Easterly Government Properties, Inc.    DEA

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.

(DEA)
Summary 
Summary

Easterly Government Properties : to Participate at Nareit's Virtual REITworld 2020 Investor Conference

11/17/2020 | 09:04am EST

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Investor Conference, taking place virtually from November 17 – 19, 2020. In addition, members of its management team will deliver a virtual company presentation to registered institutional investors at 10:30 am Eastern Time on November 19, 2020. More information about this year’s event is available here: https://www.reit.com/events/reitworld.

Electronic copies of the written materials to be provided to investors in connection with the meetings can be found in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the Company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 244 M - -
Net income 2020 14,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 114x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 1 801 M 1 801 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,70 $
Last Close Price 22,19 $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Cattell Trimble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrell William Crate Chairman
Megan G. Baivier Chief Operating & Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael P. Ibe Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
William Harrison Binnie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES, INC.-6.49%1 801
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)30.34%67 280
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.59%39 783
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-12.44%22 628
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.32%22 310
SEGRO PLC-0.04%14 096
