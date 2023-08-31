Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Renata Limited have launched a Co-brand Payroll Card for the employees of Renata Limited at the Head Office of Renata Limited. Under this agreement, the cardholders will enjoy tailor-made banking solutions. The employees of Renata Limited will be able to enjoy seamless domestic retail and online transactions using the card round the clock. The cardholders will be able to access EBL Skybanking app which is one of the most advanced digital banking solutions in the country to carry out smooth and convenient transactions. With the launch of the Co-brand Card, both the organizations celebrated their decades-long glorious partnership.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking and Syed S. Kaiser Kabir, CEO and MD of Renata Limited officially launched the Co-brand Card at the Head Office of Renata Limited, Dhaka. Mustafa Alim Aolad, FCA (ICAEW), CFO, Renata Limited; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD & Head of Corporate Business, Dhaka; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD & Head of Retail & SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, SEVP & Head of Business, Retail & SME Banking; Md. Obaidul Islam, SEVP & Head of Relationship Unit, Corporate Banking and other delegates from both the organizations were present at the launching ceremony.