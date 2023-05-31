Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
29.40 BDT    0.00%
08:51aEastern Bank : Ebl declares 25% dividend
PU
05/30A Leader Par Excellence : Ali Reza Iftekhar
PU
05/30Eastern Bank : opens China Business Desk
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Bank : EBL DECLARES 25% DIVIDEND

05/31/2023 | 08:51am EDT
Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has announced 25% dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022, at the 31st Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2023.

The shareholders approved the dividend at the AGM of the bank. The dividend declared by the EBL was 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock.

The AGM, presided over by Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of the company, was attended by the directors M. Ghaziul Haque, Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, K. J. S. Banu, Zara Namreen, Ashiq Imran, Dr. Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Ruslan Nasir, and Barrister K. M. Tanjib-ul Alam.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Company Secretary, along with other senior officials of the bank and a large number of shareholders joined the meeting through the digital platform. The shareholders approved all the agenda items those were placed at the 31st AGM of the Bank.

At the AGM, the shareholders appreciated the board and the management for the overall financial performance of the bank despite many challenges including the global economic slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine. They also expressed their satisfaction for declaring such a good dividend for the year 2022.

Photo caption of the 31st AGM of EBL

Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBL, presides over the 31st AGM of the Bank. EBL directors, M. Ghaziul Haque, Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, K. J. S. Banu, Zara Namreen, Ashiq Imran, Dr. Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Ruslan Nasir, and Barrister K. M. Tanjib-ul Alam, are seen in the photo. Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director & CEO, and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary are also seen in the photo.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 12:50:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 826 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 5 121 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2022 39 841 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 35 493 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 550
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,40 BDT
Average target price 27,80 BDT
Spread / Average Target -5,44%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Mahiuddin Ahmed Deputy Managing Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED4.01%331
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%169 592
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.19%76 147
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.12%48 973
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.06%45 723
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.44%41 355
