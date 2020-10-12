Log in
Easterly Government Properties : Investor Presentation - September 2020

10/12/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Investor Presentation September 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (the "Company"). This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification, or pursuant to an effective exemption to registration or qualification, under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This presentation is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or that would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

In considering any performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past or projected performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that any entity referenced herein will achieve comparable results or that illustrative returns, if any, will be met. Statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and the delivery of this presentation at any time shall under no circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except that may be otherwise required by law.

This presentation contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those forecasts due to the impact of many factors, of which many are beyond the control of the Company. The words "believe" "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "aim," "forecast," "project," "will," "may," "might," "should," "could" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth, including property acquisitions and development activities; liquidity and capital resources; the government's demand for leased property; economic outlook and industry trends; and the strength and competency of competitors.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. The Company may not achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, important factors that, in the view of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the achievement of the anticipated levels of profitability, changes in the U.S. government's demand for leased versus owned property, changes in the aggregate size of the U.S. government and its agencies, the impact of general business and economic conditions, including the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies and general volatility of the capital and credit markets, and the other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020 as supplemented by our quarterly report on From 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Descriptions of the Company's calculations and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric can be found in our most recent Supplemental Information Package available on our website and included as exhibit 99.2 to our Form 8-K dated August 4, 2020.

This presentation also contains market statistics and industry data that are subject to uncertainty and are not necessarily reflective of market conditions. Although the Company believes that these statistics and data are reasonable, they have been derived from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of any third party data presented herein, including comparable company information that is taken or derived from public filings or releases.

2

How our Shareholders Make Money

Stable Cash Flow

Highest quality credit tenant

Superior Risk

Adjusted Returns

Accretive Acquisitions

Opportunistic Development

3

Focus on Mission-Critical U.S. Government Agencies

Easterly underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency

Agency Selection

  • Target U.S. Government agencies with enduring missions
    • Growing federal agencies
    • Subject of increased priority
    • Security related

Target Market

  • Major federal buildings of Class A construction
  • At least 85% leased to a single U.S. Government tenant
  • In excess of 40,000 RSF with expansion potential

Additional Criteria

  • In strategic locations to facilitate the tenant agency's mission
  • Less than 20 years old, when considering acquisitions
  • Minimum lease term of ten years, when considering development projects
  • Specialized build-to-suit features
  • Focused on environmental sustainability

Source: GSA and proprietary research

  1. Data as of 2013. Figure is no longer tracked by the government.
  2. Based on GSA's Leased Inventory from July 2018.

U.S. Federal Leases

550 Million RSF

(55,000 Locations)(1)

GSA Inventory(2)

188 Million RSF

(8,100 Leases; 6,800 Locations)

Properties > 40,000 RSF(2)

119 Million RSF

(1,000 Leases; 800 Locations)

TARGET GSA MARKET

Single Tenant Leased

71 Million RSF

(500 Leases & Locations)

TARGET VA MARKET

Single Tenant Leased

4 Million RSF

(50 Leases & Locations)

TOTAL MARKET

Single Tenant

Leased

75 Million RSF

(550 Leases &

Locations)4

Easterly's Acquisition Analysis

THREE-PART UNDERWRITING

Before purchasing any building, Easterly performs a three-part underwriting analysis to determine if the asset should be introduced into Easterly's growing portfolio

Agency

Mission

building is critical to the

Mission

Building

Mission performed in

operation of the agency

  • Requires special building features and functionality to perform mission
  • Core mission is agnostic to either political party

Agency

  • Underlying tenant agency has a growing mission within the country
  • Agency's mission is inherent to the functioning and operation of the United States

Building

  • Young
  • Build-to-suitdesign
  • Strategic location
  • Meets strict commercial real estate underwriting criteria
  • Accretive to the Company

= the Easterly portfolio

5

High Quality Portfolio of

U.S. Government-Leased Assets

Portfolio Snapshot

Geographic Footprint

Number of Operating Properties

75

Total Rentable Square Feet

7.0 million(2)

GSA Regions

Weighted Average Age

13.2 years(1)(2)

% Leased

100%(2)

Weighted Average Remaining

Region 10

Region 8

Region 9

Region 5

Region 6

Region 1

Region 2

Region3

Region 11

Lease Term

7.7(3)

Ann. Lease Income / Leased SF

$33.57

Average Building Size

93.0k square feet

Office (71%)

VA Outpatient (10%)

Property Type

Lab (8%)

(Based on RSF)

Courthouse/Office (4%)

Other (7%)(4)

Region 4

Region 7

Region 10

Region 9

1.

New England

7.

Greater Southwest

2.

Northeast & Caribbean

8.

Rocky Mountain

3.

Mid-Atlantic

9.

Pacific Rim

4.

Southeast Sunbelt

10.

Northwest / Arctic

5.

Great Lakes

11.

National Capital

6.

The Heartland

Note: Figures and metrics are as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile. Lease term does not include renewal options.

  1. Weighted average age is based on rentable square feet. Age is based on the property's original date of construction, or its r enovation-to-suit date, if applicable.

(2)

15,215-square feet at DHA - Aurora were excluded from total rentable square feet as the Company attributed no value to this space at acquisition.

6

  1. Weighted average remaining lease term is based on leased square feet.
  2. Includes Warehouse, Distribution, and Manufacturing.

2020 Acquisitions to Date

DHA - Aurora FBI / DEA - El Paso VA - Mobile

VA - Chico

FBI - Mobile

Tenant(s)

Federal Bureau of

Defense Health

Investigation (FBI) /

Department of

Department of

Federal Bureau of

Agency (DHA)

Drug Enforcement

Veterans Affairs (VA)

Veterans Affairs (VA)

Investigation (FBI)

Administration (DEA)

Rentable SF

101,285 (1)

203,269

79,212

51,647

76,112

Percentage Leased

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Year Built / Renovated

1998 / 2018

1998 - 2005

2018

2019

2001

Lease Expiration Year

2034

2028

2033

2034

2029

Property Attributes

Build-to-suit

Three-building

Recently

Recently

Build-to-suit facility

facility

build-to-suit

completed, build-

completed, build-

Three story office

Includes

compound

to-suit facility

to-suit facility

building and

upgraded data

Serves as one of

Services provided

Services provided

single-story

center with raised

the 56 field offices

include primary

include primary

vehicle

flooring, a

for the FBI and

care, mental

care, audiology,

maintenance

conference

one of 23

health care, and

laboratory

facility

facility, security,

domestic division

laboratory

services, mental

Serves as one of

lighting and other

offices for the

services

health, nutrition,

the 56 field offices

specific tenant

DEA

Serves as a

otolaryngology

for the FBI and

finishes

Includes security

replacement

(ENT), a

oversees

Houses the

features such as

facility for the prior

pharmacy, social

operations across

General Law

SCIF space,

VA clinic in Mobile

work and

36 counties and

Division, the

ballistic glass,

and serves

women's health

five satellite offices

Appeals,

redundant power

approximately

Co-located near

Includes perimeter

Hearings and

systems, a secure

54,000 veterans

the Chico VA

fencing, controlled

Claims Collection

garage parking

in the surrounding

Readjustment

access and vehicle

Division and the

and a Visitors

region

Counseling

repair annex

Program Integrity

Screening Facility

Service Center

Office

(VSF)

(1) 15,215-square feet at DHA - Aurora were excluded from total rentable square feet as the Company attributed no value to this space at acquisition.

7

Focused on stable, recurring cash flows backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government

Rental Income ($, in billions)

$4.5

$4.0

$3.5

$3.0

$2.5

$2.0

$1.5

$1.0

$0.5

$0.0

$4.2b

$1.8b

Portfolio Today(1)

Portfolio Today + 10 Years(2)

8

  1. Portfolio as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile.
  2. Assuming all current leases with the U.S. Government in the Easterly portfolio are renewed for a 10-year lease term with a 10% increase in rent upon its current lease expiration.

Illustrative Example of How Easterly Thinks About Renewals

MARKET REPLACEMENT

RENTCOST

Lease Renewal Analysis

Bullseye

  • Property fulfills the right mix of mission criticality, tenant agency representation and customized building features
  • Company bases renewal price upon replacement costfor this asset
  • "Bullseye" represents the vast majority of the Easterly Portfolio

Plain Vanilla

  • Property fulfills important missions for tenant agencies but within a more typical office setting
  • Company bases renewal price upon local market rentfor this asset class
  • "Plain vanilla" represents a very small portion of the Easterly Portfolio

9

Green roof top; constructed utilizing materials with 30% recycled content, FBI - Salt Lake City
Roof top solar panels, USFS - Albuquerque
Easterly's Green Portfolio
Easterly has earned 21 LEED® (1)

certifications across the portfolio, reflecting the Company's commitment to Green initiatives

329 well geothermal field (230' deep, 28 zones), FBI - Omaha

Use of native or adaptive plant species to reduce the need for irrigation, EPA - Lenexa

(1) As of 6/30/2020.

10

Attractive Market Opportunity

The U.S. Government is the largest employer in the world and the largest office tenant in the U.S.

  • Favorable Market Dynamics
    • GSA-leasedinventory has grown 23.3% since 1998 (as compared to a 1.1% decline for GSA-owned), and the GSA now rents more than it owns(1)
    • Given recent federal budget constraints, we believe it is likely that the U.S. Government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets
  • Fragmented Market
    • The largest owners of Federally-leased assets own approximately 25.0% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 5.4%(2)
    • No national broker or clearing house for GSA-leased properties
  • High Barriers to Entry
    • Knowledge of GSA procurement process, protocols and culture
    • Understanding of mission and hierarchy of tenant agencies
    • Proven experience in acquiring, developing and managing GSA properties
    • Access to capital

Favorable Demand Dynamics

GSA-Leased Inventory has Grown Faster than GSA-Owned Inventory(1)

Growth

since '98

23.3%

(1.1%)

(3)

Top Owners of Federally-Leased Real Estate(2)

f(in thousands)

RSF

% Market Ownership

Boyd Watterson

10,062

5.4%

Easterly Government Properties

6,801

3.6%

Office Properties Income Trust

6,273

3.3%

NGP

5,102

2.7%

USAA Real Estate Company

4,736

2.5%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT)

4,065

2.2%

JBG Smith

2,686

1.4%

MetLife Real Estate Investments

2,551

1.4%

LCOR

2,387

1.3%

Brookfield Property Partners

2,300

1.2%

Top Owners

46,964

25.0%

Total GSA- Leased RSF

187,496

100.0%

Source: Company filings, GSA and Colliers International.

11

  1. Based on GSA's FY 2018 State of the Portfolio Snapshot.
  2. Based on GSA's Lease Inventory from December 2018, Colliers International Top GSA Property Owners (2020 Edition), and the Easterly Portfolio as of 6/30/20 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile.

Sources of Growth

Organic Growth

Lease renewal spreads

CPI-based reimbursement of operating expense increases

Value enhancing asset

management

Acquisitions

Sourcing attractive acquisition opportunities through senior management's extensive network of relationships and knowledge of the U.S. Government sector

Acquisition of properties that are essential to the mission of select U.S. Government agencies

Development

Pursuit of U.S. Government build-to-suit opportunities that meet our investment criteria, with minimal speculative development risk

Leveraging the reputation and

expertise of senior

management throughout the U.S. Government procurement process

12

Proven Acquisition Platform with Identified Pipeline

Demonstrated Ability to Source Transactions

Track Record

$350M

(Millions)

$300M

$200M

$250M

Price

$150M

Purchase

$100M

$171M

$50M

$M

2015

Since it's inception, Easterly has grown the

Proprietary database tracks target properties

portfolio from 2.1 million RSF and 29

properties to its current size of 7.0 million

Tracking an estimated $700 + million of

RSF and 75 operating properties(1)

Identified Pipeline

properties

Longstanding relationships with owners,

- Actively evaluating ~$350 million

developers and brokers

Acquisitions Since IPO

10

9

8

Purchased

7

FBI Richmond

6

Properties

5

$314M

Lincoln

4

of

2

$153M

Number

$213M

DEA

3

$157M

$88M

$109M

$81M

$66M

$73M

1

$48M

$53M

$52M

$37M

$25M

$15M

0

2016

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Completed Acquisition

Number of Properties Purchased

13

  1. As of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile.

Development in Detail

Long Term,

Non-

cancelable

Leases

Premium

Brand New

Class A

Yields

Build-to-Suit

Properties

Easterly

Development

over 30 years of

experience delivering

Cost overrun

4.5 million square

Highly

feet of build-to-suit

risk mitigation

construction

Financeable

No

Mission

speculation -

Critical

fully leased

Facilities

14

Completed Development Projects: FEMA - Tracy & FDA - Alameda

FEMA - Tracy

Rentable Square Feet

210,373

Property Acquisition

October 2017

Date

Lease Commencement

October 2018

• Serves as Regional Warehouse for emergency

supplies for FEMA

• One of eight regional distribution centers located throughout the country

• 100% leased to FEMA via GSA

Notes

• 20-year firm term first generation lease

• Aids in the delivery of immediate, on-the-ground

response in moments of disaster

• Houses an inventory of goods that may be needed for

FEMA's response to a disaster

• Single story, sits on 19 acres of land

• Blend of office, warehouse and refrigerated space

FDA - Alameda

Rentable Square Feet

69,624

Property Acquisition

August 2016

Date

Lease Commencement

August 2019

• Serves as San Francisco Office and Laboratory for

the FDA

• One of thirteen field laboratories located throughout the country

• Modern, Class A laboratory

Notes

• Houses two wet and dry laboratories for chemistry

and microbiology

• Approximately 140 district, regional laboratory and

administrative personnel located in this facility

• Security personnel on site 24/7/365

• 100% leased to FDA via GSA

• 20-year firm term first generation lease

15

FDA - Lenexa: Active Development Project

FDA - Lenexa

Est. Rentable Square Feet

59,690

Property Acquisition Date

May 2017

Est. Lease Commencement

4Q 2020

• Modern, Class A laboratory

• Will serve as Kansas City Office and Laboratory for the FDA

Notes

• One of thirteen field laboratories located throughout the country

• 100% leased to FDA via GSA upon completion

• 20-year/15-year firm term first generation lease

16

Note: Square footage and estimated lease commencement date are subject to change throughout the development process.

FDA - Atlanta: Active Development Project

FDA - Atlanta

Approx. Rentable Square Feet

162,000

Property Acquisition Date

August 2019

Expected Lease Commencement Date

4Q 2022

• Will serve as one of 13 regional laboratories strategically located throughout the country

• 100% leased to FDA via GSA

• 20-year firm term first generation lease

• Will house both laboratory and office space for the Atlanta District Office as well as the

Southeast Food and Feed Laboratory and Southeast Tobacco Laboratory

Notes

• Will oversee regulatory operations within the Atlanta region

• Will house four separate laboratories for nutritional analysis, chemistry, microbiology

and tobacco

• Will meet the requirements of the National Institute of Health Design Requirements

Manual

• Covers operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi,

North Carolina, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico

17

Note: Square footage, estimated lease commencement date, and design rendering are subject to change throughout the development process.

Easterly's Capital Structure is Positioned for Growth

Pro Forma Market Capitalization

($ in millions)

Common Shares - Fully Diluted Basis

91.2

Closing Price as of 06/30/2020

$23.12

Equity Market Capitalization - Fully Diluted Basis

$2,108.7

Secured Mortgage Debt

$206.0

Revolving Credit Facility

0.0

Term Loan Facilities

250.0

Senior Unsecured Notes

450.0

Total Debt

$906.0

Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents

(17.8)

Net Debt

$888.3

Total Enterprise Value

$3,005.8

Credit Metrics:

Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value

29.8%

Adjusted Net Debt to Annualized Quarterly Pro Forma EBITDA

5.6x

Annualized Quarterly Pro Forma EBITDA / Cash Interest

4.3x

Attractive in-place debt with no maturities until 2022 and full Revolver capacity

Pro Forma Debt Profile

($ in millions)

Balance

Stated Rate

Maturity

ICE - Charleston

$16.8

4.21%

2027

USFS II - Albuquerque

16.1

4.46%

2026

DEA - Pleasanton

15.7

L+1.50%

2023

CBP - Savannah

12.4

3.40%

2033

MEPCOM - Jacksonville

8.5

4.41%

2025

VA - Loma Linda

127.5

3.59%

2027

VA - Golden

9.1

5.00%

2024

Total Secured Debt

$206.0

3.65%

2027

Revolving Credit Facility

$0.0

L+1.30%

2022

Term Loan Facilities (1)

250.0

2.67% / 3.96%

Multiple

Senior Unsecured Notes

450.0

3.95%

Multiple

Total Debt

$906.0

3.74%

2027

Adjusted Net Debt (2)

$838.3

Debt Maturity Schedule

Revolving Credit Facility

Secured Debt

Term Loan Facility

Senior Unsecured Notes

$450.0

$15.7

$100.0

$9.1

$150.0

$181.2

$100.0

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Note: All amounts and metrics are as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile with the assumption that the acquisition was funded using 100% equity at a net price of $22.72/share through shares of common stock settled subsequent to the Company's 8-K filing dated August 4, 2020. All debt balances exclude unamortized premiums / discounts and deferred financing fees. See the Company's most recent Supplementa l Information Package available on the Company's website and included as exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K dated August 4, 2020 for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

(1)

The Company's 2016 and 2018 Term Loans have interest rates effectively fixed at 2.67% and 3.96% respectively, given the Company's execution of interest rate swaps.

(2)

Adjusted Net Debt is equal to the entire anticipated lump sum reimbursement for FDA - Lenexa, as well as 40% of additional costs in excess of the lump sum reimbursement for FDA - Lenexa.

18

Investment Highlights

OVER 98% OF LEASE INCOME BACKED BY FULL FAITH AND

CREDIT OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT

FBI - San Antonio

DEFINABLE EDGE IN U.S. GOVERNMENT-LEASED SECTOR

VA - San Jose

CONSERVATIVE BALANCE SHEET & SUPERIOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

EXPERIENCED AND ALIGNED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH DEEP GSA

EXPERTISE

CBP - Savannah

19

Appendix

Experienced Management Team and Board

Management Team

Board of Directors

Name / Position

Experience

Co-Founded Easterly Partners in 2011, an

William Trimble, III

investment and management firm focused on GSA-

Chief Executive

leased properties

Officer & President

Over 25 years of investment management

experience

Meghan Baivier

Appointed COO of Easterly in 2015 and CFO in 2016

EVP & Chief

Previously with Citigroup's Real Estate and Lodging

Financial and

Investment Banking group

Operating Officer

Founder of Western Devcon, a leading owner and

Michael Ibe

developer of GSA assets

Development expertise in build-to-suit properties for

EVP - Development

the GSA

& Acquisitions

Over 30 years of development and construction

management experience

Alison Bernard

Joined Easterly Capital as CFO in 2011 and

appointed CFO of Easterly Partners in 2012

EVP & Chief

Previously with Summit Partners and

Accounting Officer

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Ron Kendall

Over 32 years of federal real estate experience

Former Federal Executive, worked in senior

EVP - Government

management positions in all 3 Branches, including

Relations

26 years with GSA

Name / Position

Experience

Co-Founded Easterly Partners in 2011

Darrell Crate

27 years of institutional investment experience

Chairman

Former CFO of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG)

from 1998 - 2011

Michael Ibe

EVP - Development & Acquisitions

Vice Chairman

William Trimble, III

Chief Executive Officer & President

Director

William Binnie

CEO & President of Carlisle Capital Corporation

Lead Independent

Founder, Former Chairman & CEO of Carlisle Plastics

Director

Co-Founder and Managing Director of WaterRev

Cynthia Fisher

Co-Founder, former President and Director of ViaCell

Director

(formerly NASDAQ: VIAC)

Director, The Boston Beer Co. (NYSE: SAM)

Managing Partner of FHR Capital, LLC, a privately held

Scott Freeman

real estate investment and advisory company

Director

Former Managing Director and Global Head of Portfolio

Management of Colony Capital, Inc.

Emil Henry, Jr.

Founder and CEO of Tiger Infrastructure

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury

Director

Director, StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX)

Andrew Pulliam

Over 20 years of experience in federally leased real

estate acquisitions, dispositions and financing

EVP - Acquisitions &

Formerly with Republic Properties Corporation and

Portfolio

Alpine Realty Investments

Management

Tara Innes

Director

  • Former Managing Director of Fixed Income Research at AIG Asset Management
  • Former Managing Director for REITs/Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings
  • Co-Founderof The Credit Roundtable

Senior management owns approximately 9% of Easterly Government Properties (1)

(1)

On a fully-diluted basis, assuming all OP units and LTIP units that have been earned and vested are converted to REIT shares, as of 6/30/2020.

21

Overview of a Typical Government Lease

Type of Lease

Tenants

Lease Term (1)

Base Rent

Tenant Reimbursement

Tenant Improvements

Renewal Rate

  • Modified gross lease
  • U.S. Government agencies
  • Initial term of typically 10 - 20 years
  • Renewal leases typically 5 - 10 years
  • Base rent for initial term is generally set at a flat rate for the life of the lease
  • Operating Expenses:Tenant required to pay a portion of the increases after the initial base year (Urban CPI - based)
  • Property Taxes:Tenant is typically required to pay for any increase after the initial base year
  • Certain leases may include a TI allowance within base rent which is amortized over the life of the lease
  • Other alterations made at tenant's expense, generally managed and performed by Easterly
  • New base rent reset based on:
    • Inflation
    • Replacement cost of the building at time of renewal
    • Enhancements to the property since the date of the prior lease

22

Note: The above represents a general description of a typical lease with U.S. Government agencies. Leases are typically based on the GSA form lease, but the terms and conditions of any actual lease may vary from the terms described above.

(1) Some leases include a "soft term" following an initial guaranteed term that allows the tenant the right to terminate the lea se before the stated term expires.

Summary of Development Project Costs

Conceptual Overview

  • Development projects consist of two types of costs:
    • Shell & Tenant Improvement (TI) Allowance
    • TI Lump-Sum Reimbursement
  • TI Lump-Sum Reimbursements are borne and financed by DEA through the period of construction
    • Creates "temporary" borrowings / leverage
  • The U.S. Government is contractually obligated to repay DEA for TI Lump-Sum Reimbursements upon lease commencement

Financial Impact

(Illustrative example: $100 million project with 20-year firm lease term)

% of Total Costs

Indicative

Indicative One-Time

Earnings Impact

Cash Impact

Shell &

TI

Allowance

TI

Lump-Sum

Reimbursement

Investment generates

future rent payments from

the U.S. Government

Investment repaid by the U.S. Government upon lease commencement

Annual Cash Income:

40%

7.0-7.5%Yield-on-Cost

N/A

($40mm)

($2.8-3.0mm)

Annual GAAP Income:

Reimbursement

Lump-Sum Reimbursement ($)

Received Upon

60%

Firm Lease Term (yrs)

Completion

($60mm)

($3.0mm)

($60mm)

23

Lease Renewals & Accounting Treatment

  • A GSA lease is comprised of Base Rent and the rent associated with government-dictatedTenant Improvement (TI) Allowance
  • Upon lease award, Easterly commits to a maximum TI Allowance
    • Actual TI expenditures can be lower than this maximum (given the incumbent nature of the building) depending on the Government's scope of work
  • The amount of time it takes for the government to award the lease, approve the actual TI package and for Easterly to complete the TI work can vary (see examples 1 & 2)
  • Rent associated with TI expenditures is not paid for by the government, nor recognized by Easterly, until TI construction is complete
  • The following are two examples of potential renewal rent recognition, depending on TI expenditure timing:

Example 1

Assumptions

  • Typical GSA structure (flat base rent with reimbursement for increases in Operating Expenses and Real Estate Tax)
  • 15-yearlease renewal term
  • 100,000 RSF
  • Renewal lease awarded and TIs completed in advance of the current lease expiration

Lease 1.0

$37.50/RSF

Expires

$2.75/RSF

annual TI rent

Remainder of

Lease 1.0: $30.00/RSF

Lease 2.0:

lease term

$34.75/RSF

annual total cash rent

annual cash base

rent

TI construction period

Lease 2.0 Total

Lease 2.0

Lease 2.0

Rent Commences

Renewal Award

Expiration

Example 2

Assumptions

  • Typical GSA structure (flat base rent with reimbursement for increases in Operating Expenses and Real Estate Tax)
  • 15-yearlease renewal term
  • 100,000 RSF
  • Renewal lease awarded but TIs not completed until after the renewal lease commences

Lease 1.0

$37.50/RSF

Expires

$2.75/RSF

annual TI rent

Remainder

Lease 2.0:

Lease 2.0:

of lease

Lease 1.0: $30.00/RSF

term

$34.75/RSF

$34.75/RSF

annual total cash rent

annual cash

annual cash base

base rent

rent

Lease 2.0 Base

Lease 2.0 TI Rent

Lease 2.0

Rent Commences

Rent Commences

Lease 2.0

Renewal Award

Expiration

TI construction period

24

Representative Acquisitions

TREAS - Birmingham

    • 83,676 RSF
    • 2014 - 2029 lease term (15 years)
    • Modern, Class A build-to-suit facility constructed in 2014
  • Houses the Treasury's Debt Management Services Operation Center, which collects non-tax receivables and debt collection activities.
  • Highly secure facility equipped with wedge barriers, controlled access, 24/7 monitoring and perimeter fencing

VA - Loma Linda

    • 327,614 RSF
    • 2016 - 2036 lease term (20 years)
    • Build-to-suitVA outpatient facility completed in 2016 for the use of the surrounding 72,000 veterans
  • Located 2 miles from the federally owned VA hospital
  • State-of-the-artLEED Silver Design
  • Services include: Primary Care, Women's Health, Outpatient Mental Health,
    Dental, Imaging, Employee Health, and Blood Draw services

JUD - South Bend

    • 30,119 RSF
    • 2012 - 2027 lease term (15 years)
    • A build-to-suit property for the AOC in 1996 - renovated in 2011
  • Serves the Northern District of Indiana and is responsible for handling bankruptcy cases throughout 11 counties.

VA - San Jose

90,085 RSF

2018 - 2038 lease term (20 years)

Build-to-suit property for veteran outpatient needs in the surrounding region

  • Part of the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, which provides a wide range of services for more than 67,000 veterans
  • Services include: Primary Care, Mental Health Care, Women's Health,
    Audiology and Speech Pathology, Podiatry, Optometry and Dermatology

FBI - Salt Lake City

169,542 RSF

2012 - 2032 lease term (20 years)

A build-to-suit property for the FBI completed in 2012

LEED Gold certified

  • One of FBI's 56 field offices nationwide - serves as a regional HQ for operations in UT, ID and MT
  • Security features include 100-foot setbacks with designated public, restricted and security buffer zones and perimeter fencing

OSHA - Sandy

75,000 RSF

2004 - 2024 lease term (20 years)

A build-to-suit property for OSHA in 2003

  • State-of-the-artforensics lab for the testing of materials and products that have contributed to worker deaths or injuries nationwide

25

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easterly Government Properties Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 16:54:02 UTC
