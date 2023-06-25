The Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh has assigned its highest credit rating, "AAA", for Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), which denotes an extremely strong capacity to meet financial commitments.

The rating has been issued on the basis of audited financials of 2022 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information.

For the first time, the EBL has been assigned AAA credit rating in the long term and ST-1 in the short term with stable outlook.

"This is a recognition of our consistent efforts to improve on our credit worthiness," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL.