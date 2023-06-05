Advanced search
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.

(DEA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:07:04 2023-06-05 pm EDT
13.94 USD   -0.99%
04:02pEasterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference
BU
06/02Easterly Government Properties, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Easterly Government Properties, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Easterly Government Properties to Participate at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

06/05/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present at Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference (“Conference”) in New York, New York on June 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. The Company will also participate in investor meetings from June 6 – 7, 2023.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. In addition, copies of any materials provided by the Company at the Conference will be made available through the Company’s website prior to the start of the Conference.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 286 M - -
Net income 2023 14,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,2x
Yield 2023 7,53%
Capitalization 1 314 M 1 314 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,81x
EV / Sales 2024 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,08 $
Average target price 14,83 $
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Cattell Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan G. Baivier Executive VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Darrell William Crate Chairman
Ray Blake Director-Engineering
James F. Dunn Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.-1.33%1 314
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.88%40 191
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-20.80%19 961
W. P. CAREY INC.-9.65%15 103
SEGRO PLC8.38%12 485
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.96%9 870
