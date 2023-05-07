Eastern Bank : Annual Report 2022

Stability is our strength

When the financial sector of Bangladesh has been passing through a challenging time with default loans, shortfall of provision and capital, shrinking profitability, weak governance; Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) continues to strike a fine balance between business and compliance, liquidity and profitability, growth and solvency.

What do we do differently? As our tagline 'simple math' suggests, we keep things simple and get the basics right. What guides our actions and strategies is our corporate governance culture wherein the Board and the management work as one team and value transparency of processes and regulatory compliance with a focus on sustainable growth.

The second key element of our stability is our steadfast effort to keep stressed assets under constant check. We adhere to the BASEL III framework and consider this framework as our core operational guidelines. Another essential ingredient of our stability is our customer-centricity: whether it is product innovation or service excellence, customers are at the center of all our attention. Our superior asset quality provides us the required cushion of adequate liquidity, flexibility and solvency to ensure safety and repayment of depositors' money on demand. This is where we have won our customers' confidence.

In short, our strong corporate governance, great performance culture, unparalleled service excellence and product innovation, together with a focused approach to strike a balance between liquidity, profitability and solvency have given us the strength to weather market uncertainties and navigate financial crises.