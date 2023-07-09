Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has opened its Sonargaon Road priority banking center at Bangla Motor. The new priority center with a dedicated relationship manager is designed to provide one-stop and value-added premium services to high-net-worth priority customers.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL formally inaugurated the center.

Speaking on the occasion Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "At EBL, we are committed to continuously improving our services and ensuring an exceptional banking experience for our customers. The launch of this priority center is a testament to our dedication to providing top-notch banking solutions that cater to the unique needs of our esteemed customers. We believe that this new facility will strengthen our relationship with our priority customers, offering them greater convenience and catering to their financial and lifestyle needs."

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset; Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking; and Farzana Ali, Area Head, Dhaka from EBL were also present on the occasion among others.

Caption: Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) inaugurates the Sonargaon Road priority banking center of EBL on July 9, 2023. M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management; Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards; Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, Head of Asset; Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking; and Farzana Ali, Area Head, Dhaka from EBL were present on the occasion among others.