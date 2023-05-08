Eastern Bank : Corporate Social Responsibility Reports 2022 05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Social Responsibility Our responsibility to our society As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the immense impact that investing in our society can have on the lives of those around us. We are proud to make Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) a fundamental aspect of our organization, as it reflects our core values and beliefs. Our objective is to bring about tangible and beneficial transformation in all aspects of our operations. At the heart of our approach lies our unwavering commitment to the United Nations Global Compact principles, which are widely recognized as the bedrock of corporate responsibility. We firmly believe that the path towards enduring sustainability lies in conducting our operations with integrity and adhering to a principled approach. Our CSR program embodies this belief and is an integral part of our effort to create a better world for all. Our corporate citizenship strategy We take our corporate citizenship programs as seriously as we do our business dealings. Our approach is built upon a sustained practice of good governance, which we view as the foundation of our strategy. To ensure the highest standards of governance, all project proposals related to our CSR initiatives are assessed against a standardized framework and scorecard. Our CSR policy framework has been approved by the Board, and we are committed to transparency in all of our investments. We take utmost care to ensure that our CSR allocations do not end up financing militancy and terrorism.

Our CSR programs focus on education and healthcare, with goal of allocating 30% of our fund towards awarding scholarships to underprivileged students from prestigious educational institutions and 30% towards healthcare for underprivileged populations.

We allocate 20% of our CSR budget towards Environment and Climate change mitigation & adaptation.

We strongly believe that sports, arts, culture, and relief efforts during times of national emergencies or disasters are critical aspects of our society that help build a sense of community and foster personal growth. We see this as an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to social and environmental responsibility. As a result, we are committed to developing these areas by allocating 20% of our total CSR expenditures towards promoting sports, arts, culture, emergency disaster relief, upgrading facilities and lifesaving equipment in emergency rescue services like fire brigades, and infrastructure improvements for disadvantaged communities in far-flung areas. Our major CSR activity areas Environment and climate Healthchange mitigation & adaptation Education Others (Disaster management, Sports & Culture, Women empowerment etc) C s S a R Ar e Our CSR contributions in last 5 years Based on our established corporate citizenship strategy and regulatory guidance, EBL is involved in varied initiatives in providing services to the underprivileged and distressed people. As per our Board approved policy, 2% of the latest distributed profit is being allocated as CSR expenditures every year. However, the actual expenditures are much higher which imitates our firm commitment to the society. Following graph shows our contributions in last 5 years: Year-wise CSR expenditure (BDT in million) 183.02 183.22 141.36 141.32 70.68 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Education: key to social and economic development We believe that education is the great leveler and also the best way to raise aspiration in the society and instil inspiration to achieve greater heights in life. In this globalized and knowledge-based world, education is key to address humanity's major challenges. Hence, our CSR efforts focus on tertiary education, as it prepares young 168 Eastern Bank Limited people for the workforce and encourages critical thinking. We believe education is essential for economic development and social cohesion. Through our two-pronged approach of raising aspirations and creating pathways to education and employment, we aim to empower youth and support a skilled workforce for a better future. Contribution to Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust Eastern Bank Limited contributed BDT3.00 million in 2022 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust to support the government's efforts to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students in the country. The fund provides financial assistance through stipends, tuition fees, admission fees and other educational support to underprivileged students who cannot afford the cost of education. Such initiatives demonstrate our commitment to promoting education and supporting the development of the country's youth. EBL donates to Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust EBL - Dhaka University Alumni Association Scholarship In the year 2007, we began a fruitful partnership with the Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) to reach out to meritorious and disadvantaged students of the University. We are proud of this collaboration. We began by offering a minimum of four scholarships to 74 departments of the University of Dhaka to pursue higher education and grow as a skilled workforce. Currently, the scholarship amount for DUAA is BDT 4.50 million with each student receiving BDT 30,000. DUAA works closely with all the departments of the University of Dhaka for the selection of the scholarship award. Till date, around BDT 30 million has been awarded as scholarships to the students of the university. Donating school bags and computer to a govt. primary school EBL donated 470 school bags for Dhirasrom Government Primary School, Gazipur to support underprivileged students from low- income families. This initiative was aimed to remove financial barriers to education and promote educational continuity for these students. Additionally, the Bank has been working to bridge the digital divide and promote technology-enabled education in underprivileged communities. To address limited access to technology and computer equipment, the Bank donated computer, UPS and monitor to Dhirasrom Government Primary School, improving the school's technological infrastructure and providing students with access to computer-based learning resources. EBL donates computer and equipment to Dhirasrom Govt. Primary School Assistance in facility development of a School EBL has taken initiatives to support education and community development, including the provision of furniture to schools. Under this program, Stanford International School at Banasree received desks, chairs, bookshelves, sofas and other items, improving the learning environment and providing students with better facilities for their studies. Scholarships to meritorious children of Bangladesh Police, Special Branch employees As a responsive corporate citizen, the Bank demonstrates its commitment to promoting education and supporting the development of the country's youth through its initiatives. EBL has provided BDT 0.50 million to the Special Branch Kallyan Tohobil, Bangladesh Police to provide scholarships to the meritorious children of their employees. The initiative aims to inspire them to reach higher goals and elevate societal aspirations. EBL donates to Special Branch Kallyan Tohobil, Bangladesh Police for scholarships to their meritorious children. Eastern Bank Limited 169 Healthcare Eastern Bank Limited is actively involved in community welfare programs for social development. Financial assistance for blood donation and winter clothes distribution EBL provided financial support to the Lions Club of Faridpur for organizing blood donation, medicine distribution, diabetics screening programs, and distribution of winter clothes to underprivileged people during the winter season. Extending support for treatment of cancer patient EBL extended support to a cancer patient whose family could not afford the expensive medical treatment anymore. The Bank provided financial assistance to the patient to continue medical treatment, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting individuals and communities in need. Promoting human welfare We always feel that our responsibility towards society is not limited to banking alone. As a responsible corporate citizen, we set up a team of colleagues to visit different districts of the country and understand the needs of the cold-affected victims. Donation to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund As part of CSR activities, we donated 75,000 pieces of blankets amounting BDT 24.05 million to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund. This donation was made to help underprivileged people affected by cold across the country who were in need of warm blankets. Mir Nasir Hossain, Director of EBL hands over blankets to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund. Disaster management Our corporate values dictate that we stand by people in need and reach out to them in times of crisis. The society we belong to and operate is the place where all our responsibilities lie, and we have always come forward to offer necessary supports. Contribution to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund EBL donated BDT 100 million to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund as a part of its emergency response to support the government's efforts to provide relief and assistance to the flood- affected people in the country. The contribution made by the Bank has helped to ensure that affected communities receive the necessary support and assistance to recover from the impact of natural disasters and rebuild their lives. Mir Nasir Hossain, Director of EBL hands over a cheque for BDT 100 million to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for flood affected people. Distributing food items to flood affected people To observe the National Mourning Day and in memory of the "Father of the Nation", Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members, EBL organized the distribution of food items to flood-affected people in the Sylhet and Sunamganj area. In collaboration with well-known NGOs, EBL donated BDT 5 million towards distributing food packages to 4,850 families in those areas. To observe the National Mourning Day, 2022 EBL distributed food packages to the flood-affected people in the Sylhet and Sunamganj area through ActionAid Bangladesh and BURO Bangladesh. Environment friendly bank EBL recognizes the importance of protecting the natural environment. By taking small 'GREEN' steps today we can create a greener future. As an environment-responsive bank, we have launched 'Go Green' campaign to reduce electricity and paper usage in our offices. EBL has a commitment to provide environmentally friendly funding. We are proud to announce that several of our branches and ATM's are now powered by solar energy. Sustainable energy financing loan EBL is Bangladesh's pioneer bank to offer a sustainable energy finance loan product with assistance from the South Asia Enterprise Development Facility (SEDF), managed by IFC in partnership with the UK Department for International Development and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation. This initiative aims to assists companies in implementing energy-saving measures to enhance private enterprise competitiveness. EBL also ensures that customers with production facilities that may harm the environment possess an environmental clearance certificate from the relevant ministry before granting or renewing credit facilities. Organizing tree plantation program EBL held a tree plantation program in Dhaka to commemorate the National Mourning Day, paying tribute to the "Father of the Nation", Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the martyrs of August 15, 1975. 170 Eastern Bank Limited EBL organizes tree plantation program to observe the National Mourning Day. Sports and culture We believe sports and culture have intrinsic value to people as well as promotes health and wellbeing, enriches culture, prestige and branding. Celebrating significant events of liberation war of Bangladesh EBL supported the publication of diaries to commemorate the historic Liberation War of 1971, displaying its dedication to preserving the history of the Liberation War and promoting awareness of the freedom fighters' sacrifice. Additionally, EBL donated BDT 7 million to the Bangladesh Association of Banks to organize "Joy Bangla" program on March 7, 2022. On this day in 1971 Bangladesh's founding president and "Father of the Nation" Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the historic speech at the Race Course ground, which was the charter of independence of the Bengali nation. Mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman EBL has supported the creation of mural of the "Father of the Nation" Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in DC office, Khulna. The mural serves as a way to honor and celebrate Bangabandhu's legacy and his contributions to the country. Assistance in organizing youth support program Sports play a vital role in the physical and mental development of individuals. As part of our commitment to promoting sports, EBL donated BDT 0.50 million to Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation for development of squash in the country. Additionally, the Bank provided financial support to Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex in Rajshahi to organize the "Victory Day Inter-club Tennis Tournament-2022". Contribution to national exchequer Being a responsible and tax abiding corporate citizen, EBL regularly pays corporate tax on time, sometimes even before it falls due. We also deposit withheld tax and VAT to govt. exchequer on time deducted from employees' salary as well as payment to customers and vendors. Following graph shows our contribution: (BDT in million) 4,177 4,020 3,497 2,285 866 694 503 436 Corporate Tax Withholding Tax Value Added Excise Duty on Tax (VAT) Loans & Deposits 2022 2021 Women empowerment We believe in empowering women to accelerate economic growth. Our special products offer discounted loan pricing for women entrepreneurs, providing up to BDT 2.50 million without collateral and up to BDT 5.00 million with collateral through EBL Mukti loan. We also guide women clients on various business issues like trade license, financial record keeping, taxation, marketing, and insurance in addition to providing financial facilities. Joyee: women entrepreneur development program EBL and Prerona Foundation launched Joyee, a co-branded program to develop women entrepreneur's skills and support their business growth. It offers a structured approach and assistance in transforming their ventures into successful, scalable and sustainable ones. MoU signing Ceremony with Prerona Foundation. Online skills development training EBL Women Banking's digital presence is focused on business management fundamentals, IT skills, digital marketing, mental health, parenting, personal finance, and access to finance. We conducted several skills development programs in 2022. EBL organizes different training programs for women entrepreneurs. Eastern Bank Limited 171 Celebration of international women's day EBL celebrates Women's Day every year to honor womanhood and advocate for greater equality. In order to mark international Women's Day, EBL hosted a roundtable on 'Financial Inclusion for Women's Economic Empowerment' to propose solutions to the barriers faced by women-led enterprises in accessing finance. The discussion covered women-centric financial policies and gaps in the ecosystem, along with recommendations to scale up women- centric businesses, achieve SDGs, eradicate poverty, ensure gender equality, generate employment, and foster economic growth. Additionally, EBL launched the country's first women-centric prepaid card, EBL Mastercard Aqua Women Prepaid Card, offering exclusive offers for women. Roundtable discussion on 'Financial Inclusion for Women's Economic Empowerment EBL celebrates Womanhood at Head Office Way forward We will continue to act as the promoter of positive changes through our activities in areas of education, healthcare, environment & climate change mitigation and adaptation, sports and culture, disaster management, women empowerment and so on.

In any emergency situation of the nation, we will try our best to provide necessary assistance.

