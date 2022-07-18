Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Eastern Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBL   BD0112EBL007

EASTERN BANK LIMITED

(EBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-16
32.80 BDT    0.00%
Eastern Bank : EBL launches co-branded credit card with JBCCI

07/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched co-brand credit card with Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) in association with Visa.

The co-brand credit card was jointly unveiled by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL and Hayakawa Yuho, Chief Representative of JICA, on 17 July, 2022 at the Head Office of the bank in presence of Kazunori Yamada, Representative of JETRO and Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), General Secretary and Director of JBCCI.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "EBL is glad to be starting this co-brand program with JBCCI.I believe the EBL-JBCCI Visa co-brand credit cards will successfully provide different stakeholders of JBCCI access into our smooth and hassle-free payment platform, which is not just a credit card facility ensuring seamless transactions locally and globally, but also a comprehensive financial tool which comes with a number of value added services and benefits."

Thanking EBL for the co-brand card initiative, Hayakawa Yuho said, "Launching of this co-branded credit card between EBL and JBCCI is truly a symbolic achievement of greater Japan Bangladesh trade cooperation. I would like to express my gratitude to JBCCI for this initiative and thank EBL for showing continuous and strong interest in Japan and Japanese companies."

This co-brand credit card is available in signature and platinum variant for the members of JBCCI. In addition to regular features and benefits of EBL Credit Cards, the cardholders will also be able to enjoy special benefits and offers available for co-brand programs from EBL.

JBCCI is devoted to serve the business community of Japan and Bangladesh at every step of promoting trade and investment for economic affluence with the valuable expertise of the members from different business fields from both the countries.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director; M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail and SME Banking; Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services of EBL and other senior officials were present during the launching ceremony.

Disclaimer

Eastern Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 789 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 35 198 M 375 M 375 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 087
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart EASTERN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,80 BDT
Average target price 36,55 BDT
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Managers and Directors
Ali Reza Mohammed Iftekhar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Masudul Hogue Sardar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury Chairman
Zahidul Haque Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Shahryar Faiz Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN BANK LIMITED-4.16%375
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%140 225
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-8.96%62 614
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.11%57 586
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.41%54 201
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 180