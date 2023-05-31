Eastern Bank : EBL DECLARES 25% DIVIDEND

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has announced 25% dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022, at the 31st Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2023.

The shareholders approved the dividend at the AGM of the bank. The dividend declared by the EBL was 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock.

The AGM, presided over by Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of the company, was attended by the directors M. Ghaziul Haque, Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, K. J. S. Banu, Zara Namreen, Ashiq Imran, Dr. Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Ruslan Nasir, and Barrister K. M. Tanjib-ul Alam.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Company Secretary, along with other senior officials of the bank and a large number of shareholders joined the meeting through the digital platform. The shareholders approved all the agenda items those were placed at the 31st AGM of the Bank.

At the AGM, the shareholders appreciated the board and the management for the overall financial performance of the bank despite many challenges including the global economic slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine. They also expressed their satisfaction for declaring such a good dividend for the year 2022.

