    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-01
29.42 BDT   -1.49%
Eastern Bank : Annual Report 2022

05/07/2023 | 04:51am EDT
Stability is our strength

When the financial sector of Bangladesh has been passing through a challenging time with default loans, shortfall of provision and capital, shrinking profitability, weak governance; Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) continues to strike a fine balance between business and compliance, liquidity and profitability, growth and solvency.

What do we do differently? As our tagline 'simple math' suggests, we keep things simple and get the basics right. What guides our actions and strategies is our corporate governance culture wherein the Board and the management work as one team and value transparency of processes and regulatory compliance with a focus on sustainable growth.

The second key element of our stability is our steadfast effort to keep stressed assets under constant check. We adhere to the BASEL III framework and consider this framework as our core operational guidelines. Another essential ingredient of our stability is our customer-centricity: whether it is product innovation or service excellence, customers are at the center of all our attention. Our superior asset quality provides us the required cushion of adequate liquidity, flexibility and solvency to ensure safety and repayment of depositors' money on demand. This is where we have won our customers' confidence.

In short, our strong corporate governance, great performance culture, unparalleled service excellence and product innovation, together with a focused approach to strike a balance between liquidity, profitability and solvency have given us the strength to weather market uncertainties and navigate financial crises.

Letter of Transmittal

4

Review of Capital Market Portfolio

74

Key Ratios

5

Credit Rating

76

Core Financials

6

Key Financials in Graphs

77

Operational Highlights

8

Financial Calendar

81

Awards and Recognitions

10

Glimpses from the 30th AGM

83

ORGANIZATIONAL

12-44

GOVERNANCE

84-155

OVERVIEW

REPORTS

Vision and Mission

13

Directors Responsibility Statement

85

Core Values

14

Report of the Audit Committee of the Board

87

Strategic Priorities

15

Report of the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the Board

90

Corporate Directory

16

Report of the Asset Liability Committee (ALCO)

92

Organizational Structure

20

Report of the Executive Risk Management Committee (ERMC)

94

Profile of Board of Directors

22

Dividend Distribution Policy of EBL

95

Management Committees

30

Corporate Governance Report

97

Products & Services

36

Redressal of Investors Complaints

110

Timeline

40

BSEC Code of Corporate Governance: Our Compliance Status

112

Key Events 2022

42

Going Concern and Viability

124

45-59

From the Desk of Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

126

STEWARDSHIP

Risk Management Report

127

Risk management at EBL

127

Chairman's Message

46

Key initiatives by EBL in 2022

127

Managing Director & CEO's Review

50

Risk management framework

127

Directors Report 2022

53

Risk management outline in EBL

128

Governance structure of risk management

129

STAKEHOLDERS

60-83

Risk management committees

129

Role of the Board

130

INFORMATION

Risk culture at EBL

130

Financial Highlights

61

Risk appetite

130

Risk management tools

131

Five-Year Financial Progression

61

Policies and limits

131

Financial Goals and Performances (Bank)

64

Guidelines, processes and standards

132

Horizontal Analysis

65

Forward looking exercises

132

Vertical Analysis

66

Promoting risk culture & risk awareness

132

SWOT Analysis

67

Risk assessment, monitoring and reporting

132

PESTEL Analysis

68

Risk mitigation methodologies

132

Market Value Added (MVA) Statement

70

Credit risk management

133

Stock Performance

70

Liquidity risk

136

Value Added Statement

71

Market risk

137

Economic Value Added Statement

72

Other risks

137

DuPont Analysis

73

Disclosure of risk reporting

140

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

Way forward

140

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

173-212

Disclosures on Risk Based Capital (BASEL III)

141

AND ANALYSIS

Management of Non-Performing Loans (NPL)

152

Comparative Analysis of Financial Performance

174

Recovery of Classified and Written off Loans

154

Business Review

SUSTAINABILITY

156-166

Corporate Banking

175

REPORT

Retail & SME Banking

179

Treasury, FIs & Offshore Banking

186

Foreword

157

Performance Review of EBL Subsidiaries

189

Sustainability: an overview

158

eblHR: The Trendsetter in Caring HR Practices

196

Sustainability governance

158

Human Resources Accounting (HRA)

203

Strategic focus for sustainability

159

Operational Excellence

204

Key achievements of 2022

159

ICT for Greater Outreach & Resilience

208

8R approach to sustainability

160

Customer Delight: Our Journey towards Excellence

210

Sustainability at EBL

161

Environmental sustainability

161

FINANCIAL

213-382

Economic sustainability

163

REPORTS

Social sustainability

164

Declaration by CEO & CFO on Financial Statements

214

Alignment of sustainable finance with SDGs

165

SDGs mapping for Bangladesh

165

Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders

215

Way forward

166

Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements

220

Financial Statements of the Subsidiaries

311

CORPORATE SOCIAL

167-172

Statutory and Non-statutory Investments of the Bank

381

RESPONSIBILITY

Disclosures on Derivative Investments (Financial

382

Instruments)

Our responsibility to our society

168

SUPPLEMENTARY

Our corporate citizenship strategy

168

383-392

INFORMATION

Our major CSR activity areas

168

Our CSR contributions in last 5 years

168

Branch Network

384

Education: key to social and economic development

168

Notice of the 31st AGM

388

Healthcare

170

Proxy Form

391

Disaster management

170

Environment friendly bank

170

Sports and culture

171

Contribution to national exchequer

171

Women empowerment

171

Way forward

172

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
