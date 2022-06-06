Log in
    DEA   US27616P1030

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.

(DEA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
19.13 USD   -1.29%
09:06aEasterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference
BU
05/23Easterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA - Marietta, the Sixth of 10 Properties in the VA Portfolio
BU
05/19Highwoods Properties Details $97.6 Million of Noncore Asset Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

06/06/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference (“Conference”) in New York, New York on June 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM Eastern Time. The Company will also participate in investor meetings from June 7 – 8, 2022.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. In addition, copies of any materials provided by the Company at the Conference will be made available through the Company’s website prior to the start of the Conference.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2022, and on our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 305 M - -
Net income 2022 34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,3x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 1 736 M 1 736 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,59x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,13 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Cattell Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan G. Baivier Executive VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Darrell William Crate Chairman
William Harrison Binnie Independent Director
Cynthia A. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.-16.54%1 736
EQUINIX, INC.-19.79%61 753
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.91%40 524
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.96%38 286
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.73%26 665
SEGRO PLC-24.54%16 379