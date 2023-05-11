Eastern Bank : EBL Q1 Financial Statement 2023 (Unaudited) 05/11/2023 | 08:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED) Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) as at 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Particulars 31-03-2023 31-12-2022 PROPERTY AND ASSETS Cash Cash in hand (including foreign currencies) 4,839,042,056 4,716,684,227 Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s) 13,144,872,878 16,438,906,912 (including foreign currencies) 17,983,914,934 21,155,591,139 Balances with other banks and financial institutions In Bangladesh 6,932,234,902 4,612,126,429 Outside Bangladesh 8,666,036,180 7,987,271,813 15,598,271,082 12,599,398,242 Money at call and short notice 4,750,000,000 6,440,000,000 Investments Government 69,506,752,579 64,603,877,534 Others 28,252,460,975 28,428,309,602 97,759,213,554 93,032,187,136 Loans and advances Loans, cash credits, overdraft etc. 263,105,602,310 260,686,467,101 Bills discounted and purchased 43,120,191,251 50,398,266,460 306,225,793,561 311,084,733,561 Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures 8,546,370,377 8,583,485,506 Other assets 7,761,079,734 6,973,051,004 Non banking assets - - TOTAL ASSETS 458,624,643,243 459,868,446,589 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Liabilities Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents 77,063,757,640 78,597,428,423 Deposits and other accounts Current deposits & other accounts, etc. 53,529,349,466 48,977,808,908 Bills payable 1,035,989,775 1,073,551,209 Savings bank deposits 74,559,760,350 75,127,325,490 Fixed deposits 134,509,615,908 130,692,541,410 Others- special notice deposit (SND) 51,970,566,131 60,455,307,927 Bearer certificates of deposits - - 315,605,281,630 316,326,534,944 Other liabilities 29,158,916,527 29,182,855,215 TOTAL LIABILITIES 421,827,955,797 424,106,818,581 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Paid up capital 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 Statutory reserve 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 Dividend equalisation reserve 356,040,000 356,040,000 Assets revaluation reserve (Land & other assets) 2,715,263,171 2,735,843,783 General reserve 607,534,220 603,493,370 Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss) (367,924,063) (367,924,063) Foreign currency translation difference (89,474,504) (75,276,321) Surplus in profit and loss account 12,113,298,123 11,047,500,739 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 36,796,687,446 35,761,628,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 458,624,643,243 459,868,446,589 OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS Contingent liabilities Acceptances and endorsements 58,735,502,442 61,495,322,122 Letters of guarantees 44,240,689,273 44,488,068,707 Irrevocable letters of credit 55,249,617,911 41,911,963,642 Bills for collection 15,185,080,918 15,298,846,071 173,410,890,544 163,194,200,542 Other commitments Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions - - Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed 1,008,390,569 501,704,953 Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities - - Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other 1,400,000,000 1,400,000,000 commitments 2,408,390,569 1,901,704,953 TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS 175,819,281,113 165,095,905,495 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Particulars 01 January 2023 to 01 January 2022 to 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Interest income 5,886,780,016 4,359,579,259 Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings 4,174,814,174 2,581,332,047 Net interest income 1,711,965,842 1,778,247,211 Income from investments 1,827,138,722 1,352,256,619 Fees, commission and brokerage 1,110,289,237 1,229,362,269 Other operating income 69,296,829 75,813,042 3,006,724,787 2,657,431,930 Total operating income 4,718,690,629 4,435,679,141 Salary & allowances (except those of MD) 1,442,980,624 1,285,594,669 Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc. 120,912,963 117,685,836 Legal & professional expenses 24,113,622 32,743,713 Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc. 44,942,850 35,465,092 Stationery, printing, advertisement, bp etc. 126,458,823 70,264,687 Managing director's salary and allowances (bank only) 9,178,371 8,732,425 Directors' fees & expenses 1,073,161 713,693 Depreciation and repair of bank's assets 323,971,721 259,434,821 Other operating expenses 234,658,432 127,094,819 Total operating expenses 2,328,290,566 1,937,729,754 Profit before provisions 2,390,400,063 2,497,949,388 Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposures: Specific provision (net off w/off recovery) 175,915,242 623,994,310 General provision 305,157,387 (289,719,678) 481,072,629 334,274,632 Other provision (39,799,930) 108,705,254 Total provisions 441,272,700 442,979,886 Profit before tax for the period 1,949,127,364 2,054,969,502 Provision for tax made for the period 934,364,756 997,811,022 Deferred tax income (net) (54,605,227) (136,071,414) Total tax provision 879,759,529 861,739,608 Profit after tax for the period 1,069,367,835 1,193,229,894 Earnings per share (EPS) (restated) 1.00 1.11 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Particulars 01 January 2023 to 01 January 2023 to 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 A) Cash flows from operating activities Interest received 5,323,866,249 4,180,321,383 Interest paid (3,342,107,732) (1,822,629,113) Dividend received 123,764,969 44,641,164 Fees and commission received 1,110,289,237 1,229,362,269 Income from investment (other than dividend received) 1,461,794,218 892,463,858 Recovery of loans previously written off 68,769,697 191,565,557 Cash paid to employees (including directors) (1,280,716,855) (1,207,402,407) Cash paid to suppliers (405,684,659) (319,285,707) Income taxes paid (988,355,255) (614,958,628) Received from other operating activities 69,296,829 75,813,042 Paid for other operating activities (234,658,432) (127,094,819) Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,906,258,266 2,522,796,598 Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities Net (Purchase) of trading securities (4,425,580,983) (15,715,788,403) Loans and advances repaid by customers (other than banks) 5,401,128,144 6,936,495,957 Other assets (525,723,572) (1,220,454,247) Deposits (to)/from other Banks (69,606,243) (285,450,359) Deposits (repaid to)/received from customers (other than banks) (1,216,875,715) 2,244,526,738 Liability for tax 108,595,726 (246,780,980) Liabilities for provision (510,042,397) (634,545,443) Other liabilities (463,931,785) 1,292,588,171 Net cash received from/(used in) operating activities 204,221,441 (5,106,611,968) B) Cash flows from investing activities Net-(Purchase)/Sale of non-trading securities (321,952,969) 26,750,904 Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment (197,600,191) (177,087,067) Net cash (used in) investing activities (519,553,160) (150,336,163) C) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions and agents (1,533,670,782) 3,898,650,118 Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities (1,533,670,782) 3,898,650,118 D) Net increase/(decrease) in cash (A+B+C) (1,849,002,502) (1,358,298,013) E) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13,727,763) (2,282,844) F) Opening cash and cash-equivalents 40,197,681,281 37,132,093,625 G) Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)* 38,334,951,016 35,771,512,768 *Closing cash and cash-equivalents Cash in hand (including foreign currencies) 4,839,042,056 3,983,864,489 Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s) 13,144,872,878 11,546,779,631 Balances with other banks and financial institutions 15,598,271,082 16,428,196,449 Money at call and short notice 4,750,000,000 3,810,000,000 Prize bonds 2,765,000 2,672,200 38,334,951,016 35,771,512,768 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 Eastern Bank Limited Balance Sheet (Unaudited) as at 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Particulars 31-03-2023 31-12-2022 PROPERTY AND ASSETS Cash Cash in hand (including foreign currencies) 4,838,911,610 4,716,619,787 Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s) (including 13,144,872,878 16,438,906,912 foreign currencies) 17,983,784,488 21,155,526,699 Balances with other banks and financial institutions In Bangladesh 6,534,529,467 4,471,348,086 Outside Bangladesh 8,091,035,319 7,382,719,034 14,625,564,786 11,854,067,120 Money at call and short notice 4,750,000,000 6,440,000,000 Investments Government 69,506,752,579 64,603,877,534 Others 25,726,745,386 25,802,844,879 95,233,497,965 90,406,722,413 Loans and advances Loans, cash credits, overdraft etc. 261,134,673,474 263,817,658,813 Bills discounted and purchased 43,120,191,251 45,097,944,098 304,254,864,725 308,915,602,911 Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures 8,470,602,065 8,500,798,743 Other assets 9,406,655,671 8,716,424,628 Non banking assets - - TOTAL ASSETS 454,724,969,702 455,989,142,514 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Liabilities Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents 74,563,292,731 75,996,357,312 Deposits and other accounts Current deposits & other accounts etc. 54,315,521,985 49,608,497,830 Bills payable 1,035,989,775 1,073,551,209 Savings bank deposits 74,559,760,350 75,127,325,490 Fixed deposits 134,519,615,908 130,692,541,410 Other- special notice deposit (SND) 52,047,461,454 60,595,389,174 Bearer certificates of deposits - - 316,478,349,473 317,097,305,113 Other liabilities 27,604,165,813 27,850,035,594 TOTAL LIABILITIES 418,645,808,017 420,943,698,018 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Paid up capital 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 Statutory reserve 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 Dividend equalisation reserve 356,040,000 356,040,000 Assets revaluation reserve (Lands & other assets) 2,629,844,804 2,650,425,416 General reserve 603,493,370 603,493,370 Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss) (367,924,063) (367,924,063) Foreign currency translation difference (185,876,326) (164,282,960) Surplus in profit and loss account 11,581,633,400 10,505,742,233 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 36,079,161,685 35,045,444,496 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 454,724,969,702 455,989,142,514 OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS Contingent liabilities Acceptances and endorsements 58,735,502,442 61,495,322,122 Letters of guarantees 44,240,689,273 44,488,068,707 Irrevocable letters of credit 55,249,617,911 41,911,963,642 Bills for collection 15,185,080,918 15,298,846,071 173,410,890,544 163,194,200,542 Other commitments Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions - - Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed 1,008,390,569 501,704,953 Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities - - Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other 1,400,000,000 1,400,000,000 commitments 2,408,390,569 1,901,704,953 TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS 175,819,281,113 165,095,905,495 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Statutory Dividend Asset revaluation Actuarial Foreign currency Surplus in profit and loss Particulars Paid up capital equalisation reserve (lands and other General reserve remeasurement gain/ Total equity reserve translation difference account reserve assets) (loss) Balance as on 1 January 2023 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 356,040,000 2,735,843,783 603,493,370 (367,924,063) (75,276,321) 11,047,500,739 35,761,628,008 Net profit for the period after tax - - - - - - - 1,069,367,835 1,069,367,835 Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT) - - - 4,128,043 - - - - 4,128,043 Adjustment of HTM securities - - - (24,708,655) - - - - (24,708,655) Currency translation difference - - - - - - (14,198,183) 470,399 (13,727,784) Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL) - - - - 4,040,850 - - (4,040,850) - Balance as at 31 March 2023 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 356,040,000 2,715,263,171 607,534,220 (367,924,063) (89,474,504) 12,113,298,123 36,796,687,446 Balance as at 31 March 2022 9,538,644,670 9,538,644,670 356,040,000 2,870,076,248 603,493,370 (406,049,063) (475,988) 10,697,681,265 33,198,055,173 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED) Eastern Bank Limited Profit & Loss Account (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Particulars 01 January 2023 01 January 2022 to 31 March 2023 to 31 March 2022 Interest income 5,834,702,699 4,272,919,688 Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings 4,119,607,167 2,548,420,083 Net interest income 1,715,095,533 1,724,499,604 Income from investments 1,826,867,747 1,245,902,655 Fees, commission and brokerage 1,021,864,204 1,084,860,314 Other operating income 68,978,021 74,896,170 2,917,709,972 2,405,659,139 Total operating income 4,632,805,504 4,130,158,743 Salary & allowances (except those of MD) 1,403,879,260 1,247,218,745 Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc. 118,480,195 114,337,795 Legal & professional expenses 23,992,767 32,074,954 Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc. 42,770,826 34,043,976 Stationery, printing, advertisement, bp etc. 124,032,433 68,690,469 Managing director's salary and allowances (Bank only) 9,178,371 8,732,425 Directors' fees & expenses 935,661 652,193 Depreciation and repair of bank's assets 313,243,063 249,175,433 Other operating expenses 230,373,901 122,417,911 Total operating expenses 2,266,886,476 1,877,343,901 Profit before provisions 2,365,919,029 2,252,814,843 Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposures Specific provision (net off w/off recovery) 175,915,242 623,994,310 General provision 296,047,014 (289,719,678) 471,962,256 334,274,633 Other provisions (38,971,277) 65,594,400 Total provisions 432,990,980 399,869,033 Profit before tax for the period 1,932,928,049 1,852,945,810 Provision for tax made for the period 911,089,014 950,214,221 Deferred tax income (net) (54,051,719) (135,750,350) Total tax provision 857,037,295 814,463,871 Profit after tax for the period 1,075,890,754 1,038,481,939 Earnings per share (EPS) (restated) 1.00 0.97 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 Eastern Bank Limited Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Particulars 01 January 2023 01 January 2022 to 31 March 2023 to 31 March 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Interest received 5,247,978,252 4,082,045,119 Interest paid (3,286,950,712) (1,790,811,109) Dividend received 186,426,070 70,910,447 Fees and commission received 968,710,818 1,043,159,457 Income from investment (other than dividend 1,398,862,142 759,840,611 received) Recovery of loans previously written off 68,769,697 191,565,557 Cash paid to employees (including directors) (1,241,493,291) (1,151,603,363) Cash paid to suppliers (396,784,633) (307,944,209) Income taxes paid (967,395,417) (609,698,253) Received from other operating activities 68,978,021 74,896,170 Paid for other operating activities (230,373,901) (122,417,911) Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets 1,816,727,046 2,239,942,517 and liabilities Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities Net-(Purchase) of trading securities (4,545,330,114) (15,862,515,096) Loans and advances repaid by customers (other than 5,227,809,464 6,434,769,914 banks) Other assets (375,844,953) (740,573,090) Deposits (to)/from other Banks (69,606,243) (285,450,359) Deposits (repaid to)/received from customers (other (1,114,578,042) 2,240,027,372 than banks) Liability for tax 110,358,122 (204,765,618) Liabilities for provision (501,760,677) (591,434,589) Other liabilities (685,797,590) 1,134,277,844 Net cash (used in) operating activities (138,022,987) (5,635,721,105) B) Cash flows from investing activities Net-(Purchase)/Sale of non-trading securities (301,952,971) 56,890,564 Net-(Purchase) of property, plant and equipment (195,537,973) (135,846,062) Net cash (used in) investing activities (497,490,944) (78,955,498) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions (1,433,064,580) 4,306,314,252 and agents Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities (1,433,064,580) 4,306,314,252 D) Net increase/(decrease) in cash (A+B+C) (2,068,578,511) (1,408,362,351) E) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash (21,592,934) (3,333,767) equivalents F) Opening cash and cash-equivalents 39,452,285,719 36,516,190,806 G) Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)* 37,362,114,274 35,104,494,689 *Closing cash and cash-equivalents Cash in hand (including foreign currencies) 4,838,911,610 3,983,736,319 Balances with bangladesh bank and its agent bank (s) 13,144,872,878 11,546,779,631 Balances with other banks and financial institutions 14,625,564,786 15,761,306,540 Money at call and short notice 4,750,000,000 3,810,000,000 Prize bonds 2,765,000 2,672,200 37,362,114,274 35,104,494,689 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries Selected explanatory notes as at and for the first quarter from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023 Activities of the Bank The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services. The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit under Offshore Banking Operation (OBO) since 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off-balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc. as per Offshore Banking Policy issued by Bangaldesh Bank. Subsidiaries of the Bank The Bank has four fully owned and operational subsidiaries: EBL Securities Limited, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank , 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc. Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below: Basis of Preparation 2.01 Statement of compliance The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt. treasury securities (bills/bonds) classified as held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail. 2.02 Functional and presentation currency These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated. 2.03 Use of estimates and judgements The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with BFRSs require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator. The financial statements of subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been prepared using uniform accounting policies of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events in similar nature. Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation. 2.04 Revenue Recognition The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15 and Bangldesh Bank. 2.05 Cash Flow Statement Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period. 2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank. 2.07 Earnings per share Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 31 March 2023 as per IAS- 33 "Earnings Per Share". Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period. 2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021. The following ratings have been awarded: Periods Date of Rating Surveillance Rating Long Term Short Term January to December 2021 28-Jun-22 AA+ ST-1 January to December 2020 17-Jun-21 AA+ ST-1 January to December 2019 22-Jun-20 AA+ ST-1 General

Reporting Period

The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank is 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023.

Review of the Financial Statements

These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in the meeting held on 09 May 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in the meeting held on the same date. Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefore: Figures are in BDT Crore Consolidated Increase/ Particulars January January Reasons (Decrease) to March to March 2023 2022 Income from Income from investments has increased due to increase of 182.71 135.23 47.49 investment in government treasury securities, and increase of investments dividend income from quoted & unquoted shares and bonds. Specific provision charged in Q1, 2023 is as per CL (classified loans) growth of BDT 50 crore in Q1, 2023. On the contrary SP Specific provision 17.59 62.40 (44.81) charged in Q1, 2022 was significantly higher due to increase of (expense) CL by BDT 127 crore upon expiry of classification relaxation rule issued for COVID-19 and shifting of few rescheduled unclassified loan accounts to classified ones in Q1, 2022. General provision charged in Q1, 2023 is in line with the growth General provision of unclassified funded and non-funed exposures. However, 30.52 (28.97) 59.49 GP charged in Q1, 2022 was lower due to decrease of loan (expense) outstanding and shifting of classification status of certain loan accounts (including reschedule accounts) to SS/DF/BL. DSEX index in Q1, 2023 end was almost same as that of year- end 2022. Besides, market value of certain scrips has been in upward trend. So a substantial amount of provision has been released in Q1, 2023. On the contrary, DSEX index significantly Other provision (3.98) 10.87 (14.85) dropped in Q1, 2022 end compared to that of year-end 2021. Moreover, in Q1, 2022 post dividend market price of certain scrips was disproportionately adjusted downward. As a result, significant amount of provision was charged against diminution of value of quoted securities in Q1, 2022. Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues: Number of ordinary shares as on 31 March 2023 was 1,073,097,525 with a face value BDT 10 per share. However, details history of raising capital and number of shares issued are available in the Annual Report 2022. Calculation of NAV per share: Particulars Group Bank 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 Net Assets Value (NAV) in BDT crore 3,679.67 3,576.16 3,607.92 3,504.54 Net Assets Value per share in BDT (restated) 34.29 33.33 33.62 32.66 Calculation of NAVPS: Net Assets Value No of shares outstanding Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS: Group Bank Particulars January to March January to March January to March January to March 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated) 1.00 1.11 1.00 0.97 Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS) 0.19 (4.76) (0.13) (5.25) in BDT (restated) Calculation of EPS: Profit After Tax No of shares outstanding Calculation of NOCFPS: Net Operating Cash Flow No of shares outstanding Eastern Bank Limited Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 Amount in BDT Dividend equalisation Asset revaluation Actuarial Foreign currency Particulars Paid up capital Statutory reserve reserve (lands and other General reserve remeasurement gain/ Retained earnings Total equity reserve translation difference assets) (loss) Balance as on 1 January 2023 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 356,040,000 2,650,425,416 603,493,370 (367,924,063) (164,282,960) 10,505,742,232 35,045,444,496 Net profit for the period after tax - - - - - - - 1,075,890,754 1,075,890,754 Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT) - - - 4,128,043 - - - - 4,128,043 Adjustment of HTM securities - - - (24,708,655) - - - - (24,708,655) Currency translation difference - - - - - - (21,593,366) 413 (21,592,953) Balance as at 31 March 2023 10,730,975,250 10,730,975,250 356,040,000 2,629,844,804 603,493,370 (367,924,063) (185,876,326) 11,581,633,399 36,079,161,685 Balance as at 31 March 2022 9,538,644,670 9,538,644,670 356,040,000 2,784,657,881 603,493,370 (406,049,063) (9,283,654) 10,013,758,665 32,419,906,540 Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Managing Director & CEO Director Director Dhaka, 9 May 2023 100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 12:33:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about EASTERN BANK LIMITED 08:34a Eastern Bank : EBL Q1 Financial Statement 2023 (Unaudited) PU 05/08 Eastern Bank : Sustainability Reports 2022 PU 05/08 Eastern Bank : Corporate Social Responsibility Reports 2022 PU 05/07 Eastern Bank : Annual Report 2022 PU 05/05 Eastern Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI 04/13 Eastern Bank : EBL opens sub branch at Anowara, Chattogram PU 04/06 Eastern Bank Limited Recommends Cash Dividend for the Year Ended on December 31, 2022 CI 03/23 Eastern Bank : EBL launches Co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA PU 03/23 Eastern Bank : EBL holds School Banking Conference in Chattogram PU 03/23 In Bangladesh, ADB's Trade Finance Program Helps Decrease Cases of Life-Threatening Rab.. AQ Analyst Recommendations on EASTERN BANK LIMITED 2022 Eastern Bank : EBL receives sustainability rating award PU