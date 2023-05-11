Eastern Bank : EBL Q1 Financial Statement 2023 (Unaudited)
05/11/2023 | 08:34am EDT
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
as at 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
31-03-2023
31-12-2022
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
Cash
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
4,839,042,056
4,716,684,227
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)
13,144,872,878
16,438,906,912
(including foreign currencies)
17,983,914,934
21,155,591,139
Balances with other banks and financial institutions
In Bangladesh
6,932,234,902
4,612,126,429
Outside Bangladesh
8,666,036,180
7,987,271,813
15,598,271,082
12,599,398,242
Money at call and short notice
4,750,000,000
6,440,000,000
Investments
Government
69,506,752,579
64,603,877,534
Others
28,252,460,975
28,428,309,602
97,759,213,554
93,032,187,136
Loans and advances
Loans, cash credits, overdraft etc.
263,105,602,310
260,686,467,101
Bills discounted and purchased
43,120,191,251
50,398,266,460
306,225,793,561
311,084,733,561
Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures
8,546,370,377
8,583,485,506
Other assets
7,761,079,734
6,973,051,004
Non banking assets
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
458,624,643,243
459,868,446,589
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Liabilities
Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents
77,063,757,640
78,597,428,423
Deposits and other accounts
Current deposits & other accounts, etc.
53,529,349,466
48,977,808,908
Bills payable
1,035,989,775
1,073,551,209
Savings bank deposits
74,559,760,350
75,127,325,490
Fixed deposits
134,509,615,908
130,692,541,410
Others- special notice deposit (SND)
51,970,566,131
60,455,307,927
Bearer certificates of deposits
-
-
315,605,281,630
316,326,534,944
Other liabilities
29,158,916,527
29,182,855,215
TOTAL LIABILITIES
421,827,955,797
424,106,818,581
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Paid up capital
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
Statutory reserve
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
Dividend equalisation reserve
356,040,000
356,040,000
Assets revaluation reserve (Land & other assets)
2,715,263,171
2,735,843,783
General reserve
607,534,220
603,493,370
Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)
(367,924,063)
(367,924,063)
Foreign currency translation difference
(89,474,504)
(75,276,321)
Surplus in profit and loss account
12,113,298,123
11,047,500,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
36,796,687,446
35,761,628,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
458,624,643,243
459,868,446,589
OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Contingent liabilities
Acceptances and endorsements
58,735,502,442
61,495,322,122
Letters of guarantees
44,240,689,273
44,488,068,707
Irrevocable letters of credit
55,249,617,911
41,911,963,642
Bills for collection
15,185,080,918
15,298,846,071
173,410,890,544
163,194,200,542
Other commitments
Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions
-
-
Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed
1,008,390,569
501,704,953
Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities
-
-
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
commitments
2,408,390,569
1,901,704,953
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
175,819,281,113
165,095,905,495
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)
for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
01 January 2023 to
01 January 2022 to
31 March 2023
31 March 2022
Interest income
5,886,780,016
4,359,579,259
Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings
4,174,814,174
2,581,332,047
Net interest income
1,711,965,842
1,778,247,211
Income from investments
1,827,138,722
1,352,256,619
Fees, commission and brokerage
1,110,289,237
1,229,362,269
Other operating income
69,296,829
75,813,042
3,006,724,787
2,657,431,930
Total operating income
4,718,690,629
4,435,679,141
Salary & allowances (except those of MD)
1,442,980,624
1,285,594,669
Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
120,912,963
117,685,836
Legal & professional expenses
24,113,622
32,743,713
Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.
44,942,850
35,465,092
Stationery, printing, advertisement, bp etc.
126,458,823
70,264,687
Managing director's salary and allowances (bank only)
9,178,371
8,732,425
Directors' fees & expenses
1,073,161
713,693
Depreciation and repair of bank's assets
323,971,721
259,434,821
Other operating expenses
234,658,432
127,094,819
Total operating expenses
2,328,290,566
1,937,729,754
Profit before provisions
2,390,400,063
2,497,949,388
Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposures:
Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)
175,915,242
623,994,310
General provision
305,157,387
(289,719,678)
481,072,629
334,274,632
Other provision
(39,799,930)
108,705,254
Total provisions
441,272,700
442,979,886
Profit before tax for the period
1,949,127,364
2,054,969,502
Provision for tax made for the period
934,364,756
997,811,022
Deferred tax income (net)
(54,605,227)
(136,071,414)
Total tax provision
879,759,529
861,739,608
Profit after tax for the period
1,069,367,835
1,193,229,894
Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)
1.00
1.11
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)
for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
01 January 2023 to
01 January 2023 to
31 March 2023
31 March 2022
A)
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
5,323,866,249
4,180,321,383
Interest paid
(3,342,107,732)
(1,822,629,113)
Dividend received
123,764,969
44,641,164
Fees and commission received
1,110,289,237
1,229,362,269
Income from investment (other than dividend received)
1,461,794,218
892,463,858
Recovery of loans previously written off
68,769,697
191,565,557
Cash paid to employees (including directors)
(1,280,716,855)
(1,207,402,407)
Cash paid to suppliers
(405,684,659)
(319,285,707)
Income taxes paid
(988,355,255)
(614,958,628)
Received from other operating activities
69,296,829
75,813,042
Paid for other operating activities
(234,658,432)
(127,094,819)
Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,906,258,266
2,522,796,598
Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities
Net (Purchase) of trading securities
(4,425,580,983)
(15,715,788,403)
Loans and advances repaid by customers (other than banks)
5,401,128,144
6,936,495,957
Other assets
(525,723,572)
(1,220,454,247)
Deposits (to)/from other Banks
(69,606,243)
(285,450,359)
Deposits (repaid to)/received from customers (other than banks)
(1,216,875,715)
2,244,526,738
Liability for tax
108,595,726
(246,780,980)
Liabilities for provision
(510,042,397)
(634,545,443)
Other liabilities
(463,931,785)
1,292,588,171
Net cash received from/(used in) operating activities
204,221,441
(5,106,611,968)
B)
Cash flows from investing activities
Net-(Purchase)/Sale of non-trading securities
(321,952,969)
26,750,904
Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment
(197,600,191)
(177,087,067)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(519,553,160)
(150,336,163)
C)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions and agents
(1,533,670,782)
3,898,650,118
Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities
(1,533,670,782)
3,898,650,118
D)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash (A+B+C)
(1,849,002,502)
(1,358,298,013)
E)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(13,727,763)
(2,282,844)
F)
Opening cash and cash-equivalents
40,197,681,281
37,132,093,625
G)
Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*
38,334,951,016
35,771,512,768
*Closing cash and cash-equivalents
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
4,839,042,056
3,983,864,489
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)
13,144,872,878
11,546,779,631
Balances with other banks and financial institutions
15,598,271,082
16,428,196,449
Money at call and short notice
4,750,000,000
3,810,000,000
Prize bonds
2,765,000
2,672,200
38,334,951,016
35,771,512,768
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
Eastern Bank Limited
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
as at 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
31-03-2023
31-12-2022
PROPERTY AND ASSETS
Cash
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
4,838,911,610
4,716,619,787
Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s) (including
13,144,872,878
16,438,906,912
foreign currencies)
17,983,784,488
21,155,526,699
Balances with other banks and financial institutions
In Bangladesh
6,534,529,467
4,471,348,086
Outside Bangladesh
8,091,035,319
7,382,719,034
14,625,564,786
11,854,067,120
Money at call and short notice
4,750,000,000
6,440,000,000
Investments
Government
69,506,752,579
64,603,877,534
Others
25,726,745,386
25,802,844,879
95,233,497,965
90,406,722,413
Loans and advances
Loans, cash credits, overdraft etc.
261,134,673,474
263,817,658,813
Bills discounted and purchased
43,120,191,251
45,097,944,098
304,254,864,725
308,915,602,911
Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures
8,470,602,065
8,500,798,743
Other assets
9,406,655,671
8,716,424,628
Non banking assets
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
454,724,969,702
455,989,142,514
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Liabilities
Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents
74,563,292,731
75,996,357,312
Deposits and other accounts
Current deposits & other accounts etc.
54,315,521,985
49,608,497,830
Bills payable
1,035,989,775
1,073,551,209
Savings bank deposits
74,559,760,350
75,127,325,490
Fixed deposits
134,519,615,908
130,692,541,410
Other- special notice deposit (SND)
52,047,461,454
60,595,389,174
Bearer certificates of deposits
-
-
316,478,349,473
317,097,305,113
Other liabilities
27,604,165,813
27,850,035,594
TOTAL LIABILITIES
418,645,808,017
420,943,698,018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Paid up capital
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
Statutory reserve
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
Dividend equalisation reserve
356,040,000
356,040,000
Assets revaluation reserve (Lands & other assets)
2,629,844,804
2,650,425,416
General reserve
603,493,370
603,493,370
Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)
(367,924,063)
(367,924,063)
Foreign currency translation difference
(185,876,326)
(164,282,960)
Surplus in profit and loss account
11,581,633,400
10,505,742,233
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
36,079,161,685
35,045,444,496
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
454,724,969,702
455,989,142,514
OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Contingent liabilities
Acceptances and endorsements
58,735,502,442
61,495,322,122
Letters of guarantees
44,240,689,273
44,488,068,707
Irrevocable letters of credit
55,249,617,911
41,911,963,642
Bills for collection
15,185,080,918
15,298,846,071
173,410,890,544
163,194,200,542
Other commitments
Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions
-
-
Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed
1,008,390,569
501,704,953
Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities
-
-
Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other
1,400,000,000
1,400,000,000
commitments
2,408,390,569
1,901,704,953
TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
175,819,281,113
165,095,905,495
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Statutory
Dividend
Asset revaluation
Actuarial
Foreign currency
Surplus in profit and loss
Particulars
Paid up capital
equalisation
reserve (lands and other
General reserve
remeasurement gain/
Total equity
reserve
translation difference
account
reserve
assets)
(loss)
Balance as on 1 January 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
356,040,000
2,735,843,783
603,493,370
(367,924,063)
(75,276,321)
11,047,500,739
35,761,628,008
Net profit for the period after tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,069,367,835
1,069,367,835
Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)
-
-
-
4,128,043
-
-
-
-
4,128,043
Adjustment of HTM securities
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
-
-
-
-
(24,708,655)
Currency translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,198,183)
470,399
(13,727,784)
Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL)
-
-
-
-
4,040,850
-
-
(4,040,850)
-
Balance as at 31 March 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
356,040,000
2,715,263,171
607,534,220
(367,924,063)
(89,474,504)
12,113,298,123
36,796,687,446
Balance as at 31 March 2022
9,538,644,670
9,538,644,670
356,040,000
2,870,076,248
603,493,370
(406,049,063)
(475,988)
10,697,681,265
33,198,055,173
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Eastern Bank Limited
Profit & Loss Account (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
01 January 2023
01 January 2022
to 31 March 2023
to 31 March 2022
Interest income
5,834,702,699
4,272,919,688
Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings
4,119,607,167
2,548,420,083
Net interest income
1,715,095,533
1,724,499,604
Income from investments
1,826,867,747
1,245,902,655
Fees, commission and brokerage
1,021,864,204
1,084,860,314
Other operating income
68,978,021
74,896,170
2,917,709,972
2,405,659,139
Total operating income
4,632,805,504
4,130,158,743
Salary & allowances (except those of MD)
1,403,879,260
1,247,218,745
Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.
118,480,195
114,337,795
Legal & professional expenses
23,992,767
32,074,954
Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.
42,770,826
34,043,976
Stationery, printing, advertisement, bp etc.
124,032,433
68,690,469
Managing director's salary and allowances (Bank only)
9,178,371
8,732,425
Directors' fees & expenses
935,661
652,193
Depreciation and repair of bank's assets
313,243,063
249,175,433
Other operating expenses
230,373,901
122,417,911
Total operating expenses
2,266,886,476
1,877,343,901
Profit before provisions
2,365,919,029
2,252,814,843
Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposures
Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)
175,915,242
623,994,310
General provision
296,047,014
(289,719,678)
471,962,256
334,274,633
Other provisions
(38,971,277)
65,594,400
Total provisions
432,990,980
399,869,033
Profit before tax for the period
1,932,928,049
1,852,945,810
Provision for tax made for the period
911,089,014
950,214,221
Deferred tax income (net)
(54,051,719)
(135,750,350)
Total tax provision
857,037,295
814,463,871
Profit after tax for the period
1,075,890,754
1,038,481,939
Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)
1.00
0.97
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
Eastern Bank Limited
Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Particulars
01 January 2023
01 January 2022
to 31 March 2023
to 31 March 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Interest received
5,247,978,252
4,082,045,119
Interest paid
(3,286,950,712)
(1,790,811,109)
Dividend received
186,426,070
70,910,447
Fees and commission received
968,710,818
1,043,159,457
Income from investment (other than dividend
1,398,862,142
759,840,611
received)
Recovery of loans previously written off
68,769,697
191,565,557
Cash paid to employees (including directors)
(1,241,493,291)
(1,151,603,363)
Cash paid to suppliers
(396,784,633)
(307,944,209)
Income taxes paid
(967,395,417)
(609,698,253)
Received from other operating activities
68,978,021
74,896,170
Paid for other operating activities
(230,373,901)
(122,417,911)
Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets
1,816,727,046
2,239,942,517
and liabilities
Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities
Net-(Purchase) of trading securities
(4,545,330,114)
(15,862,515,096)
Loans and advances repaid by customers (other than
5,227,809,464
6,434,769,914
banks)
Other assets
(375,844,953)
(740,573,090)
Deposits (to)/from other Banks
(69,606,243)
(285,450,359)
Deposits (repaid to)/received from customers (other
(1,114,578,042)
2,240,027,372
than banks)
Liability for tax
110,358,122
(204,765,618)
Liabilities for provision
(501,760,677)
(591,434,589)
Other liabilities
(685,797,590)
1,134,277,844
Net cash (used in) operating activities
(138,022,987)
(5,635,721,105)
B)
Cash flows from investing activities
Net-(Purchase)/Sale of non-trading securities
(301,952,971)
56,890,564
Net-(Purchase) of property, plant and equipment
(195,537,973)
(135,846,062)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(497,490,944)
(78,955,498)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions
(1,433,064,580)
4,306,314,252
and agents
Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities
(1,433,064,580)
4,306,314,252
D)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash (A+B+C)
(2,068,578,511)
(1,408,362,351)
E)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(21,592,934)
(3,333,767)
equivalents
F)
Opening cash and cash-equivalents
39,452,285,719
36,516,190,806
G)
Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*
37,362,114,274
35,104,494,689
*Closing cash and cash-equivalents
Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)
4,838,911,610
3,983,736,319
Balances with bangladesh bank and its agent bank (s)
13,144,872,878
11,546,779,631
Balances with other banks and financial institutions
14,625,564,786
15,761,306,540
Money at call and short notice
4,750,000,000
3,810,000,000
Prize bonds
2,765,000
2,672,200
37,362,114,274
35,104,494,689
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Managing Director & CEO
Director
Director
Dhaka, 9 May 2023
Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries
Selected explanatory notes
as at and for the first quarter from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023
Activities of the Bank
The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.
The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit under Offshore Banking Operation (OBO) since 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off-balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc. as per Offshore Banking Policy issued by Bangaldesh Bank.
Subsidiaries of the Bank
The Bank has four fully owned and operational subsidiaries: EBL Securities Limited, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank , 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc.
Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies
Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:
Basis of Preparation
2.01 Statement of compliance
The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt. treasury securities (bills/bonds) classified as held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.
2.02 Functional and presentation currency
These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.
2.03 Use of estimates and judgements
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with BFRSs require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.
The financial statements of subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been prepared using uniform accounting policies of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events in similar nature.
Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.
2.04 Revenue Recognition
The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15 and Bangldesh Bank.
2.05 Cash Flow Statement
Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.
2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.
2.07 Earnings per share
Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 31 March 2023 as per IAS- 33 "Earnings Per Share". Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.
2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank
As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021. The following ratings have been awarded:
Periods
Date of Rating
Surveillance Rating
Long Term
Short Term
January to December 2021
28-Jun-22
AA+
ST-1
January to December 2020
17-Jun-21
AA+
ST-1
January to December 2019
22-Jun-20
AA+
ST-1
General
Reporting Period
The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank is 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023.
Review of the Financial Statements
These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in the meeting held on 09 May 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in the meeting held on the same date.
Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018:Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefore:
Figures are in BDT Crore
Consolidated
Increase/
Particulars
January
January
Reasons
(Decrease)
to March
to March
2023
2022
Income from
Income from investments has increased due to increase of
182.71
135.23
47.49
investment in government treasury securities, and increase of
investments
dividend income from quoted & unquoted shares and bonds.
Specific provision charged in Q1, 2023 is as per CL (classified
loans) growth of BDT 50 crore in Q1, 2023. On the contrary SP
Specific provision
17.59
62.40
(44.81)
charged in Q1, 2022 was significantly higher due to increase of
(expense)
CL by BDT 127 crore upon expiry of classification relaxation rule
issued for COVID-19 and shifting of few rescheduled unclassified
loan accounts to classified ones in Q1, 2022.
General provision charged in Q1, 2023 is in line with the growth
General provision
of unclassified funded and non-funed exposures. However,
30.52
(28.97)
59.49
GP charged in Q1, 2022 was lower due to decrease of loan
(expense)
outstanding and shifting of classification status of certain loan
accounts (including reschedule accounts) to SS/DF/BL.
DSEX index in Q1, 2023 end was almost same as that of year-
end 2022. Besides, market value of certain scrips has been in
upward trend. So a substantial amount of provision has been
released in Q1, 2023. On the contrary, DSEX index significantly
Other provision
(3.98)
10.87
(14.85)
dropped in Q1, 2022 end compared to that of year-end 2021.
Moreover, in Q1, 2022 post dividend market price of certain
scrips was disproportionately adjusted downward. As a result,
significant amount of provision was charged against diminution
of value of quoted securities in Q1, 2022.
Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues:
Number of ordinary shares as on 31 March 2023 was 1,073,097,525 with a face value BDT 10 per share. However, details history of raising capital and number of shares issued are available in the Annual Report 2022.
Calculation of NAV per share:
Particulars
Group
Bank
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
Net Assets Value (NAV) in BDT crore
3,679.67
3,576.16
3,607.92
3,504.54
Net Assets Value per share in BDT (restated)
34.29
33.33
33.62
32.66
Calculation of NAVPS:
Net Assets Value
No of shares outstanding
Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS:
Group
Bank
Particulars
January to March
January to March
January to March
January to March
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated)
1.00
1.11
1.00
0.97
Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS)
0.19
(4.76)
(0.13)
(5.25)
in BDT (restated)
Calculation of EPS:
Profit After Tax
No of shares outstanding
Calculation of NOCFPS:
Net Operating Cash Flow
No of shares outstanding
Eastern Bank Limited
Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023
Amount in BDT
Dividend equalisation
Asset revaluation
Actuarial
Foreign currency
Particulars
Paid up capital
Statutory reserve
reserve (lands and other
General reserve
remeasurement gain/
Retained earnings
Total equity
reserve
translation difference
assets)
(loss)
Balance as on 1 January 2023
10,730,975,250
10,730,975,250
356,040,000
2,650,425,416
603,493,370
(367,924,063)
(164,282,960)
10,505,742,232
35,045,444,496
Net profit for the period after tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,075,890,754
1,075,890,754
Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)