Square Feet 210,373 Property Acquisition October 2017 Date Lease Commencement October 2018 • Serves as Regional Warehouse for emergency supplies for FEMA • One of eight regional distribution centers located throughout the country • 100% leased to FEMA via GSA Notes • 20-year firm term first generation lease • Aids in the delivery of immediate, on-the-ground response in moments of disaster • Houses an inventory of goods that may be needed for FEMA's response to a disaster • Single story, sits on 19 acres of land • Blend of office, warehouse and refrigerated space FDA - Alameda Rentable Square Feet 69,624 Property Acquisition August 2016 Date Lease Commencement August 2019 • Serves as San Francisco Office and Laboratory for the FDA • One of thirteen field laboratories located throughout the country • Modern, Class A laboratory Notes • Houses two wet and dry laboratories for chemistry and microbiology • Approximately 140 district, regional laboratory and administrative personnel located in this facility • Security personnel on site 24/7/365 • 100% leased to FDA via GSA • 20-year firm term first generation lease 15 FDA - Lenexa: Active Development Project FDA - Lenexa Est. Rentable Square Feet 59,690 Property Acquisition Date May 2017 Est. Lease Commencement 4Q 2020 • Modern, Class A laboratory • Will serve as Kansas City Office and Laboratory for the FDA Notes • One of thirteen field laboratories located throughout the country • 100% leased to FDA via GSA upon completion • 20-year/15-year firm term first generation lease 16 Note: Square footage and estimated lease commencement date are subject to change throughout the development process. FDA - Atlanta: Active Development Project FDA - Atlanta Approx. Rentable Square Feet 162,000 Property Acquisition Date August 2019 Expected Lease Commencement Date 4Q 2022 • Will serve as one of 13 regional laboratories strategically located throughout the country • 100% leased to FDA via GSA • 20-year firm term first generation lease • Will house both laboratory and office space for the Atlanta District Office as well as the Southeast Food and Feed Laboratory and Southeast Tobacco Laboratory Notes • Will oversee regulatory operations within the Atlanta region • Will house four separate laboratories for nutritional analysis, chemistry, microbiology and tobacco • Will meet the requirements of the National Institute of Health Design Requirements Manual • Covers operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico 17 Note: Square footage, estimated lease commencement date, and design rendering are subject to change throughout the development process. Easterly's Capital Structure is Positioned for Growth Pro Forma Market Capitalization ($ in millions) Common Shares - Fully Diluted Basis 91.2 Closing Price as of 06/30/2020 $23.12 Equity Market Capitalization - Fully Diluted Basis $2,108.7 Secured Mortgage Debt $206.0 Revolving Credit Facility 0.0 Term Loan Facilities 250.0 Senior Unsecured Notes 450.0 Total Debt $906.0 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (17.8) Net Debt $888.3 Total Enterprise Value $3,005.8 Credit Metrics: Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value 29.8% Adjusted Net Debt to Annualized Quarterly Pro Forma EBITDA 5.6x Annualized Quarterly Pro Forma EBITDA / Cash Interest 4.3x Attractive in-place debt with no maturities until 2022 and full Revolver capacity Pro Forma Debt Profile ($ in millions) Balance Stated Rate Maturity ICE - Charleston $16.8 4.21% 2027 USFS II - Albuquerque 16.1 4.46% 2026 DEA - Pleasanton 15.7 L+1.50% 2023 CBP - Savannah 12.4 3.40% 2033 MEPCOM - Jacksonville 8.5 4.41% 2025 VA - Loma Linda 127.5 3.59% 2027 VA - Golden 9.1 5.00% 2024 Total Secured Debt $206.0 3.65% 2027 Revolving Credit Facility $0.0 L+1.30% 2022 Term Loan Facilities (1) 250.0 2.67% / 3.96% Multiple Senior Unsecured Notes 450.0 3.95% Multiple Total Debt $906.0 3.74% 2027 Adjusted Net Debt (2) $838.3 Debt Maturity Schedule Revolving Credit Facility Secured Debt Term Loan Facility Senior Unsecured Notes $450.0 $15.7 $100.0 $9.1 $150.0 $181.2 $100.0 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter Note: All amounts and metrics are as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile with the assumption that the acquisition was funded using 100% equity at a net price of $22.72/share through shares of common stock settled subsequent to the Company's 8-K filing dated August 4, 2020. All debt balances exclude unamortized premiums / discounts and deferred financing fees. See the Company's most recent Supplementa l Information Package available on the Company's website and included as exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K dated August 4, 2020 for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures. (1) The Company's 2016 and 2018 Term Loans have interest rates effectively fixed at 2.67% and 3.96% respectively, given the Company's execution of interest rate swaps. (2) Adjusted Net Debt is equal to the entire anticipated lump sum reimbursement for FDA - Lenexa, as well as 40% of additional costs in excess of the lump sum reimbursement for FDA - Lenexa. 18 Investment Highlights OVER 98% OF LEASE INCOME BACKED BY FULL FAITH AND CREDIT OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT FBI - San Antonio DEFINABLE EDGE IN U.S. GOVERNMENT-LEASED SECTOR VA - San Jose CONSERVATIVE BALANCE SHEET & SUPERIOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCED AND ALIGNED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH DEEP GSA EXPERTISE CBP - Savannah 19 Appendix Experienced Management Team and Board Management Team Board of Directors Name / Position Experience ▪ Co-Founded Easterly Partners in 2011, an William Trimble, III investment and management firm focused on GSA- Chief Executive leased properties Officer & President ▪ Over 25 years of investment management experience Meghan Baivier ▪ Appointed COO of Easterly in 2015 and CFO in 2016 EVP & Chief ▪ Previously with Citigroup's Real Estate and Lodging Financial and Investment Banking group Operating Officer ▪ Founder of Western Devcon, a leading owner and Michael Ibe developer of GSA assets ▪ Development expertise in build-to-suit properties for EVP - Development the GSA & Acquisitions ▪ Over 30 years of development and construction management experience Alison Bernard ▪ Joined Easterly Capital as CFO in 2011 and appointed CFO of Easterly Partners in 2012 EVP & Chief ▪ Previously with Summit Partners and Accounting Officer PricewaterhouseCoopers Ron Kendall ▪ Over 32 years of federal real estate experience ▪ Former Federal Executive, worked in senior EVP - Government management positions in all 3 Branches, including Relations 26 years with GSA Name / Position Experience ▪ Co-Founded Easterly Partners in 2011 Darrell Crate ▪ 27 years of institutional investment experience Chairman ▪ Former CFO of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) from 1998 - 2011 Michael Ibe ▪ EVP - Development & Acquisitions Vice Chairman William Trimble, III ▪ Chief Executive Officer & President Director William Binnie ▪ CEO & President of Carlisle Capital Corporation Lead Independent ▪ Founder, Former Chairman & CEO of Carlisle Plastics Director ▪ Co-Founder and Managing Director of WaterRev Cynthia Fisher ▪ Co-Founder, former President and Director of ViaCell Director (formerly NASDAQ: VIAC) ▪ Director, The Boston Beer Co. (NYSE: SAM) ▪ Managing Partner of FHR Capital, LLC, a privately held Scott Freeman real estate investment and advisory company Director ▪ Former Managing Director and Global Head of Portfolio Management of Colony Capital, Inc. Emil Henry, Jr. ▪ Founder and CEO of Tiger Infrastructure ▪ Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Director ▪ Director, StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) Andrew Pulliam ▪ Over 20 years of experience in federally leased real estate acquisitions, dispositions and financing EVP - Acquisitions & ▪ Formerly with Republic Properties Corporation and Portfolio Alpine Realty Investments Management Tara Innes Director Former Managing Director of Fixed Income Research at AIG Asset Management

Former Managing Director for REITs/Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings

Co-Founder of The Credit Roundtable Senior management owns approximately 9% of Easterly Government Properties (1) (1) On a fully-diluted basis, assuming all OP units and LTIP units that have been earned and vested are converted to REIT shares, as of 6/30/2020. 21 Overview of a Typical Government Lease Type of Lease Tenants Lease Term (1) Base Rent Tenant Reimbursement Tenant Improvements Renewal Rate Modified gross lease

U.S. Government agencies

Initial term of typically 10 - 20 years

Renewal leases typically 5 - 10 years

Base rent for initial term is generally set at a flat rate for the life of the lease

Operating Expenses: Tenant required to pay a portion of the increases after the initial base year (Urban CPI - based)

Tenant required to pay a portion of the increases after the initial base year (Urban CPI - based) Property Taxes: Tenant is typically required to pay for any increase after the initial base year

Tenant is typically required to pay for any increase after the initial base year Certain leases may include a TI allowance within base rent which is amortized over the life of the lease

Other alterations made at tenant's expense, generally managed and performed by Easterly

New base rent reset based on:

Inflation Replacement cost of the building at time of renewal Enhancements to the property since the date of the prior lease

22 Note: The above represents a general description of a typical lease with U.S. Government agencies. Leases are typically based on the GSA form lease, but the terms and conditions of any actual lease may vary from the terms described above. (1) Some leases include a "soft term" following an initial guaranteed term that allows the tenant the right to terminate the lea se before the stated term expires. Summary of Development Project Costs Conceptual Overview Development projects consist of two types of costs:

Shell & Tenant Improvement (TI) Allowance TI Lump-Sum Reimbursement

TI Lump-Sum Reimbursements are borne and financed by DEA through the period of construction

Lump-Sum Reimbursements are borne and financed by DEA through the period of construction Creates "temporary" borrowings / leverage

The U.S. Government is contractually obligated to repay DEA for TI Lump-Sum Reimbursements upon lease commencement Financial Impact (Illustrative example: $100 million project with 20-year firm lease term) % of Total Costs Indicative Indicative One-Time Earnings Impact Cash Impact Shell & TI Allowance TI Lump-Sum Reimbursement Investment generates future rent payments from the U.S. Government Investment repaid by the U.S. Government upon lease commencement Annual Cash Income: 40% 7.0-7.5%Yield-on-Cost N/A ($40mm) ($2.8-3.0mm) Annual GAAP Income: Reimbursement Lump-Sum Reimbursement ($) Received Upon 60% Firm Lease Term (yrs) Completion ($60mm) ($3.0mm) ($60mm) 23 Lease Renewals & Accounting Treatment A GSA lease is comprised of Base Rent and the rent associated with government-dictated Tenant Improvement (TI) Allowance

and the rent associated with government-dictated Upon lease award, Easterly commits to a maximum TI Allowance

Actual TI expenditures can be lower than this maximum (given the incumbent nature of the building) depending on the Government's scope of work

The amount of time it takes for the government to award the lease, approve the actual TI package and for Easterly to complete the TI work can vary (see examples 1 & 2)

Rent associated with TI expenditures is not paid for by the government, nor recognized by Easterly, until TI construction is complete

The following are two examples of potential renewal rent recognition, depending on TI expenditure timing: Example 1 Assumptions Typical GSA structure (flat base rent with reimbursement for increases in Operating Expenses and Real Estate Tax)

15-year lease renewal term

lease renewal term 100,000 RSF

Renewal lease awarded and TIs completed in advance of the current lease expiration Lease 1.0 $37.50/RSF Expires $2.75/RSF annual TI rent Remainder of Lease 1.0: $30.00/RSF Lease 2.0: lease term $34.75/RSF annual total cash rent annual cash base rent TI construction period Lease 2.0 Total Lease 2.0 Lease 2.0 Rent Commences Renewal Award Expiration Example 2 Assumptions Typical GSA structure (flat base rent with reimbursement for increases in Operating Expenses and Real Estate Tax)

15-year lease renewal term

lease renewal term 100,000 RSF

Renewal lease awarded but TIs not completed until after the renewal lease commences Lease 1.0 $37.50/RSF Expires $2.75/RSF annual TI rent Remainder Lease 2.0: Lease 2.0: of lease Lease 1.0: $30.00/RSF term $34.75/RSF $34.75/RSF annual total cash rent annual cash annual cash base base rent rent Lease 2.0 Base Lease 2.0 TI Rent Lease 2.0 Rent Commences Rent Commences Lease 2.0 Renewal Award Expiration TI construction period 24 Representative Acquisitions TREAS - Birmingham 83,676 RSF 2014 - 2029 lease term (15 years) Modern, Class A build-to-suit facility constructed in 2014

Houses the Treasury's Debt Management Services Operation Center, which collects non-tax receivables and debt collection activities.

non-tax receivables and debt collection activities. Highly secure facility equipped with wedge barriers, controlled access, 24/7 monitoring and perimeter fencing VA - Loma Linda 327,614 RSF 2016 - 2036 lease term (20 years) Build-to-suit VA outpatient facility completed in 2016 for the use of the surrounding 72,000 veterans

Located 2 miles from the federally owned VA hospital

State-of-the-art LEED Silver Design

LEED Silver Design Services include: Primary Care, Women's Health, Outpatient Mental Health,

Dental, Imaging, Employee Health, and Blood Draw services JUD - South Bend 30,119 RSF 2012 - 2027 lease term (15 years) A build-to-suit property for the AOC in 1996 - renovated in 2011

Serves the Northern District of Indiana and is responsible for handling bankruptcy cases throughout 11 counties. VA - San Jose ▪ 90,085 RSF ▪ 2018 - 2038 lease term (20 years) ▪ Build-to-suit property for veteran outpatient needs in the surrounding region Part of the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, which provides a wide range of services for more than 67,000 veterans

Services include: Primary Care, Mental Health Care, Women's Health,

Audiology and Speech Pathology, Podiatry, Optometry and Dermatology FBI - Salt Lake City ▪ 169,542 RSF ▪ 2012 - 2032 lease term (20 years) ▪ A build-to-suit property for the FBI completed in 2012 ▪ LEED Gold certified One of FBI's 56 field offices nationwide - serves as a regional HQ for operations in UT, ID and MT

Security features include 100-foot setbacks with designated public, restricted and security buffer zones and perimeter fencing OSHA - Sandy ▪ 75,000 RSF ▪ 2004 - 2024 lease term (20 years) ▪ A build-to-suit property for OSHA in 2003 State-of-the-art forensics lab for the testing of materials and products that have contributed to worker deaths or injuries nationwide 25 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

