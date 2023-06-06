Advanced search
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
29.40 BDT    0.00%
Eastern Bank : EBL holds seminar on climate change
PU
Eastern Bank : EBL provides BDT one crore Startup loan to ShareTrip
PU
Eastern Bank : Ebl declares 25% dividend
PU
Eastern Bank : EBL holds seminar on climate change

06/06/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) in observance of World Environment Day hosted a seminar on the 'Role of Financial Institutions to Address Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation' at the bank's head office in Dhaka, yesterday.

Dr. Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, DMD, Environment and Climate Change, PKSF was the keynote speaker of the seminar.

Nurun Nahar, Executive Director and Deputy Governor Designate, Bangladesh Bank and the chief guest on the occasion said, "Addressing the challenges posed by climate change requires collective action, unwavering commitment and innovative solutions. We must ensure that businesses, communities and individuals have access to affordable credit facilities to implement climate-smart practices."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL highlighted the urgency of addressing climate change and emphasized the pivotal role that financial institutions play in driving positive change.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director (SFD), Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade), BIBM; K.M. Rezaul Hasanat, Chairman, Viyellatex Group also participated in the discussion. M. Khurshed Alam, Chairman, Sustainable Finance Committee, DMD & CRO, EBL moderated the seminar.

Caption: Speakers at a seminar 'on Role of Financial Institutions to Address Climate Change Adaptation & Mitigation', organized by Eastern Bank: Nurun Nahar, Executive Director and Deputy Governor Designate, Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, DMD, Environment and Climate Change, PKSF; Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director (SFD), Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade), BIBM, K.M. Rezaul Hasanat, Chairman, Viyellatex Group and M. Khurshed Alam, Chairman, Sustainable Finance Committee, DMD & CRO of EBL.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 11:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 826 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 5 121 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net Debt 2022 39 841 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 35 493 M 330 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 550
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,40 BDT
Average target price 27,80 BDT
Spread / Average Target -5,44%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Mahiuddin Ahmed Deputy Managing Director & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED4.01%330
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.31%171 753
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.60%76 414
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.89%48 913
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.28%45 920
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.56%41 305
