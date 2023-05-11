Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
29.40 BDT    0.00%
08:34aEastern Bank : EBL Q1 Financial Statement 2023 (Unaudited)
PU
05/08Eastern Bank : Sustainability Reports 2022
PU
05/08Eastern Bank : Corporate Social Responsibility Reports 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Bank : EBL Q1 Financial Statement 2023 (Unaudited)

05/11/2023 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

as at 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

31-03-2023

31-12-2022

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

Cash

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

4,839,042,056

4,716,684,227

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s)

13,144,872,878

16,438,906,912

(including foreign currencies)

17,983,914,934

21,155,591,139

Balances with other banks and financial institutions

In Bangladesh

6,932,234,902

4,612,126,429

Outside Bangladesh

8,666,036,180

7,987,271,813

15,598,271,082

12,599,398,242

Money at call and short notice

4,750,000,000

6,440,000,000

Investments

Government

69,506,752,579

64,603,877,534

Others

28,252,460,975

28,428,309,602

97,759,213,554

93,032,187,136

Loans and advances

Loans, cash credits, overdraft etc.

263,105,602,310

260,686,467,101

Bills discounted and purchased

43,120,191,251

50,398,266,460

306,225,793,561

311,084,733,561

Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures

8,546,370,377

8,583,485,506

Other assets

7,761,079,734

6,973,051,004

Non banking assets

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

458,624,643,243

459,868,446,589

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Liabilities

Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents

77,063,757,640

78,597,428,423

Deposits and other accounts

Current deposits & other accounts, etc.

53,529,349,466

48,977,808,908

Bills payable

1,035,989,775

1,073,551,209

Savings bank deposits

74,559,760,350

75,127,325,490

Fixed deposits

134,509,615,908

130,692,541,410

Others- special notice deposit (SND)

51,970,566,131

60,455,307,927

Bearer certificates of deposits

-

-

315,605,281,630

316,326,534,944

Other liabilities

29,158,916,527

29,182,855,215

TOTAL LIABILITIES

421,827,955,797

424,106,818,581

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Paid up capital

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

Statutory reserve

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

Dividend equalisation reserve

356,040,000

356,040,000

Assets revaluation reserve (Land & other assets)

2,715,263,171

2,735,843,783

General reserve

607,534,220

603,493,370

Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)

(367,924,063)

(367,924,063)

Foreign currency translation difference

(89,474,504)

(75,276,321)

Surplus in profit and loss account

12,113,298,123

11,047,500,739

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

36,796,687,446

35,761,628,008

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

458,624,643,243

459,868,446,589

OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Contingent liabilities

Acceptances and endorsements

58,735,502,442

61,495,322,122

Letters of guarantees

44,240,689,273

44,488,068,707

Irrevocable letters of credit

55,249,617,911

41,911,963,642

Bills for collection

15,185,080,918

15,298,846,071

173,410,890,544

163,194,200,542

Other commitments

Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions

-

-

Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed

1,008,390,569

501,704,953

Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities

-

-

Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

commitments

2,408,390,569

1,901,704,953

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

175,819,281,113

165,095,905,495

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account (Unaudited)

for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

01 January 2023 to

01 January 2022 to

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

Interest income

5,886,780,016

4,359,579,259

Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings

4,174,814,174

2,581,332,047

Net interest income

1,711,965,842

1,778,247,211

Income from investments

1,827,138,722

1,352,256,619

Fees, commission and brokerage

1,110,289,237

1,229,362,269

Other operating income

69,296,829

75,813,042

3,006,724,787

2,657,431,930

Total operating income

4,718,690,629

4,435,679,141

Salary & allowances (except those of MD)

1,442,980,624

1,285,594,669

Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.

120,912,963

117,685,836

Legal & professional expenses

24,113,622

32,743,713

Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.

44,942,850

35,465,092

Stationery, printing, advertisement, bp etc.

126,458,823

70,264,687

Managing director's salary and allowances (bank only)

9,178,371

8,732,425

Directors' fees & expenses

1,073,161

713,693

Depreciation and repair of bank's assets

323,971,721

259,434,821

Other operating expenses

234,658,432

127,094,819

Total operating expenses

2,328,290,566

1,937,729,754

Profit before provisions

2,390,400,063

2,497,949,388

Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposures:

Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)

175,915,242

623,994,310

General provision

305,157,387

(289,719,678)

481,072,629

334,274,632

Other provision

(39,799,930)

108,705,254

Total provisions

441,272,700

442,979,886

Profit before tax for the period

1,949,127,364

2,054,969,502

Provision for tax made for the period

934,364,756

997,811,022

Deferred tax income (net)

(54,605,227)

(136,071,414)

Total tax provision

879,759,529

861,739,608

Profit after tax for the period

1,069,367,835

1,193,229,894

Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)

1.00

1.11

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited)

for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

01 January 2023 to

01 January 2023 to

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

A)

Cash flows from operating activities

Interest received

5,323,866,249

4,180,321,383

Interest paid

(3,342,107,732)

(1,822,629,113)

Dividend received

123,764,969

44,641,164

Fees and commission received

1,110,289,237

1,229,362,269

Income from investment (other than dividend received)

1,461,794,218

892,463,858

Recovery of loans previously written off

68,769,697

191,565,557

Cash paid to employees (including directors)

(1,280,716,855)

(1,207,402,407)

Cash paid to suppliers

(405,684,659)

(319,285,707)

Income taxes paid

(988,355,255)

(614,958,628)

Received from other operating activities

69,296,829

75,813,042

Paid for other operating activities

(234,658,432)

(127,094,819)

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities

1,906,258,266

2,522,796,598

Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities

Net (Purchase) of trading securities

(4,425,580,983)

(15,715,788,403)

Loans and advances repaid by customers (other than banks)

5,401,128,144

6,936,495,957

Other assets

(525,723,572)

(1,220,454,247)

Deposits (to)/from other Banks

(69,606,243)

(285,450,359)

Deposits (repaid to)/received from customers (other than banks)

(1,216,875,715)

2,244,526,738

Liability for tax

108,595,726

(246,780,980)

Liabilities for provision

(510,042,397)

(634,545,443)

Other liabilities

(463,931,785)

1,292,588,171

Net cash received from/(used in) operating activities

204,221,441

(5,106,611,968)

B)

Cash flows from investing activities

Net-(Purchase)/Sale of non-trading securities

(321,952,969)

26,750,904

Net (Purchase) of property, plant and equipment

(197,600,191)

(177,087,067)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(519,553,160)

(150,336,163)

C)

Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions and agents

(1,533,670,782)

3,898,650,118

Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities

(1,533,670,782)

3,898,650,118

D)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash (A+B+C)

(1,849,002,502)

(1,358,298,013)

E)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(13,727,763)

(2,282,844)

F)

Opening cash and cash-equivalents

40,197,681,281

37,132,093,625

G)

Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*

38,334,951,016

35,771,512,768

*Closing cash and cash-equivalents

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

4,839,042,056

3,983,864,489

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank (s)

13,144,872,878

11,546,779,631

Balances with other banks and financial institutions

15,598,271,082

16,428,196,449

Money at call and short notice

4,750,000,000

3,810,000,000

Prize bonds

2,765,000

2,672,200

38,334,951,016

35,771,512,768

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

Eastern Bank Limited

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

as at 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

31-03-2023

31-12-2022

PROPERTY AND ASSETS

Cash

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

4,838,911,610

4,716,619,787

Balances with Bangladesh Bank and its agent bank(s) (including

13,144,872,878

16,438,906,912

foreign currencies)

17,983,784,488

21,155,526,699

Balances with other banks and financial institutions

In Bangladesh

6,534,529,467

4,471,348,086

Outside Bangladesh

8,091,035,319

7,382,719,034

14,625,564,786

11,854,067,120

Money at call and short notice

4,750,000,000

6,440,000,000

Investments

Government

69,506,752,579

64,603,877,534

Others

25,726,745,386

25,802,844,879

95,233,497,965

90,406,722,413

Loans and advances

Loans, cash credits, overdraft etc.

261,134,673,474

263,817,658,813

Bills discounted and purchased

43,120,191,251

45,097,944,098

304,254,864,725

308,915,602,911

Fixed assets including land, building, furniture and fixtures

8,470,602,065

8,500,798,743

Other assets

9,406,655,671

8,716,424,628

Non banking assets

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

454,724,969,702

455,989,142,514

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Liabilities

Borrowing from other banks, financial institutions and agents

74,563,292,731

75,996,357,312

Deposits and other accounts

Current deposits & other accounts etc.

54,315,521,985

49,608,497,830

Bills payable

1,035,989,775

1,073,551,209

Savings bank deposits

74,559,760,350

75,127,325,490

Fixed deposits

134,519,615,908

130,692,541,410

Other- special notice deposit (SND)

52,047,461,454

60,595,389,174

Bearer certificates of deposits

-

-

316,478,349,473

317,097,305,113

Other liabilities

27,604,165,813

27,850,035,594

TOTAL LIABILITIES

418,645,808,017

420,943,698,018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Paid up capital

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

Statutory reserve

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

Dividend equalisation reserve

356,040,000

356,040,000

Assets revaluation reserve (Lands & other assets)

2,629,844,804

2,650,425,416

General reserve

603,493,370

603,493,370

Actuarial remeasurement gain/(loss)

(367,924,063)

(367,924,063)

Foreign currency translation difference

(185,876,326)

(164,282,960)

Surplus in profit and loss account

11,581,633,400

10,505,742,233

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

36,079,161,685

35,045,444,496

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

454,724,969,702

455,989,142,514

OFF BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Contingent liabilities

Acceptances and endorsements

58,735,502,442

61,495,322,122

Letters of guarantees

44,240,689,273

44,488,068,707

Irrevocable letters of credit

55,249,617,911

41,911,963,642

Bills for collection

15,185,080,918

15,298,846,071

173,410,890,544

163,194,200,542

Other commitments

Documentary credits and short term trade-related transactions

-

-

Forward assets purchased and forward deposits placed

1,008,390,569

501,704,953

Undrawn note issuance and revolving underwriting facilities

-

-

Undrawn formal standby facilities, credit lines and other

1,400,000,000

1,400,000,000

commitments

2,408,390,569

1,901,704,953

TOTAL OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

175,819,281,113

165,095,905,495

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Statutory

Dividend

Asset revaluation

Actuarial

Foreign currency

Surplus in profit and loss

Particulars

Paid up capital

equalisation

reserve (lands and other

General reserve

remeasurement gain/

Total equity

reserve

translation difference

account

reserve

assets)

(loss)

Balance as on 1 January 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

356,040,000

2,735,843,783

603,493,370

(367,924,063)

(75,276,321)

11,047,500,739

35,761,628,008

Net profit for the period after tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,069,367,835

1,069,367,835

Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)

-

-

-

4,128,043

-

-

-

-

4,128,043

Adjustment of HTM securities

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

-

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,198,183)

470,399

(13,727,784)

Transfer to capital reserve (applicable for EBL-SL)

-

-

-

-

4,040,850

-

-

(4,040,850)

-

Balance as at 31 March 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

356,040,000

2,715,263,171

607,534,220

(367,924,063)

(89,474,504)

12,113,298,123

36,796,687,446

Balance as at 31 March 2022

9,538,644,670

9,538,644,670

356,040,000

2,870,076,248

603,493,370

(406,049,063)

(475,988)

10,697,681,265

33,198,055,173

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 (UNAUDITED)

Eastern Bank Limited

Profit & Loss Account (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

01 January 2023

01 January 2022

to 31 March 2023

to 31 March 2022

Interest income

5,834,702,699

4,272,919,688

Less: Interest paid on deposits and borrowings

4,119,607,167

2,548,420,083

Net interest income

1,715,095,533

1,724,499,604

Income from investments

1,826,867,747

1,245,902,655

Fees, commission and brokerage

1,021,864,204

1,084,860,314

Other operating income

68,978,021

74,896,170

2,917,709,972

2,405,659,139

Total operating income

4,632,805,504

4,130,158,743

Salary & allowances (except those of MD)

1,403,879,260

1,247,218,745

Rent, taxes, insurance, utilities etc.

118,480,195

114,337,795

Legal & professional expenses

23,992,767

32,074,954

Postage, stamp, telecommunication etc.

42,770,826

34,043,976

Stationery, printing, advertisement, bp etc.

124,032,433

68,690,469

Managing director's salary and allowances (Bank only)

9,178,371

8,732,425

Directors' fees & expenses

935,661

652,193

Depreciation and repair of bank's assets

313,243,063

249,175,433

Other operating expenses

230,373,901

122,417,911

Total operating expenses

2,266,886,476

1,877,343,901

Profit before provisions

2,365,919,029

2,252,814,843

Provision for loans and off-balance sheet exposures

Specific provision (net off w/off recovery)

175,915,242

623,994,310

General provision

296,047,014

(289,719,678)

471,962,256

334,274,633

Other provisions

(38,971,277)

65,594,400

Total provisions

432,990,980

399,869,033

Profit before tax for the period

1,932,928,049

1,852,945,810

Provision for tax made for the period

911,089,014

950,214,221

Deferred tax income (net)

(54,051,719)

(135,750,350)

Total tax provision

857,037,295

814,463,871

Profit after tax for the period

1,075,890,754

1,038,481,939

Earnings per share (EPS) (restated)

1.00

0.97

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

Eastern Bank Limited

Cash Flow Statement (Unaudited) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Particulars

01 January 2023

01 January 2022

to 31 March 2023

to 31 March 2022

  1. Cash flows from operating activities

Interest received

5,247,978,252

4,082,045,119

Interest paid

(3,286,950,712)

(1,790,811,109)

Dividend received

186,426,070

70,910,447

Fees and commission received

968,710,818

1,043,159,457

Income from investment (other than dividend

1,398,862,142

759,840,611

received)

Recovery of loans previously written off

68,769,697

191,565,557

Cash paid to employees (including directors)

(1,241,493,291)

(1,151,603,363)

Cash paid to suppliers

(396,784,633)

(307,944,209)

Income taxes paid

(967,395,417)

(609,698,253)

Received from other operating activities

68,978,021

74,896,170

Paid for other operating activities

(230,373,901)

(122,417,911)

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets

1,816,727,046

2,239,942,517

and liabilities

Increase/(decrease) in Operating Assets & Liabilities

Net-(Purchase) of trading securities

(4,545,330,114)

(15,862,515,096)

Loans and advances repaid by customers (other than

5,227,809,464

6,434,769,914

banks)

Other assets

(375,844,953)

(740,573,090)

Deposits (to)/from other Banks

(69,606,243)

(285,450,359)

Deposits (repaid to)/received from customers (other

(1,114,578,042)

2,240,027,372

than banks)

Liability for tax

110,358,122

(204,765,618)

Liabilities for provision

(501,760,677)

(591,434,589)

Other liabilities

(685,797,590)

1,134,277,844

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(138,022,987)

(5,635,721,105)

B)

Cash flows from investing activities

Net-(Purchase)/Sale of non-trading securities

(301,952,971)

56,890,564

Net-(Purchase) of property, plant and equipment

(195,537,973)

(135,846,062)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(497,490,944)

(78,955,498)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings from other banks, financial institutions

(1,433,064,580)

4,306,314,252

and agents

Net cash (used in)/received from financing activities

(1,433,064,580)

4,306,314,252

D)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash (A+B+C)

(2,068,578,511)

(1,408,362,351)

E)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

(21,592,934)

(3,333,767)

equivalents

F)

Opening cash and cash-equivalents

39,452,285,719

36,516,190,806

G)

Closing cash and cash-equivalents (D+E+F)*

37,362,114,274

35,104,494,689

*Closing cash and cash-equivalents

Cash in hand (including foreign currencies)

4,838,911,610

3,983,736,319

Balances with bangladesh bank and its agent bank (s)

13,144,872,878

11,546,779,631

Balances with other banks and financial institutions

14,625,564,786

15,761,306,540

Money at call and short notice

4,750,000,000

3,810,000,000

Prize bonds

2,765,000

2,672,200

37,362,114,274

35,104,494,689

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

Eastern Bank Limited and its subsidiaries

Selected explanatory notes

as at and for the first quarter from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023

  • Activities of the Bank

The principal activities of the Bank are to provide a comprehensive range of financial products (loans & deposits), personal and commercial banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, securities and custody services.

The Bank does have a separate Off shore Banking Unit under Offshore Banking Operation (OBO) since 19 May 2004. The activities of the unit is to give loans (on and off-balance sheet exposures) and take deposits only in freely convertible foreign currencies to and from non-resident person/institutions, fully foreign owned EPZ companies etc. as per Offshore Banking Policy issued by Bangaldesh Bank.

Subsidiaries of the Bank

The Bank has four fully owned and operational subsidiaries: EBL Securities Limited, a securities borkerage firm, 'EBL Investments Limited', a merchant bank , 'EBL Finance (HK) Limited', a foreign subsidiary for trade finance & offshore banking business in Hong Kong, and 'EBL Asset Management Limited', an asset management for fund management, capital market operation, equity investment etc.

  • Basis of Preparation and Significant Accounting Policies

Basis of preparation, accounting policies and estimates applied in these financial statements as at and for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 are same as those applied in the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Certain selected explanatory notes are given below:

Basis of Preparation

2.01 Statement of compliance

The consolidated financial statements of the group (parent and its subsidiaries) and the separate financial statements of the Bank (parent company) as at and for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023 have been prepared under the historical cost convention except land which gets revalued fulfilling BB & BSEC requirements and Govt. treasury securities (bills/bonds) classified as held for trading (HFT) which are measured at fair value, and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), the "First Schedule" (section 38) of the Banking Companies Act 1991 (as amendment upto date), BRPD Circular no. 14 dated 25 June 2003, other Bangladesh Bank Circulars, the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 1987, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange's listing regulations and other laws and rules applicable in Bangladesh. In case the requirement of provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank differ with those of other regulatory authorities and accounting standards, the provisions and circulars issued by Bangladesh Bank shall prevail.

2.02 Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements of the group and the separate financial statements of the Bank are presented in BDT which is the Group's and the Bank's functional currency except OBU & EBL Finance (HK) Ltd. where functional currency is US Dollar (USD) & Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) respectively. All financial information presented in BDT has been rounded to the nearest integer, except when otherwise indicated.

2.03 Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and the separate financial statements of the Bank in conformity with BFRSs require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amount of assets, liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future period affected.

Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies set out have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these finacial statements, and have been applied consistently by group entities, except otherwise instructed by the Central Bank as prime regulator.

The financial statements of subsidiaries which are included in Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group have been prepared using uniform accounting policies of the Bank (Parent) for transactions and other events in similar nature.

Certain comparative amounts in these financial statements have been reclassified and rearranged to conform to the current period's presentation.

2.04 Revenue Recognition

The revenue during the period is recognised following all conditions of revenue recognition as prescribed by IFRS - 15 and Bangldesh Bank.

2.05 Cash Flow Statement

Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 7 'Cash Flow Statement' and under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank BRPD Circular No.14 dated 25 June 2003. The Statement shows the Structure of Changes in cash and cash equivalents during the period.

2.06 Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of changes in equity is prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' and relevant guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

2.07 Earnings per share

Earnings per share (EPS) has been computed by dividing profit after tax (PAT) by the number of ordinary shares outstanding as on 31 March 2023 as per IAS- 33 "Earnings Per Share". Diluted earnings per share was not required to calculate as there were no dilution possibilities during the period.

2.08 Credit Rating of the Bank

As per BRPD circular no. 6 dated 5 July 2006, the bank has done its credit rating by Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) based on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021. The following ratings have been awarded:

Periods

Date of Rating

Surveillance Rating

Long Term

Short Term

January to December 2021

28-Jun-22

AA+

ST-1

January to December 2020

17-Jun-21

AA+

ST-1

January to December 2019

22-Jun-20

AA+

ST-1

  1. General
    Reporting Period
    The reporting period of these financial statements of the Group and the Bank is 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023.
    Review of the Financial Statements
    These financial statements were reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of EBL in the meeting held on 09 May 2023 and was subsequently approved by the Board in the meeting held on the same date.
  2. Additional Disclosure in compliance with BSEC notification dated 20 June 2018: Significant deviation between two quarterly periods and reasons therefore:

Figures are in BDT Crore

Consolidated

Increase/

Particulars

January

January

Reasons

(Decrease)

to March

to March

2023

2022

Income from

Income from investments has increased due to increase of

182.71

135.23

47.49

investment in government treasury securities, and increase of

investments

dividend income from quoted & unquoted shares and bonds.

Specific provision charged in Q1, 2023 is as per CL (classified

loans) growth of BDT 50 crore in Q1, 2023. On the contrary SP

Specific provision

17.59

62.40

(44.81)

charged in Q1, 2022 was significantly higher due to increase of

(expense)

CL by BDT 127 crore upon expiry of classification relaxation rule

issued for COVID-19 and shifting of few rescheduled unclassified

loan accounts to classified ones in Q1, 2022.

General provision charged in Q1, 2023 is in line with the growth

General provision

of unclassified funded and non-funed exposures. However,

30.52

(28.97)

59.49

GP charged in Q1, 2022 was lower due to decrease of loan

(expense)

outstanding and shifting of classification status of certain loan

accounts (including reschedule accounts) to SS/DF/BL.

DSEX index in Q1, 2023 end was almost same as that of year-

end 2022. Besides, market value of certain scrips has been in

upward trend. So a substantial amount of provision has been

released in Q1, 2023. On the contrary, DSEX index significantly

Other provision

(3.98)

10.87

(14.85)

dropped in Q1, 2022 end compared to that of year-end 2021.

Moreover, in Q1, 2022 post dividend market price of certain

scrips was disproportionately adjusted downward. As a result,

significant amount of provision was charged against diminution

of value of quoted securities in Q1, 2022.

Number of ordinary shares with face value and date of issues:

Number of ordinary shares as on 31 March 2023 was 1,073,097,525 with a face value BDT 10 per share. However, details history of raising capital and number of shares issued are available in the Annual Report 2022.

Calculation of NAV per share:

Particulars

Group

Bank

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

31-Mar-23

31-Dec-22

Net Assets Value (NAV) in BDT crore

3,679.67

3,576.16

3,607.92

3,504.54

Net Assets Value per share in BDT (restated)

34.29

33.33

33.62

32.66

Calculation of NAVPS:

Net Assets Value

No of shares outstanding

Calculation of EPS and NOCFPS:

Group

Bank

Particulars

January to March

January to March

January to March

January to March

2023

2022

2023

2022

Earnings Per Share (EPS) in BDT (restated)

1.00

1.11

1.00

0.97

Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS)

0.19

(4.76)

(0.13)

(5.25)

in BDT (restated)

Calculation of EPS:

Profit After Tax

No of shares outstanding

Calculation of NOCFPS:

Net Operating Cash Flow

No of shares outstanding

Eastern Bank Limited

Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023

Amount in BDT

Dividend equalisation

Asset revaluation

Actuarial

Foreign currency

Particulars

Paid up capital

Statutory reserve

reserve (lands and other

General reserve

remeasurement gain/

Retained earnings

Total equity

reserve

translation difference

assets)

(loss)

Balance as on 1 January 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

356,040,000

2,650,425,416

603,493,370

(367,924,063)

(164,282,960)

10,505,742,232

35,045,444,496

Net profit for the period after tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,075,890,754

1,075,890,754

Reserve for revaluation of treasury securities (HFT)

-

-

-

4,128,043

-

-

-

-

4,128,043

Adjustment of HTM securities

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

-

-

-

-

(24,708,655)

Currency translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

-

(21,593,366)

413

(21,592,953)

Balance as at 31 March 2023

10,730,975,250

10,730,975,250

356,040,000

2,629,844,804

603,493,370

(367,924,063)

(185,876,326)

11,581,633,399

36,079,161,685

Balance as at 31 March 2022

9,538,644,670

9,538,644,670

356,040,000

2,784,657,881

603,493,370

(406,049,063)

(9,283,654)

10,013,758,665

32,419,906,540

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Managing Director & CEO

Director

Director

Dhaka, 9 May 2023

100 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 12:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EASTERN BANK LIMITED
08:34aEastern Bank : EBL Q1 Financial Statement 2023 (Unaudited)
PU
05/08Eastern Bank : Sustainability Reports 2022
PU
05/08Eastern Bank : Corporate Social Responsibility Reports 2022
PU
05/07Eastern Bank : Annual Report 2022
PU
05/05Eastern Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/13Eastern Bank : EBL opens sub branch at Anowara, Chattogram
PU
04/06Eastern Bank Limited Recommends Cash Dividend for the Year Ended on December 31, 2022
CI
03/23Eastern Bank : EBL launches Co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA
PU
03/23Eastern Bank : EBL holds School Banking Conference in Chattogram
PU
03/23In Bangladesh, ADB's Trade Finance Program Helps Decrease Cases of Life-Threatening Rab..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTERN BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 826 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 5 121 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2022 54 841 M 510 M 510 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 493 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 087
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EASTERN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,40 BDT
Average target price 27,80 BDT
Spread / Average Target -5,44%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Mahiuddin Ahmed Deputy Managing Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED4.01%330
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.04%178 452
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%74 795
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.59%51 872
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.90%48 899
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.43%44 795
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer