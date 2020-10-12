Easterly Government Properties : Investor Presentation - September 2020
Investor Presentation September 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (the "Company"). This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification, or pursuant to an effective exemption to registration or qualification, under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This presentation is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or that would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.
In considering any performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past or projected performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that any entity referenced herein will achieve comparable results or that illustrative returns, if any, will be met. Statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and the delivery of this presentation at any time shall under no circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except that may be otherwise required by law.
This presentation contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements." Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from those forecasts due to the impact of many factors, of which many are beyond the control of the Company. The words "believe" "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "aim," "forecast," "project," "will," "may," "might," "should," "could" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth, including property acquisitions and development activities; liquidity and capital resources; the government's demand for leased property; economic outlook and industry trends; and the strength and competency of competitors.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. The Company may not achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, important factors that, in the view of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the achievement of the anticipated levels of profitability, changes in the U.S. government's demand for leased versus owned property, changes in the aggregate size of the U.S. government and its agencies, the impact of general business and economic conditions, including the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies and general volatility of the capital and credit markets, and the other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020 as supplemented by our quarterly report on From 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Descriptions of the Company's calculations and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP metric can be found in our most recent Supplemental Information Package available on our website and included as exhibit 99.2 to our Form 8-K dated August 4, 2020.
This presentation also contains market statistics and industry data that are subject to uncertainty and are not necessarily reflective of market conditions. Although the Company believes that these statistics and data are reasonable, they have been derived from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy of any third party data presented herein, including comparable company information that is taken or derived from public filings or releases.
How our Shareholders Make Money
Stable Cash Flow
Highest quality credit tenant
Superior Risk
Adjusted Returns
Accretive Acquisitions
Opportunistic Development
Focus on Mission-Critical U.S. Government Agencies
Easterly underwrites the agency and the importance of the building within the hierarchy of the agency
Agency Selection
Target U.S. Government agencies withenduring missions
Growing federal agencies
Subject of increased priority
Security related
Target Market
Major federal buildings ofClass A construction
At least 85% leased to asingle U.S. Government tenant
In excess of40,000 RSF with expansion potential
Additional Criteria
Instrategic locations to facilitate the tenant agency's mission
Less than 20 years old, when considering acquisitions
Minimum lease term of ten years, when considering development projects
Specializedbuild-to-suit features
Focused on environmental sustainability
Source: GSA and proprietary research
Data as of 2013. Figure is no longer tracked by the government.
Based on GSA's Leased Inventory from July 2018.
U.S. Federal Leases
550 Million RSF
(55,000 Locations)(1)
GSA Inventory(2)
188 Million RSF
(8,100 Leases; 6,800 Locations)
Properties > 40,000 RSF(2)
119 Million RSF
(1,000 Leases; 800 Locations)
TARGET GSA MARKET
Single Tenant Leased
71 Million RSF
(500 Leases & Locations)
TARGET VA MARKET
Single Tenant Leased
4 Million RSF
(50 Leases & Locations)
TOTAL MARKET
Single Tenant
Leased
75 Million RSF
(550 Leases &
Locations)4
Easterly's Acquisition Analysis
THREE-PART UNDERWRITING
Before purchasing any building, Easterly performs a three-part underwriting analysis to determine if the asset should be introduced into Easterly's growing portfolio
Agency
Mission
building is critical to the
Mission
Building
▪
Mission performed in
operation of the agency
Requires special building features and functionality to perform mission
Core mission is agnostic to either political party
Agency
Underlying tenant agency has a growing mission within the country
Agency's mission is inherent to the functioning and operation of the United States
Building
Young
Build-to-suitdesign
Strategic location
Meets strict commercial real estate underwriting criteria
Accretive to the Company
= the Easterly portfolio
High Quality Portfolio of
U.S. Government-Leased Assets
Portfolio Snapshot
Geographic Footprint
Number of Operating Properties
75
Total Rentable Square Feet
7.0 million(2)
GSA Regions
Weighted Average Age
13.2 years(1)(2)
% Leased
100%(2)
Weighted Average Remaining
Region 10
Region 8
Region 9
Region 5
Region 6
Region 1
Region 2
Region3
Region 11
Lease Term
7.7(3)
Ann. Lease Income / Leased SF
$33.57
Average Building Size
93.0k square feet
▪
Office (71%)
▪
VA Outpatient (10%)
Property Type
▪
Lab (8%)
(Based on RSF)
▪
Courthouse/Office (4%)
▪
Other (7%)(4)
Region 4
Region 7
Region 10
Region 9
1.
New England
7.
Greater Southwest
2.
Northeast & Caribbean
8.
Rocky Mountain
3.
Mid-Atlantic
9.
Pacific Rim
4.
Southeast Sunbelt
10.
Northwest / Arctic
5.
Great Lakes
11.
National Capital
6.
The Heartland
Note: Figures and metrics are as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile. Lease term does not include renewal options.
Weighted average age is based on rentable square feet. Age is based on the property's original date of construction, or its r enovation-to-suit date, if applicable.
(2)
15,215-square feet at DHA - Aurora were excluded from total rentable square feet as the Company attributed no value to this space at acquisition.
6
Weighted average remaining lease term is based on leased square feet.
Includes Warehouse, Distribution, and Manufacturing.
2020 Acquisitions to Date
DHA - Aurora FBI / DEA - El Paso VA - Mobile
VA - Chico
FBI - Mobile
Tenant(s)
Federal Bureau of
Defense Health
Investigation (FBI) /
Department of
Department of
Federal Bureau of
Agency (DHA)
Drug Enforcement
Veterans Affairs (VA)
Veterans Affairs (VA)
Investigation (FBI)
Administration (DEA)
Rentable SF
101,285 (1)
203,269
79,212
51,647
76,112
Percentage Leased
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Year Built / Renovated
1998 / 2018
1998 - 2005
2018
2019
2001
Lease Expiration Year
2034
2028
2033
2034
2029
Property Attributes
▪ Build-to-suit
▪
Three-building
▪
Recently
▪
Recently
▪
Build-to-suit facility
▪
facility
build-to-suit
completed, build-
completed, build-
▪
Three story office
Includes
compound
to-suit facility
to-suit facility
building and
upgraded data
▪ Serves as one of
▪
Services provided
▪
Services provided
single-story
center with raised
the 56 field offices
include primary
include primary
vehicle
flooring, a
for the FBI and
care, mental
care, audiology,
maintenance
conference
one of 23
health care, and
laboratory
facility
facility, security,
domestic division
laboratory
services, mental
▪ Serves as one of
lighting and other
offices for the
services
health, nutrition,
the 56 field offices
specific tenant
DEA
▪
Serves as a
otolaryngology
for the FBI and
finishes
▪
Includes security
replacement
(ENT), a
oversees
▪
Houses the
features such as
facility for the prior
pharmacy, social
operations across
General Law
SCIF space,
VA clinic in Mobile
work and
36 counties and
Division, the
ballistic glass,
and serves
women's health
five satellite offices
Appeals,
redundant power
approximately
▪
Co-located near
▪
Includes perimeter
Hearings and
systems, a secure
54,000 veterans
the Chico VA
fencing, controlled
Claims Collection
garage parking
in the surrounding
Readjustment
access and vehicle
Division and the
and a Visitors
region
Counseling
repair annex
Program Integrity
Screening Facility
Service Center
Office
(VSF)
(1) 15,215-square feet at DHA - Aurora were excluded from total rentable square feet as the Company attributed no value to this space at acquisition.
7
Focused on stable, recurring cash flows backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government
Rental Income ($, in billions)
$4.5
$4.0
$3.5
$3.0
$2.5
$2.0
$1.5
$1.0
$0.5
$0.0
$4.2b
$1.8b
Portfolio Today(1)
Portfolio Today + 10 Years(2)
8
Portfolio as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile.
Assuming all current leases with the U.S. Government in the Easterly portfolio are renewed for a 10-year lease term with a 10% increase in rent upon its current lease expiration.
Illustrative Example of How Easterly Thinks About Renewals
MARKET REPLACEMENT
RENTCOST
Lease Renewal Analysis
Bullseye
Property fulfills the right mix of mission criticality, tenant agency representation and customized building features
Company bases renewal price uponreplacement costfor this asset
"Bullseye" represents the vast majority of the Easterly Portfolio
Plain Vanilla
Property fulfills important missions for tenant agencies but within a more typical office setting
Company bases renewal price upon localmarket rentfor this asset class
"Plain vanilla" represents a very small portion of the Easterly Portfolio
Green roof top; constructed utilizing materials with 30% recycled content, FBI - Salt Lake City
Roof top solar panels, USFS - Albuquerque
Easterly's Green Portfolio
Easterly has earned 21 LEED® (1)
certifications across the portfolio, reflecting the Company's commitment to Green initiatives
329 well geothermal field (230' deep, 28 zones), FBI - Omaha
Use of native or adaptive plant species to reduce the need for irrigation, EPA - Lenexa
(1) As of 6/30/2020.
10
Attractive Market Opportunity
The U.S. Government is the largest employer in the world and the largest office tenant in the U.S.
Favorable Market Dynamics
GSA-leasedinventory has grown 23.3% since 1998 (as compared to a 1.1% decline for GSA-owned), and the GSA now rents more than it owns(1)
Given recent federal budget constraints, we believe it is likely that the U.S. Government will continue to grow its leased portfolio of assets
Fragmented Market
The largest owners of Federally-leased assets own approximately 25.0% in aggregate, with no single landlord owning more than 5.4%(2)
No national broker or clearing house for GSA-leased properties
High Barriers to Entry
Knowledge of GSA procurement process, protocols and culture
Understanding of mission and hierarchy of tenant agencies
Proven experience in acquiring, developing and managing GSA properties
Access to capital
Favorable Demand Dynamics
GSA-Leased Inventory has Grown Faster than GSA-Owned Inventory(1)
Growth
since '98
23.3%
(1.1%)
(3)
Top Owners of Federally-Leased Real Estate(2)
f(in thousands)
RSF
% Market Ownership
Boyd Watterson
10,062
5.4%
Easterly Government Properties
6,801
3.6%
Office Properties Income Trust
6,273
3.3%
NGP
5,102
2.7%
USAA Real Estate Company
4,736
2.5%
Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT)
4,065
2.2%
JBG Smith
2,686
1.4%
MetLife Real Estate Investments
2,551
1.4%
LCOR
2,387
1.3%
Brookfield Property Partners
2,300
1.2%
Top Owners
46,964
25.0%
Total GSA- Leased RSF
187,496
100.0%
Source: Company filings, GSA and Colliers International.
Based on GSA's FY 2018 State of the Portfolio Snapshot.
Based on GSA's Lease Inventory from December 2018, Colliers International Top GSA Property Owners (2020 Edition), and the Easterly Portfolio as of 6/30/20 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile.
Sources of Growth
Organic Growth
Lease renewal spreads
CPI-based reimbursement of operating expense increases
Value enhancing asset
management
Acquisitions
Sourcing attractive acquisition opportunities through senior management's extensive network of relationships and knowledge of the U.S. Government sector
Acquisition of properties that are essential to the mission of select U.S. Government agencies
Development
Pursuit of U.S. Government build-to-suit opportunities that meet our investment criteria, with minimal speculative development risk
Leveraging the reputation and
expertise of senior
management throughout the U.S. Government procurement process
Proven Acquisition Platform with Identified Pipeline
Demonstrated Ability to Source Transactions
Track Record
$350M
(Millions)
$300M
$200M
$250M
Price
$150M
Purchase
$100M
$171M
$50M
$M
2015
▪ Since it's inception, Easterly has grown the
▪ Proprietary database tracks target properties
portfolio from 2.1 million RSF and 29
properties to its current size of 7.0 million
▪ Tracking an estimated $700 + million of
RSF and 75 operating properties(1)
Identified Pipeline
properties
▪ Longstanding relationships with owners,
- Actively evaluating ~$350 million
developers and brokers
Acquisitions Since IPO
10
9
8
Purchased
7
FBI Richmond
6
Properties
5
$314M
Lincoln
4
of
2
$153M
Number
$213M
DEA
3
$157M
$88M
$109M
$81M
$66M
$73M
1
$48M
$53M
$52M
$37M
$25M
$15M
0
2016
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Completed Acquisition
Number of Properties Purchased
As of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile.
Development in Detail
Long Term,
Non-
cancelable
Leases
Premium
Brand New
Class A
Yields
Build-to-Suit
Properties
Easterly
Development
over 30 years of
experience delivering
Cost overrun
4.5 million square
Highly
feet of build-to-suit
risk mitigation
construction
Financeable
No
Mission
speculation -
Critical
fully leased
Facilities
Completed Development Projects: FEMA - Tracy & FDA - Alameda
FEMA - Tracy
Rentable Square Feet
210,373
Property Acquisition
October 2017
Date
Lease Commencement
October 2018
• Serves as Regional Warehouse for emergency
supplies for FEMA
• One of eight regional distribution centers located throughout the country
• 100% leased to FEMA via GSA
Notes
• 20-year firm term first generation lease
• Aids in the delivery of immediate, on-the-ground
response in moments of disaster
• Houses an inventory of goods that may be needed for
FEMA's response to a disaster
• Single story, sits on 19 acres of land
• Blend of office, warehouse and refrigerated space
FDA - Alameda
Rentable Square Feet
69,624
Property Acquisition
August 2016
Date
Lease Commencement
August 2019
• Serves as San Francisco Office and Laboratory for
the FDA
• One of thirteen field laboratories located throughout the country
• Modern, Class A laboratory
Notes
• Houses two wet and dry laboratories for chemistry
and microbiology
• Approximately 140 district, regional laboratory and
administrative personnel located in this facility
• Security personnel on site 24/7/365
• 100% leased to FDA via GSA
• 20-year firm term first generation lease
FDA - Lenexa: Active Development Project
FDA - Lenexa
Est. Rentable Square Feet
59,690
Property Acquisition Date
May 2017
Est. Lease Commencement
4Q 2020
• Modern, Class A laboratory
• Will serve as Kansas City Office and Laboratory for the FDA
Notes
• One of thirteen field laboratories located throughout the country
• 100% leased to FDA via GSA upon completion
• 20-year/15-year firm term first generation lease
Note: Square footage and estimated lease commencement date are subject to change throughout the development process.
FDA - Atlanta: Active Development Project
FDA - Atlanta
Approx. Rentable Square Feet
162,000
Property Acquisition Date
August 2019
Expected Lease Commencement Date
4Q 2022
• Will serve as one of 13 regional laboratories strategically located throughout the country
• 100% leased to FDA via GSA
• 20-year firm term first generation lease
• Will house both laboratory and office space for the Atlanta District Office as well as the
Southeast Food and Feed Laboratory and Southeast Tobacco Laboratory
Notes
• Will oversee regulatory operations within the Atlanta region
• Will house four separate laboratories for nutritional analysis, chemistry, microbiology
and tobacco
• Will meet the requirements of the National Institute of Health Design Requirements
Manual
• Covers operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi,
North Carolina, South Carolina, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico
Note: Square footage, estimated lease commencement date, and design rendering are subject to change throughout the development process.
Easterly's Capital Structure is Positioned for Growth
Adjusted Net Debt to Annualized Quarterly Pro Forma EBITDA
5.6x
Annualized Quarterly Pro Forma EBITDA / Cash Interest
4.3x
Attractive in-place debt with no maturities until 2022 and full Revolver capacity
Pro Forma Debt Profile
($ in millions)
Balance
Stated Rate
Maturity
ICE - Charleston
$16.8
4.21%
2027
USFS II - Albuquerque
16.1
4.46%
2026
DEA - Pleasanton
15.7
L+1.50%
2023
CBP - Savannah
12.4
3.40%
2033
MEPCOM - Jacksonville
8.5
4.41%
2025
VA - Loma Linda
127.5
3.59%
2027
VA - Golden
9.1
5.00%
2024
Total Secured Debt
$206.0
3.65%
2027
Revolving Credit Facility
$0.0
L+1.30%
2022
Term Loan Facilities (1)
250.0
2.67% / 3.96%
Multiple
Senior Unsecured Notes
450.0
3.95%
Multiple
Total Debt
$906.0
3.74%
2027
Adjusted Net Debt (2)
$838.3
Debt Maturity Schedule
Revolving Credit Facility
Secured Debt
Term Loan Facility
Senior Unsecured Notes
$450.0
$15.7
$100.0
$9.1
$150.0
$181.2
$100.0
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
Note: All amounts and metrics are as of 6/30/2020 and pro forma for the acquisition of FBI - Mobile with the assumption that the acquisition was funded using 100% equity at a net price of $22.72/share through shares of common stock settled subsequent to the Company's 8-K filing dated August 4, 2020. All debt balances exclude unamortized premiums / discounts and deferred financing fees. See the Company's most recent Supplementa l Information Package available on the Company's website and included as exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K dated August 4, 2020 for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures.
(1)
The Company's 2016 and 2018 Term Loans have interest rates effectively fixed at 2.67% and 3.96% respectively, given the Company's execution of interest rate swaps.
(2)
Adjusted Net Debt is equal to the entire anticipated lump sum reimbursement for FDA - Lenexa, as well as 40% of additional costs in excess of the lump sum reimbursement for FDA - Lenexa.
Investment Highlights
OVER 98% OF LEASE INCOME BACKED BY FULL FAITH AND
CREDIT OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT
FBI - San Antonio
DEFINABLE EDGE IN U.S. GOVERNMENT-LEASED SECTOR
VA - San Jose
CONSERVATIVE BALANCE SHEET & SUPERIOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
EXPERIENCED AND ALIGNED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH DEEP GSA
EXPERTISE
CBP - Savannah
Appendix
Experienced Management Team and Board
Management Team
Board of Directors
Name / Position
Experience
▪ Co-Founded Easterly Partners in 2011, an
William Trimble, III
investment and management firm focused on GSA-
Chief Executive
leased properties
Officer & President
▪ Over 25 years of investment management
experience
Meghan Baivier
▪ Appointed COO of Easterly in 2015 and CFO in 2016
EVP & Chief
▪ Previously with Citigroup's Real Estate and Lodging
Financial and
Investment Banking group
Operating Officer
▪ Founder of Western Devcon, a leading owner and
Michael Ibe
developer of GSA assets
▪ Development expertise in build-to-suit properties for
EVP - Development
the GSA
& Acquisitions
▪ Over 30 years of development and construction
management experience
Alison Bernard
▪ Joined Easterly Capital as CFO in 2011 and
appointed CFO of Easterly Partners in 2012
EVP & Chief
▪ Previously with Summit Partners and
Accounting Officer
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Ron Kendall
▪ Over 32 years of federal real estate experience
▪ Former Federal Executive, worked in senior
EVP - Government
management positions in all 3 Branches, including
Relations
26 years with GSA
Name / Position
Experience
▪ Co-Founded Easterly Partners in 2011
Darrell Crate
▪ 27 years of institutional investment experience
Chairman
▪ Former CFO of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG)
from 1998 - 2011
Michael Ibe
▪ EVP - Development & Acquisitions
Vice Chairman
William Trimble, III
▪ Chief Executive Officer & President
Director
William Binnie
▪ CEO & President of Carlisle Capital Corporation
Lead Independent
▪ Founder, Former Chairman & CEO of Carlisle Plastics
Director
▪ Co-Founder and Managing Director of WaterRev
Cynthia Fisher
▪ Co-Founder, former President and Director of ViaCell
Director
(formerly NASDAQ: VIAC)
▪ Director, The Boston Beer Co. (NYSE: SAM)
▪ Managing Partner of FHR Capital, LLC, a privately held
Scott Freeman
real estate investment and advisory company
Director
▪ Former Managing Director and Global Head of Portfolio
Management of Colony Capital, Inc.
Emil Henry, Jr.
▪ Founder and CEO of Tiger Infrastructure
▪ Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury
Director
▪ Director, StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX)
Andrew Pulliam
▪ Over 20 years of experience in federally leased real
estate acquisitions, dispositions and financing
EVP - Acquisitions &
▪ Formerly with Republic Properties Corporation and
Portfolio
Alpine Realty Investments
Management
Tara Innes
Director
Former Managing Director of Fixed Income Research at AIG Asset Management
Former Managing Director for REITs/Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings
Co-Founderof The Credit Roundtable
Senior management owns approximately 9% of Easterly Government Properties (1)
(1)
On a fully-diluted basis, assuming all OP units and LTIP units that have been earned and vested are converted to REIT shares, as of 6/30/2020.
Overview of a Typical Government Lease
Type of Lease
Tenants
Lease Term (1)
Base Rent
Tenant Reimbursement
Tenant Improvements
Renewal Rate
Modified gross lease
U.S. Government agencies
Initial term of typically 10 - 20 years
Renewal leases typically 5 - 10 years
Base rent for initial term is generally set at a flat rate for the life of the lease
Operating Expenses:Tenant required to pay a portion of the increases after the initial base year (Urban CPI - based)
Property Taxes:Tenant is typically required to pay for any increase after the initial base year
Certain leases may include a TI allowance within base rent which is amortized over the life of the lease
Other alterations made at tenant's expense, generally managed and performed by Easterly
New base rent reset based on:
Inflation
Replacement cost of the building at time of renewal
Enhancements to the property since the date of the prior lease
Note: The above represents a general description of a typical lease with U.S. Government agencies. Leases are typically based on the GSA form lease, but the terms and conditions of any actual lease may vary from the terms described above.
(1) Some leases include a "soft term" following an initial guaranteed term that allows the tenant the right to terminate the lea se before the stated term expires.
Summary of Development Project Costs
Conceptual Overview
Development projects consist of two types of costs:
Shell & Tenant Improvement (TI) Allowance
TI Lump-Sum Reimbursement
TI Lump-Sum Reimbursements are borne and financed by DEA through the period of construction
Creates "temporary" borrowings / leverage
The U.S. Government is contractually obligated to repay DEA for TI Lump-Sum Reimbursements upon lease commencement
Financial Impact
(Illustrative example: $100 million project with 20-year firm lease term)
% of Total Costs
Indicative
Indicative One-Time
Earnings Impact
Cash Impact
Shell &
TI
Allowance
TI
Lump-Sum
Reimbursement
Investment generates
future rent payments from
the U.S. Government
Investment repaid by the U.S. Government upon lease commencement
Annual Cash Income:
40%
7.0-7.5%Yield-on-Cost
N/A
($40mm)
($2.8-3.0mm)
Annual GAAP Income:
Reimbursement
Lump-Sum Reimbursement ($)
Received Upon
60%
Firm Lease Term (yrs)
Completion
($60mm)
($3.0mm)
($60mm)
Lease Renewals & Accounting Treatment
A GSA lease is comprised ofBase Rent and the rent associated with government-dictatedTenant Improvement (TI) Allowance
Upon lease award, Easterly commits to a maximum TI Allowance
Actual TI expenditures can be lower than this maximum (given the incumbent nature of the building) depending on the Government's scope of work
The amount of time it takes for the government to award the lease, approve the actual TI package and for Easterly to complete the TI work can vary (see examples 1 & 2)
Rent associated with TI expenditures is not paid for by the government, nor recognized by Easterly, until TI construction is complete
The following are two examples of potential renewal rent recognition, depending on TI expenditure timing:
Example 1
Assumptions
Typical GSA structure (flat base rent with reimbursement for increases in Operating Expenses and Real Estate Tax)
15-yearlease renewal term
100,000 RSF
Renewal lease awarded and TIs completedin advance of the current lease expiration
Lease 1.0
$37.50/RSF
Expires
$2.75/RSF
annual TI rent
Remainder of
Lease 1.0: $30.00/RSF
Lease 2.0:
lease term
$34.75/RSF
annual total cash rent
annual cash base
rent
TI construction period
Lease 2.0 Total
Lease 2.0
Lease 2.0
Rent Commences
Renewal Award
Expiration
Example 2
Assumptions
Typical GSA structure (flat base rent with reimbursement for increases in Operating Expenses and Real Estate Tax)
15-yearlease renewal term
100,000 RSF
Renewal lease awarded but TIs not completed untilafter the renewal lease commences
Lease 1.0
$37.50/RSF
Expires
$2.75/RSF
annual TI rent
Remainder
Lease 2.0:
Lease 2.0:
of lease
Lease 1.0: $30.00/RSF
term
$34.75/RSF
$34.75/RSF
annual total cash rent
annual cash
annual cash base
base rent
rent
Lease 2.0 Base
Lease 2.0 TI Rent
Lease 2.0
Rent Commences
Rent Commences
Lease 2.0
Renewal Award
Expiration
TI construction period
Representative Acquisitions
TREAS - Birmingham
83,676 RSF
2014 - 2029 lease term (15 years)
Modern, Class A build-to-suit facility constructed in 2014
Houses the Treasury's Debt Management Services Operation Center, which collects non-tax receivables and debt collection activities.
Highly secure facility equipped with wedge barriers, controlled access, 24/7 monitoring and perimeter fencing
VA - Loma Linda
327,614 RSF
2016 - 2036 lease term (20 years)
Build-to-suitVA outpatient facility completed in 2016 for the use of the surrounding 72,000 veterans
Located 2 miles from the federally owned VA hospital
State-of-the-artLEED Silver Design
Services include: Primary Care, Women's Health, Outpatient Mental Health,
Dental, Imaging, Employee Health, and Blood Draw services
JUD - South Bend
30,119 RSF
2012 - 2027 lease term (15 years)
A build-to-suit property for the AOC in 1996 - renovated in 2011
Serves the Northern District of Indiana and is responsible for handling bankruptcy cases throughout 11 counties.
VA - San Jose
▪ 90,085 RSF
▪ 2018 - 2038 lease term (20 years)
▪ Build-to-suit property for veteran outpatient needs in the surrounding region
Part of the VA Palo Alto Healthcare System, which provides a wide range of services for more than 67,000 veterans
Services include: Primary Care, Mental Health Care, Women's Health,
Audiology and Speech Pathology, Podiatry, Optometry and Dermatology
FBI - Salt Lake City
▪ 169,542 RSF
▪ 2012 - 2032 lease term (20 years)
▪ A build-to-suit property for the FBI completed in 2012
▪ LEED Gold certified
One of FBI's 56 field offices nationwide - serves as a regional HQ for operations in UT, ID and MT
Security features include 100-foot setbacks with designated public, restricted and security buffer zones and perimeter fencing
OSHA - Sandy
▪ 75,000 RSF
▪ 2004 - 2024 lease term (20 years)
▪ A build-to-suit property for OSHA in 2003
State-of-the-artforensics lab for the testing of materials and products that have contributed to worker deaths or injuries nationwide
25
